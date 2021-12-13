You are here

42nd GCC summit
42nd GCC summit

Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers, GCC chief focus on peace, security in Gulf region

Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers, GCC chief focus on peace, security in Gulf region
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers, GCC chief focus on peace, security in Gulf region

Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers, GCC chief focus on peace, security in Gulf region
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf following the GCC foreign ministers meeting with the Egyptian foreign minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is keen to ensure the safety and security of the Gulf region, and highlighted the importance of joint action between GCC states and Egypt to achieve prosperity for their peoples.

The Saudi foreign minister also said that Egypt plays a major role regionally and globally in supporting peace and security.

He said that the meeting discussed regional developments and deep-rooted Gulf-Egyptian relations, in addition to finding political solutions that protect regional and international peace and security.

The Egyptian foreign minister said: “We are happy to translate this close strategic relationship into a consultative institutional framework that brings together Egypt and the GCC states.”

Shoukry added: “Facing and overcoming challenges and preserving Arab security will only be achieved through solidarity, cooperation and closer ties between us, both politically and economically.”

The GCC secretary general said the joint ministerial meeting contributes to promoting peace and sustainable development, as well as realizing the aspirations of the Arab and Islamic nations.

Saudi Arabia’s first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom’s cultural scene

Saudi Arabia’s first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom’s cultural scene
Updated 13 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi Arabia's first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom's cultural scene

Saudi Arabia’s first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom’s cultural scene
  • Focus on works by 27 Saudi artists, half newly commissioned by Diriyah foundation
  • Event marks Kingdom’s first ever art biennale, with a second event planned for March 2022 dedicated to Islamic art
Updated 13 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

On the evening of Dec. 10, about 300 guests from Saudi Arabia and abroad congregated just outside of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation in JAX, a new creative district in an industrial area of Riyadh’s historic Diriyah district, for the opening of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale — a historic moment for Saudi Arabia, and one that marked the first time that the Kingdom has ever hosted a biennale dedicated to contemporary art.

The crowd was silent as they listened to an emotive opening speech by Philip Tinari, curator of the biennale and also director and CEO of the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in China. The biennale’s title, Crossing the River by Feeling the Stones, stems from a Chinese saying signaling the attitude towards China’s reform and opening to the world that began in 1978 — a popular metaphor Chinese leaders use to describe the path they have taken following economic reform. Tinari used it to also refer to Saudi Arabia’s present moment of cultural and social change.

“As we were preparing this biennale, this slogan spoke to me on two levels, first for its relevance in Saudi Arabia today, where we are privileged to witness a similar moment of dynamism, optimism and openness, and with it, transformative change,” Tinari said.

The biennale, which opened to the public officially on Dec.1 1 and will run until March 11 next year, is situated throughout the newly converted warehouses in the JAX district. It unfolds in six sections, featuring works by about 64 artists from around the world with a focus on 27 Saudi artists.

The Diriyah Biennal Foundation commissioned 29 new works for the show.

The six sections explore the sub-themes of the spiritual in art, environmental heritage and conservation, gender issues, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and community building. Dialogue through culture is one of the aims of the nonprofit Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, which was established in 2020 with support from the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

“Having non-commercial spaces in Saudi Arabia is extremely important as it generates very different kinds of art,” artist Dana Awartani told Arab News. “For a long time, the artists here were used to showing in a gallery setting or partaking in art fairs. For me, the work you create in a biennale is the highest level of art, because you are able to experiment and push the boundaries of what you want to do without thinking of creating something that is for sale.”

Awartani’s breathtaking 23.7 x 13.5-meter clay earth work, titled “Standing in the Ruins of Aleppo (2021),” takes the form of a long-tiled floor and engages with the theme of cultural destruction through the subject of the Grand Mosque of Aleppo, prompting guests to think about the effects of cultural destruction on society.

“A biennale is about cross-cultural dialogue,” she added. “You learn from your peers and for me that is one of the most exciting things about being in a biennale, and it is so important we have one in Saudi Arabia.”

The artists and curators will tell you that an exhibition of this kind has long been awaited in the Kingdom.

