‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

An empty street in Mandalay, central Myanmar on Dec. 10, 2021 after a ‘silent strike’ to mark International Human Rights Day. (AP)
  • The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters
YANGON: Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a “silent strike” Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
The streets of downtown Yangon — Myanmar’s commercial hub — were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic, AFP correspondents said.
The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.
“Restaurants, shops, and the main market are all closed,” a resident of second city Mandalay SAID on condition of anonymity.
“There have been no street vendors since this morning, no early morning walkers.”
Pictures in local media also showed empty streets in the southeastern city of Mawlamyine and in towns across northern Sagaing region.
The US embassy in Yangon advised its citizens to stay off the streets Friday, citing a heightened risk of violence by security forces against any gatherings or protests.
Mass demonstrations that rocked Myanmar’s cities and towns immediately after the coup were met by a brutal and indiscriminate crackdown by the military.
Those still taking to the streets to protest now do so in smaller flashmobs lasting just minutes in order to avoid arrest.
Myanmar soldiers rammed a car into one such rally in Yangon last Sunday, killing five people, according to local media.
The junta said only three protesters were injured.

LONDON: Britain’s High Court is set to rule Friday on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.
A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the US to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions.
Appealing against that decision at the High Court in London, an attorney for the US government denied that Assange’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the US judicial system. Lawyer James Lewis said Assange “has no history of serious and enduring mental illness” and does not meet the threshold of being so ill that he cannot resist harming himself.
US authorities have also told British judges that if they agree to extradite Assange, he could serve any US prison sentence he receives in his native Australia.
US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although Lewis said “the longest sentence ever imposed for this offense is 63 months.”
Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison.
Whichever side loses Friday’s decision is likely to appeal.

  • Nighttime curfew entered into force on November 26 as police struggled to bring three days of deadly rioting under control
HONIARA: The Solomon Islands abruptly lifted a two-week-old curfew on the capital of Honiara Friday, as political tensions eased in the Pacific nation
Royal Solomon Islands Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau announced the lifting of restrictions, which included a ban on vessels entering the port of Honiara from neighboring islands.
“I would like to thank those living in the Emergency Zone for your cooperation during the curfew period and to my hard-working officers for the job well done,” he said.
The nighttime curfew entered into force on November 26 as police struggled to bring three days of deadly rioting under control.
Anti-government protests late last month brought widespread looting and left at least three people dead.
The country’s central bank has put the damage caused by the riots at $67 million, saying 63 buildings in the capital were burned and looted.
Around 200 foreign peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have been deployed around the capital.
Life has slowly returned to normal, even as political tensions linger.
The protests were sparked by opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who is keen to forge closer ties with Beijing.
The 66-year-old four-time leader sailed through a vote of no confidence in parliament this week, blunting the attacks of his opponents.
His rule is opposed by the leaders of Malaita — the Solomons’ most populous island.
They continue to call for more autonomy and hint at a push for statehood, but so far have not returned to the streets in protest.
The international peacekeeping mission was expected to last just “weeks” according to Australian officials, although no end date has yet been announced.

  • According to official figures, about 69.4  percent of Germany’s population of 83 million are fully vaccinated
BERLIN: German lawmakers are debating a bill Friday that would require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told parliament it was unconscionable that some who work with particularly vulnerable people are still not vaccinated.
The bill, which is being fast-tracked and is likely to pass, is the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in Germany.
A second, more contentious bill that would make COVID-19 shots compulsory for all is being prepared and could be debated by parliament next month.
The far-right Alternative for Germany party is opposed to the universal vaccine mandate, and some members of other parties, including the former health minister in Angela Merkel’s departed government, have also said they will vote against that measure.
According to official figures, about 69.4  percent of Germany’s population of 83 million are fully vaccinated.

  • Officials tightened restrictions starting Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital area
SEOUL: New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country’s goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during a virus meeting that the country could be forced to take “extraordinary” measures if the virus doesn’t slow soon. Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for COVID-19 treatment.
Kim said the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval period between the second and third vaccine injections from the current four or five months to three months starting next week.
The delta-driven spread in recent weeks has been accompanied by a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, many among people in their 60s or older whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout that began in February.
Officials tightened restrictions starting Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital area and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status at restaurants and other indoor venues. But Kim said such measures haven’t yet showed an effect in slowing transmissions.
“If it becomes clear that we aren’t succeeding in reversing this crisis situation within the next few days, the government will have no other choice but to employ extraordinary anti-virus measures, including strong social distancing,” said Kim, South Korea’s No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in.
Deputy Health Minister Lee Ki-il said officials may further reduce the limit on social gatherings and restore business-hour restrictions at restaurants and bars that were lifted in November if things continue to look bad next week.
“We will try our best to avoid a lockdown,” Lee said during a briefing.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said around 5,300 of the 7,022 new cases reported Friday were from capital Seoul and the nearby metropolitan area, where the virus has hit hardest. The country’s death toll is now at 4,130 after 53 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, while 852 others were in serious or critical conditions.
South Korea has also tightened its borders to fend off the new omicron variant since identifying its first cases last week that were linked to arrivals from Nigeria. The KDCA said health workers confirmed three more omicron infections on Friday, bringing the tally to 63.
Scientists say it’s not yet clear whether omicron is more contagious or dangerous than previous strains of the virus.

  • After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River
  • Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place
MARGARET RIVER, Australia: Australia battled twin natural disasters Friday, with bushfires cutting through a picturesque west coast region, while serious flooding and heavy rains lashed the country’s east.
After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River — famed for its fine wine and big surf.
No homes have been damaged or injuries reported, but flames have been seen over a wide area, sending smoke billowing high into the sky.
Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place.
“Act immediately to survive,” the state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.
While Australia’s Indian Ocean coast has sizzled under temperatures that have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), on the other side of the continent its Pacific Coast has been pummelled by rain for months.
“A low pressure center has formed off the southern New South Wales coast bringing heavy rainfall and major flooding,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Some rural regions south of Sydney — engulfed in the country’s worst-ever bushfires exactly two years ago — have received 21 centimeters (eight inches) of rain in the last 24 hours alone.
November was the wettest in 122 years of records and among the coolest, as a La Nina weather phenomenon took hold.
Scientists believe Australia’s extreme weather has been made worse by man-made climate change.
In recent years the continent has experienced a litany of climate-worsened droughts, bushfires and floods.
