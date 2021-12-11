You are here

  • Home
  • Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players
Eddie Howe has issued an ultimatum to his Newcastle United squad. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/raf8k

Updated 12 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players
  • With new signings expected in the January transfer window, underperforming players will be under threat as the manager looks to trim his squad
Updated 12 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has issued an ultimatum to his Newcastle United squad: Shape up or face being shipped out in the January transfer window.

Arab News understands the Magpies are set to head into winter transfer trading without a director of football in the post, but that does not mean United will not be busy.

It is understood Howe is looking to add at least four new players to his side next month in a bid to improve their record of just one win in 15 games.

And while a lot of the focus will be on who arrives at St James’ Park in 2022, Howe is aware he will have to trim room in his 25-man Premier League squad.

“Of course, we have a squad limit with the 25-man squad, so there would need to be a balancing act there. I don’t think you’d want players who are here but who are not available,” said Howe.

“You wouldn’t want players who are not available to pick because you’ve got too many numbers. That’s a dynamic we certainly need to look at and make sure we get that right.

“As I’ve said all along, my focus is on the group of players we’ve got here, but obviously we’re at that stage where players have to impress me to be part of the club’s future. It’s a very simple equation,” he added.

“I’m looking at them every day in training, and in every match, and making assumptions and decisions based on what I see. From the players’ side, if they want to be part of the future of the club, then they have to perform well.”

Reports in the UK this week suggest that former Chelsea and AS Monaco chief Michael Emenalo has walked away from the possibility of becoming director of football at United.

There has been talk of the likes of Paul Mitchell, even Leeds United’s Victor Orta, stepping in at United, although no appointment appears imminent.

When asked about the situation, Howe said: “I have no update.

“I don’t really think it’s for me to update you on that. I think that’s above me.

“I’ll work with whoever the club chooses for that role and be excited to do so. It’s ultimately a position that the club wants to fill, and I embrace that.

“But my focus is on coaching the team.”

One player whose immediate future is coming into focus is that of Sean Longstaff.

The Geordie’s current United deal runs out in the summer, and he is yet to start a game under Howe, having had an up and down few years since Rafa Benitez left the football club.

“I’m aware of that situation,” said Howe of Longstaff.

“Sean, first of all, is a very good player. He will have an opportunity, I’m sure, as the fixtures progress to showcase his talents and show to me and everybody connected with the club that he has a long-term future here. That’s in his hands as well, not just ours.

“He’s a young player and obviously had a long association with the club, and I recognize that and the journey he’s been on through various aspects of the football club,” said Howe.

“We have competition in that position. Jonjo Shelvey has been in good form and Joe Willock has come back into the team with Isaac Hayden, Sean and Jeff Hendrick. We have good bodies in there to fight for places and that’s very much what I want.”

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage
  • Gearbox woes for Michal Goczal, Saleh Al-Saif extends T3 advantage
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