“I am really hoping that this will be a turning point for these individuals and for the scene in general, as we are now able to put these incredible Saudi artists into global dialogue on their home turf and on equal terms with the rest of the world,” co-curator Wejdan Reda told Arab News.

The exhibition opens with two powerful works placed side by side: US artist Richard Long’s “Red Earth Circle,” created during the 1980s for a show in Paris that dubbed itself as the first global contemporary art exhibition, and Saudi artist Maha Malluh’s “World Map” from her “Food for Thought (2021) series,” which incorporates 3,840 cassette tapes to depict a map of the globe. “Good art,” says Malluh, “forces you to pause, to contemplate and to think harder about your surroundings.” The works in this series, which form images and Arabic letters, do exactly this. Around the corner are several vintage cathode-ray TV sets playing an animated archive of photographs from “Saudi Arabia in Prognosis (desert meeting) (2021)” by Saudi artist Ahmed Mater.

In the first section are works by an older generation of Saudi artists showcasing the roots of the present Saudi art scene that has blossomed thanks to numerous government initiatives. On show is a collection of works from the 2000s from the Al-Mansouria Foundation, which reveals works on canvas made by artists such as Fahad Al-Hejailan, Jowhara Al-Saud, Munira Mosli and Ayman Yossri Daydban.

The art in this biennale prompts the visitor to question the social and artistic characteristics common to moments of epochal change. Can there be an aesthetics of reform? The common spirit of urgency found in the works on show — despite their diverse aesthetics and chosen mediums — seems to suggest that there might be, especially as a culture is on the brink of great change.

What unfolds throughout the exhibition’s winding halls and multitudinous spaces are multi-disciplinary works by artists from Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond, placed in dialogue as they seem to call out in unison almost urgently to be seen and heard. Elsewhere in the first section, works explore ideas of urban transformation, economic history, social structures and progression. One such work is a powerful video installation, “Sakura,” by renowned US artist Sarah Morris. It captures historical moments and places, from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the frenzy of downtown Manhattan to the cultural and industrial landscape of Rio de Janeiro.

There is also the late Moroccan artist’s Mohamed Melehi’s vibrant paintings of abstract forms; South African William Kentridge’s eight-channel video installation “More Sweetly Play the Dance (2015),” depicting a never-ending joyful procession of dancers and musicians from the beginning to end of the installation; Saudi artist Dania Al-Saleh’s installation “That Which Remains (2021),” investigating the disappearance and preservation of cultural memory in the face of globalization through depictions of old footage and images from Saudi Arabia; the paintings from Egyptian artist Ibrahim El Dessouki’s “Series of Gated Communities,” as well as Saudi artist Filwa Nazer’s “Five Women,” a group of sculptural works made in textile and haberdashery exploring themes of transition and memory by deconstructing the designs of traditional Arabic female dresses.

It would be hard not to take note of the powerful works by 12 Chinese artists on show interspersed throughout the exhibition. They exemplify the parallels between China’s moment of reform during the 1980s and Saudi Arabia’s rapidly sweeping socio-economic changes being instituted largely under Vision 2030.

“I live and work in Beijing and run a place called UCCA Center for Contemporary Art,” Tinari told Arab News. “For the last 10 years I have done a lot of academic and curatorial research on the Chinese avant-garde. I saw some parallels between where Saudi is today and where China has been in terms of opening to the world, culturally speaking.”

Simon Denny’s “Real Mass Entrepreneurship (2017-2021),” for example, reveals an installation that fills the entirety of one room. It explores the changes taking place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen since the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in 1980 and how the city served as linchpin for China’s economic reforms — a transformative process that coincided with the growth of contemporary art in the country.

One two-channel video work by Lei Lei & Chai Mi, titled “1993-1994 (2021),” commissioned by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, was inspired by the accidental discovery of a family archive. Much of the footage was shot by Chai’s father, who worked in the UAE for seven years in the 1990s. Decades ago, Chai’s father documented his daily life in the Gulf with a video cassette against the background of Cantonese pop music.

