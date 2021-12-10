You are here

  • Home
  • Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
FILE PHOTO: A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo, in this illustration taken, in November. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ejht

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
  • A total of up to 136.5 million doses would be supplied to Gavi, Moderna said
  • Moderna also said it would speed up supply of 20 million doses to COVAX
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Moderna said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX facility in the second quarter of 2022.
With the additional doses, a total of up to 136.5 million doses would be supplied to Gavi, Moderna said.
The COVAX initiative is co-led by Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Moderna also said it would speed up supply of 20 million doses to COVAX to make 54 million doses available to the vaccine-sharing scheme by the end of 2021.
These doses were a part of Moderna’s previous agreement with Gavi and were originally scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.
The Gavi vaccine alliance retains options that allow it to purchase up to 650 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine for delivery through 2022, Moderna said.

Topics: COVID-19 moderna COVAX

Related

Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March
World
Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March
Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT
World
Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT

Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights

Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights
Updated 13 sec ago

Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights

Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights
Updated 13 sec ago
ROME: Pope Francis told Catholic jurists on Friday that they must strongly defend basic human rights in their work, even as his own prosecutors stand accused of violating the basic rights of the defense in a big Vatican fraud trial.
In a meeting with Italian Catholic jurists, Francis said recognizing and protecting the rights of the weakest in a court setting doesn’t stem from a governing concession, but rather from recognition of the dignity that every human being enjoys.
“The respect of the person and human rights, especially on the continent that doesn’t hesitate to promote them to the world, must always be safeguarded, and the dignity of everyone placed before everything,” Francis said, citing his own speech a few days ago to migrants in Greece.
Francis’ comments, and before him those of the Vatican secretary of state, focused on protecting the rights of the poor, the sick and the weak in legal settings. But they came as the Vatican trial of 10 people, including a cardinal, is poised to resume next week amid fresh defense arguments that Vatican City’s prosecutors violated basic rights of the defendants.
The trial concerns the Vatican’s 350-million-euro investment in a London property deal. Prosecutors accuse some Vatican officials and Italian businessmen of fleecing the Holy See and of extorting 15 million euros from it to get control of the property. Francis’ own role in the deal has come under scrutiny since several witnesses have said he approved negotiating an exit deal with the businessman accused of extortion.
Already, the tribunal president has ordered prosecutors to throw out their indictments for four of their suspects and start over because they failed to respect basic procedural steps during the investigation meant to protect the rights of the accused.
The tribunal president has also repeatedly ordered prosecutors to turn over to the defense the videotaped recordings of a key suspect-turned-star witness so the suspects can adequately prepare their defense. The prosecutors initially refused, then deposited most of the tapes but with cuts that in some cases amounted to an hour. The tribunal president is due to rule next week on defense demands that the complete tapes be turned over.
Excerpts of those tapes were leaked to an Italian newspaper last week, prompting nine defense lawyers to denounce the leaks as the latest violation of defense rights. Their joint statement suggested they believe the leak may have come from the prosecutors’ office itself.
The prosecutors’ two-year investigation was marked by several leaks to Italian media from unnamed “judicial sources,” most of them targeting the lone cardinal on trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.
Francis, who as an absolute monarch wields supreme legislative, judicial and executive power in the Vatican, forced Becciu to resign and publicly stripped him of his rights and privileges as a cardinal, based on what he said was an accusation of embezzlement. Becciu’s downfall came nearly a year before he was indicted on the embezzlement accusation and other charges. Becciu denies wrongdoing.
Prosecutors have insisted they respect the defense rights and have expressed incredulousness at the defense motions, while acknowledging some procedural errors. While initially promising to turn over the tapes to the defense, the prosecutors then argued that doing so would compromise privacy and could lead to leaks. More recently, they said they needed to cut the tapes to preserve the integrity of ongoing new investigations.

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
  • In November, Washington sanctioned two Cambodian officials for corruption allegations linked to a US-funded naval base
  • Hun Sen has repeatedly denied his country would host the Chinese military at the base
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered the country’s military to destroy any US weaponry or dump it in warehouses on Friday, after Washington imposed an arms embargo over human rights concerns and Phnom Penh’s close ties with China.
The US on Wednesday imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing concerns about human rights and corruption in the southeast Asian nation as well as China’s activities there.
The actions taken by the US State and Commerce departments aimed to restrict access to “defense articles and defense services” by Cambodia’s military and intelligence agencies, according to a statement.
But Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen downplayed the quality of US weapons and equipment on Friday.
“I order all army units to immediately review arms and military items that Cambodia currently has. (We) must recall all US arms and military items if there are any — put them in warehouses or destroy them accordingly,” he said in a Facebook post.
“(The US arms embargo) is a warning message to the next generation of Cambodians who lead the government that if they want an independent defense sector, please don’t use US weapons.”
“A lot of those who use US arms lost wars,” the Cambodian strongman said, citing Afghanistan.
In November, Washington sanctioned two Cambodian officials for corruption allegations linked to a US-funded naval base.
Cambodia’s longtime leader is one of China’s closest partners in Asia, and his government has been dismantling facilities at the Ream base that were built partly with American money and hosted to US exercises.
The Sihanoukville-base on the Gulf of Thailand has been a running sore in US-Cambodia relations in recent years, with Washington suspecting it is being converted for use by China.
Hun Sen has repeatedly denied his country would host the Chinese military at the base.
Beijing has been increasingly exerting territorial claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea, raising tensions with numerous Asian nations, but Cambodia has increasingly appeared to be an ally.

