Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah on his way to victory in Friday’s third 249 kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally. (Supplied)
  • Gearbox woes for Michal Goczal, Saleh Al-Saif extends T3 advantage
HAIL: Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah started second on the road and managed to pass Poland’s Jakub Przygonski to claim victory on the third 249 kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Friday.
Assuming that the Qatari’s Toyota Hilux passes all post-event checks, he has already done enough to secure a fifth FIA World Cup title. He and co-driver Matthieu Baumel managed to beat stage runner-up Vladimir Vasilyev by 3 minutes, 57 seconds, and will take a lead of 18 minutes, 18 seconds over Russia’s Denis Krotov into the final day.
Al-Attiyah said: “A good day for us and another stage win under our belts. Now we need to bring the car safely to the finish tomorrow.”
Przygonski had been challenging Krotov for second place, but the Pole suffered a broken drive shaft on the day’s stage and finished 39 minutes, 26 seconds behind Al-Attiyah, the time loss dropping the Mini John Cooper Works Buggy driver to sixth overall.
Krotov’s co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov said: “It was so fast. The dunes were not so difficult. We tried to cross with more pressure in the tires. It was good, only we stopped after 20 kilometers to help our friends (Przygonski) in a Buggy. We gave them a drive shaft and we lost maybe six or seven minutes. Now we need to finish this race, say goodbye to the World Cup and prepare for Dakar.”
The Argentine duo of Sebastien Halpern and Lucio Alvarez completed the day’s timed section with the third and fourth quickest times and now hold fourth and fifth in the overall classification. Spaniard Laia Sanz bounced back from second day delays and now holds 10th.
Various time penalties were imposed on several T3 and T4 competitors before the restart, but the Polish duo of Michal and Marek Goczal actually benefited from time deductions after rally officials had further examined their paths through the first stage on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych had rolled in the dunes on Thursday and plummeted to the foot of the T4 standings when time penalties were imposed.
Gearbox issues cost Michal Goczal his T4 lead, however, and his brother Marek set the fastest time on the day’s stage and moved 25 minutes, 37 seconds in front of Australia’s Molly Taylor. Thomas Bell climbed to third overall and Levgen Kovalevych bounced back with the third quickest time on the special.
Saleh Al-Saif was again the dominant force in T3 and the Saudi increased his lead over Mashael Al-Obaidan to 44 minutes, 37 seconds with another stage win. Al-Obaidan edged 42 seconds further away from Germany’s Annett Fischer in the battle for second place.
Dania Akeel held fourth after a couple of navigational issues and Esraa Aldkheil recovered from her roll in the dunes on Thursday to finish the stage in fifth. Pavel Lebedev again sat out the stage after his first day problems.
“It was fun today,” said Akeel. “We had a couple of navigation issues and went from second to fourth and back to second and then to fourth again. I kept it steady and safe but I was faster than fourth. I am a little disappointed. In cross-country, so many other things matter.”
Abdullah Lanjawi claimed the motorcycle stage win but seventh place on the day for Othman Al-Ghfeli meant that the Saudi maintained an advantage of 11 minutes, 21 seconds over Mishal Al-Ghuneim to take into the final day. Ahmed Al-Jaber climbed to third and Yasir Al-Khuraif pushed Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Italy’s Mauro Torrini down to fifth and sixth overall.
Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi extended his advantage in the quad category to 66 minutes, 2 seconds with a comfortable stage win over Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi, although both his Saudi rivals retained second and third places.
Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri clocked the unofficial quickest time in the national category from Aliyyah Koloc and gained the lead when Saeed Al-Mouri ceded 14 minutes to his fellow countryman and slipped to fifth place. Two-time Hail International Rally winner Essa Al-Dossary was third on the day in his Nissan Navara.
Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) won his second stage in the truck category from Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Al-Muhanna. Overnight leader Teo Calvet suffered technical issues at the start of the stage.
On Saturday, competitors will tackle the final stage of the event and the last competitive cross-country special of 2021. After a run out of 56 kilometers, the stage only runs for 148 kilometers and features passage controls after 65, 82, 87, 129 and 142 kilometers. A road section of 132 kilometers takes the remaining drivers back to Parc Ferme in Hail.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday he expects Joshua Kimmich to make a full recovery from Covid-19, but the Germany midfielder has been warned the path to full fitness may be long.
Kimmich is not expected to play again until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by Covid after the 26-year-old, who is unvaccinated, tested positive last month.
In a statement, Kimmich has said he “can’t wait” to play and train again, but his enforced spell on the sidelines must continue as he has “slight infiltrations in my lungs.”
On Friday, Nagelsmann made it clear Kimmich will miss Bayern’s last three Bundesliga games of 2021 only as a precautionary measure.
“I’m not at all worried because the infiltrations are not dramatic,” said Nagelsmann.
“The break is a safety measure and no damage of consequence is to be expected.”
Kimmich is set to be one of Germany’s leading players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Like the defensive midfielder, his Bayern team-mate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also has infiltrations of the lungs after testing positive.
Nagelsmann said both players will do light exercise over the next ten days, with their health closely monitored, “then the infiltrations should be gone” and their training can be increased.
Kimmich has not played since November 6, after which he tested positive and only came out of house quarantine this week.
“It annoys him that he is absent,” Nagelsmann revealed.
“He’s one of the most ambitious players we have. He’s someone who plays frequently and has ants in his pants now.”
Kimmich sparked a heated vaccination debate in October when he revealed that he had declined a vaccine against Covid due to “personal concerns.”
Nagelsmann said Kimmich is fully aware of the criticism he has taken, but insisted the footballer does not deserve to be treated as a scapegoat.
“There is no compulsory vaccination here (in Germany). He would have preferred the last few weeks to have been different,” admitted Nagelsmann, who like most of the Bayern squad is fully vaccinated.
While Bayern hope Kimmich and Choupo-Moting make full and speedy recoveries, other Bundesliga footballers have not been so fortunate.
One example is Freiburg’s French midfielder Jonathan Schmid, who has not played since August after contracting Covid and is still rebuilding his fitness more than three months later.
Kimmich has been warned not to rush his recovery.
“It will be a rocky road to a comeback,” Germany’s three-time wrestling world champion Frank Staebler told news portal t-online.
Staebler contracted Covid in late 2020 and after a long period of recovery, he won a Greco-Roman bronze medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.
But it was a lengthy process.
“In this case, (doing) a lot doesn’t help much. You just need a lot of patience,” Staebler added.
“Joshua Kimmich now has something he has never had before and that is very difficult to assess, because there are no long-term medical studies.”

