You are here

  • Home
  • Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London

Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r3quz

Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
  • Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in apartment block
  • ‘She was a very bright girl’ who wanted to be a doctor: Family friend
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Tributes have been paid to a “very bright” 11-year-old girl in the UK who is thought to have died after inhaling pest control chemicals later discovered in her apartment block.

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday.

A family friend who found them raised the alarm, but Sabrin died on her way to hospital.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is scheduled, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Three other people from the building reported feeling ill and were taken to hospital.

The London Fire Brigade carried out checks in the building and found a “quantity of chemicals” believed to be used for pest control.

Now friends and family have paid tribute to the girl, who had dreams of becoming a doctor.

Family friend Sabbir Ahmad told MyLondon that Sabrin “wanted to make something very good of her life.”

He said: “She was a very bright girl. She was in my home eight or nine days ago and we were discussing her future plans. She was very responsive and told me that she wanted to be a doctor.”

Local MP Apsana Begum said that her “thoughts and prayers” were with Sabrin’s family, and that it was important to find out how the “tragedy” occurred.

Labour Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” and pledged to support the families involved.

Detectives are investigating the death, but it is not currently being treated as a criminal investigation.

Topics: UK London

Related

Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10 and died Nov. 14, according to his family. (Screenshot/GoFundMe)
World
Tributes pour in for COVID-19 doctor who died after 9-week battle against virus
Tributes pour in as renowned US-Lebanese poet, artist Etel Adnan dies at 96 
Lifestyle
Tributes pour in as renowned US-Lebanese poet, artist Etel Adnan dies at 96 

California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise

California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise

California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

SACRAMENTO, California: California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday and last until Jan. 15. The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 percent in the past two weeks.
“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”
California lifted its statewide mask mandate on June 15 for people who were vaccinated, a date Newsom heralded as the state’s grand reopening. But since then, county governments covering about half of the state’s population have imposed their own indoor mask mandates as case rates surged with new variants.
The state’s new mask mandate will cover everyone else, but state officials on Monday were unclear about whether it would be enforced. Ghaly said enforcement would likely be stronger in some places than others, but he urged Californians to heed the warnings and wear masks.
“We know that there’s going to be people who don’t necessarily agree with this, who are tired, who aren’t going to mask,” Ghaly said. “We hope that those are few and far between, that most people see the purpose of doing this over the next month as something to protect them and their communities during a very tough time.”
California also is tightening existing testing requirements by ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative test within one or two days, depending on the type of test. The state also is recommending travelers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival.

Topics: California COVID-19 masks

Related

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
World
US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021
Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO
World
Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (AFP)
  • Assange spent seven years in Ecuador’s London embassy until 2019, after jumping bail in connection with sexual assault allegations in Sweden
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Julian Assange’s brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States’ attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke.
Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York.
The protest came a day after Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal.
The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
“Very worried about it,” Shipton told AFP. “This hanging over Julian’s head just increases the pressure on him now.
“So we live in fear that he won’t make it through this or that he will die basically, during this process,” he added.
The United States wants to put Assange on trial for WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of thousands of top-secret military documents about the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Assange’s lawyers have previously raised concerns about the effects of his lengthy incarceration on his physical and mental health in a bid to halt the extradition.
Assange spent seven years in Ecuador’s London embassy until 2019, after jumping bail in connection with sexual assault allegations in Sweden.
He was then jailed for 50 weeks for breaching bail in that case, which was later dropped, but detained ever since on the grounds he was a flight risk.
Sarandon told Assange supporters that “no matter what you think of Julian Assange,” his case was about “journalism that just isn’t about entertainment.”
“(It) has to do with having an informed public because once this goes, we’re really dead,” she said.