Topics: Cambodia

Related

Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodia peace deal
World
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodia peace deal
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia
World
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims
Updated 10 December 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims
  • Rise in cases of new variant means face masks now required in places of worship
  • ‘I think everybody understands the reasoning,’ CEO of mosque tells Arab News
Updated 10 December 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: New rules introduced to curb the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the UK mean that British Muslims will once again see restrictions in mosques across the country.

The new rules, announced on Thursday and beginning on Friday, mean that people of all faiths will now have to wear face masks in their places of worship.

The rules are a response to the rapidly growing number of omicron cases in the UK, which is believed to be significantly more infectious than previous variants.

“It’s a little sad we’re in the position we’re in with the new variant, but I think everybody understands the reasoning,” Kamran Hussein, CEO of Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid — one of Britain’s largest mosques — told Arab News.

“There’s a lot more trust now from the community in the experts who are putting out this information. I don’t think it’s too much of a change at this stage for the community.”

He said the rapidly growing COVID-19 caseload — for omicron and the currently dominant delta variant — means it was “almost inevitable” that further restrictions would be put in place.

“I don’t think the community will take it in a negative manner,” he added. “They accept the reasoning behind it. They understand that it’s to protect them and their families.”

Hussein said his mosque has canceled three major events scheduled to take place over the weekend and coming weeks because they would have drawn far too many people to take place safely.

“There hasn’t been any backlash — people are starting to understand the reasoning. People know we need to get ahead of the curve,” he added.

“We can’t always wait for someone else to tell us what to do, because sometimes those decisions are made a little too late.”

Zaynab Siddiqui, 22, who normally attends London mosques, told Arab News: “I don’t want to spend another Ramadan or another Eid in lockdown, so if these new restrictions mean that doesn’t happen, and they protect the elderly, then I’m in favor of them.”

Britain has experienced three lockdowns over the course of the pandemic, and mosques have been shut for months at a time.

The first and most severe lockdown occurred at the same time as Ramadan, leaving families celebrating at home.

Topics: UK omicron COVID-19

Related

Jordan detects its first two cases of omicron variant
Middle-East
Jordan detects its first two cases of omicron variant
UK: omicron spreading quickly; time to work from home again
World
UK: omicron spreading quickly; time to work from home again

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat
  • Britain witnessed 2 attacks in quick succession, prompting rise in official threat level
  • 32 late-stage terror plots foiled in last 4 years
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British authorities have foiled seven late-stage terror plots over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show, prompting police to urge public vigilance during the holiday season.

A total of 32 late-stage terror plots have been foiled in the last four years, Counter Terrorism Policing told Sky News.

Since March 2017, 18 attacks related to Islamist extremism have been disrupted, 12 linked to right-wing extremism and two to left-wing, anarchist or “single-issue terrorism.”

The UK has been rocked by two high-profile incidents in the last few months: One in which MP David Amess was murdered by an Islamist, and another in which a suicide bomber detonated his vest outside a Liverpool children’s hospital, killing himself only.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the CTP, said the public would be “well aware of the fact that the UK has suffered two terror attacks in quick succession, with the national threat level raising to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely.

“All of this combines to paint a picture of a sustained and high-tempo threat, which our world-class police, security and intelligence services are doing everything in their power to combat.”

He said people “need to be vigilant” and “alert,” and cooperation between the police and the public is “vital.”

Police have also sounded the alarm over the rising number of children being arrested for terror offenses.

Home Office figures showed that the number of people committing terror offenses fell across the board for all groups, whether right-wing, Islamist or other — apart from children.

In the 12 months leading up to Sept. 30, 2021, a total of 25 children were detained for terror crimes — eight more than the preceding year. Children accounted for 13 percent of all terror-related arrests.

Haydon expressed concern that children are “becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests” in light of the figures, “but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ideally, we would identify when a young person is being led down the path towards terrorism activity and use the Prevent program to try and put them on a different path.”

Topics: Britain

Related

Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show
World
Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show
UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast
World
UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano
Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano
  • At least 43 people have died and hundreds have been injured since the eruption
Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

PENANGGAL: Indonesian Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in an evacuation center on the slopes of Mount Semeru, where thousands of people remain in limbo after a series of eruptions in the past week by the volcano left thousands homeless.
The 3,676-meter (12,060 foot) volcano erupted spectacularly on Saturday, sending a towering cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous pyroclastic flows into villages below.
In the Penanggal evacuation center, Abdul Ghofar joined several hundred others displaced by the disaster for Friday prayers in a makeshift mosque set up using a tent in a field.
“I usually pray at my village ... I can’t believe this is what has happened to me,” said Ghofar, 47, who recounted hearing a loud boom on the day of the eruption before a black cloud of ash turned everything dark in his village of Curah Kobokan.
Ghofar, who was working as a food vendor, thought he and his mother might die, but then some light appeared in the sky and they managed to flee without any possessions.
He said his cousin, who worked as a sand miner near the volcano, was still missing and he was now waiting to be relocated.
At least 43 people have died and hundreds have been injured since the eruption, while more than 6,000 people were evacuated, with many now uncertain whether they will ever be able to live in the area again.
In a field kitchen set up at the evacuation center, volunteers chopped vegetables and cooked rice and eggs, to place in around 2,000 food parcels a day for the people sheltering in the area.
Sukur, 70, who uses one name, was among a number of the displaced sheltering in a tent at the center this week.
“In this situation we feel happy as well as sad. Happy because we are gathered with many people, but sad because we remember now we don’t have a house,” said Sukur, who despite the difficult conditions was dressed immaculately in a blue batik shirt and a traditional Indonesian peci hat.

Topics: Indonesia

Latest updates

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO
Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022: report
Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022: report
Saudi Arabia, UAE elected to IMO council
Saudi Arabia, UAE elected to IMO council
Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights
Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.