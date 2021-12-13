You are here

Syria state media says US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir Ezzor

Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor
American soldiers stand during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP)
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor

Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: US forces carried out on Monday at dawn a “large airborne operation” near Deir Ezzor, in eastern Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The American forces landed in the town of Busayra, east of Deir al-Zor, and “kidnapped a number of civilians,” it said.

There was no independent confirmation of the report.

The province of Deir al-Zor, along the Iraqi border, is a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad against insurgents seeking to topple his family rule.
US forces are deployed at a base in al-Tanf region, south of Deir al-Zor, as part of combat mission against Islamic State militants who continue to wage a low-level insurgency in Iraq and Syria. 

Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is now the new chair of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa, which provides data and policy direction for the African Union.

The North African state replaces Nigeria in the one-year role. The appointment took place at the 17th CISSA conference held in Cairo on Dec. 12 and 13.

In a speech to the heads of the AU’s security and intelligence services, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the importance of coordinated action to deal with critical issues facing the continent, including the pandemic, illegal immigration, unemployment, cybersecurity, terrorism and organized crime.

El-Sisi singled out cross-border terrorism as one of the greatest challenges facing the AU, which he described as an impediment to the continent’s economic growth.

“There is no other way but to resume exerting the utmost effort to preserve the security and unity of our continent,” he said.

“This should be done to realize the great dreams and aspirations of the African peoples, and to enjoy the stability and prosperity aspired (to) by all its citizens.”

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian government poll has found that fewer citizens are now unwilling to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those not willing to do so fell from 22.4 percent in October to 17.4 percent in November, according to the poll conducted by the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center. The government conducts polls periodically to identify trends that could assist in vaccine rollout.

The drop in those opposed to vaccination has coincided with the wider availability of vaccines, including at subway stations.

In addition, the government has begun banning citizens from entry to state facilities if they are unvaccinated, or if their PCR tests for the virus are older than 72 hours.

The poll also found that 49.7 percent of those citizens sampled in November stated that they had already taken the vaccine, an increase of about 17 percent from the previous month.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that more than 48 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Egypt.

Abdel Ghaffar said the ministry would soon provide booster shots for medical staff and those most vulnerable to illness, including older persons and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Egypt recorded 863 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths on Sunday.

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population
  The latest infection numbers in the sultanate reflect a downward trend with less than 25 daily cases during the past month
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s 18-plus population would now be allowed to book boosters in a bid to counter the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. 
The Ministry of Health will announce the target segments and the action plan at a later stage, according to a statement by Oman’s state news agency. 
“Epidemiological reports and analyses about the situation in the Sultanate of Oman point to a minor increase in positive cases, with hospitalizations and intensive care cases maintaining low rates,” the statement said, adding that 93 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month. Oman also reported Saturday reported zero COVID-19 deaths in over a month. 

 

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
  The Arab coalition over the weekend launched 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib over the past 24 hours
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen's information minister Moammar Al-Eryani said casualties in the ranks of the Houthi militia are at an all time high, losing hundreds of leaders and members on a daily basis. 
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and proxy Hezbollah are pressuring the Houthi militia to continue the battle despite their heavy losses, Eryani said in a statement to Yemen’s state agency SABA.
The Arab coalition over the weekend launched 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 militants coupled with the destruction of 21 military vehicles.
“Three targeted operations in the western coast were done to support the coastal forces and protect civilians. The western coast operations targeted two Houthi military vehicles and killed more than 15 terrorists,” the coalition said in a series of tweets.

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

Lebanon's top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
  Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Lebanon's top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, on Sunday accused unidentified politicians of using their power to obstruct a resumption of cabinet meetings after a two-month gap, saying they were serving foreign interests.
Lebanon's cabinet, which is focused on re-starting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much needed foreign aid, has not met since Oct. 12 amid a row over a probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.
The Aug. 4 2020 Beirut port blast, caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years, killed over 200 people but more than a year on no one has been held accountable.
Heavily-armed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies have pushed to remove the lead investigator of the explosion, accusing him of political bias.
Without naming any political faction, the patriarch said in a Sunday sermon: "We reject completely disrupting holding the council of ministers in breach of the constitution through the power of influence and intent to disrupt to serve outside and suspect goals against the interests of the state and people."
Rai, who has been sharply critical of Hezbollah, also blasted politicians he said were behind obstructing the judicial investigation into the explosion and efforts to hold officials to account for suspected negligence.
Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Rai said a draft capital control law proposed by the government that was sent to parliament would sacrifice millions of dollars of depositors' money to save indebted banks.
"What increases the worries of Lebanese is that the state is trying to sacrifice their deposits for its interests and that of banks," he added.
The patriarch traditionally wields influence in Lebanon as head of the Maronite church, a group from which the president must be drawn under a sectarian power-sharing system.