Topics: Julian Assange

Related

WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
World
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite WikiLeaks’ Assange
Media
US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite WikiLeaks’ Assange

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
  • In Kentucky, as searches continued for those still missing, efforts also turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

MAYFIELD, Ky.: Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed dozens of people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.
Kentucky authorities said the sheer level of destruction was hindering their ability to tally the damage from Friday night's storms. At least 88 people — including 74 in Kentucky — were killed by the tornado outbreak that also destroyed a nursing home in Arkansas, heavily damaged an Amazon distribution center in Illinois and spread its deadly effects into Tennessee and Missouri.
In Kentucky, as searches continued for those still missing, efforts also turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies.
“We’re not going to let any of our families go homeless," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in announcing that lodges in state parks were being used to provide shelter.
In Mayfield, one of the hardest hit towns, those who survived faced a high in the 50s and a low below freezing Monday without any utilities.
“Our infrastructure is so damaged. We have no running water. Our water tower was lost. Our wastewater management was lost, and there’s no natural gas to the city. So we have nothing to rely on there,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said on ”CBS Mornings.” “So that is purely survival at this point for so many of our people.”
Across the state, about 26,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, including nearly all of those in Mayfield. More than 10,000 homes and businesses have no water, and another 17,000 are under boil-water advisories, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett told reporters.
Kentucky was the worst hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states, remarkable because they came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes. At least 74 people died in the state, Beshear said Monday, offering the first specific count of the dead.
Still, Beshear warned that it could take days longer to pin down the full death toll, with door-to-door searches impossible in some places.
“With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives,” the governor said.
Initially as many as 70 people were feared dead in the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, but the company said Sunday that eight deaths were confirmed and eight people remained missing, while more than 90 others had been located. Bob Ferguson, a spokesman for the company, said many employees gathered in a tornado shelter, then left the site and were hard to reach because phone service was out.
Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows were blown out and roofs torn off the buildings that were still standing.
Five twisters hit Kentucky in all, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.
In addition to the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where the nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into the collapse of the Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Amazon’s Kelly Nantel said the Illinois warehouse was “constructed consistent with code.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there would be an investigation into updating code “given serious change in climate that we are seeing across the country” that appears to factor into stronger tornadoes.
Not far from Mayfield, 67 people spent Sunday night at a church serving as a shelter in Wingo, and 40 more were expected to arrive Monday. Organizers were working to find a mobile outdoor shower facility and a laundry truck, expecting many of the displaced to need a long-term place to stay. Volunteers were scrambling to meet more immediate needs, too, such as underwear and socks.
Lifelong Mayfield resident Cynthia Gargis, 51, is staying with her daughter after the storm tore off the front of her apartment and sucked out almost everything inside. She came to the shelter to offer help and visit with friends who lost their homes.
“I don’t know, I don’t see how we’ll ever get over this,” she said. “It won’t ever be the same.”
Glynda Glover, 82, said she had no idea how long she would stay at the Wingo shelter: Her apartment is uninhabitable since the wind blew out the windows and covered her bed in glass and asphalt.
“I’ll stay here until we get back to whatever normal is,” she said, “and I don’t know what normal is anymore.”
On the outskirts of Dawson Springs, another town devastated by the storms, homes were reduced to rubble and trees toppled, littering the landscape for a span of at least a mile.
“It looks like a bomb went off. It’s just completely destroyed in areas,” said Jack Whitfield Jr., the Hopkins County judge-executive.
He estimated that more than 60% of the town, including hundreds of homes, was “beyond repair."
“A full recovering is going to take years,” he said.
Tim Morgan, a volunteer chaplain for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, said he’s seen the aftermath of tornadoes and hurricanes before, but nothing like this.
“Just absolute decimation. There is an entire hillside of houses that are 3 feet tall now,” he said.

Topics: Tornadoes KENTUCKY

Related

Update People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
World
US president Joe Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after tornadoes kill dozens
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states photos
World
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states

No punishment for US troops involved in deadly Kabul strike- Pentagon

No punishment for US troops involved in deadly Kabul strike- Pentagon
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

