Saudi Budget 2022
Saudi Budget 2022

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman: Total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman: Total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030
Updated 12 December 2021

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman: Total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman: Total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030
Updated 12 December 2021

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030, including investments of PIFSaudi, the private sector and government spending, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

G7 warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine invaded

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
AP

G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The US and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow.
Foreign ministers from the United States, Britain and the rest of the G-7, joined by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, issued a joint statement declaring themselves “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military buildup and aggressive rhetoric toward Ukraine.”
The G-7 called on Russia to “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities,” and praised Ukraine’s “restraint.”
“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” the statement said.
Russia’s movement of weapons and troops to the border region dominated weekend talks among foreign ministers from the G-7 wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool.
The US and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.
Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the conference host, said the G-7 was sending a “powerful signal to our adversaries and our allies.”
The statement promised a “common and comprehensive response” but contained no details. Truss said the G-7 was “considering all options” when it came to economic sanctions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we are prepared to take the kinds of steps we’ve refrained from taking in the past” if Russia didn’t step back.
The US and its allies have played down talk of a military response to defend Ukraine, with efforts focusing on tough sanctions that would hit the Russian economy, rather than just individuals.
In the US, reporters asked President Joe Biden on Saturday about the possibility of sending combat troops to Ukraine, and he said that idea was never considered. “Are you ready to send American troops into war and go into Ukraine to fight Russians on the battlefield?” he said.
Biden, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on a video call last week, said he had made clear that in the event of an invasion, “the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating. Devastating.”
Truss said Biden had made clear to Putin that the US stance “carries the support of the G-7 countries as a whole. And that should be very concerning for Vladimir Putin.”
China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region and the ailing Iran nuclear deal were also on the agenda for the meeting of top diplomats from the UK, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at the dockside Museum of Liverpool.
Getting a unified response to global crises from the G-7, a group of countries with disparate interests, has often proved tough.
Germany plans on getting gas from Russia soon through the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine — though Blinken said it was hard to see the pipeline becoming operational “if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine, if it takes renewed action.”
“So I think President Putin has to factor that in, too, as he’s thinking about what he’s going to do next,” he said.
Britain, which isn’t dependent on Russian gas, also has criticized the pipeline — but faces tricky questions about London’s financial district and property market, both hubs for Russian money.
UK bank and financial authorities have long been criticized for allegedly turning a blind eye to ill-gotten gains.
Truss insisted Britain has “very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules,” but also suggested that Russian money and Russian gas came at a high price.
“We cannot have short term economic gain at the expense of our long term freedom and democracy,” she said.
G-7 nations are also increasingly concerned about China’s growing economic and technological dominance, especially in developing countries. The G-7 has launched a “Build Back Better World” initiative to offer developing nations funding for big infrastructure projects as an alternative to money from China that, the West argues, often comes with strings attached.
Truss, who also invited ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the Liverpool meeting, said the G-7 was “concerned about the coercive economic policies of China.”
“What we’ve set out is a positive agenda about making sure that countries have alternative sources of investment, alternative sources of trade,” she said. “And that we’re making sure that we abide by — and ensure others are abiding by — the rules based international system” for trade.
A unified stance toward China continues to prove elusive, however, with the US and Britain generally more hawkish than other G-7 members.

Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco

Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco

Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco
  • The victory allowed PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points from Marseille
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe reached a century of Ligue 1 goals for Paris Saint-Germain with a brace in Sunday's 2-0 win over his old club Monaco at the Parc des Princes.
Mbappe opened the scoring with an early penalty and then grabbed a second just before half-time after being set up by Lionel Messi to get his 100th goal in France's top flight since moving to PSG in 2017.
The France striker, who also scored 16 league goals for Monaco at the beginning of his career, does not turn 23 until later this month.
The victory allowed PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points from Marseille, who won 2-0 at Strasbourg earlier on Sunday and have a game in hand.
Mauricio Pochettino's side ultimately eased to victory in a subdued atmosphere at the Parc des Princes, with one end of the stadium closed as a punishment after the club's ultras let off flares en masse during a recent game.
"It was a professional performance and we deserved to win. Kylian was extraordinary once again," Pochettino, who has been criticised for his team's performances this season, told broadcaster Amazon Prime.
"We are very pleased with our results, but we can improve our performances," he admitted later.
Monaco had lost just twice in their previous 12 visits to Paris in Ligue 1 and were the better side in the first half, but Mbappe's second goal right on the stroke of half-time was a hammer-blow from which they did not recover.
Niko Kovac's team are eighth, five points adrift of the top three, with just one more round of games to come before France's short winter break.
Sofiane Diop hit the post for the principality outfit inside two minutes but they soon found themselves behind.
Angel Di Maria went down in the box and the referee spotted a foul by Djibril Sidibe after a review of the images. Mbappe stepped up to convert the penalty.
Guillermo Maripan then squandered a great chance to draw Monaco level before PSG scored their second goal.
Youssouf Fofana gave possession away to Messi in midfield and he surged forward before teeing up Mbappe, who took a touch and curled a shot into the far corner for his ninth Ligue 1 goal this season.
Messi came agonisingly close after the break with a shot across the goalkeeper that grazed the far post.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has five goals in five Champions League appearances for PSG but just one in 10 games in Ligue 1. This game confirmed that Mbappe is the main man for PSG, rather than the Argentinian.
Marseille moved back up to second as their win at Strasbourg took them above Rennes, who lost at home to Nice.
Young Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng put Marseille ahead in Alsace with an acrobatic volleyed finish just after the hour. Duje Caleta-Car headed in a Dimitri Payet corner late on to seal the points.
Kasper Dolberg scored one goal and set up another as Nice won 2-1 at Rennes in a clash between two clubs with Champions League ambitions.
Nice started the campaign strongly before stumbling in recent weeks but they went ahead in Brittany when Dolberg converted a 19th-minute penalty awarded for a foul on Dante.
Denmark striker Dolberg then teed up Youcef Atal to score the second in the 51st minute.
Benjamin Bourigeaud pulled one back for Rennes but Nice held on to close to within a point of Rennes in the table.
Reigning champions Lille, fresh from qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lyon, a result which leaves both clubs in mid-table.
Lyon last week had a point deducted as a punishment for the trouble that led to November's game against Marseille being abandoned after Payet was hit on the head by a bottle.

