Egyptian film icon Youssra hails RSIFF and Saudi cinema

Egyptian film actress Youssra attends the Red Sea Film Festival. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 12 December 2021
Nada Hameed

  • “I want to see Saudi films that speak to the world, not to a certain region, so the world understands what and who you are”
JEDDAH: Egyptian film star Youssra has told an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival of her hopes for the future of Saudi cinema.

Her comments came during an interview with Saudi actor Yassir Al-Saggaf on the seventh day of the Jeddah-based event.

Considered one of the most famous and popular movie stars in the history of Arab film, the icon of Egyptian cinema has starred in more than 80 films and won more than 50 awards at Egyptian, Arab and international film festivals.

She co-starred in 17 films with famous Egyptian comedian Adel Imam. “I am so lucky to have this big number of films with him. Adil and I — the chemistry between us is of a high level, and that is one secret for success, that each actor should feel and act upon. To engage with your work partner is to produce a good scene,” she told the audience.

Youssra shared with the audience her secret to creating realistic drama, based on a lifetime of acting experience.

“To get an excellent film, there must be harmony, love and understanding between a film director and an actor,” she said.

“A director has to have a vision and hold on to the actor in difficult situations.”

One example of that was her experience working with internationally renowned film director Yusuf Shaheen, she said. While shooting for a film, Youssra discovered that she was pregnant, preventing her from taking part in the film. But Shaheen paused filming for one year until the actress was ready to return to work.

Youssra said: “Acting is not easy, it is a diverse experience. Each film, each person I met added something to my personality and you need to try as many experiences as you can, so you become successful. You also need to fail, which will allow you to taste what it means to be a success.”

The star stressed that actors should acquire specific skills to survive in the industry: “Acting might require you to stay on duty for more than two days at times. Thus, you have to be assured, calm and comfortable before you start acting in a scene.

“There has to be a level of trust between you, the crew and the cameraman. You should trust that they will make sure you look your best while filming. If not, they will advise you to rest.”

Peter Scarlet, the former artistic director of the San Francisco International Film Festival for 19 years, was among the audience at the RSIFF event.

Like many fans of the iconic star, Scarlet has followed Youssra’s career and supported her throughout.

Addressing the panel, he said: “I had the pleasure of hosting and introducing Youssra in San Francisco and New York. Youssra, you were and are not only a great star and actress, but I think the best ambassador for cinema — Arab cinema.”

She replied: “Thank you Peter. Through you I was introduced to the whole world.

“I consider myself very lucky to have had the chance to work with all the big names, such as Omer Aldhareef, Noor Alshareef, Mahmoud Yassin and more,” she said.

Youssra has spent the past week joining in the RSIFF festivities. She noted the enthusiasm and care she found in Saudis of all ages and finished with an important piece of advice for the audience: “Be patient. Do not rush to stardom and love your career for what it is.

“Try and fail, and learn how to choose the right time, and the circumstances of your career. Remember, no one jumps to success.

“I want to see Saudi films that speak to the world, not to a certain region, so the world understands what and who you are.”

 

‘Champions,’ an authentic Saudi story, highlights the love for the game of football and how the coach helps train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 13 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

  • Festival favorite ‘Champions’ a cinema sector breakthrough, says actor Yassir Al-Saggaf
JEDDAH: A Saudi film that earned a standing ovation at its Red Sea International Film Festival screening has been described by its lead actor as a “a story for everybody.”

“Champions” is a Saudi remake of one of the Spanish box office hit “Campeones,” a sports comedy about a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players. The film won best picture at the Spanish Film Academy Goya Awards 2018.

In the Saudi version, actor Yassir Al-Saggaf plays the part of an arrogant assistant football coach, Khalid, ordered by a court to do community service coaching of players with intellectual disabilities.

In a sit-down with Arab News, the Saudi actor said that the film is a “wake-up call for those unwilling to break out of their rigid ways.”

