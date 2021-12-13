You are here

  Education takes biggest chunk of Saudi public spending in 2022
Saudi Budget 2022
Saudi Budget 2022

Education takes biggest chunk of Saudi public spending in 2022

Education takes biggest chunk of Saudi public spending in 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry has announced the Kingdom’s budget allocation for next year - and the education sector took the biggest share of the pie. 

The ministry announced SR955 billion ($254.6 billion) - 19.37 percent, or SR185 billion, of which will go to education.

General items sector takes the second biggest share with an allocation of SR182 billion, followed by the military sector with SR171 billion. 

Health and social development, which took the second-highest share in budget expenditure in 2021, now stands with SR138 billion, or only 14.45 percent of the total budget.

The government spent SR190 billion on health and social development in 2020 as it increased spending unexpectedly to combat COVID-19.

Taking SR101 billion is security and administrative regions, followed by economic resources, municipal services sector, basic equipment and transportation, and general administration. 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

RIYADH: Financial services firm Saudi Fransi Capital has announced the distribution of SR52 million ($13.8 million) worth of cash dividends to unit holders of Bonyan REIT Fund.

This will take place between May 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021, according to the bourse filling of the firm, which providesinvestment banking, asset management, debt and equity research services.

Every unit holder will receive a dividend of SR0.32 per unit, representing 3.2 percent of the unit’s initial price.

Topics: Saudi Fransi Capital

RIYADH: Some 4,000 new homes are set to be built in eastern Riyadh after Saudi-based clothing manufacturer Ajlan & Bros acquired a SR800 million ($213 million) real estate scheme. 

The site, which sits on an area of 2 million square meters and is located on the Riyadh-Dammam road, Argaam reported citing the company’s statement. 

The company said the scheme will be prepared to the highest modern standards in terms of water and sewage network, and electricity and communications.

Founded in 1979, Ajlan & Bros specializes in traditional and off-the-shelf classic menswear in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The company already has considerable existing investments in the real estate sector in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia in addition to investments in the stock markets of 25 countries.

Earlier, it had entered into a deal to invest SR50 billion into the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program over the next 10 years.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia real estate construction

RIYADH: Turkey-based agritech startup Tarfin has raised $8 million in its latest pre-series B round, MAGNiTT reported. 

The newly acquired fund will be utilised to strengthen Tarfin’s offerings to farmers in Turkey and finance expansion into Romania.

“We plan to use this latest $8 million funding in expanding our software development and data science teams, finance the launch of our Romanian operations, and invest in new value-added products and services for our farmers and partner agri-dealers,” CEO Mehmet Memecan said. 

Founded in 2017, Tarfin agritech platform provides flexible and quick financing options to farmers through a Point of Sale network.

The financing solutions provider supplies farmers with access to agri-inputs through over 800 partner agri-dealer locations.

Topics: Agritech Tarfin Finance

RIYADH: Following the Saudi budget surplus estimate at SR90 billion ($24 billion), the stock market started the trading session in green territory as investors’ level of confidence in the market rose.

Tadawul’s main benchmark index TASI was up 0.78 percent to 11054.45 points while parallel market Nomu increased 0.25 percent to 24047.05 points in early trading.

The top gainer of the session was Eastern Province Cement Co., up 7.89 percent.

Al Sagr Insurance and Development Works Food were among the five highest-performing stocks in morning trading, rising up by almost 4.5 percent.

Losses were relatively trivial with shares of the top faller, Saudi Industrial Export Co., declining 1.58 percent.

Wafrah for Industry announced the resignation of its chief executive officer Maqid Alotaibi.

Bonyan REIT fund announced a 3.2 percent cash dividend at SR0.32 per share for the six-month period ending Oct.13, 2021.

Tourism Enterprise Co., shams, narrowed accumulated losses to SR56.9 thousands, representing one percent of capital.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. declared the distribution of a 10 percent dividend at SR1 per unit for the six-month period ending Sept.30, 2021.

Suliman Al Habib Medical Group signed a SR94.5 million construction contract with Masah Construction Co. for its subsidiary Sehat Al Kharj Hospital.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading started today, Dec.13, and will end on Dec.23.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will end on Dec.16.

Saudi Real Estate Co., Al Akaria, revised its capital increase recommendation to SR1.593 billion from SR1.6 billion.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

RIYADH: After eight years of budget deficits, Saudi Arabia reported a SR90 billion ($24 billion) projected surplus for 2022, estimating a 7.4 percent gross domestic product growth according to a Cabinet statement — an opportunity that sets the stage for stock market improvement.

“The current budget shows strong macro indicators that will enhance the confidence in economic growth and continuous reforms that are necessary to make the stock market more attractive to all investors to maintain positions,” Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital told Arab News.

"The economy growth next year is supported with 4 percent growth in non-oil activities and that's also another driver for strong stock market performance, in addition to an expected increase in liquidity," he added.  

The Kingdom’s budget picture for next year could have a big impact on investor sentiment amid uncertainty, potentially leading to a rally momentum for the Saudi bourse.

Tadawul’s main and parallel indexes, TASI and Nomu, extended their gains in the post-budget trading session, up 0.74 percent and 1.08 percent respectively in midday trading.

Elevated investor appetite led to stronger bourse performance in the Kingdom, outperforming other Mideast stocks. The UAE’s main index DFM was up slightly by 0.25 percent, Abu Dhabi’s index ADX lost 0.23 percent, and the Qatari index QSI went down by 0.07 percent.

Actual 2021 budget figures could also drive a healthier stock market. The stock market saw a recovery this year with many companies turning into profit after a slump in revenues and profitability in 2020.

Some 26 enlisted companies in the Saudi stock exchange rebounded from a nine-month 2020 net loss to profit this year. With improved companies’ performance, TASI soared 26.89 percent and Nomu rose 18.48 percent in the one-year period ending Dec.13.

For the current fiscal year, the Kingdom’s economy narrowed the budget deficit to SR85 billion from the initial estimate of SR145 billion made last year, thanks to the recovery of markets wounded by the wave of diminished economic growth and wrecked supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenues are set to stand at SR930 billion in 2021, in contrast to the estimated revenues of SR846 billion projected last year. The revenue boost was attributed to gains in Saudi’s non-oil sector which saw a revenue increase from SR332 billion in 2019 to SR372 billion in 2021, which likewise bodes well for non-oil stocks in the coming period.

The overall positive performance indicated an uptrend in the economy and potentially better financial results in the near term, hence improving investors’ level of confidence in the market.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