HAIL: Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah started second on the road and managed to pass Poland’s Jakub Przygonski to claim victory on the third 249 kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Friday.
Assuming that the Qatari’s Toyota Hilux passes all post-event checks, he has already done enough to secure a fifth FIA World Cup title. He and co-driver Matthieu Baumel managed to beat stage runner-up Vladimir Vasilyev by 3 minutes, 57 seconds, and will take a lead of 18 minutes, 18 seconds over Russia’s Denis Krotov into the final day.
Al-Attiyah said: “A good day for us and another stage win under our belts. Now we need to bring the car safely to the finish tomorrow.”
Przygonski had been challenging Krotov for second place, but the Pole suffered a broken drive shaft on the day’s stage and finished 39 minutes, 26 seconds behind Al-Attiyah, the time loss dropping the Mini John Cooper Works Buggy driver to sixth overall.
Krotov’s co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov said: “It was so fast. The dunes were not so difficult. We tried to cross with more pressure in the tires. It was good, only we stopped after 20 kilometers to help our friends (Przygonski) in a Buggy. We gave them a drive shaft and we lost maybe six or seven minutes. Now we need to finish this race, say goodbye to the World Cup and prepare for Dakar.”
The Argentine duo of Sebastien Halpern and Lucio Alvarez completed the day’s timed section with the third and fourth quickest times and now hold fourth and fifth in the overall classification. Spaniard Laia Sanz bounced back from second day delays and now holds 10th.
Various time penalties were imposed on several T3 and T4 competitors before the restart, but the Polish duo of Michal and Marek Goczal actually benefited from time deductions after rally officials had further examined their paths through the first stage on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych had rolled in the dunes on Thursday and plummeted to the foot of the T4 standings when time penalties were imposed.
Gearbox issues cost Michal Goczal his T4 lead, however, and his brother Marek set the fastest time on the day’s stage and moved 25 minutes, 37 seconds in front of Australia’s Molly Taylor. Thomas Bell climbed to third overall and Levgen Kovalevych bounced back with the third quickest time on the special.
Saleh Al-Saif was again the dominant force in T3 and the Saudi increased his lead over Mashael Al-Obaidan to 44 minutes, 37 seconds with another stage win. Al-Obaidan edged 42 seconds further away from Germany’s Annett Fischer in the battle for second place.
Dania Akeel held fourth after a couple of navigational issues and Esraa Aldkheil recovered from her roll in the dunes on Thursday to finish the stage in fifth. Pavel Lebedev again sat out the stage after his first day problems.
“It was fun today,” said Akeel. “We had a couple of navigation issues and went from second to fourth and back to second and then to fourth again. I kept it steady and safe but I was faster than fourth. I am a little disappointed. In cross-country, so many other things matter.”
Abdullah Lanjawi claimed the motorcycle stage win but seventh place on the day for Othman Al-Ghfeli meant that the Saudi maintained an advantage of 11 minutes, 21 seconds over Mishal Al-Ghuneim to take into the final day. Ahmed Al-Jaber climbed to third and Yasir Al-Khuraif pushed Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Italy’s Mauro Torrini down to fifth and sixth overall.
Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi extended his advantage in the quad category to 66 minutes, 2 seconds with a comfortable stage win over Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi, although both his Saudi rivals retained second and third places.
Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri clocked the unofficial quickest time in the national category from Aliyyah Koloc and gained the lead when Saeed Al-Mouri ceded 14 minutes to his fellow countryman and slipped to fifth place. Two-time Hail International Rally winner Essa Al-Dossary was third on the day in his Nissan Navara.
Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) won his second stage in the truck category from Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Al-Muhanna. Overnight leader Teo Calvet suffered technical issues at the start of the stage.
On Saturday, competitors will tackle the final stage of the event and the last competitive cross-country special of 2021. After a run out of 56 kilometers, the stage only runs for 148 kilometers and features passage controls after 65, 82, 87, 129 and 142 kilometers. A road section of 132 kilometers takes the remaining drivers back to Parc Ferme in Hail.

Topics: Hail Cross-Country Rally Saudi Arabia

Related

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
Sport
Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah boosts FIA World Cup hopes with Hail stage win photos
Sport
Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah boosts FIA World Cup hopes with Hail stage win

Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery

Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery

Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery
  • Kimmich, who is unvaccinated, is not expected to play again until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by Covid
  • On Friday, Nagelsmann made it clear Kimmich will miss Bayern's last three Bundesliga games of 2021 only as a precautionary measure
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday he expects Joshua Kimmich to make a full recovery from Covid-19, but the Germany midfielder has been warned the path to full fitness may be long.
Kimmich is not expected to play again until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by Covid after the 26-year-old, who is unvaccinated, tested positive last month.
In a statement, Kimmich has said he “can’t wait” to play and train again, but his enforced spell on the sidelines must continue as he has “slight infiltrations in my lungs.”
On Friday, Nagelsmann made it clear Kimmich will miss Bayern’s last three Bundesliga games of 2021 only as a precautionary measure.
“I’m not at all worried because the infiltrations are not dramatic,” said Nagelsmann.
“The break is a safety measure and no damage of consequence is to be expected.”
Kimmich is set to be one of Germany’s leading players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Like the defensive midfielder, his Bayern team-mate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also has infiltrations of the lungs after testing positive.
Nagelsmann said both players will do light exercise over the next ten days, with their health closely monitored, “then the infiltrations should be gone” and their training can be increased.
Kimmich has not played since November 6, after which he tested positive and only came out of house quarantine this week.
“It annoys him that he is absent,” Nagelsmann revealed.
“He’s one of the most ambitious players we have. He’s someone who plays frequently and has ants in his pants now.”
Kimmich sparked a heated vaccination debate in October when he revealed that he had declined a vaccine against Covid due to “personal concerns.”
Nagelsmann said Kimmich is fully aware of the criticism he has taken, but insisted the footballer does not deserve to be treated as a scapegoat.
“There is no compulsory vaccination here (in Germany). He would have preferred the last few weeks to have been different,” admitted Nagelsmann, who like most of the Bayern squad is fully vaccinated.
While Bayern hope Kimmich and Choupo-Moting make full and speedy recoveries, other Bundesliga footballers have not been so fortunate.
One example is Freiburg’s French midfielder Jonathan Schmid, who has not played since August after contracting Covid and is still rebuilding his fitness more than three months later.
Kimmich has been warned not to rush his recovery.
“It will be a rocky road to a comeback,” Germany’s three-time wrestling world champion Frank Staebler told news portal t-online.
Staebler contracted Covid in late 2020 and after a long period of recovery, he won a Greco-Roman bronze medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.
But it was a lengthy process.
“In this case, (doing) a lot doesn’t help much. You just need a lot of patience,” Staebler added.
“Joshua Kimmich now has something he has never had before and that is very difficult to assess, because there are no long-term medical studies.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich COVID-19

Related

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
Sport
Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
Sport
Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

Haaland’s agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland’s agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

Haaland’s agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland’s agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
  • Erling Haaland’s tally of 23 goals in 20 Champions League games for Dortmund and ex-club Salzburg has attracted Europe's top teams
  • Raiola told broadcaster Sport1 there is "a great chance that Erling will leave" at season end
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Mino Raiola, the agent of Erling Haaland, has named Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as clubs the Norwegian star striker could join in 2022.
The 21-year-old has a contract with Dortmund until 2024, but his tally of 23 goals in 20 Champions League games for Dortmund and ex-club Salzburg has attracted Europe’s top teams.
There is a release clause, reportedly for 80 million euros ($90 million), in Haaland’s contract which becomes active in 2022.
Raiola has told broadcaster Sport1 there is “a great chance that Erling will leave” at the end of this season.
“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” Raiola added.
“He can — and will — take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, (Man) City — these are the big clubs he can go to.
“We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.”
The Italy-born football agent plans to sit down with club bosses at Dortmund in the coming months, adding: “We will say what our idea is and they will tell us theirs.”
Haaland has sent goal records tumbling since joining Dortmund in January 2020.
He became the first player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick on his debut as a replacement and has since netted 51 goals in as many German league games.
Dortmund, who currently sit second in Germany’s top flight, were knocked out of the Champions League during the five weeks Haaland was recently sidelined by a hip problem.
The injury also proved costly for Norway, who missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands last month when Haaland was sidelined.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland Bayern Munich Man City