Among the Saudi contingent of artists are notable works by Sultan bin Fahad, titled “Dream Traveled (2021).” It reveals a startlingly beautifu tented room made of colored beads depicting Hajj murals and images from the Holy Qur’an. There is also Sarah Ibrahim’s “Soft Machines (2021),” a video installation investigating the human body as a vessel of memory, a site of transformation and a vehicle of communication and ultimately, a place where one and the collective can transcend. Abdullah Al-Othman’s joyful installation “Manifesto: The Language & City (2021)” reveals a pulsating large-scale work made in neon, LED and found wooden signage to recreate the street signs of Riyadh, where the artist condenses the city into a visual, cultural and architectural language.

Conceptual artist Muhannad Shono’s eerie yet captivating “On Losing Meaning (2021)” presents a programmable robot covered in petroleum jelly and pigment tips, creating an abstract form as it moves across the floor. “As a child, my imagination was everything, an escape, and a way to reshape the environment around me,” he said in a statement. “By creating narratives and drawing characters, I could make the world as I wanted to see it.”

The last section, Concerning the Spiritual, seems to suggest that social and cultural reform might possibly be met with a mindset that transcends the earthly realm. The works in this section are light-infused, ethereal structures, most notably the large blue glass sculpture by Larry Bell called “Iceberg (2020).” It transports the viewer outside of his or her own reality towards something greater — towards the idea of the infinite. The first edition of Saudi Arabia’s first contemporary art biennale thus concludes with an exploration into how no matter what problems the world faces, art can uplift, transcend and transport us to something greater than ourselves.

KSA, Egypt sign anti-corruption deal

KSA, Egypt sign anti-corruption deal
Updated 13 December 2021
Yassin Mohammad

KSA, Egypt sign anti-corruption deal

KSA, Egypt sign anti-corruption deal
  • The MoU was signed by Mazen Al-Kahmous, head of the Saudi Anti-Corruption Authority, and Maj. Gen. Hassan Abdel-Shafi, head of the Administrative Control Authority in Egypt
Updated 13 December 2021
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation against corruption, exchange experiences and information related to corruption crimes, and strengthen both countries’ institutional capacity in this field.

The MoU was signed by Mazen Al-Kahmous, head of the Saudi Anti-Corruption Authority, and Maj. Gen. Hassan Abdel-Shafi, head of the Administrative Control Authority in Egypt.

It comes within the framework of implementing the Saudi national strategy to protect integrity and combat corruption, and to contribute to efforts to promote, develop and document regional, Arab and international cooperation in this regard.

The MoU was signed prior to the start of the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which began on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Representatives from 160 countries are participating.

Riyadh forum discusses efforts to combat corruption

Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the fund is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the fund is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 13 December 2021
SPA

Riyadh forum discusses efforts to combat corruption

Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the fund is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • Job abuse and illegal behavior in work environment presents major threat to Saudi economy, says Hadaf general manager
Updated 13 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The event, titled “Promoting the values of integrity and combating corruption in the work environment,” was hosted in partnership with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in Riyadh.

Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini, general manager of the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, stressed the importance of efforts to combat and eradicate corruption in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s leadership is employing a policy of inter-agency cooperation to target corruption, he said, describing the crime as a major factor in the obstruction of economic development around the world.

HIGHLIGHT

Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Suhaim, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s legal specialist, told the audience that corruption ‘wastes a country’s resources and future opportunities,’ warning that it can greatly hinder economic progress in serious cases.

Al-Jawini added that the restructuring of the Human Resources Development Fund was designed to strengthen protection and transparency, which will encourage cooperation and allow people to come forward to report corruption-related crimes in the Kingdom.

He said that the HRDF has implemented the best international practices in institutional governance and efficient management.

With this strong foundation, he added, the HRDF is carrying out its mission to benefit clients in the private sector and increase economic growth throughout Saudi society.

It is also carefully measuring the impact of its programs through field testing, he said.

Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the HRDF is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom.

Job abuse and illegal behavior in the work environment presents a major threat to the Saudi economy, Al-Jawini added, stressing the need for communication with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and other legislative agencies.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Suhaim, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s legal specialist, told the audience that corruption “wastes a country’s resources and future opportunities,” warning that it can greatly hinder economic progress in serious cases.

