Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay ‘terrible price’ if it invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sent a similar message to Moscow after a meeting in Liverpool, warning of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table
WILMINGTON, Delaware: US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay “a terrible price” and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine.
Biden told reporters the possibility of sending US ground combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion was “never on the table,” although the United States and NATO would be required to send in more forces to eastern flank NATO countries to beef up their defenses.
“I made it absolutely clear to President Putin ... that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, devastating,” he said after remarks about the deadly tornadoes that hit the United States on Friday.
Biden, who spoke with Putin by telephone for two hours last week, said he had made clear to the Russian leader that Russia’s standing in the world would change “markedly” in the event of an incursion into Ukraine.
Biden spent the weekend at his home in Wilmington.
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sent a similar message to Moscow after a meeting in Liverpool, warning of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table.
G7 finance ministers are meeting virtually on Monday to review economic concerns, including inflation, but will also touch on potential sanctions against Russia if it moves against Ukraine, officials said.
Ukraine has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.
Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.
Biden last week promised Central European NATO members more military support amid growing concern over the buildup, which countries near Russia’s border worry could result in a similar outcome as Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine, Lithuania’s presidential adviser said.

MAYFIELD, Kentucky: A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped through the middle of the US in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
“I pray that there will be another rescue. I pray that there will be another one or two,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, as crews sifted through the wreckage of the candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working overnight Friday when the storm hit. Forty of them were rescued.
“We had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims,” said Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and EMS director.
In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon. But Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.
The death toll of 30 across five states includes four people in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and one in both Missouri and Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit.
If early reports are confirmed, the twister “will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history,” said Victor Genzini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.
The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, tracked for about 220 miles (355 kilometers) through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. But Genzini said this twister may have had touched down for nearly 250 miles (400 kilometers). The storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December, when normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.
Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets.
The missing at the candle factory included Janine Denise Johnson Williams, a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members kept vigil at the site Saturday.
“It’s Christmastime and she works at a place that’s making candles for gifts,” her brother, Darryl Williams, said. “To give up the gift of life to make a gift. We haven’t heard anything, and I’m not presuming anything. But I’m expecting for the worst.”
He said Johnson Williams called her husband overnight to report the weather was getting bad, the last time anyone heard from her.
Kyanna Parsons-Perez, an employee at the factory, was trapped under 5 feet (about 1.5 meters) of debris for at least two hours until rescuers managed to free her.
In an interview with NBC’s “Today,” she said it was “absolutely the most terrifying” event she had ever experienced. “I did not think I was going to make it at all.”
Just before the tornado struck, the building’s lights flickered. She felt a gust of wind, her ears started “popping” and then, “Boom. Everything came down on us.” People started screaming, and she heard other workers praying.
Among those who helped rescue the trapped workers were inmates from the nearby Graves County Jail, she said.
“They could have used that moment to try to run away or anything, but they did not. They were there, helping us,” she said.
Kentucky State Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory. Coroners were called to the scene and bodies were recovered, but she didn’t know how many. She said it could take a day and potentially longer to remove all of the rubble.
Rescue efforts were complicated because Mayfield’s main fire station and emergency services hub were also hit by the tornado, Creason said.
President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky on Saturday and pledged to support the affected states.
“I promise you, whatever is needed — whatever is needed — the federal government is going to find a way to provide it,” Biden said.
At least one person died at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.
Two people at the facility were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, Fillback said. The chief said he did not know their medical conditions. Rescue crews were sorting through the rubble Saturday. Cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.
“This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.
Workers at a National Weather Service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of St. Louis. One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.
“This was an incredible storm that lasted a long time and covered a lot of territory,” said Larry Vannozzi, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office covering the Nashville area.
Meteorologists haven’t determined whether the storm spawned a single tornado or multiple tornadoes, he said.
In Arkansas, a tornado struck a nursing home in Monette, killing one and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press. Five people had serious injuries, he said.
Another person died when the storm hit a Dollar General store in nearby Leachville, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
“Probably the most remarkable thing is that there’s not a greater loss of life,” Hutchinson said after touring the wreckage of the nursing home. “It is catastrophic. It’s a total destruction.”
Four storm-related deaths were confirmed in northwestern Tennessee, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.
___
Dylan Lovan in Mayfield, Seth Borenstein in Washington, D.C., Travis Loller in Nashville, John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, and Jeff McMurray in Chicago contributed to this report. Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian farmers cleared their protest sites on the outskirts of New Delhi, ending their yearlong demonstrations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government repealed its controversial agricultural reforms.
Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the country’s agriculture is concentrated, dismantled their camps in the capital where they have protested since last year against three laws passed in September 2020 that deregulated the agricultural sector.
After repealing the laws in late November, the government on Thursday also agreed to accept other demands that included the dropping of all legal cases filed against farmers over the demonstrations, the legalization of the minimum support price for agricultural goods, and compensation to the families of protesters who lost their lives over the past year.
Celebrating their win on Saturday, farmers began returning home. “No doubt it’s a major democratic victory of common farmers,” Avatar Kaurjiwala, who arrived to protest in Delhi from Patiala district in Punjab, told Arab News.
Kaurjiwala, 55, was staying at a demonstration site in Delhi’s Singhu area since November last year.
“From day one, we were adamant that we would make this government bend and accept our demand because the three farm laws were a threat to the survival of farming communities in India,” he said.
Over 50 percent of India’s workforce is dependent on agriculture, and farmers’ biggest fear was that the controversial farm laws would leave them at the mercy of corporations and market forces, drastically reducing their incomes.
“It’s also a lesson for the corporate sector that they cannot run roughshod over the government and take the people of the country for granted,” Kaurjiwala added.

