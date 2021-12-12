Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup

ABU DHABI: The UAE Swimming Federation has announced the addition of a new group of swimmers representing the UAE national team in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which will be held from Dec. 16-21 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
The wildcard participants are Salem Ghalib, Sara Akasha, Ahmad Al-Marzouqi and Mohammed Al-Hammadi, bringing the number of swimmers representing the UAE at the event to six, following this summer’s announcement of the participation of Layla Al-Khatib and Youssef Al-Matrooshi.
Sixteen-year-old Ghalib won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Arab Swimming Championships, which was recently held at Zayed Sports City, with an outstanding time of 57.78 seconds. After winning three gold medals in the Gulf Swimming Championships, Ghalib hopes to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and achieve a distinguished performance in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).
“I am delighted and honored to be competing at home in the UAE, it is an athlete’s dream,” said Ghalib. “Taking part in the Arab Swimming Championships in October was an incredible experience and winning gold will be a moment I will never forget. The championships in October have definitely given me even more drive and motivation to give my best performance yet.”
He added: “It will be an incredible moment stepping out onto the swimming deck, side by side with some of the world’s biggest swimming stars. To have the opportunity to swim against an array of Olympic finalists and medalists is something I’m truly grateful for. I hope to make my nation proud at this year’s competition.”
Meanwhile, fellow 16-year-old Akasha, gold medalist in the 200-meter freestyle at the Arab Swimming Championships, is looking to add to her medal tally this week.
The UAE national team is also represented by highly promising 15-year-old Al-Marzouqi, who is scheduled to participate in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle, in addition to the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke in Abu Dhabi. And talented breaststroke specialist Al-Hammadi, 16, is looking forward to challenging his personal best times, which he achieved over 200 meters, 100 meters and 50 meters in the Arab Swimming Championships.
Commenting on the announcement, Sultan Al-Samahi, President of the UAE Swimming Federation, said: “We are delighted to announce that an additional four of our great nation’s future talents, Salem Ghaleb, Sara Akasha, Mohammed Al-Hammadi and Ahmad Al-Marzouqi, will be competing at this year’s FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), alongside Layla Al-Khatib and Youssef Al-Matrooshi. We look forward to supporting our young and promising talents of the future.”
He added: “The Emirati participation in the FINA World Swimming Championships, which witnesses the participation of the best swimmers from around the world, is a new achievement in the UAE’s journey, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. We are happy to see our ambitious youth during this championship in Abu Dhabi.”
This year’s FINA World Swimming Championships will also see an elite field of regional stars descend on Yas Island in the UAE’s capital, including Olympic superstars Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia, Farida Osman from Egypt, and Syria’s Yusra Mardini, who will be representing the FINA Refugee Team, and 21-year-old Omar Abbas.