Related

Ten-man Dortmund crash without Haaland on Rose’s Gladbach return
Sport
Ten-man Dortmund crash without Haaland on Rose’s Gladbach return
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener
Sport
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert
  • Sunday's match between Brighton and Tottenham is off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging Omicron
  • "I think it is because you don't know when you have to play and when you don't," Arteta said
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for clarity over Covid-19 postponement rules after Premier League sides were told to return to emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus.
Tottenham’s Europa League Conference game with Rennes on Thursday was postponed after Spurs reported that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive.
Sunday’s match between Brighton and Tottenham is also off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging omicron variant on the English top flight.
Yet Arsenal’s Premier League match at Brentford on the opening weekend of the season, which they lost 2-0, went ahead despite four of Arteta’s squad testing positive.
Asked if he wanted league chiefs to set a threshold for the number of cases that would trigger a postponement, Arteta said on Friday: “I’m saying that would be really helpful, yes.”
“I think it is because you don’t know when you have to play and when you don’t and we have some examples about that,” he added on the eve of Arsenal’s home game against Southampton.
“The decision has to be made first of all to protect the players and the environment, this is the first thing. Afterwards obviously we need to maintain certain criteria so all the clubs are competing and we can all compete in the same conditions.”
The Premier League has written to its 20 clubs returning training ground protocols to “emergency measures.”
It followed an announcement this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the government was tightening virus restrictions in England.
The UK as a whole has had more than 10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 146,000 people have died from the virus, one of the highest tolls in Europe.
Norwich manager Dean Smith, whose side lost 3-0 to Tottenham last week, faces a nervous wait to find out if any of his players will be ruled out of Saturday’s Manchester United clash because of a positive test result.
“We have got a couple of knocks and have got a couple of Covid-related issues that we are waiting on results for this morning,” Smith said.
“(They are) just feeling a little bit unwell, not likely to be linked to the game last week with Tottenham. It is just in general, I think (like) with the whole nation, (we are) holding our breath at the moment.”
Rules had been relaxed at Premier League clubs with high vaccination rates, allowing players to remove masks indoors and use their original dressing room, but they are now returning to the emergency measures.
“We will try to be as cautious and careful as possible and do all the things,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
“It might be an extra test per week. With Champions League games we get tests twice a week anyway — now we’ll probably get tested three times a week, which I’m completely fine with.”
Clubs have also been advised to limit social interactions, meaning Christmas parties are likely to be off the table.
Manchester City’s training ground was shut down by an outbreak of cases just under a year ago.
City manager Pep Guardiola said his players were still on “alert” to prevent a similar outbreak at the busiest time of the year for Premier League clubs, with six rounds of fixtures scheduled to take place between this weekend and January 3.
“The concern is always here — the variant or the pandemic is still in society,” he said.
“We follow the protocols. Everyone is alert. What happened with other clubs can happen here, absolutely. Wear masks, social distance, be careful.”

Topics: Arsenal Mikel Arteta COVID-19 Premier league

Related

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
Sport
Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
Acting now on COVID-19 will help avoid lockdown later, Britain’s Javid says
World
Acting now on COVID-19 will help avoid lockdown later, Britain’s Javid says

Hamilton, Verstappen take practice session each ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying

Hamilton and Verstappen remain neck and neck after Verstappen took the quickest lap in the first session earlier on Friday. (AFP/Supplied)
Hamilton and Verstappen remain neck and neck after Verstappen took the quickest lap in the first session earlier on Friday. (AFP/Supplied)
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Hamilton, Verstappen take practice session each ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying

Hamilton and Verstappen remain neck and neck after Verstappen took the quickest lap in the first session earlier on Friday. (AFP/Supplied)
  • Hamilton and Verstappen are equal on points in the world championship standings
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, Abu Dhabi: The second F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice session on Friday ended with Lewis Hamilton topping the timing sheet with a lap of 1:23.691, ahead of Esteban Ocon, teammate Valtteri Bottas, and title rival Max Verstappen who ended the second practice session 0.641 seconds behind Hamilton.

As drivers were adjusting to the newly formatted track at Yas Marina Circuit, the revamped hotel section saw Valtteri Bottas nudging the edge of the wall before Kimi Raikkonen ended the practice session early following contact with the Turn 14 barrier.

The Alfa Romeo team will now be working hard overnight to have the Finn back on track tomorrow for the final qualifying session of his career.

Hamilton and Verstappen remain neck and neck after Verstappen took the quickest lap in the first session earlier on Friday.

The stage is set for tomorrow’s final practice session of the year before qualifying gets underway at 5pm.

Hamilton and Verstappen are equal on points in the world championship standings and will need to outperform their rival to be crowned world champion for 2021.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Abu Dhabi UAE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Red Bull

Related

Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Sport
Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Update Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) reacts with his trophy flanked by second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) on the Jeddah podium. (AFP)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton keeps title dream alive with victory in thrilling, stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Latest updates

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players
Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players
Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas
Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas
UK grime artist Stormzy hits the stage at the Abu Dhabi F1
Stormzy, the first British rapper to perform a headlining slot at Britain’s Glastonbury festival in 2019, performed his acclaimed hits “Big For Your Boots” and “Vossi Bop.” (Supplied)
Biden makes late-night TV debut as president
Biden makes late-night TV debut as president
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Kuwait visit reaffirms a historic friendship
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Kuwait visit reaffirms a historic friendship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.