He added: “The children affect the way the coach thinks, the way he lives, and the way he acts around people. He’s arrogant, but these kids make him softer, more calm, more understanding, and you can see that throughout the movie.”

Based on Spanish director Javier Fesser’s hit film, the Saudi adaptation is directed by Manuel Calvo.

Besides Al-Saggaf, the diverse cast of young actors includes Omar Al-Zahrani, Khalid Al-Harbi and Fatima Al-Banawi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the RSIFF, Al-Saggaf shared his experience filming the movie, which took nine months to complete.

A love of football is at the heart of the film, the actor said, with the coach helping to train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game.

‘Champions’ received a standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival.

“However, he finds his rigid ways can’t be applied due to the humble nature of the young group, prompting him to find other ways to go for the win.”

Hard work by the Al-Saggaf and his fellow cast members, as well as the entire production team, has paid off, with the film earning a standing ovation at its RSIFF screening.

The actor said that the success of the film could be due to the fact that the character of Khalid is found in every society.

“They need to see this movie as a reality check and a means to change their way of thinking. It’s a good message,” he added.

Though the film is a version of the Spanish original, Al-Saggaf told Arab News that one of the most important considerations in making “Champions” was ensuring that it was an authentic Saudi story.

“When we first sat down to discuss the film, I asked that we have Saudis in every role in the making of the film. There’s a director, and there’s a Saudi ad (assistant director), even if it’s a second ad. If there is a Spanish role, there is a Saudi shadow as a way to transfer the know-how,” he said.

In the Kingdom’s youthful film sector, “Champions” shows how shared knowledge and experience can be achieved by exchanging expertise.

“By such transfer of knowledge, the group of people who made ‘Champions’ can do it alone. Tomorrow we will have tens of projects from around the world, and Saudis can shadow these major roles, and you’ll have great Saudi movies in the next coming years.”

Al-Saggaf said that the crew behind the film met all the goals required to make the film a success.

“Champions” is just one of many roles for Al-Saggaf, a TV presenter and radio host with a string of acting gigs to his name.

Al-Saggaf said that he plans to continue acting so that he can prove himself in the Kingdom’s budding film sector.

According to the actor, the film “made a point, putting me out there as a Saudi actor. I can keep adding content in the sector as long as I’m doing it right. I’m adding to the entertainment sector and giving back to society.”

Meanwhile, the launch of the Kingdom’s first international film festival has raised the sector to another level, giving Saudi filmmakers the chance to compete for a place in the spotlight.

“The Saudi movie sector needs a lot of content,” Al-Saggaf said.

“Today we have already opened the doors with RSIFF right here in Jeddah. These doors are open for all filmmakers who are passionate about this industry, and today we come in with one of the first Saudi movies with a different direction in regards to content and cast. You can see the diversity between Yassir, Fatimah and the kids,” he said.

“The story is all about how these children have health problems, but still act normal. They can do anything they want and live just like everybody else,” Al-Saggaf added.

Updated 13 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji

  • Local and international artists to appear at three-day event ahead of SoundStorm
  • Held in Jax, Diriyah, the conference aims to lay the foundations for a thriving music industry in the Kingdom
RIYADH: The XP Music Conference by MDLBEAST — a three-day event leading up to SoundStorm — kicks off on Monday, welcoming local and international artists for panel discussions, workshops and more.
Held in Jax, Diriyah, in collaboration with the Saudi Music Commission, the conference aims to lay the foundations for a thriving music industry in the Kingdom, with 17 different workshops, meetings, keynotes and discussion panels.
“Here in Saudi Arabia, more than 50 percent of the population are under 25 and we have a lot of hidden talents, and so we have a lot of opportunities,” said Nada Alhelabi, director of the XP Music Conference. “And what we want to do is give that talent the tools and exposure so that they can learn and consider music as a career.”
Chief Creative Officer Ahmad Alammary, aka Saudi DJ Baloo, told Arab News: “It’s exciting, especially with XP, you know, it’s future-building, right? Our tagline is ‘amplify music futures’ and, by that, we actually mean that we are supporting the music industry, we’re pushing it to grow.”
The conference will be built on four main pillars — talent, scene, policy and impact — which will operate as building blocks for the development of the music industry in the region. According to the conference organizers, this first-of-its-kind event in the Kingdom will expand opportunities for the country’s music industry.

