India's ruling BJP assures protection of Ladakh rights

India’s ruling BJP assures protection of Ladakh rights
Two years ago, the Indian government abrogated Article 370 and 35 (A) of the constitution that gave limited autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir and granted exclusive rights over land and jobs to the people of the whole region.(Shutterstock)
Updated 35 sec ago

India’s ruling BJP assures protection of Ladakh rights

India’s ruling BJP assures protection of Ladakh rights
  Region demands statehood, protection of land, job rights for local people
Updated 35 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday gave assurances to the people of the federally administered Himalayan region of Ladakh over concerns about land rights and cultural identity.

The pledge came as the region on Monday observed a shutdown demanding statehood and protection of land and job rights for local people.

Ladakh became federally administered after the division of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019.

Two years ago, the Indian government abrogated Article 370 and 35 (A) of the constitution that gave limited autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir and granted exclusive rights over land and jobs to the people of the whole region.

The BJP said the government was willing to protect Ladakh’s rights over land and jobs.

Ashok Kaul, the party’s general secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, told Arab News: “The BJP believes that the people of Ladakh should get constitutional warranty so that land, jobs, and culture should be protected.”

The people of Ladakh have felt a sense of insecurity over outsiders taking jobs in the region and tampering with their culture.

The rights movement has been led by Leh, the largest town of Ladakh, and the all-religious grouping of the Apex Body, and Kargil Democratic Alliance. It has demanded the granting of statehood to Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule or similar-like status, two parliamentary seats to the region, and the filling of up to 12,000 vacancies in government departments.

The Sixth Schedule of the constitution provides autonomy for communities through the creation of autonomous development councils that can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture, and others.

Kaul said: “We don’t agree with the demand for statehood and putting the region under the Sixth Schedule.”

The Apex Body, however, noted that the demands for Ladakh’s safeguards under the Sixth Schedule were important.

BACKGROUND

Ladakh region became federally administered after division of Jammu, Kashmir state in August 2019.

Gonbo Lba, a member of the Apex Body, told Arab News: “The shutdown is to tell the government in Delhi to take our opinion and discuss the issues affecting Ladakh with us. For the people of Ladakh, the Sixth Schedule is important to protect our rights and identity.”

Chering Dorje Lakrook, another Apex Body member and a former member of the BJP regional council, said: “The shutdown has been totally successful in all the regions of Ladakh, be it Leh or Kargil.

“We called the shutdown in protest against the Home Ministry not calling a meeting of the Ladakh leaders to discuss the problems being faced by Ladakh.

“Land and job protection and cultural identity are important because our rights over land were protected under Article 370 when we were part of Jammu and Kashmir. If we don’t get protection our identity will vanish, that’s why we are fighting.

“No doubt the government removed Article 370 but other states in northeastern India are having Sixth Schedule under which their autonomy and rights are protected,” Lakrook added.

Ladakh has a population of around 300,000 people made up of 52 percent Muslims and 48 percent Buddhists with most of the Muslims based in Kargil.

There was some division between the two regions on the question of the repeal of Article 370 with the Buddhist-dominated region supporting the abrogation while the Muslims opposed it. Now, both the regions of Ladakh are on the same page over the special constitutional rights of locals and the protection of their identity and jobs.

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, a Kargil-based political activist, said: “When the government abrogated Article 370 it said that it had merged Kashmir with India, therefore we demand that the people of Ladakh should have representation in both houses of parliament.”

Ladakh currently sends one member to the Lower House of parliament.

“The people of Ladakh, be they Muslim or Buddhist, want the empowerment of the people of Ladakh and the protection of the indigenous culture and rights,” Kargili added.

Srinagar-based political analyst, Prof. Siddiq Wahid, told Arab News: “So, what exactly is it that the government has accomplished after its August 2019 actions in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir? Is this a vacuum in governance or a government that does not care?”

Topics: India BJP

US diplomat’s wife to face UK court over teenager’s death

US diplomat’s wife to face UK court over teenager’s death
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

US diplomat’s wife to face UK court over teenager’s death

US diplomat’s wife to face UK court over teenager’s death
  • Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with a car driving on the wrong side
  • The wife of a US technical assistant at the base, left the country shortly afterwards
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: A US diplomat’s wife is to face criminal proceedings in Britain, charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenager, the Crown Prosecution Service said Monday.
Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near a US air base in southern England.
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US technical assistant at the base, left the country shortly afterwards and claimed diplomatic immunity.
The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 18, a spokesperson for the CPS, which brings prosecutions in England and Wales, told AFP.
“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.”
British media said Sacoolas is expected to appear via video-link from the United States but the CPS declined to comment.
The issue over whether Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity or should be extradited and put on trial has dogged Britain’s relations with the United States since the fatal crash.
Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said she and the family were “very emotional and overwhelmed” at the development.
“It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death,” she said.
In June, Britain’s foreign secretary at the time, Dominic Raab, said the United States would not object to a remote trial.

Topics: Britain US court motorbike

France seeks to ban ‘ultra-right’ group behind violent attacks

France seeks to ban ‘ultra-right’ group behind violent attacks
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

France seeks to ban ‘ultra-right’ group behind violent attacks

France seeks to ban ‘ultra-right’ group behind violent attacks
  • Zouaves assaulted anti-racism campaigners protesting at rally for presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said he is seeking to dissolve an “ultra-right” group believed to be responsible for attacks on anti-racism campaigners who protested at a rally for presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour.

The Zouaves, who support Zemmour’s anti-immigration and anti-Islam ideology, are believed to have attacked members of SOS Racisme.

The anti-racism campaigners said they had hoped to protest peacefully, but five of their members were injured when people attacked them. Dozens were reportedly arrested following the incident, including members of SOS Racisme.

In footage of that night eight days ago, a man is seen violently punching the head of a young woman wearing a “No to racism” T-shirt. 

Other assailants kicked and threw chairs at protesters. After the meeting, police said they had identified about 50 people linked to the Zouaves who posed for a picture and chanted: “On est chez nous (this is our home),” AFP reported.

Darmanin on Monday said: “I have initiated the procedure to dissolve this de facto grouping that are the Zouaves, which is a group of people who come from either the GUD (a former far-right student union) or Action Française, that is to say, well-known ultra-right movements.”

Jean-Yves Camus, a political analyst from the Jean-Jaurès Foundation think tank, said the Zouaves “have by far one of the most violent pedigrees of all far-right groups.”

They have been linked to a series of violent attacks, including an assault on football supporters waving an Algerian flag in Paris during the 2018 World Cup, and during France’s yellow vest demonstrations.

The public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the violence at Zemmour’s meeting.

Dominique Sopo, president of SOS Racisme, said: “You either have to be drunk with racism or be certain of your omnipotence to be able to act like that in front of cameras.

“It’s absolutely astonishing, and it shows what this candidate is, and what the public he draws is, and who the militants who gathered there are.”

Zemmour is a controversial figure and TV personality whose history of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric has landed him in hot water with French authorities.

In 2011, he was fined €10,000 ($11,281) for claiming on TV that “most drug dealers are black and Arab,” and in 2018 he was ordered to pay €3,000 for comments about a Muslim “invasion” of France.
France will vote on its next president in April.

Topics: France Zouaves far-right Éric Zemmour

