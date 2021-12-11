You are here

Navy commander fired over vaccine refusal

US Navy personnel walk past a Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk helicopter after the USS Blue Ridge docked during a visit in Manila Bay. (AFP file photo)
US Navy personnel walk past a Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk helicopter after the USS Blue Ridge docked during a visit in Manila Bay. (AFP file photo)
  • The Pentagon has made the vaccine mandatory for all service members, and Navy personnel had until late November to get their shots or request exemptions
WASHINGTON: A Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said Friday.
Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of Naval Surface Squadron 14. Officials said Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal.
Navy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fisher declined to give the precise reason why Kins was relieved of command, citing privacy concerns. Fisher, who is spokesman for the Naval Surface Force Atlantic, said the reason for the firing was that Anderson lost confidence in Kins’ ability to perform his duties after he failed to obey a lawful order.
Other officials, however, said it was because Kins refused the order to get the vaccine, and refused testing to ensure he did not have the virus.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. One official said Kins has requested a religious exemption, which was denied. Kins is appealing that denial.
The Pentagon has made the vaccine mandatory for all service members, and Navy personnel had until late November to get their shots or request exemptions. Thousands of service members have asked for religious exemptions, but so far none of the military services have approved one.
Fisher said Kins has been reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14.
Lt. Cmdr. Han Yi, the ship’s plans and tactics officer, is temporarily serving as the Churchill’s executive officer until a permanent replacement is identified.

Daesh figure pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group

Daesh figure pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
  • Khalifa was captured by Syrian Defense Forces in 2019 and held overseas until he was brought to Virginia earlier this year to face charges
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: A Canadian citizen who traveled to Syria to join the Daesh group nearly a decade ago pleaded guilty Friday to serving as one of the organization’s more prominent English-language propagandists.
Mohammed Khalifa, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, at a hearing in US District Court in Alexandria. US District Judge T.S. Ellis III accepted the plea.
According to court records, Khalifa left Canada for Syria in 2013 after being inspired by the lectures of Anwar Al-Awlaki, a US cleric who later became a leading figure in Al-Qaeda.
Prosecutors said Khalifa narrated two notorious Daesh group propaganda videos — “Flames of War” in 2014 and “Flames of War II” in 2017 — designed to recruit Westerners to join the Daesh group or to kill Westerners as part of an international holy war campaign.
Khalifa also fought on the battlefield, according to prosecutors. He was captured by Syrian Defense Forces in 2019 and held overseas until he was brought to Virginia earlier this year to face charges.
According to an FBI affidavit, Khalifa told FBI agents he expected to be sent to a Daesh training camp when he joined the organization in late 2013. Instead, he was recruited to join the organization’s media department because of his English language skills and spent nearly five years as a leader in their English-language propaganda unit, it said.
The affidavit said Khalifa narrated numerous videos besides “Flames of War” and its sequel, which show prisoners being executed and decapitated. In another video, titled “Inside the Khilafah,” Khalifa urges listeners, if they aren’t able to travel to Syria to join the terrorist group, to instead “terrorize the disbelievers with your jihad outside the khilafah by targeting them and shedding their blood.”
Khalifa told agents he was captured in January 2019 when he defied a Daesh order to flee from advancing forces in Shafaa, Syria. Instead, he said, he launched a solo attack of sorts on Syrian Defense Forces, surrendering after his AK-47 rifle jammed.
In a news release announcing the guilty plea, federal prosecutors said the “Flames of War” videos include scenes of a masked Khalifa executing a different Syrian soldier in each of the two videos — while other masked Daesh members also shoot the prisoners kneeling in front of each of them.
Khalifa is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

 

