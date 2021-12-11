You are here

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

Palestinian protesters use a car for shelter as Israeli security forces fire tear gas during clashes in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank on December 10, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian protesters use a car for shelter as Israeli security forces fire tear gas during clashes in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank on December 10, 2021. (AFP)
  • The Palestinian killed was shot in the head, and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement
RAMALLAH: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian and injured others on Friday during clashes at a protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and medics said.
The Israeli military said that hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the area, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, burning tires and throwing rocks toward troops at the scene.
The troops “responded with riot dispersal means to restore order. We are aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed,” the military said in a statement.
The Palestinian killed was shot in the head, and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement. Four other Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire, and over 50 others suffered from tear gas inhalation, medics said.
The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians seek statehood.
Violence has simmered there since US-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.
Palestinians have staged weekly protests in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, to voice anger at a nearby Israeli settler outpost, often leading to violent clashes with Israeli troops.
The settlers agreed to leave the outpost in July under an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, following weeks of demonstrations by Palestinians lighting fires that often engulfed the outpost in smoke.
But many of the outpost’s buildings have remained, locked and under military guard.
Palestinians, who claim the land the outpost is on, have vowed to continue their demonstrations.
Most countries deem the settlements illegal.
Israel disputes this, citing biblical and political connections to the land, as well as its security needs.

Several people dead in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp

Several people dead in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
  • The explosion happened at a Hamas weapons depot: local media
BEIRUT: A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night causing a number of deaths and injuries, state media reported.
A Palestinian source inside the camp said at least 12 people had been injured and there were an unknown number of fatalities.
The explosion took place at a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj Al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation, the state-run National News Agency reported.
Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamas maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon.
The surrounding area had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.
Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.
A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter. 

Anger in Lebanon as Palestinian refugees granted work rights

  • Lebanon has issued a decree granting Palestinian refugees access to jobs in the country
BEIRUT: Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram finalized the decision on Wednesday, but it has been met with criticism, particularly from the Christian right, which has launched a campaign against the minister.

The decision allows Palestinian refugees — many of whom are doctors, lawyers and nurses — to work in the managerial, business, tourism, industrial, information, health, education and service sectors.

It includes “Palestinians born in Lebanese territories, born to a Lebanese mother or married to a Lebanese citizen, and non-registered Palestinians who were born in Lebanon,” but forbids them from joining state security services or free profession syndicates.

Major political parties and figures criticized Palestinian refugees and condemned the decision, warning that it was the beginning of a push for naturalization.

Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, said: “The decision violates the labor law and the constitution. It is veiled naturalization and it is rejected.”

In a tweet, he called on labor syndicates to reject the decree and urged the Lebanese public to ignore it. “This is unacceptable and we will not allow the stealing of jobs from Lebanese in such circumstances,” he said.

Former labor minister Sejaan Kazzi said that Bayram’s decision “contradicts the decision issued in 2015,” adding: “This new resolution will increase the Lebanese people’s unemployment rate by 40 percent and open the door to settlement and naturalization.”

The Kataeb Party said: “Instead of Bayram increasing the opportunities for Lebanese people to prevent their state of destitution — with hundreds of them being laid off — he allowed non-Lebanese to compete with them for their livelihoods.”

A source examining the right of Palestinian refugees to work in Lebanon told Arab News that former labor minister Trad Hamadeh tried to push through a similar decree that was canceled by the next prime minister.

The source said: “There is no specific mechanism for the adoption of a ministerial decree.

“Bayram’s decision does not affect Palestinians whose specializations require membership in powerful syndicates. These syndicates also prevent Lebanese who are not members from practicing their professions.

“This decision only allows the use of Palestinian labor in professions that do not require advanced degrees. These are modest craft and manual professions that the Lebanese do not want to work in.

“Simultaneously, this decision prevents a social crisis in the camps as a result of the economic collapse and many unemployed young Palestinians turning to drugs and theft. In other words, it is a decision to defuse the situation.