Charanpreet Brar from the northern Indian state of Rajasthan also spent more than a year at a protest site in Delhi.
“We have planned a celebration in my district in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, today, once we get there later in the evening,” Brar said.
“It’s time for farmers across states to consolidate their power and unite on a single platform. I am sure after this that no government will take us for granted.”
As they marched from the capital to their home districts, they were welcomed by local residents with garlands and food at some stopping points.
Sarwan Pandher, a farmer leader from Punjab, said such gestures showed “we were right in our agitation, and the farmers’ movement reinforced people’s trust in democracy.
“There is a sense of satisfaction and elation that we are returning home.”
“The biggest challenge was to take on the large section of the government-supported media,” Hrinder Happy, a researcher who joined the movement last year and looked after its media relations, told Arab News. “But gradually, farmers with their sheer sincerity managed to turn the narrative to their cause.”
Farmer union leaders have announced they would meet again in mid-January to review the implementation of the new concessions pledged by the government.
The concessions came as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where agriculture dominates the economy, will hold local elections next year.
Farmers are the most influential voting bloc, and winning the local polls may prove crucial for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in general elections in 2024.

SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US envoy in Dhaka on Saturday over sanctions imposed on six top security officials related to an elite anti-drug and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.
The US Treasury and Department of State imposed financial sanctions and visa bans on officials and entities in nine countries on Friday, including former and present Bangladeshi officers of the elite crime-fighting unit the Rapid Action Battalion, which it designated as “a foreign entity that is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse.”
Among the sanctioned individuals is the police inspector general, the former RAB chief Benazir Ahmed, who has been rendered ineligible for entry to the US.
To convey Dhaka’s “discontent over the designated sanctions” and “disappointment that the decision was taken unilaterally,” Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen summoned US Ambassador Earl R. Miller.
The ministry said in a statement that Momen “regretted the US decided to undermine an agency of the government that had been at the forefront of combating terrorism, drug trafficking and other heinous transnational crimes that were considered to be shared priorities with successive US administrations.”
It said that the US decision appeared to have been based “more on unverified or unsubstantiated allegations of command responsibility” than on facts. According to the US Treasury’s notification, “widespread allegations of serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh” by RAB threaten US national security interests by “undermining the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the economic prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.”