“We have several topics about education, about content development, about how the talent can consider music as a career,” Alhelabi told Arab News. “We will look at things like promoting the scene. Basically, since our scene here in the region is new, what kind of setup do we need here? How can we provide more platforms for the talent to train and get practice? How can we collaborate with different industries?”
Among those attending will be people representing diverse labels, publishers, talent, nongovernmental organizations, events companies, entrepreneurs and industry media.
On day one of XP, the talent-building block will be addressed through six events, including the official opening, which will feature some of the best up-and-coming local music talents, followed by a reaction panel titled “How do I get into the music industry?”
The scene-building block will be thoroughly covered in 10 workshops on the first day of XP, starting with an open educational event covering music copyrights. That will be followed by an in-depth discussion covering the growth of the music media industry in Saudi Arabia.
Day one of XP also addresses the impact of the music industry through an engaging workshop operated by the founding members of collective SheSaid, who will share their vision on how to achieve gender parity in the music industry.
Following the XP Music Conference, MDLBEAST’s SoundStorm — the largest music festival in the region — is back for the second time and will offer four days of thrills.

RSIFF review: ‘Casablanca Beats’ shines with a heady mix of rap, defiance

Updated 12 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

JEDDAH: A lovely mix of rap, defiance and tradition combine in a compelling Moroccan work, “Casablanca Beats,” by Nabil Ayouch (“Horses of God,” “Razzia”). Part of the ongoing inaugural edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, the film uses music as an intergenerational force to bring about change in a Casablanca suburb. The first ever title from the country to be picked for the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Ayouch’s creation boasts soul-searching music set to hip-hop beats that will instantly capture the audience.

In a way, music becomes an escapist adventure for youngsters, a means to let off their steam against dogmatism. It is an interesting mix of documentary and fiction as the non-professional cast play fictional versions of themselves.

Ayouch takes us to the outskirts of the city, where rapper Anas Basbousi (who plays himself) begins to build a program at a real-life arts center called Les Etoiles de Sidi Moumen.  In his first class, he explains how hip-hop has brought about change in the US by giving a voice to the disenfranchised and providing a powerful means to express political discontentment.

He pushes kids, even the shy among them, to write about their own experiences and narrate them in a sing-song manner, but quickly faces pushback from some parents and even a local imam who feels that nothing good can possibly come out of music.

After the initial hesitation, the rapport between the teacher and his pupils turns warm and cordial, just like the music, which has a soothing feel. The place where the film is set looks like a Parisian suburb, an indication perhaps that the world is getting smaller.

An amateur cast with individuals who are as good as professional actors, and a marvelous mix of fact and fiction, captured beautifully by Virginie Surdej and Amine Messadi’s dynamic camera work, push “Casablanca Beats” into realms hitherto unheard of for a hip-hop focused film. Most importantly, original compositions by Mike and Fabien Kourtzer shine bright in this riveting piece of cinema — but as for the students’ raps, we are only given fragments so audiences could be left wanting for more.

Fatima Al-Banawi has proven she is a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. (Getty Images)
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with both in terms of fashion and film at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

The star has made a number of red carpet appearances at the festival so far in an array of gowns by designers from across the Arab world, including one show-stopping look by a Saudi label.

Before that, Al-Banawi dazzled fans and photographers in a sea blue gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad, complete with billowing sleeves, ruffled details and panels of elegant sheer material.

“Lots of smiles and moments of gratitude to our dreamy youthful days, to the resilient forces, to the collective energies, to hearts that beat with stories… and stories to tell,” she captioned a carousel of photos posted on Instagram at the time.