“Palestinian refugees contribute to Lebanon’s economy; thousands of them are paid in dollars by the Palestine Liberation Organization or international organizations and they spend their money in Lebanon.”

In a press conference on Friday, Bayram said: “What was prohibited by the constitution and laws is still prohibited for the non-Lebanese. Foreign workers in all sectors work under an exception license issued by the labor minister. However, the Lebanese people have the priority in all professions.”

He added: “90 percent of people criticizing us have not read the whole decision. The Lebanese worker holds the priority, and the exception is granted to the foreign worker. Some sectors do not appeal to the Lebanese, such as the construction and agriculture sector, where we gave foreign workers priority.

“The decree gives Palestinians privileges by exempting them from having a work permit and allowing them membership of social security. We are in trouble in the job market and trying to fill the gaps. The Lebanese market needs foreign labor.”

On social media, FPM supporters launched a campaign against Bayram. Some activists referred to the employment of “strangers,” a term that was used to describe Palestinian refugees during the civil war.

Separately, at the end of his tour in Lebanon to examine the Palestinian refugee situation, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said: “The living conditions in the camps continues to deteriorate, and Palestinians, who are some of the most marginalized groups in Lebanon, are now extremely desperate, frustrated and angry.”

He added: “I met graduates whose only hope for a better future is to emigrate. I met a young father who has nightmares about how to buy milk for his child. I heard of a man who killed his wife because she shared the family’s food basket with neighbors who were hungry. In addition, there is an increased child labor rate, divorce and the collapse of the social fabric.”

Lazzarini welcomed any measures that would ease restrictions on the rights of Palestinian refugees and promised to “make an effort to increase the required funding.”

He said: “The economic and financial collapse in Lebanon was accompanied by the UNRWA’s financial difficulties in maintaining the basic services of refugees, such as education, health and social networking.”

Amnesty International launches Persian site amid Iran’s ‘escalating crisis of impunity’

  • London-based group’s new site will increase access to information on rights for Iranians
  • Amnesty will also continue to produce advocacy in English, Arabic, Kurdish, Turkish
LONDON: London-based rights group Amnesty International has announced the launch of a Persian-language website in response to “an all-out assault on human rights” in Iran.

The new site, launched Friday to coincide with Human Rights Day, features the group’s “research and statements on Iran, particularly over recent years,” according to a press release.

It will include legal analysis of reports of “shocking human rights violations” by Tehran, and will “collect, preserve and analyze evidence of the most serious crimes under international law committed in Iran to facilitate future criminal proceedings,” Amnesty said.

Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, Diana Eltahawy, said in the release: “The website arrives as Iran suffers from a deepening human rights crisis, with hundreds of individuals on death row following unfair trials — including those arrested as children — and thousands persecuted or arbitrarily detained for peacefully exercising their human rights. Meanwhile, the families of thousands of people killed or forcibly disappeared by the authorities are left waiting for truth and justice.”

Eltahawy continued: “Human rights defenders and dissidents who do speak out against repression and injustice endure grave human rights violations while the Iranian authorities have rained down bullets on protesters who take to the streets, inflicting deaths and serious injuries. Our new Persian-language website will serve as a torchlight that illuminates and exposes these crimes.”

In Friday’s announcement, Amnesty also said it would continue to report on human rights violations and discrimination suffered by Persian-majority Iran’s ethnic minorities.

“Reports on human rights violations and entrenched discrimination suffered by Iran’s ethnic minorities, including Ahwazi Arabs, Azerbaijani Turks and Kurds” will continue to be translated into Arabic, Turkish or Kurdish, the group said.

Eltahaway said the launch of a Persian language website “signifies Amnesty International’s ongoing commitment to support the people of Iran in their courageous struggle against repression and discrimination, while bolstering calls for truth, justice and reparations for the countless victims of arbitrary detention, discrimination, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment, extrajudicial executions or other unlawful killings.”

Founded in 1961, Amnesty International has become one of the world’s most prominent human rights advocacy organizations.