BERLIN: Mino Raiola, the agent of Erling Haaland, has named Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as clubs the Norwegian star striker could join in 2022.
The 21-year-old has a contract with Dortmund until 2024, but his tally of 23 goals in 20 Champions League games for Dortmund and ex-club Salzburg has attracted Europe’s top teams.
There is a release clause, reportedly for 80 million euros ($90 million), in Haaland’s contract which becomes active in 2022.
Raiola has told broadcaster Sport1 there is “a great chance that Erling will leave” at the end of this season.
“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” Raiola added.
“He can — and will — take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, (Man) City — these are the big clubs he can go to.
“We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.”
The Italy-born football agent plans to sit down with club bosses at Dortmund in the coming months, adding: “We will say what our idea is and they will tell us theirs.”
Haaland has sent goal records tumbling since joining Dortmund in January 2020.
He became the first player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick on his debut as a replacement and has since netted 51 goals in as many German league games.
Dortmund, who currently sit second in Germany’s top flight, were knocked out of the Champions League during the five weeks Haaland was recently sidelined by a hip problem.
The injury also proved costly for Norway, who missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands last month when Haaland was sidelined.

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for clarity over Covid-19 postponement rules after Premier League sides were told to return to emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus.
Tottenham’s Europa League Conference game with Rennes on Thursday was postponed after Spurs reported that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive.
Sunday’s match between Brighton and Tottenham is also off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging omicron variant on the English top flight.
Yet Arsenal’s Premier League match at Brentford on the opening weekend of the season, which they lost 2-0, went ahead despite four of Arteta’s squad testing positive.
Asked if he wanted league chiefs to set a threshold for the number of cases that would trigger a postponement, Arteta said on Friday: “I’m saying that would be really helpful, yes.”
“I think it is because you don’t know when you have to play and when you don’t and we have some examples about that,” he added on the eve of Arsenal’s home game against Southampton.
“The decision has to be made first of all to protect the players and the environment, this is the first thing. Afterwards obviously we need to maintain certain criteria so all the clubs are competing and we can all compete in the same conditions.”
The Premier League has written to its 20 clubs returning training ground protocols to “emergency measures.”
It followed an announcement this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the government was tightening virus restrictions in England.
The UK as a whole has had more than 10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 146,000 people have died from the virus, one of the highest tolls in Europe.
Norwich manager Dean Smith, whose side lost 3-0 to Tottenham last week, faces a nervous wait to find out if any of his players will be ruled out of Saturday’s Manchester United clash because of a positive test result.
“We have got a couple of knocks and have got a couple of Covid-related issues that we are waiting on results for this morning,” Smith said.
“(They are) just feeling a little bit unwell, not likely to be linked to the game last week with Tottenham. It is just in general, I think (like) with the whole nation, (we are) holding our breath at the moment.”
Rules had been relaxed at Premier League clubs with high vaccination rates, allowing players to remove masks indoors and use their original dressing room, but they are now returning to the emergency measures.
“We will try to be as cautious and careful as possible and do all the things,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
“It might be an extra test per week. With Champions League games we get tests twice a week anyway — now we’ll probably get tested three times a week, which I’m completely fine with.”
Clubs have also been advised to limit social interactions, meaning Christmas parties are likely to be off the table.
Manchester City’s training ground was shut down by an outbreak of cases just under a year ago.