'The Internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

Lydia Winters shows off Microsoft's
Lydia Winters shows off Microsoft's "Minecraft" built specifically for HoloLens at the Xbox E3 2015 briefing before Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP)
  • Experts said the extreme ease with which the vulnerability lets an attacker access a web server — no password required — is what makes it so dangerous
BOSTON: A critical vulnerability in a widely used software tool — one quickly exploited in the online game Minecraft — is rapidly emerging as a major threat to organizations around the world.
“The Internet’s on fire right now,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. “People are scrambling to patch,” he said, “and all kinds of people scrambling to exploit it.” He said Friday morning that in the 12 hours since the bug’s existence was disclosed that it had been “fully weaponized,” meaning malefactors had developed and distributed tools to exploit it.
The flaw may be the worst computer vulnerability discovered in years. It was uncovered in an open-source logging tool that is ubiquitous in cloud servers and enterprise software used across industry and government. Unless it is fixed, it grants criminals, spies and programming novices alike easy access to internal networks where they can loot valuable data, plant malware, erase crucial information and much more.
“I’d be hard-pressed to think of a company that’s not at risk,” said Joe Sullivan, chief security officer for Cloudflare, whose online infrastructure protects websites from malicious actors. Untold millions of servers have it installed, and experts said the fallout would not be known for several days.
Amit Yoran, CEO of the cybersecurity firm Tenable, called it “the single biggest, most critical vulnerability of the last decade” — and possibly the biggest in the history of modern computing.
The vulnerability, dubbed ‘Log4Shell,’ was rated 10 on a scale of one to 10 the Apache Software Foundation, which oversees development of the software. Anyone with the exploit can obtain full access to an unpatched computer that uses the software,
Experts said the extreme ease with which the vulnerability lets an attacker access a web server — no password required — is what makes it so dangerous.
New Zealand’s computer emergency response team was among the first to report that the flaw was being “actively exploited in the wild” just hours after it was publicly reported Thursday and a patch released.
The vulnerability, located in open-source Apache software used to run websites and other web services, was reported to the foundation on Nov. 24 by the Chinese tech giant Alibaba, it said. It took two weeks to develop and release a fix.
But patching systems around the world could be a complicated task. While most organizations and cloud providers such as Amazon should be able to update their web servers easily, the same Apache software is also often embedded in third-party programs, which often can only be updated by their owners.
Yoran, of Tenable, said organizations need to presume they’ve been compromised and act quickly.
The first obvious signs of the flaw’s exploitation appeared in Minecraft, an online game hugely popular with kids and owned by Microsoft. Meyers and security expert Marcus Hutchins said Minecraft users were already using it to execute programs on the computers of other users by pasting a short message in a chat box.
Microsoft said it had issued a software update for Minecraft users. “Customers who apply the fix are protected,” it said.
Researchers reported finding evidence the vulnerability could be exploited in servers run by companies such as Apple, Amazon, Twitter and Cloudflare.
Cloudflare’s Sullivan said there we no indication his company’s servers had been compromised. Apple, Amazon and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US hostage envoy visited Venezuela to meet jailed Americans

