Egyptian film icon Youssra hails RSIFF and Saudi cinema

JEDDAH: Egyptian film star Youssra has told an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival of her hopes for the future of Saudi cinema.

Her comments came during an interview with Saudi actor Yassir Al-Saggaf on the seventh day of the Jeddah-based event.

Considered one of the most famous and popular movie stars in the history of Arab film, the icon of Egyptian cinema has starred in more than 80 films and won more than 50 awards at Egyptian, Arab and international film festivals.

She co-starred in 17 films with famous Egyptian comedian Adel Imam. “I am so lucky to have this big number of films with him. Adil and I — the chemistry between us is of a high level, and that is one secret for success, that each actor should feel and act upon. To engage with your work partner is to produce a good scene,” she told the audience.

Youssra shared with the audience her secret to creating realistic drama, based on a lifetime of acting experience.

“To get an excellent film, there must be harmony, love and understanding between a film director and an actor,” she said.

“A director has to have a vision and hold on to the actor in difficult situations.”

One example of that was her experience working with internationally renowned film director Yusuf Shaheen, she said. While shooting for a film, Youssra discovered that she was pregnant, preventing her from taking part in the film. But Shaheen paused filming for one year until the actress was ready to return to work.

Youssra said: “Acting is not easy, it is a diverse experience. Each film, each person I met added something to my personality and you need to try as many experiences as you can, so you become successful. You also need to fail, which will allow you to taste what it means to be a success.”

The star stressed that actors should acquire specific skills to survive in the industry: “Acting might require you to stay on duty for more than two days at times. Thus, you have to be assured, calm and comfortable before you start acting in a scene.

“There has to be a level of trust between you, the crew and the cameraman. You should trust that they will make sure you look your best while filming. If not, they will advise you to rest.”

Peter Scarlet, the former artistic director of the San Francisco International Film Festival for 19 years, was among the audience at the RSIFF event.

Like many fans of the iconic star, Scarlet has followed Youssra’s career and supported her throughout.

Addressing the panel, he said: “I had the pleasure of hosting and introducing Youssra in San Francisco and New York. Youssra, you were and are not only a great star and actress, but I think the best ambassador for cinema — Arab cinema.”

She replied: “Thank you Peter. Through you I was introduced to the whole world.

“I consider myself very lucky to have had the chance to work with all the big names, such as Omer Aldhareef, Noor Alshareef, Mahmoud Yassin and more,” she said.

Youssra has spent the past week joining in the RSIFF festivities. She noted the enthusiasm and care she found in Saudis of all ages and finished with an important piece of advice for the audience: “Be patient. Do not rush to stardom and love your career for what it is.

“Try and fail, and learn how to choose the right time, and the circumstances of your career. Remember, no one jumps to success.

“I want to see Saudi films that speak to the world, not to a certain region, so the world understands what and who you are.”