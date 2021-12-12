Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup

5 takeaways from the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals

LONDON: There was plenty to talk about after the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, with Algeria and Morocco in particular producing a match for the ages and possibly the goal of the tournament. Here are five takeaways from the weekend’s four matches.

Bert van Marwijk on UAE brink

Qatar beat the UAE 5-0. It was a score that could have been worse because all the goals came in the first half but the hosts took it a little easier after the break, safe in the knowledge that their place in the last four was assured.

UAE head coach Bert van Marwijk is in trouble amid reports that the FA bosses are meeting on Monday morning. The Dutchman said: “We do our utmost best all the time, we prepared the team as good as possible, very well I think, and there was confidence. You saw it in the beginning the way we play(ed). We were better. It sounds crazy, for the third time, but if you make such mistakes ... we gave the goals away ourselves.”

To be fair, there is not much a coach can say after such a thrashing but, as an explanation, it was not the best. With just one win from six games in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, van Marwijk knows that he may not survive until January when the next round of qualifiers kicks off.

Belaili’s goal for Algeria is a Puskas Award contender

The facts will show that Algeria defeated Morocco 5-3 on penalties after the two North African giants ended two hours of football on 2-2. They will not show the ups and downs of a thrilling game, and of how twice Morocco came back quickly after falling behind.

What will be remembered was a goal that was simply breathtaking and surely the best anywhere in the world this weekend, and a contender for the next Puskas Award that FIFA hands out for goal of the year.

Descriptions do not do it justice but it went something like this: It was 1-1 and there were 102 minutes on the clock when a goal kick from Algeria was headed on from just inside the Moroccan half. Youcef Belaili chested the ball down, turned and then fired a looping half-volley from around 40 meters that flew over the goalkeeper’s head and into the far corner. It was simply stunning and has to be the goal of the tournament.

Morocco impressed and will be missed

Morocco were the best performers in the group stage with nine goals and none conceded. In all three games they were by some distance the better team. It was always going to be more difficult against Algeria, and so it proved as Morocco lost on a penalty shootout after the game finished 2-2.

But the tournament provides optimism for the World Cup as well as the African Cup of Nations. Even without their Europe-based stars, and with coach Hussein Ammouta instead of Vahid Halilhodzic, the Atlas Lions were a cohesive unit — defensively sound and full of attacking options.

Regardless of the personnel, the players know where they are supposed to be and what they are supposed to be doing. The team will surely get through the group stage of the Cup of Nations next month and when the fun starts in the knockout rounds, the experience of the Arab Cup may just make that crucial difference.

Carthage Eagles too good in the air for Oman

Tunisia deservedly defeated Oman 2-1 in an entertaining encounter at Education City. In the build-up, we said that the men from Muscat would have to find a way to stop Seifeddine Jaziri. This was not a secret as the Zamalek forward was already the tournament top scorer and he moved onto four goals so far with a fine header after 16 minutes.

Oman struggled defensively against the aerial power of Tunisia, and it was not a surprise when the winning goal also came the same way with Youssef Msakni heading in, just three minutes after Oman had leveled in spectacular fashion. The inability to stay on level terms for any length of time was decisive.

The West Asians gave their all but Tunisia just had a little more in their locker going forward. Now they fly forward to a very interesting semi-final against Egypt.

Egypt get the test they want against Jordan

Egypt had to work hard to come from behind to defeat Jordan 3-1 after extra time. Coach Carlos Queiroz may not have appreciated the extra half hour in a tournament where goals came thick and fast, but the boss did like the test that Jordan presented.

Without Ahmed Hegazi, Ayman Ashraf and Akram Tawfik due to injury and suspension, the North Africans were stunned early in the game and while they took time to recover, they slowly but surely got on top.

With the Pharaohs focused more on the African Nations Cup and qualification for the 2022 World Cup and without their Europe-based stars, this regional meet is a chance to see what some younger players are made of. It is a great chance for Queiroz, who was appointed only in September, to get to know some of Egypt’s players better.

“We made some mistakes, which is what all teams do, but if these players do not make mistakes and learn, they will never develop,” said Queiroz. “The match was difficult and in the end we scored the goal, and that’s why I celebrated strongly.”

Whatever happens now, there are two more games to allow him to spend time with his young players.