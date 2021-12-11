You are here

Saudi mining facilities hit 360 as Kingdom launches database for investors

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sees increase in mining complexes as the Kingdom launched huge database to channel more investments into the sector that is poised to become the third income source for state funds.

The number of mining complexes in Saudi Arabia has reached 360 with the Makkah region taking the lead with 72, according to data released by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Saturday.

It said the number of mining facilities in the Riyadh region is 52 followed by 52 in the Madinah region while the rest of the complexes are scattered across the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The report also said the Kingdom has 70 reserves sites for mining activities.

The ministry said these mining complexes extract gold, copper, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, iron, silica, gypsum, limestone, clay and various other industrial materials.

Limestone ore, bauxite and phosphate ore are among the minerals widely used in the Kingdom’s manufacturing industries. 

The ministry aid the mining facilities have become a steady source of jobs for Saudis and offer different positions such as quarry official, mechanical technician, electrical technician, geologist and mining engineer etc.

In January earlier this year, the Kingdom moved to capitalize on the vast wealth hidden below ground in Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a mining fund and support for geological surveys and exploration program activities.

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund is also offering 60 percent loans to investors in a bid to attract global players into the Kingdom, while the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is investing $3.7 billion in the sector.

According to Khaled Al-Mudaifer, the deputy minister of industry and mineral resources,  studies have estimated $1.3 trillion in reserves of phosphates, gold, copper, zinc, nickel, rare earth metals and other minerals.

Under Vision 2030, mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the country’s economy away from dependency on oil.

The Saudi Geological Survey has announced 54 locations for exploration, with more to be revealed in the coming months that will be auctioned to investors.

The National Geological Database is being created to allow investors to find the locations of mineral deposits in a bid to increase the transparency and competitiveness of the sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has already attracted major international investors, including US firm Alcoa Corp., which has a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of $10.8 billion joint venture with Saudi miner Ma’aden, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the eastern province.

Saudi budget deficit may narrow down in 2022: Pre-budget

Saudi budget deficit may narrow down in 2022: Pre-budget
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi budget deficit may narrow down in 2022: Pre-budget

Saudi budget deficit may narrow down in 2022: Pre-budget
  • Finance Ministry sees budget surpluses from 2023
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit is likely to be narrowed down to SR52 billion ($13.8 billion) in 2022 as compared to SR85 billion in 2021, according to the pre-budget forecast of the Ministry of Finance. This forecast will be reviewed this week when the fiscal budget is announced.
In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s revenues are expected to reach SR903 billion, while spending SR955 billion.
This projection comes after the Kingdom’s budget deficit narrowed sharply in the first six months of this year due to more fiscal discipline and increasing non-oil revenue. It dropped 92 percent to SR12 billion.

Deficit
The current projections show the Kingdom maintaining a deficit of nearly 1 percent of the gross domestic product through 2024.


National debt
Saudi Arabia’s national debt is expected to be at SR989 billion, or 31.3 percent of its gross domestic product in the next fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Finance forecast.
The debt will jump from 30.2 percent of the country’s GDP that is forecast this year, according to the statement. Next year the principal repayments on the debt will reach SR76 billion, the ministry said, adding that in “the medium-term, public debt levels are projected to remain constant.”
“Through coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the National Debt Management Center, the annual borrowing plan is being prepared within the framework of a medium-term debt strategy,” the statement said.

 

 


Rational spending
Commenting on the budget statement, Talat Zaki Hafiz, an independent financial analyst based in Riyadh, told Arab News  the indicators for the 2022 budget “target economic and fiscal growth driven by rational public spending.”
He said growth in the non-oil GDP and the performance of the private sector supported the Kingdom’s expected financial standing.
“Efficient spending also helped a lot in achieving such good results,” he said. “Finally the focus of the Kingdom on privatization will support in enhancing government’s revenues and reducing expenditures.”

Budget surpluses
However, keeping in view the Kingdom’s economic rebound from the coronavirus disease pandemic, the ministry has forecast budget surpluses from 2023.
The Kingdom will post a surplus of about SR27 billion in 2023, rising to SR42 billion in 2024, the ministry said in a report. That compares with a projected deficit of SR85 billion in 2021 and SR52 billion in 2022.
Government revenue will slip to SR903 billion in 2022 from SR930 billion in 2021, but will have reached SR992 billion by 2024, the Ministry of Finance said.
The government aims to sustain the spending ceilings approved last year for the medium-term, the ministry said. Expenditure is projected to reach approximately SR955 billion for fiscal year 2022 before falling to SR951 billion in fiscal year 2024.
The Saudi government aims to continue economic and fiscal reforms it has implemented under Vision 2030.
The annual borrowing plan is being prepared to meet funding needs within the framework of a medium-term debt strategy, through the coordination between the ministry and the National Debt Management Center.