The notification cited NGO reports alleging that RAB and other Bangladeshi law enforcement personnel were responsible for “more than 600 disappearances since 2009, nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018 and torture.”
RAB was founded in 2004 and composed of members of the police, army, navy, air force, and border guards. Its mandate includes internal security, intelligence gathering related to criminal activities, and government-ordered investigations.
Shomsher Mobin Chowdhury, Bangladesh’s former foreign secretary, told Arab News it was the first time the US had imposed such sanctions on the country’s law enforcement agency officials. 
“I haven’t witnessed anything like this earlier,” he said.
Dhaka’s former envoy to China, Munshi Faiz Ahmad, expressed surprise over a lack of consultations with Bangladesh before the sanctions were imposed.
“I don’t think these sanctions have been imposed with much prudence,” he said. “If there was any genuine problem, we could have solved it through bilateral discussions and there was no need for such sanctions. This decision may trigger a negative perception of the US in Bangladesh.”
Prof. Amena Mohsin, of the international relations department at the University of Dhaka, questioned the US Treasury’s rationale behind the decision.
“I don’t understand how the actions of a Bangladeshi law enforcement agency creates national security concerns for the US,” she told Arab News. “The police in US also have many issues concerning human rights as we noticed in the case of George Floyd murder last year.”

JEDDAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken led crunch talks with European foreign ministers on Saturday aimed at charting a way forward in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

The new talks came amid a three-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the northern English city of Liverpool that is expected to result in a joint call for Tehran to curb its nuclear ambitions and grasp the opportunity of the continuing negotiations in Vienna.

World powers and Iran resumed those negotiations last week, with the aim of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the original 2015 deal to restrict Iran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. That deal collapsed in 2018 when the US pulled out, and Iran began enriching uranium beyond the limits imposed by the JCPOA.

A European source said negotiators were working from texts discussed five months ago, while Iranian officials said they were sticking to a tough stance from last week.

The indirect US-Iranian talks, in which diplomats from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China shuttle between them because Tehran refuses direct contact with Washington, aim to get both sides to resume full compliance with the accord.

“Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his counterparts from Germany, France and the UK in Liverpool. They discussed the JCPOA talks and our way forward,” the State Department said on Saturday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi insisted on Saturday that Tehran wanted to revive the deal in the negotiations in the Austrian capital.

“The fact that we presented the text of Iran’s proposal to the negotiating parties shows that we are serious in the talks, and if the other side is also serious about the removal of sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement,” Raisi said.

Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said Tehran was standing firm on the position it laid out last week, when the talks broke off. “Drafts we proposed last week are being discussed now in meetings with other parties,” he said.

European and US officials accused Iran of making new demands and of reneging on compromises worked out earlier this year.

Iran has also responded to reports that US and Israeli defense chiefs were discussing military exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails and if their nations’ leaders requested it.

“Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price,” a senior Iranian military official warned.

WASHINGTON: A Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said Friday.
Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of Naval Surface Squadron 14. Officials said Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal.
Navy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fisher declined to give the precise reason why Kins was relieved of command, citing privacy concerns. Fisher, who is spokesman for the Naval Surface Force Atlantic, said the reason for the firing was that Anderson lost confidence in Kins’ ability to perform his duties after he failed to obey a lawful order.
Other officials, however, said it was because Kins refused the order to get the vaccine, and refused testing to ensure he did not have the virus.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. One official said Kins has requested a religious exemption, which was denied. Kins is appealing that denial.
The Pentagon has made the vaccine mandatory for all service members, and Navy personnel had until late November to get their shots or request exemptions. Thousands of service members have asked for religious exemptions, but so far none of the military services have approved one.
Fisher said Kins has been reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14.
Lt. Cmdr. Han Yi, the ship’s plans and tactics officer, is temporarily serving as the Churchill’s executive officer until a permanent replacement is identified.

