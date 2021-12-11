Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has issued an ultimatum to his Newcastle United squad: Shape up or face being shipped out in the January transfer window.

Arab News understands the Magpies are set to head into winter transfer trading without a director of football in the post, but that does not mean United will not be busy.

It is understood Howe is looking to add at least four new players to his side next month in a bid to improve their record of just one win in 15 games.

And while a lot of the focus will be on who arrives at St James’ Park in 2022, Howe is aware he will have to trim room in his 25-man Premier League squad.

“Of course, we have a squad limit with the 25-man squad, so there would need to be a balancing act there. I don’t think you’d want players who are here but who are not available,” said Howe.

“You wouldn’t want players who are not available to pick because you’ve got too many numbers. That’s a dynamic we certainly need to look at and make sure we get that right.

“As I’ve said all along, my focus is on the group of players we’ve got here, but obviously we’re at that stage where players have to impress me to be part of the club’s future. It’s a very simple equation,” he added.

“I’m looking at them every day in training, and in every match, and making assumptions and decisions based on what I see. From the players’ side, if they want to be part of the future of the club, then they have to perform well.”

Reports in the UK this week suggest that former Chelsea and AS Monaco chief Michael Emenalo has walked away from the possibility of becoming director of football at United.

There has been talk of the likes of Paul Mitchell, even Leeds United’s Victor Orta, stepping in at United, although no appointment appears imminent.

When asked about the situation, Howe said: “I have no update.

“I don’t really think it’s for me to update you on that. I think that’s above me.

“I’ll work with whoever the club chooses for that role and be excited to do so. It’s ultimately a position that the club wants to fill, and I embrace that.

“But my focus is on coaching the team.”

One player whose immediate future is coming into focus is that of Sean Longstaff.

The Geordie’s current United deal runs out in the summer, and he is yet to start a game under Howe, having had an up and down few years since Rafa Benitez left the football club.

“I’m aware of that situation,” said Howe of Longstaff.

“Sean, first of all, is a very good player. He will have an opportunity, I’m sure, as the fixtures progress to showcase his talents and show to me and everybody connected with the club that he has a long-term future here. That’s in his hands as well, not just ours.

“He’s a young player and obviously had a long association with the club, and I recognize that and the journey he’s been on through various aspects of the football club,” said Howe.

“We have competition in that position. Jonjo Shelvey has been in good form and Joe Willock has come back into the team with Isaac Hayden, Sean and Jeff Hendrick. We have good bodies in there to fight for places and that’s very much what I want.”