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
  • The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “comprehensive counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control.
The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa’s second most populous nation.
Tigrayan fighters “are in the town center, there’s no fighting,” said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon.
“Yes they came back. They are already here,” said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
“The population, most of the people are scared. Some are running away. Most of the people, they already left because there might be a revenge. We expressed our happiness before when the junta left.”
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “comprehensive counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela.
“Our forces first defended and then carried out counter-offensives against the huge force that was attacking on the Gashena front and surrounding areas and managed to achieve (a) glorious and astonishing victory,” it said.
On Sunday evening, the TPLF, added that “after destroying and dispersing the massive enemy force stationed in and around Gashena” it had “recaptured Gashena and its surrounding (area) and... has captured Lalibela airport and Lalibela town.”
The government did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests.
Lalibela, 645 kilometers (400 miles) north of Addis Ababa, is home to 11 medieval monolithic cave churches hewn into the red rock and is a key pilgrimage site for Ethiopian Christians.

Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify the claims.
But in a tweet late on Saturday, Abiy’s office said he had “headed to the front again” and forces under his leadership had captured several strategic locations in Afar and Amhara including the towns of Arjo, Fokisa and Boren.
The war broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF after months of seething tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.
He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF, and vowed a swift victory.
But the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa prompted countries such as the United States, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although Abiy’s government said the city was secure.
The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes by both sides.
But intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a cease-fire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.
The more than 13 months of conflict have plunged 9.4 million people “into a critical situation of food assistance” in the regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, the United Nations says.

Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall

A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall

A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
  • Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the collapse of the Soviet Union spelled the end of “historical Russia,” revealing he drove a taxi to make ends meet following the USSR’s fall.
Putin, a former agent of the Soviet Union’s KGB security services, who has previously lamented the USSR’s fall, said the disintegration three decades ago remains a “tragedy” for “most citizens.”
The comments, reported by state-run news agency RIA Novosti Sunday, were excerpts from an upcoming film by broadcaster Channel One, dubbed “Russia. Recent History.”
“After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union? This is the collapse of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” the Russian leader was cited as saying.
A loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once calling the collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.”
Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine.
The end of the Union brought with it a period of intense economic instability that plunged many into poverty, as newly independent Russia transitioned from communism to capitalism.
RIA-Novosti, reporting from excerpts of the documentary, said Putin had revealed that he worked occasionally as a taxi driver to boost his income.
“Sometimes I had to earn extra money,” Putin said.
“I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It’s unpleasant to talk about to be honest but, unfortunately, that was the case.”
Russia was the center of the Soviet Union that grew to include 15 republics from the Baltics in the West to Central Asia.
In 1991, wracked by economic woes the Soviet Union disintegrated and Russia became an independent nation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
  • All responsibilities have been delegated to Deputy President David Mabuza
  • The highly mutated omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month
Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.
The highly mutated omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month and sparked global panic over fears that it is more contagious than other variants.
Ramaphosa would remain in self-isolation in Cape Town for the time being and had delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.
On a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries, the statement said.
“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.”
The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying his infection served as a warning of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.
“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the statement said.
People who came in contact with the president were advised to watch for symptoms or get tested.
“I am very sorry to hear you tested positive for Covid-19, my brother Cyril Ramaphosa. I wish you a swift recovery. Stay strong! Together!,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
Despite cases of omicron being found in countries worldwide, it has not yet become fully clear if it causes more severe illness or if, or to what it extent, it can evade vaccines.
In a tentative judgment, the EU Medicines Agency said on Thursday that omicron may cause milder disease after the WHO said earlier in the week that there was some evidence that omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.
Cases of coronavirus in Africa nearly doubled over a week as omicron spread, but hospitalizations in South Africa remain low, the UN added on Thursday.
In a weekly online press briefing, the WHO’s Africa branch said the continent had recorded 107,000 extra cases in the week to last Sunday, compared with 55,000 in the previous week.
omicron “is reaching more countries in Africa,” it said, adding that research was being stepped up to see whether the new variant was specifically behind the sharp rise.
The biggest surge in numbers — 140 percent on average — was in the south of the continent.
The agency reiterated its objections to travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and were overwhelmingly aimed at southern Africa, even though countries in the region had been “transparent with their data.”
It also called on countries to step up vaccinations — only 7.8 percent of the continent’s roughly 1.2 billion people have been jabbed.
The biggest laggards in immunization are Chad, Djibouti and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new vaccine supply system is being set in place to help African countries distribute them more easily.

