Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body

CAIRO: Egypt is now the new chair of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa, which provides data and policy direction for the African Union.

The North African state replaces Nigeria in the one-year role. The appointment took place at the 17th CISSA conference held in Cairo on Dec. 12 and 13.

In a speech to the heads of the AU’s security and intelligence services, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the importance of coordinated action to deal with critical issues facing the continent, including the pandemic, illegal immigration, unemployment, cybersecurity, terrorism and organized crime.

El-Sisi singled out cross-border terrorism as one of the greatest challenges facing the AU, which he described as an impediment to the continent’s economic growth.

“There is no other way but to resume exerting the utmost effort to preserve the security and unity of our continent,” he said.

“This should be done to realize the great dreams and aspirations of the African peoples, and to enjoy the stability and prosperity aspired (to) by all its citizens.”