He said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 has provided a major boost to anti-corruption efforts, and that Saudi e-government programs are enhancing efficiency and promoting transparency.

Al-Suhaim delivered a presentation on the common forms of corruption, including abuse of authority, keeping company property after the termination of employment, embezzlement and bribery.

Frankly Speaking: Saudi ambassador to UN urges more efforts to expose Houthis’ terror role

Frankly Speaking: Saudi ambassador to UN urges more efforts to expose Houthis’ terror role
Updated 13 December 2021
Frank Kane

Frankly Speaking: Saudi ambassador to UN urges more efforts to expose Houthis' terror role

Frankly Speaking: Saudi ambassador to UN urges more efforts to expose Houthis’ terror role
  • Abdallah Al-Mouallimi rules out reset in ties with Israel unless the latter accepts the 2002 Saudi peace initiative
  • He spoke on a wide range of issues on “Frankly Speaking,” the series of video interviews with policymakers
Updated 13 December 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is “not convinced” by the arguments put forward by the administration of US President Joe Biden to keep the Houthis of Yemen off the list of international terrorist organizations, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN told Arab News.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, permanent representative from Saudi Arabia to the UN, said he had taken the issue up with US diplomats in New York following the decision of President Biden last year to remove the Iranian-supported militia from the list.

“They explained to us that the reason they did that is purely technical, because they have staff in Yemen that are working with humanitarian organizations and they have Yemeni people who are also working with these organizations and they said that if the Houthis are designated as a terrorist organization the Yemeni parties would not be able to deal with them, and that would put the lives and safety of the American parties in jeopardy,” he said.

“We’re not quite convinced that there is a good argument,” he added.

Al-Mouallimi, who has been head of the Saudi mission to the UN since 2011, gave his comments on the hot issue of the Houthis’ terrorist status in an interview on Frankly Speaking, the series of video interviews with leading policymakers.

He also spoke of the “intractable” nature of the Yemen conflict, the role of Iran in stoking the hostilities there, the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, and the Kingdom’s progress on human rights over the past decade.

He pledged to continue working with US and other diplomats over the terrorism designation issue. Former President Trump put the Houthis on the list toward the end of his administration, only for new President Biden to immediately remove them — on the same day the Iran-backed Houthis attacked a civilian airport at Abha in Saudi Arabia.

“We need to do more to present the facts as they are. We have been trying to do that, but we need even more effort in that direction. Besides, there are those in the UN or in the Security Council who are reluctant to proceed with designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization for various reasons.

“We need to overcome these reservations and we need to be able to demonstrate that that designation will not interfere with the delivery and supply of humanitarian support and humanitarian goods and services,” he said.

He called on the UN to take action to halt the flow of arms and munitions coming from Iran to Yemen. “What the UN should do more of is tighten the grip on the supply routes to Yemen, particularly the sea routes that have been used to smuggle arms and ammunitions into Yemen,” he said.

The five permanent member nations of the Security Council — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — need to provide the UN with the means to interdict the flow of Iranian weapons, he insisted.

Al-Mouallami also accused Tehran of “playing games” with Arab diplomats in various rounds of talks taking place around the Middle East. “There have been talks in Baghdad under the auspices of the Iraqi government, but no major results have been achieved there. The Iranians take a long-term attitude towards these talks. We are not interested in talks for the sake of talks, or for the sake of photo opportunities,” he said.

One big issue of his decade as UN ambassador has been the future of Palestine, thrown into the spotlight by moves from some Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel. He defused speculation that the Kingdom might be about to reset relations with Tel Aviv.

“The official and latest Saudi position is that we are prepared to normalize relations with Israel as soon as Israel implements the elements of the Saudi peace initiative that was presented in 2002. That calls for the end of occupation of all Arab territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and granting the Palestinian people the right of self-determination,” he said.

“As soon as that happens, not only Saudi Arabia but the entire Muslim world, all 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, would follow suit in terms of recognizing the state of Israel and establishing relations with her,” he added.