SAMA deposits
Government deposits at the Saudi Central Bank are expected to exceed initial projections in the fiscal year 2022, and to continue to grow due to expected surpluses in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy budget

Saudi 2022 budget: Local forecasters see surplus as World Bank, IMF predict shrinking deficit

Saudi 2022 budget: Local forecasters see surplus as World Bank, IMF predict shrinking deficit
Updated 11 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi 2022 budget: Local forecasters see surplus as World Bank, IMF predict shrinking deficit

Saudi 2022 budget: Local forecasters see surplus as World Bank, IMF predict shrinking deficit
Updated 11 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will announce its budget for the fiscal year 2022 in December amid different forecasts from international and local organizations with some predicting a surplus while others expecting a shrinking budget deficit.

However, in its pre-budget statement, the Saudi Finance Ministry predicted the fiscal balance to reach deficits of SR85 billion ($22.7 billion) and SR52 billion in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The deficit for this year, according to the official projection, will be around 2.7 percent of the gross domestic product while next year it is likely to shrink to 1.6 percent.

Despite varying forecasts, the economy of the Kingdom remained buoyant despite COVID-19 restrictions mainly due to the government’s support to different sectors as is evident through various indicators and reports issued by prominent organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, Goldman Sachs, etc.

Recently, the World Bank revised the Kingdom’s 2022 growth forecast from 3.3 percent to 4.9 percent.

The World Bank report upgraded Saudi Arabia’s exports growth by more than double from 4.7 percent to 9.6 percent. The Kingdom’s industrial output is now expected to grow by 5.4 percent, up from April’s forecast of 2.4 percent.

Improving vaccination rates, elimination of pandemic-related restrictions, and resumption of religious tourism will likely boost Saudi non-oil output, which is expected to grow by 4 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent in 2022. 

These projects are based on the Kingdom’s performance in 2021. For example, industrial production expanded by an annual rate of 7.7 percent to reach its highest level since April 2020, data published by the General Authority for Statistics showed. This was also the highest growth rate since June of this year.

In addition, non-oil manufacturing activities grew by a yearly rate of 4 percent in October to stand at their highest level since March 2020. GASTAT said the sector rebounded from the adverse effects of the pandemic, which hampered international trade and the Kingdom’s exports.

Jadwa Investment, an investment bank in Saudi Arabia, expects a fiscal surplus of around SR35 billion for 2022, accounting for 1 percent of GDP. The Riyadh-based firm explained that oil revenues are projected to be of considerable size as they based their calculations on the assumption of oil prices at $71 a barrel.

Non-oil revenues will also experience an upswing on higher taxes on earnings due to corporates’ better performance. Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, set to increase in number following the previous pandemic-related restrictions, will also induce larger revenues for the Kingdom. Government expenditures are expected to slip by a yearly 6 percent as well.

Along the same lines, Al Rajhi Capital, another investment bank in the Kingdom, expects a surplus of around SR25-SR45 billion for the next year. It had almost the same forecasts of oil and non-oil revenues as well as expenditures when compared to Jadwa.

On the other hand, international organizations still expect the Kingdom to record deficits in 2022 despite mentioning improvements when compared to this year.

The World Bank said, in its Macro Poverty Outlook for the MENA region, that the budget deficit will shrink from 3.8 percent — as a share of output — in 2021 to 2.2 percent next year. It added that the Kingdom will not reach a balance in its fiscal balance by 2023, as shown in the country’s Fiscal Balance Program.

The International Monetary Fund had somewhat similar forecasts, predicting a budget deficit of 1.8 percent in 2022.

However, Fitch Ratings was even more pessimistic in this regard as they project a fiscal deficit of 3.2 percent for the next year, it said previously on its website. The rating agency was more “conservative” in assumptions related to the oil market and output.

In addition, the New York-based firm added that they assumed a more aggressive path for government expenditures compared to figures in the ministry’s pre-budget statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy SaudiVision2030

