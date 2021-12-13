You are here

Istisqa prayer performed in Saudi Arabia

Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa prayers.
Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa prayers. (SPA)
Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa prayers. (SPA)
Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa prayers. (SPA)
Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa prayers. (SPA)
  In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet's Mosque and attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region
RIYADH: Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayers in pursuit of the Prophetic Sunnah during drought and late rain on Monday morning.

In Makkah, the prayer was performed at the Grand Mosque and attended by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, advisor to King Salman and governor of Makkah region.

In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Mosque and attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.

In Riyadh, the prayer was performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and attended by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Riyadh region.

The prayer was also performed in other regions and attended by their respective governors and senior officials.

In their sermons, preachers urged Muslims to pray to Allah for repentance and forgiveness, to do good and charitable deeds, and to supplicate for rainfall.

 

Saudi Arabia set to become global film production destination

Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
  New initiative will cover production project expenses 
JEDDAH: The Saudi Film Commission has announced an initiative to help local and international production companies to make movies in the Kingdom.

The announcement, which took place during the first Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, is an incentive program that aims to support, motivate, and attract production companies to shoot films in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It comes as part of the commission’s key pillars and strategic steps to position Saudi Arabia as a global destination for the film industry.
The initiative strives to provide aspiring film talent with a platform to develop and grow in the sector by giving them training programs, including on-the-job training locally and internationally, which will help create more permanent job opportunities within the local film industry.
By making Saudi Arabia a hub for local and international film production, the incentive program will help local film crews, including suppliers who directly serve projects, to benefit through job creation and shedding light on sites offered in the country.

By making Saudi Arabia a hub for local and international film production, the incentive program will help local film crews to benefit through job creation and shedding light on sites offered in the country.

The commission aims to cover the expenses that come with production projects, from covering the expenses of producers, directors, lead actors and actresses, and screenwriters, as well as covering the expenses of production site crews and expenses related to rental equipment and designated production sites.
The incentives to be given were decided after the commission studied those given out globally.
The Red Sea Film Festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.
The historical event, dubbed “a landmark moment,” by RSIFF Chairman Mohammed Al-Turki, served as a launchpad for young Saudi and Arab talent and supported the development of Kingdom’s flourishing industry.

Saudi aid agency hands over external work approval certificate to ENAYAH society

The move aims to boost the contribution of the non-profit sector in various fields. (SPA)
The move aims to boost the contribution of the non-profit sector in various fields. (SPA)
  The aid included 200 tents and 200 shelter bags, benefiting 1,200 people
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday gave a certificate of initial approval for work and service provision outside the Kingdom to the Charitable Health Society for Patients Care (ENAYAH), with the activities falling under the supervision, follow-up and control of the center.
The certificate was handed over by Royal Court adviser and the supervisor-general of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, to the chairman of the board of directors at the society, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The move aims to help implement the Saudi leadership’s directives to boost the contribution of the nonprofit sector in various fields, including activating its role by participating in external humanitarian and relief work and enhancing joint and strategic cooperation among sectors. This will contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The center is focused on helping needy communities worldwide.

Last Tuesday, the center launched a voluntary medical campaign for pediatric open-heart surgeries in Tanzania. During the first day of the campaign, the KSrelief medical team performed six successful cardiac surgeries.
Earlier, in Yemen’s Marib governorate, the center distributed urgent shelter materials to displaced families in Al-Wadi district.
The aid included 200 tents and 200 shelter bags, benefiting 1,200 people. In November, the center signed a joint memorandum of cooperation with the General Authority for Awqaf in Riyadh.
The agreement, signed by Al-Rabeeah and the minister of human resources and social development and chairman of the General Authority for Awqaf, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, aims to establish an endowment fund for humanitarian, relief and charitable work.

 

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy. (SPA)
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy. (SPA)
  Amza conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stressing the importance of Saudi ties
RIYADH: Speaker of the Shoura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh received newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Pakeer Mohideen Amza in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Asheikh expressed his wishes of success to the ambassador in strengthening the relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

He stressed the Shoura Council’s keenness and interest in developing joint bilateral work and coordination at the level of parliamentary relations with Sri Lanka, in order to achieve constructive cooperation.

Amza conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stressing the importance of Saudi ties and the Kingdom’s role in political, economic and tourism developments.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed.

Who’s Who: Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah, financial adviser at the Jeddah Health Cluster

Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah. (Supplied)
Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah. (Supplied)
Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah is a financial adviser at the Jeddah Health Cluster and responsible for the overall financial transformation of the healthcare cluster including planning and budgeting, financial risk management, revenue cycle management, accounting operations and financial control and reporting.
With decades of experience in both the healthcare and oil and gas industries, and including investment banking, corporate and project finance, Malaikah has worked as an operational strategist and trusted advisor with drive for operational and financial efficiency and business growth in large diversified companies with exposure to the US, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He was responsible for establishing internal processes and controls and core metrics that optimized team performance and maximized capital position.
Prior to working for Jeddah Health Cluster, Malaikah was with the National Gas and Industries Company, Riyadh, as chief financial officer from 2017 to 2019. This is a Tadawul-listed company and the sole provider of LPG in Saudi Arabia.
Before that Malaikah worked with Rusd Investment Bank, Jeddah, as the head of business advisory and corporate finance from 2013 to 2016.
He was group chief financial officer at Al-Rushaid Group, Alkhobar, from 2010 to 2012. This is a Saudi family-owned company with assets or more than $5 billion, principally involved in construction, engineering and manufacture to the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical processing and power generation industries.
He was chief financial officer at Atheel Holding, Al-Khobar, from 2008 to 2010. Atheel is a holding company between two Saudi-based family groups, Al-Muhaidib and Al-Fozan Groups.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs meets South African envoy to KSA

Saudi deputy minister meets South African envoy to KSA. (Supplied)
Saudi deputy minister meets South African envoy to KSA. (Supplied)
  Saudi Arabia and South Africa enjoy brotherly relations
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Tamim Al-Dossary met the South African ambassador to the Kingdom, C. T. Rubushe, in Riyadh.
During talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, along with issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia and South Africa enjoy brotherly relations and are looking to boost bilateral trade following a pandemic-hit year that saw imports from the Kingdom fall to a four-year low in 2020.

 

