Tadawul rises for the third consecutive day: Closing bell

ARAB NEWS,

RIYADH: Improved investor sentiment led the Saudi bourse higher for the third consecutive day as the government projected a budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion) in 2022.

Saudi Tadawul’s main benchmark TASI edged up slightly by 0.04 percent to 11024.68 points, despite starting the day in the red zone.

Turnover stood at SR7.2 billion.

The parallel index Nomu was up 1.44 percent, reaching a one-month high of 24484.7 points.

The top gainers of the session were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Tourism Enterprise Co., both up almost 10 percent to SR38.25 and SR166.60 respectively.

One of the market’s biggest players, Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.44 percent.

Al Sagr Insurance was the lowest-performing stock, down 3.45 percent.

Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell

RIYADH: Tadawul’s TASI fell slightly in morning trading, down 0.2 percent to 10998.21 points, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.52 percent to 24021.83 points, partly giving up budget surplus related gains.

The biggest moving stocks of the day so far were Tourism Enterprise Co., Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., and CHUBB Insurance Co., up 9.89 percent, 9.05 percent, and 5.45 percent respectively.

Bonyan REIT fund, Yanbu Cement Co., Al Sagr Insurance Co. were among the top fallers, all down nearly 2.5 percent.

Al Sagr Insurance fell 2.42 percent after seeing gains in the prior session, reaching SR16.96 ($4.52).

Banque Saudi Fransi declined almost 1 percent to SR40.65.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co, MIS, renewed a SR155 million bank facility with the National Bank of Kuwait, in compliance with Islamic Sharia.

MIS brought operations of the Boston-based artificial intelligence platform DataRobot through cloud services to Saudi Arabia.

Ataa Educational Co. signed an agreement to purchase Nabaa Educational Co. which is valued at around SR92 million. The acquisition is expected to increase the company’s capital by 4.96 percent.