“Time does not change right or wrong. The Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is wrong no matter how long it lasts. Israeli practices in the West Bank and Gaza — with regards to settlements and with regards to the siege and with regards to denying the Palestinians their dignity and their rights — is wrong, and that doesn’t change,” Al-Mouallimi insisted.

Saudi Arabia served two five-year terms on the UN Human Rights Council in the decade up to 2020, and the ambassador praised the Kingdom’s record in advancing the cause of human rights.

“Inside Saudi Arabia, we have progressed our commitment to all human rights and to the rule of law, to the participation in international treaties and agreements. Outside we have been committed to cooperating and working with other countries towards the achievement of the noble objectives of the human rights body. So, we have proven to be a committed member of the Human Rights Council,” he said.

The big reforms in the Kingdom of recent years — like allowing women to drive, changing the guardianship laws, and fostering greater religious tolerance — have not had the recognition they deserve in the outside world, he said.

“I think many in the international community think of them as insufficient, or not far enough, or they probably don’t believe that we have gone as far as we have done already. This is why we’re encouraging people in the West to come and visit — opening up visas, opening up tourism and opening up official delegations coming in and going out to other countries,” Al-Mouallimi said.

But he warned that some parts of the international media would continue to project a negative image. “I think that there are certain quarters who look for the negative coverage just because it suits their agenda, and their desires and their objectives. But by and large, the international community, and the international media, will be able to report on a positive picture once they see it,” he said.

On two other issues that have risen to the top of the UN global agenda — climate change and the response to the pandemic — he said that Saudi Arabia was playing a leadership role.

“Saudi Arabia has taken a leading role, especially when it was chair of the G20, towards allocating funds and allocating vaccines to the developing countries. We have contributed more than $500 million on our own, and we continue to contribute hundreds of millions more dollars both in cash and in kind to developing countries in various parts of the world,” he said.

Al-Mouallimi highlighted the role of the recent Saudi Green Initiative in helping to tackle the challenge of global warming but said that the big polluting countries like China, India and the US had to make real commitments to curb emissions if the world was to stand any chance of meeting the Paris Agreement targets.

“Saudi Arabia has come forward for the first time with very ambitious targets regarding carbon emissions…and we hope that that will give the world an example of a country that is dependent on carbon energy but nevertheless is willing to make the commitments that it had made towards the benefit of the world environment,” he said.

Falconers from nine countries compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Riyadh

Falconers are flocking from different countries of the world. (SPA)
Falconers are flocking from different countries of the world. (SPA)
Updated 13 December 2021
Ghadi Joudah

Falconers from nine countries compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Riyadh

Falconers are flocking from different countries of the world. (SPA)
  • The competition between the falconers was intense, with British breeder Tom Spink participating with his falcon Diablo and completing the 400-meter nautical distance in 20.795 seconds, qualifying Spink for the final rounds
Updated 13 December 2021
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Falconers from nine countries have gathered at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival to compete in the Al-Melwah (falcon-calling) contest and show off their birds’ exceptional speed and talent.
Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh, the competition witnessed participation from Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, Britain, Ireland, Poland and Afghanistan.
When asked about the international relevance of the festival, Saudi falcon owner Abdullah Shamrookh told Arab News: “The festival arrangements carried out by the Kingdom have exceeded all expectations through technology, distinctive arrangement, and large prizes. Falconers are flocking from different countries of the world, (and are) being provided (with) the inclusive opportunity to participate and compete in the prizes of the festival.”
The competition between the falconers was intense, with British breeder Tom Spink participating with his falcon Diablo and completing the 400-meter nautical distance in 20.795 seconds, qualifying Spink for the final rounds.
Falconer Nasser Khuzam Al-Mansoori, from the UAE, won the International Gear Pure Qarnas category run with his falcon Daham, who came through after being last, traveling the Al-Melwah distance in only 18.572 seconds.
Qatari falconer Mohammed Yousef Al-Mannai led the Qarmousha Gear Qarnas run by international owners with his falcon Ghara, completing the distance with 18.379 seconds.
Sunday marked the conclusion of the qualifying rounds for the international participants, with the final rounds for Saudis and internationals starting Monday over the course of four days. The winners are allocated prizes of approximately SR25 million ($6.6 million).