No punishment for US troops involved in deadly Kabul strike- Pentagon

No punishment for US troops involved in deadly Kabul strike- Pentagon
  • An earlier investigation by the Air Force inspector general said the Aug. 29 strike was caused by execution errors
  • Senior commanders had made a number of recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the incident
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Monday that no US military personnel would be held accountable for an August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.
An earlier investigation by the Air Force inspector general said the Aug. 29 strike was caused by execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints, and communication breakdowns. The military previously called the strike a “tragic mistake.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that senior commanders had made a number of recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the incident, none of which included any accountability measures for specific personnel.
Austin accepted the recommendations, Kirby said.
“I do not anticipate there being issues of personal accountability to be had,” he added.
Kirby noted the high level of the threat facing US forces following a deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 troops, context that he said was important.
“In this case, in the context of this particular strike ... there was not a strong enough case to be made for personal accountability.”
While the Pentagon has said it is working to offer condolence payments and relocation to the family of Afghans killed in the strike, it is still in talks with an aid organization that employed one of the victims.

Topics: US Pentagon drone Kabul

Related

Special Relatives of Kabul family killed in US drone strike threaten legal action
World
Relatives of Kabul family killed in US drone strike threaten legal action

Pakistan sets Guinness record for most cars at drive-in concert

Pakistan sets Guinness record for most cars at drive-in concert
Updated 14 December 2021

Pakistan sets Guinness record for most cars at drive-in concert

Pakistan sets Guinness record for most cars at drive-in concert
Updated 14 December 2021
Fatimah Amjad

ISLAMABAD: With the bass shaking the floor, lights flashing and shout-outs from a jubilant crowd, Pakistan on Saturday set a Guinness World Record for the most cars at a drive-in music concert.

The achievement came at an event in Islamabad featuring singers Bilal Khan, Ali Azmat and Atif Aslam.

It was organized by telecom operator Jazz in partnership with Active Media Partners and Park View City.

The organizers told Arab News that they approached Guinness World Records with a plan to set a record.

The organization then created a new category and set a minimum threshold of 1,000 cars. Ultimately, more than 1,500 vehicles arrived at the concert venue.

“I can now confirm that as you have surpassed that minimum, it gives me great pleasure to officially recognize a new Guinness World Records title,” said official adjudicator Jack Brockbank.

Drive-in musical events found a niche during the pandemic, giving people a chance to see their favorite stars perform from the safety of their cars.

Tickets for Saturday’s event cost $1-$5, with each vehicle given a specific parking spot in rows labeled alphabetically.

FASTFACT

Over 1,500 vehicles attend Islamabad gig with star performers Bilal Khan, Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam.

Visitors had the option to stay inside their cars or sit on the roof or hood to enjoy the show. Food stalls and bonfires were also provided.

Farhan Butt, who took his family to the event in a jeep with a camping pod on the roof, said he wanted to give his children “a different experience.”

After Khan opened the show, Pakistan’s biggest rock star Azmat electrified the crowd with his first performance for two years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

His delighted fans sang along to favorites such as “Sayonee,” “Garaj Baras” and “Papu Yaar,” with some even leaving their cars to get closer to the stage.

The show ended with a long-awaited performance by Aslam, who as well as singing a selection of his signature songs such as “Aadat,” performed numbers by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as a tribute to the qawwali legend.

Concertgoer Maryam Khizer said she was thrilled by Azmat’s performance and excited to see the resumption of concerts. “It’s great that we’re trying to create this record and show a positive version of Pakistan,” she added.

Saima Saeed, who was also at the show, was full of praise for the drive-in event. “It’s very comfortable to be at a concert and the crowd is amazing,” she said.

Jazz CEO Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim told Arab News that the success of drive-in cinemas organized by the company in the past encouraged it to “be part of another first, a drive-in concert.”

He added: “The idea to set a world record came later on, but our priority was to provide families and our youth safe entertainment in the new normal.” Setting a world record was the “icing on the cake for us,” he said.

Faizan Ghani, head of marketing at event partner Park View City, said he was happy to see people of all ages and from all over Pakistan attending the concert. “It is a moment of pride for the whole of Pakistan that we broke the record,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan concert Guinness World Record

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia set to become global film production destination
Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival concludes with red carpet and gala awards ceremony
Mohammed Al-Turki, chairman of the Festival Committee, with British model Naomi Campbell. (AFP)
California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise
California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise
Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution
In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (AFP)
Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats
Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.