City manager Pep Guardiola said his players were still on “alert” to prevent a similar outbreak at the busiest time of the year for Premier League clubs, with six rounds of fixtures scheduled to take place between this weekend and January 3.
“The concern is always here — the variant or the pandemic is still in society,” he said.
“We follow the protocols. Everyone is alert. What happened with other clubs can happen here, absolutely. Wear masks, social distance, be careful.”

YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, Abu Dhabi: The second F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice session on Friday ended with Lewis Hamilton topping the timing sheet with a lap of 1:23.691, ahead of Esteban Ocon, teammate Valtteri Bottas, and title rival Max Verstappen who ended the second practice session 0.641 seconds behind Hamilton.

As drivers were adjusting to the newly formatted track at Yas Marina Circuit, the revamped hotel section saw Valtteri Bottas nudging the edge of the wall before Kimi Raikkonen ended the practice session early following contact with the Turn 14 barrier.

The Alfa Romeo team will now be working hard overnight to have the Finn back on track tomorrow for the final qualifying session of his career.

Hamilton and Verstappen remain neck and neck after Verstappen took the quickest lap in the first session earlier on Friday.

The stage is set for tomorrow’s final practice session of the year before qualifying gets underway at 5pm.

Hamilton and Verstappen are equal on points in the world championship standings and will need to outperform their rival to be crowned world champion for 2021.

NEWCASTLE: Christmas is cancelled for Newcastle United this year as head coach Eddie Howe puts his full focus on Premier League survival.

Traditionally in English football, most players get the chance to enjoy an evening out on the town with their teammates during the holiday period.

But Howe does not believe his squad should be celebrating, given the club’s precarious league position.

United head into Sunday’s clash at COVID-impacted Leicester City second from bottom in the Premier League, having won their first game in 15 last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

And while Howe sees that win as an obvious step in the right direction, the fancy dress and festivities can wait, with all eyes on a hectic December fixture list in which the Magpies face the Foxes, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.

“I don’t think this is the time for the players to be having a Christmas party,” said Howe. “We have had a gathering this week of staff and players, a meal together. But I don’t think that with, one, the fixture congestion, two, COVID, and three, our league position, it is the time for that (players’ party). I will be trying to get the message to them to focus on the work and the games. That takes priority over anything else.”

There’s been a clear crisis of confidence at Newcastle United this season, with the club unable, until six days ago, to pick up three-points in the top flight.

United have been ahead in games, sometimes minutes away from victory only to concede in the dying embers, and have thrown away golden opportunities to win.

But against Sean Dyche’s Clarets they finally managed to break this season’s winless streak, sparking jubilant scenes across the city.

Has that win sparked a new-found belief in the camp? Howe was coy on the subject.

“The players would be the best ones to answer that question,” he said.

“All I would say is that we prepare and get confidence from those preparations, so we have tried to leave no stone unturned in terms of what we ask of the players — no grey areas in terms of what we want them to deliver — and hopefully that builds confidence levels and then you go out and execute your plan. That’s how I see it. And you get good results on the back of that and confidence builds.

“We have one win and we need to back it up,” Howe added. “We need to make sure that it is not an isolated event. It’s very difficult with the fixtures we know have to come, but we are looking at all the markers in our performances and (will) try and improve that every week.”

On the injury front, United are nursing a few knocks ahead of the trip to Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Howe said: “(We have a) couple of knocks and niggles. Nothing outstanding. I think Fabian Schar had a rib problem earlier in the week; he missed a bit of training, but hopefully he’ll be OK.”