A statement by the group said: “Only when the last unjustly detained man, woman or child has been freed, when the last torture chamber has been closed, when the death penalty has been abolished everywhere and the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a reality for the world’s people, will our work be done.”

Papal delegation attends inauguration of Gulf’s largest cathedral in Bahrain

Our Lady Arabia Cathedral can host 2,300 worshippers. (Supplied)
  • Our Lady Arabia Cathedral can host 2,300 worshippers
  • ‘In our country, people of all religions and beliefs live peacefully,’ Christian Shoura Council member tells Arab News
LONDON: Bahrain has opened the largest Catholic cathedral in the Gulf, in a ceremony attended by members of the country’s government, a papal delegation from the Vatican, and Bahraini Christians.

Construction of Our Lady Arabia Cathedral began in 2014 with the laying of a foundational stone donated by Pope Francis.

Located about 15 miles outside Bahrain’s capital Manama, the cathedral can host 2,300 worshippers.

Bahrain prides itself on its religious plurality, and has long provided Christian and non-Christian faiths places of worship and the freedom to practice their religion openly and freely.

“We’re very proud to have this place of worship for the Catholic community. There are around 80,000 worshippers that will be using the church,” Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, chairman of the board of trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, said at the cathedral’s opening ceremony on Thursday.

“Historically speaking, it’s not strange for Bahrain to support non-Muslims or people from other religions to worship here. Bahrain has had the freedom to practice other religions and worship for over 200 years.” He cited the existence of a Hindu temple constructed in 1819.

Hala Ramzi Fayez, a Christian and a Shoura Council member in Bahrain’s Parliament, told Arab News: “In our country, people of all religions and beliefs live peacefully, practicing their religious rites freely and safely.”

She added: “In the heart of Manama … you find the church and the temple next to the mosque and the ma’atam, in coexistence and harmony, for hundreds of years.”

Christians make up around 15 percent of Bahrain’s population. The religion has a long history in the country, with the earliest recorded community dating back to the 12th century.

While the majority of Christians now living in Bahrain are foreign expats, there are around 1,000 native Bahraini Christians, many of whom have roots in the country dating back centuries.

Rev. Father Xavier D’Souza, a priest in Manama’s Sacred Heart Church, told Arab News that Our Lady Arabia Cathedral “is a symbol and sign of hope in the Middle East, and a testament to the peaceful coexistence in this part of the world.” 

He added: “On a practical level, it offers another convenient place of worship for those residing in this part of the island and the Catholic community in Saudi Arabia, who can just cross the causeway in the weekends and participate in the services.”

D’Souza said the opening of the cathedral represents “a very positive and optimistic vision for the future of Christians in the Gulf.”

France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war

  • Between 1954 and 1962, France waged a war against an independence movement in its then colony
  • "We need to have the courage to look the historical truth in the face," French Culture Minister said
PARIS: France announced on Friday that it will soon open to the public the most highly classified parts of its national archives about the Algerian war of independence, shedding light on some of the darkest chapters in France’s 20th century history.
Between 1954 and 1962, France waged a war against an independence movement in its then colony. Hundreds of thousands of Algerians were killed, and French forces and their proxies used torture against opponents, according to historians.
“We need to have the courage to look the historical truth in the face,” French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said when she made the announcement about opening up the archive.
The fighting in Algeria convulsed France and prompted a failed coup attempt against then-President Charles de Gaulle to stop him from ending French rule. Almost 60 years after it ended, the conflict is still a highly sensitive and divisive topic in France.
Declassifying the archives is an important step toward a better understanding of the war, according to Benjamin Stora, a leading French historian of Algeria.
“You can know which people were under surveillance, followed, arrested,” Stora told Reuters. “It’s the whole chain leading up to repressive measures that can be unveiled.”
He added that the archives might make sense of certain deaths that to this day remain unexplained.
Algeria lived under French rule for 132 years until it won the independence war in 1962.
The announcement took place two days after a trip to Algiers by French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian. He held talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune aimed at reviving dialogue between the two sides, after ties deteriorated sharply.

