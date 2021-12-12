Saudi finance minister says Kingdom is expected to record surplus in 2023 and 2024

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects a budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a Cabinet statement.
If achieved, this will be the first fiscal surplus since 2013. The total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion while spending at SR955 billion — the lowest since 2017.
The Kingdom’s economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent. Revenues grew by 12.4 percent when compared to estimated revenues in fiscal year 2021, while expenditures narrowed by 5.9 percent, the statement said, following a meeting chaired by King Salman.
The Kingdom’s budget surplus is projected to be 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2022.
In the pre-budget statement published in September, SR52 billion deficit was predicted. The Ministry of Finance had then expected the deficit to be 1.6 percent of the GDP.
Debt market
Talking to journalists, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom will tap debt markets next year, mainly to refinance maturing debt.
“We’ll still tap the market: Mainly for refinancing what is maturing next year.”
Diversification
He said the Kingdom aims to diversify its income, empower the private sector, and implement wide structural changes through various Vision 2030 programs.
In order for the Kingdom to achieve this goal, Al-Jadaan said, SR27 trillion will be spent.
Gradual recovery
Al-Jadaan said the government aims to support the ongoing gradual recovery in economic activity. The public debt indicators are also expected to improve in 2022, he added.
He indicated that the budget comes as part of the reform process to develop the management of public finances. Maintaining the previously-announced spending ceilings ensures fiscal sustainability in the medium term. A strong financial position enables the state to respond to any emergency changes and absorb unexpected economic shocks, he added.
Growth
Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s real GDP is expected to grow 7.4 percent in 2022 driven by the increase in oil GDP as per the OPEC+ agreement. An improvement in non-oil GDP is expected with the continued recovery of the economy, while measures to improve economic growth and diversification continue.
Spendings
Al-Jadaan said spending will reach SR2 trillion until 2030, including what was announced by the Crown Prince: SR5 trillion under the Shareek program, SR3 trillion under the Public Investment Fund program, and SR4 trillion under the local and international private sector investments.
In addition, government spending for the next 10 years of up to SR10 trillion and private consumption exceeding SR5 trillion means that will be spent in the Kingdom in the coming years will be SR27 trillion.
Unemployment
He said the public and private sectors are jointly working to reduce unemployment in the Kingdom, adding that the government aims to reduce unemployment to 7 percent by 2030.