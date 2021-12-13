Istisqa prayer performed in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayers in pursuit of the Prophetic Sunnah during drought and late rain on Monday morning.

In Makkah, the prayer was performed at the Grand Mosque and attended by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, advisor to King Salman and governor of Makkah region.

In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Mosque and attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.

In Riyadh, the prayer was performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and attended by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Riyadh region.

The prayer was also performed in other regions and attended by their respective governors and senior officials.

In their sermons, preachers urged Muslims to pray to Allah for repentance and forgiveness, to do good and charitable deeds, and to supplicate for rainfall.