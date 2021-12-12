You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024
Saudi Budget 2022
Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwkcr

Updated 10 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024

Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024
Updated 10 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to record a surplus of SR27 billion in 2023 and SR42 billion in 2024, the finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in a press conference following the cabinet's approval of fiscal budget for 2022.

He said the Kingdom expects revenues to reach SR968 billion in 2023 while it will go up to SR992 billion.

While Saudi Arabia's revenues are expected to be less than 2022 levels, it sees spending to be lower than the levels announced next year, he said in his presentation.

Spending next year to be SR941 billion and it will go up to SR951 billion in the following year. 

Saudi Arabia will cap spending at SR955 billion next year, the minister added.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says

Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Saudi economy will grow next year by a staggering 7.4 percent on the back of improved oil prices the minister of finance told reporters in Riyadh.

The Kingdom might see its GDP reaching SR3.62 trillion riyals, which is almost $1 trillion, up from SR3.2 trillion it is expected to record this year, Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.

Saudi economy will continue its reforms focusing on diversifying its income away from oil, while empowering private sector and continue making structural changes through various Vision 2030 programs, he added.

The Kingdom is still targeting lower unemployment rates every year, as it has a target of 7 percent by 2030, he said in the press conference.   

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Waffa Wael

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves

Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will reconsider the rate of the current value added tax once the financial position of the government improves, finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan told a press conference in Riyadh following the approval of the state budget for 2022.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi PIF to invest $22.39bn locally in 2022, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday the Public Investment Fund invested SR84 billion ($22.39 billion) locally in 2021 and it was planning to invest another SR150 billion in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency quoted him as saying. 

He said the Kingdom is generating revenues from different sources and at the same time increasing spending efficiency.

The crown prince said the Kingdom in its 2022 budget is committed to maintaining spending as per its medium-term plan that was announced last year. 

The 2022 budget aims to achieve post-COVID-19 pandemic financial and economic targets for the country, he said.

He added that total spending in the Kingdom will reach SR7.2 trillion in 2030, including investments of PIF, the private sector and government spending.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi King Salman says Kingdom to continue reforms in light of Vision 2030

Saudi King Salman says Kingdom to continue reforms in light of Vision 2030
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi King Salman says Kingdom to continue reforms in light of Vision 2030

Saudi King Salman says Kingdom to continue reforms in light of Vision 2030
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the Kingdom will continue its reforms and improving quality of life and best use of resources, Saudi Press Agency said, citing a cabinet statement following the approval of the Saudi 2022 fiscal budget.

"We are determined - with God's help - to continue implementing economic initiatives and reforms to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, continuous improvement in quality of life, optimal use of available resources, and raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending," the King said in the statetment.

The purpose of this is "to promote growth and development rates, develop basic facilities and services for citizens and residents, develop the educational environment, and support housing plans," the King added in the statement.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi Arabia says it expects a budget surplus of $24bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia says it expects a budget surplus of $24bn in 2022
Updated 39 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia says it expects a budget surplus of $24bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia says it expects a budget surplus of $24bn in 2022
  • Saudi economy expected to grow 7.5 percent, says finance minister
Updated 39 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects a budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a Cabinet statement.

If achieved, this will be the first fiscal surplus since 2013. The total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion while spending at SR955 billion — the lowest since 2017. 

The Kingdom’s economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent. Revenues grew by 12.4 percent when compared to estimated revenues in fiscal year 2021, while expenditures narrowed by 5.9 percent, the statement said, following a meeting chaired by King Salman.

The Kingdom’s budget surplus is projected to be 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2022. 

In the pre-budget statement published in September, SR52 billion deficit was predicted. The Ministry of Finance had then expected the deficit to be 1.6 percent of the GDP.

Debt market

Talking to journalists, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom will tap debt markets next year, mainly to refinance maturing debt.

“We’ll still tap the market: Mainly for refinancing what is maturing next year.” 

Diversification

He said the Kingdom aims to diversify its income, empower the private sector, and implement wide structural changes through various Vision 2030 programs.

In order for the Kingdom to achieve this goal, Al-Jadaan said, SR27 trillion will be spent.

Gradual recovery

Al-Jadaan said the government aims to support the ongoing gradual recovery in economic activity. The public debt indicators are also expected to improve in 2022, he added.

He indicated that the budget comes as part of the reform process to develop the management of public finances. Maintaining the previously-announced spending ceilings ensures fiscal sustainability in the medium term. A strong financial position enables the state to respond to any emergency changes and absorb unexpected economic shocks, he added.

Growth

Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s real GDP is expected to grow 7.4 percent in 2022 driven by the increase in oil GDP as per the OPEC+ agreement. An improvement in non-oil GDP is expected with the continued recovery of the economy, while measures to improve economic growth and diversification continue.

Spendings

Al-Jadaan said spending will reach SR2 trillion until 2030, including what was announced by the Crown Prince: SR5 trillion under the Shareek program, SR3 trillion under the Public Investment Fund program, and SR4 trillion under the local and international private sector investments.

In addition, government spending for the next 10 years of up to SR10 trillion and private consumption exceeding SR5 trillion means that will be spent in the Kingdom in the coming years will be SR27 trillion.  


Unemployment

He said the public and private sectors are jointly working to reduce unemployment in the Kingdom, adding that the government aims to reduce unemployment to 7 percent by 2030.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Latest updates

Philippine central bank probes account hacks
Philippine central bank probes account hacks
Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says
Saudi economy to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to near $1tr, finance minister says
Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah
Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah
Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves
Saudi Arabia will reconsider VAT when fiscal position improves
Saudi film scores a hit with ‘a football story for all’
‘Champions,’ an authentic Saudi story, highlights the love for the game of football and how the coach helps train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.