Styled by Cedric Haddad, the star finished off the look with sparkling jewelry by Cartier, which is only fitting considering the French fine jewelry fashion house unveiled Al-Banawi as its Middle East ambassador in June.

Next up, Al-Banawi — who directed part of an omnibus film titled “Becoming” that recently screened at the festival — was photographed wearing a form-fitting red gown by Saudi label Honayda.

Designer Honayda Serafi has seen her gowns sported by the who’s who of Hollywood, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lupita Nyong’o, so it is only fitting that Al-Banawi opted to champion the label on a jaunt down the red carpet in Jeddah.

The one-shoulder look featured exquisite embroidery on the neckline and draped material on its single sleeve. The striking color was a bold choice for Al-Banawi, who pulled it off with panache.

“Five female directors, five producers, and an umbrella of executive producers overlooking and structuring from top, it was worth the wait. Tonight, our work becomes complete with an audience! What a humbling and rewarding moment,” the director posted alongside a clutch of photos detailing her journey down the red carpet at the screening of “Becoming.”

Other outfits she has shown off at the festival so far include a tiered lacy look in dusty pink, as well as a dramatic monochromatic gown with an oversized ruffle on one shoulder at the “Daughters of Abdulrahman” premiere on Dec. 10.

The multi-hyphenate studied Psychology at Jeddah’s Effat University and then went on to pursue her master’s degree in Theological Studies at Harvard.

She first gained prominence for her role in the 2016 drama “Barakah Meets Barakah.”

She also starred in Egyptian Netflix series “Paranormal.”

In 2020, she directed her first short film “Until We See Light.” That same year, she co-wrote, co-directed and starred in “Al-Shak,” a Shahid Original series, which she shot fully from home during the pandemic. 

Lewis Capaldi delivered a powerful set at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. (Supplied)
Updated 12 December 2021
Hams Saleh

ABU DHABI: Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi on Saturday returned to the stage after two years of not performing in front of a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Capaldi sang to his fans at the Yasalam After-Race Concert series at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, organizers announced that Martin Garrix and DJ Snake will perform on Sunday, just one day after US rock band the Foo Fighters pulled out of the finale show due to “medical” reasons.

On Saturday night, fans were delighted by Capaldi’s stellar performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

“Abu Dhabi, how are you doing?” he asked his thousands of supporters, who stood in Etihad Park to watch his performance. “It is very, very good to be here. This is the first gig that we’ve all played in front of you people in over two years. So, thank you very much. We are going to try and have some fun.”

“There are thousands of people here, so I'll try my best to make sure every single one of you has a good time,” the music sensation told the crowd. “We are a little bit nervous and maybe a little bit rusty, but … I’m sure we will have a lovely evening all in all.”  

The 25-year-old music sensation had the Yas Island audience of motor racing and music fans singing along as he belted out songs from his debut album “Divinely Uninspired to A Hellish Extent,” including “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “One” and “Headspace.” 

Half way into his performance, the singer told the audience: “It feels good to be back,” as they cheered for him. 

Capaldi ended on a high with the crowd singing along in a sea of phone lights and lung-bursting screams to “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved.”

The star’s fan base at the concert featured all ages, from children and teenagers to adults.  

Among the audience was a father who attended the show with his young daughter Lauren Woolford. “It’s an incredible atmosphere at Lewis Capaldi concert with my daughter Lauren, who loves the songs and the way they’ve set it up,” Adam Woolford told Arab News. 

Another fan, Rachel Kennedy, said: “It’s so amazing being here with our home boy! Come on the Scots,” while her friend Lauren Clark added, “It’s amazing seeing Lewis here in the UAE doing it for Scotland! We love you!” 

Earlier in the evening, Capaldi’s Scottish compatriot Greg Pearson underlined the strength of the local music scene as he entertained the crowd with a warm-up set, before talented Berlin-based songstress Mougleta had her moment in the spotlight, performing her eclectic brand of pop. 

