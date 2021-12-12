You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia predicts $24bn budget surplus in 2022
Saudi Budget 2022
Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi Arabia predicts $24bn budget surplus in 2022

Saudi Arabia predicts $24bn budget surplus in 2022
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ydsc

Updated 15 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia predicts $24bn budget surplus in 2022

Saudi Arabia predicts $24bn budget surplus in 2022
  • Kingdom’s economy forecast to grow by 7.5 percent amid plans to diversify income activity
Updated 15 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects a 2022 budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a Cabinet statement.

If achieved, this will be the first fiscal surplus since 2013. Total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion, while spending is estimated at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

The Kingdom’s economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent. Revenues grew by 12.4 percent compared with estimated revenues in the 2021 fiscal year, while expenditures narrowed by 5.9 percent, the statement said, following a meeting chaired by King Salman.

The Kingdom’s budget surplus is projected to be 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2022.

In the pre-budget statement published in September, a SR52 billion deficit was predicted. The Ministry of Finance had then expected the deficit to be 1.6 percent of the GDP.

Talking to journalists, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom will tap debt markets next year, mainly to refinance maturing debt.

“We’ll still tap the market, mainly for refinancing what is maturing next year.”

He said that the Kingdom aims to diversify its income, empower the private sector and implement wide structural changes through various Vision 2030 programs.

Saudi Arabia will spend SR27 trillion to achieve this goal, Al-Jadaan said,

He said the government aims to support the gradual recovery in economic activity, while public debt indicators are also expected to improve in 2022.

The minister indicated that the budget comes as part of the reform process to develop the management of public finances.

Maintaining the previously announced spending ceilings ensures fiscal sustainability in the medium term. A strong financial position enables the state to respond to any emergency changes and absorb unexpected economic shocks, he added.

Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s real GDP is expected to grow by 7.4 percent in 2022, driven by the increase in oil GDP as per the OPEC+ agreement. An improvement in non-oil GDP is expected with the continued recovery of the economy, while measures to improve economic growth and diversification continue.

He said spending will reach SR12 trillion until 2030, including outlays announced by the crown prince: SR5 trillion under the Shareek program, SR3 trillion under the Public Investment Fund program, and SR4 trillion under the local and international private sector investments.

The public and private sectors have worked jointly to achieve a reduction in the unemployment rate to the current 11.3 percent, Al-Jadaan said.

He added that the government aims to reduce the jobless figure to 7 percent or lower by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 targeted surplus, Al Rajhi Capital says

Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 targeted surplus, Al Rajhi Capital says
Updated 13 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 targeted surplus, Al Rajhi Capital says

Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 targeted surplus, Al Rajhi Capital says
Updated 13 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will need an oil price of $75 to see a surplus of SR90 billion next year as projected by the ministry of finance, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital said.

The Saudi budget sends a bullish signal to the market as oil production may hit 10.7 million barrels per day along with higher oil prices, driving the Kingdom to report its first surplus since 2013, Mazen Alsudairi told Arab News.

"Based on our assessment, the budget breakeven is around $65 per barrel of Brent," he added.

Oil revenues could reach SR655 billion in 2022, he said, adding that the bank estimates of non-oil revenue is at SAR400bn taking the total estimate for 2022 revenues to SR1.055 trillion, slightly higher than the government's estimates of SR1.045 trillion.

Alsudairi said that 60 percent of revenues will come from oil with the rest from other sources.

"Our estimate for non-oil revenue of SR400 billion is driven by unchanged 15 percent VAT, higher private sector growth, and PIF/SAMA investment returns," he said. 

 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says
Updated 13 December 2021
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says
Updated 13 December 2021
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Saudi economy will grow next year by a staggering 7.4 percent on the back of improved oil prices the minister of finance told reporters in Riyadh.

The Kingdom might see its GDP reaching SR3.62 trillion riyals, which is almost $1 trillion, up from SR3.2 trillion it is expected to record this year, Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.

Saudi economy will continue its reforms focusing on diversifying its income away from oil, while empowering private sector and continue making structural changes through various Vision 2030 programs, he added.

The Kingdom is still targeting lower unemployment rates every year, as it has a target of 7 percent by 2030, he said in the press conference.   

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves
Updated 13 December 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Waffa Wael

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves
Updated 13 December 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will reconsider the rate of the current value added tax once the financial position of the government improves, finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan told a press conference in Riyadh following the approval of the state budget for 2022.

When asked about the issue of taxation and its impact on investors, the minister said that the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority applies the law, and the policy comes from the government. 

"If investors are unhappy with their taxation level, the system gives them the rights to file a complaint or objection," he added.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024
Updated 13 December 2021
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024
Updated 13 December 2021
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to record a surplus of SR27 billion in 2023 and SR42 billion in 2024, the finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in a press conference following the cabinet's approval of fiscal budget for 2022.

He said the Kingdom expects revenues to reach SR968 billion in 2023 while it will go up to SR992 billion.

While Saudi Arabia's revenues are expected to be less than 2022 levels, it sees spending to be lower than the levels announced next year, he said in his presentation.

Spending next year to be SR941 billion and it will go up to SR951 billion in the following year. 

Saudi Arabia will cap spending at SR955 billion next year, the minister added.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday the Public Investment Fund invested SR84 billion ($22.39 billion) locally in 2021 and it was planning to invest another SR150 billion in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency quoted him as saying. 

He said the Kingdom is generating revenues from different sources and at the same time increasing spending efficiency.

The crown prince said the Kingdom in its 2022 budget is committed to maintaining spending as per its medium-term plan that was announced last year. 

The 2022 budget aims to achieve post-COVID-19 pandemic financial and economic targets for the country, he said.

He added that total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030, including investments of PIF, the private sector and government spending.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Latest updates

Riyadh forum discusses efforts to combat corruption
Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the fund is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Where We Are Going Today: Elna Cafe
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 targeted surplus, Al Rajhi Capital says
Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 targeted surplus, Al Rajhi Capital says
Lulu brings in amazing offers for its customers 
Lulu brings in amazing offers for its customers 
Eddie Howe blasts referee decision as Newcastle are soundly beaten by Leicester
Eddie Howe, while acknowledging the errors, did prefer to pick out the positives on the day for Newcastle United. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.