A group of Venezuelan political police officers, SEBIN, with their faces covered stand on guard at the main door of SEBIN headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP file photo)
A group of Venezuelan political police officers, SEBIN, with their faces covered stand on guard at the main door of SEBIN headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP file photo)
  • The timing of the visit is likely to raise eyebrows, coming on the heels of gubernatorial elections considered deeply undemocratic by the Biden administration after numerous opposition candidates were barred from running
MIAMI: A senior US diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans as part of an ongoing effort to secure release of men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top US adversary, The Associated Press has learned.
Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and the government’s top hostage negotiator, arrived in Caracas on a chartered flight Tuesday evening and returned home Friday in a previously unreported visit.
It’s not clear who in the heavily sanctioned socialist administration of President Nicolás Maduro he met.
But It was the first known face-to-face outreach by a top US official since the Trump administration shuttered the American Embassy in Caracas in March 2019 after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Ever since, relations between the two countries have grown steadily more hostile, with the US government imposing strict oil sanctions on the country and targeting top officials with criminal indictments, something Maduro has likened to a “soft coup.”
“It was a good thing to see the guys, to show them that their government cares. It was also positive to report back to their families that I had seen them,” Carstens told the AP, adding that he was grateful to Maduro’s aides for inviting him down for what he described as a “wellness check.”
The timing of the visit is likely to raise eyebrows, coming on the heels of gubernatorial elections considered deeply undemocratic by the Biden administration after numerous opposition candidates were barred from running.
“Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any ballots had been cast,” the State Department said after the Nov. 21 vote.
The Maduro government, which in the past hasn’t hesitated to publicize peacemaking missions by prominent American interlocutors, has kept mum about the surprise visit. Carstens confirmed the visit late Friday afternoon.
During his visit, he was permitted to check on a group of six American oil executives held in Caracas’ infamous El Helicoide prison, a one-time modernist shopping mall converted into a facility housing the government’s top opponents.
One person familiar with the visit described Carstens’ jailhouse meeting with the six executives from Houston-based Citgo, which lasted about 90 minutes, as highly emotional. Carstens told the prisoners he had discussed their case with Maduro government officials while in Caracas but declined to say whom.
The person and several others with knowledge of the meeting spoke on condition of anonymity to AP because they were not authorized to discuss Carstens’ travels.
Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and José Pereira were hauled away in 2017 by masked security agents who stormed into a Caracas conference room. The men had been lured to Venezuela just before Thanksgiving of that year to attend a meeting at the headquarters of the company’s parent, state-run oil giant PDVSA.
The six were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial marred by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison for a never-executed proposal to refinance billions of dollars in the oil company’s bonds. Maduro at the time accused them of “treason.” They all pleaded not guilty and the US considers them to be wrongfully detained.
After having been granted house arrest, they were swiftly thrown back in jail Oct. 16, 2021, the same day that a close ally of Maduro was extradited by the African nation of Cape Verde to the US to face money laundering charges.
While at El Helicoide prison, Carstens also met with Luke Denman and Airan Berry — two former Green Berets arrested in connection with a failed raid aimed at toppling Maduro that was staged from Colombia. He also conducted a wellness check with former US Marine Matthew Heath, who is being held at a separate facility on unrelated allegations.
The visit came just weeks after family members of the Americans jailed in Venezuela, and other relatives of hostages and detainees, complained in a letter to the Biden administration that they felt the releases of their loved ones weren’t being sufficiently prioritized.
John Pereira, the son of Jose Pereira, who weeks ago was rushed to a private clinic for emergency treatment for a cardiac condition, told the AP at the time that “our feeling is that they can do more.”
President Joe Biden has so far been less public on the issue of hostage affairs than his predecessor, Donald Trump, who scored several high-profile releases around the world over four years, giving officials great leeway to pursue negotiations.
Trump also invited hostages and detainees who were freed under his watch to appear alongside him in a video aired during the Republican National Convention. That includes Joshua Holt, a Utah man who spent two years in a Caracas jail after traveling to Venezuela to marry a fellow Mormon he met online.
Though no Americans were freed during the current visit, any future releases would represent a significant win for Carstens, a retired US Army Special Forces officer who was a rare holdover from the Trump administration. Last month, journalist Danny Fenster was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar.
His release was negotiated by former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who has also traveled to Caracas in the past to push for the Americans’ release.
Richardson called Carstens’ visit to Caracas a “significant” development.
“Speaking directly with those who are holding Americans is important,” he said in a statement to The AP. “It does not guarantee success, but I commend Roger Carstens for taking that first step, the families of our detainees for pushing for these efforts and the Maduro government for allowing this humanitarian gesture to take place.”
At least 61 Americans are known to be wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, according to the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, named for James W. Foley, a freelance journalist killed at the hands of the Daesh group in Syria.

Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health

A boy sleeps as he rides a bicycle in Kabul, Afghanistan October 18, 2021. (REUTERS)
A boy sleeps as he rides a bicycle in Kabul, Afghanistan October 18, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55 percent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country
WASHINGTON: Donors agreed on Friday to transfer $280 million from a frozen, trust fund to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan, the World Bank said as it seeks to help a country facing famine and economic freefall.
The World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund will this year give $180 million to WFP to scale up food security and nutrition operations and $100 million to UNICEF to provide essential health services, the bank said in a statement.
The money would aim to support food security and health programs in Afghanistan as it sinks into a severe economic and humanitarian crisis that accelerated in August when the Taliban overran the country as the Western-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew.
The United States and other donors cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war and more than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were frozen.
The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55 percent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.
Using reconstruction trust fund money and channeling it through the WFP and UNICEF, both part of the UN family, appears to be a way to get funding into the country for basic needs in a manner that does not necessarily implicate US sanctions against the Taliban.
“This decision is the first step to repurpose funds in the ARTF portfolio to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time,” the bank said, saying the agencies had presence on the ground to deliver services directly to Afghans in line “with their own policies and procedures.”
“These ARTF funds will enable UNICEF to provide 12.5 million people with basic and essential health services and vaccinate 1 million people, while WFP will be able to provide 2.7 million people with food assistance and nearly 840,000 mothers and children with nutrition assistance,” it added.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported exclusively that the donors were expected to approve the $280 million transfer. On Dec. 1, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-world-bank-backs-using-280-million-frozen-aid-funds-afghanistan-2021-12-01 that the World Bank board had backed transferring the ARTF funds to the two agencies.
In its statement, the bank said it would “continue to work with ARTF donors to unlock additional ARTF funds to support the Afghan people.”
Laurel Miller, a former acting US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, criticized the decision to tap the ARTF for strictly humanitarian aid, saying money should come from other sources and the $1.5 billion fund should be used for a major initiative to halt the collapse of state institutions whose workers have not been paid for months.
“We’re talking about a collapse of public services that serve the Afghan people,” said Miller, who oversees the Asia program of the International Crisis Group, a think tank. “That’s not about helping the Taliban. That’s about helping Afghans who need a functioning state. They need more than food aid.”

Philippines denies reports of secret plot to invade Malaysian territory

Philippines denies reports of secret plot to invade Malaysian territory
MANILA: Philippine authorities on Friday denied international media reports claiming that hundreds of militiamen supported by officials from the southern Philippines were planning to invade the Malaysian state of Sabah.
Located on the northeastern tip of Borneo island, Sabah has been the subject of a 60-year-long territorial dispute between the Philippines and Malaysia.
International media reported on Thursday that a “secret meeting” attended by 19 mayors in the Sulu archipelago in the southwestern Philippines, some 400 kilometers from Sabah, planned to recruit 600 men to stage the invasion.
The news prompted Royal Malaysia Police Chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to issue a statement saying they would take immediate action to “face any possibility or threat of intrusion,” and that the state’s security was “under control.”
Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on Friday that reports of an invasion were “fake news.”
Lt. Jerrica Angela Manongdo, spokesperson for the Philippine military in Sulu, said the media reports had “no basis.”
“We immediately looked into the matter when we learned of the news report. Based on the information we have gathered there is no such thing,” she told Arab News. “We don’t know what the motive behind (the reports) are.”
Manongdo added that local officials in Sulu had indeed held a meeting earlier this month, but only to discuss ways to strengthen the archipelago’s maritime borders and disaster response.
“Local chief executives (are) in charge of recruitment of fishermen or seafarer volunteers (to) conduct maritime patrols in collaboration with the military in Sulu to help improve border control against terrorists and any other lawless elements,” she said.
While Malaysia controls Sabah, the Philippines has laid claims over the state on the basis that the region, which was once ruled by the Sultanate of Sulu, was only leased — not ceded — to British colonial rulers before Malaysia’s independence.
In 2013, around 200 armed men from the Philippines who claimed to have been sent by members of the Sulu royal clan arrived by boat at Lahad Datu port in Sabah, triggering a deadly weeks-long battle with Malaysian security forces in which 71 people died, most of them Philippine militiamen.

