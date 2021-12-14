You are here

  • Home
  • GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Saudi Arabia topped the list, acquiring the largest share of net foreign assets (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8z8xt

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s net foreign assets, held by the members’ central banks, recorded a total of $655 billion in the first half of 2021, up by 0.2 percent compared to the end of 2020. 

Saudi Arabia topped the list, acquiring the largest share of net foreign assets at $442 billion in June 2021, down 1.6 percent compared to December 2020, according to a report released by the GCC Statistical Center.

UAE recorded net foreign assets of $110 billion, increasing by 5.6 percent and emerging as the second largest holder. 

Despite having the highest growth rate of net foreign assets with 96.4 percent, Bahrain came at the bottom of the list, recording net foreign assets of $3.8 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to December 2020. 

The slight improvement in the aforementioned figures comes amid the GCC countries’ recovery from the pandemic repercussions.  

The report published by the Bahrain-based GCC Statistical Center reviews the latest developments in the economies of the member countries and provides its forecasts for the coming years through 2023.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Business & Economy
GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Business & Economy
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Consumer prices in the Gulf Cooperation Council states are projected to have risen by 2.1 percent in 2021, compared to 1.2 percent in 2020, a report by the GCC Statistical Center revealed.  

Looking forward, inflation rate forecasts for 2022 and 2023 are predicted at 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Inflationary pressures will come from jumps in costs of imported raw materials and consumables, the report explained. Also, consumer prices will rise as a result of higher consumption and public expenditure following improvements in employment rates and household income.

All Gulf countries are forecasted to have inflation rates in the range of 1-3 percent in 2022, with Qatar hitting the highest rate.

Last year, all GCC states experienced deflation – a drop in consumer prices – except for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which reach inflation rates of 3.4 percent and 2.1 percent. The latter two pushed the region’s overall inflation rate to 1.2 percent in 2020.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Inflation

Related

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Business & Economy
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Gulf leaders begin arriving for 42nd GCC summit
Saudi Arabia
Gulf leaders begin arriving for 42nd GCC summit

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

CAIRO: Total assets of banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council have increased by 3.1 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the figures at the end of 2020.

The commercial banks operating in the GCC countries reported a hike in their assets to $2.6 trillion, according to a report released by the GCC-Stat.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE account for about one-third of the total banking assets in the GCC, with the latter acquiring the lion’s share of 33 percent and the former amounting to 31.5 percent. 

The UAE recorded total assets of $874 billion in June 2021, up 0.7 percent from December 2020, while the Kingdom’s total assets accounted for $830 billion recording a 4.5 percent increase.

Emerging as the highest growth rate for total bank assets, Qatar’s total assets increased by 5.1 percent in the second half of 2021, compared to December 2020, with total assets of $486 billion.

Topics: 42nd GCC summit

Gulf economies see 3.1% growth in 2021 on higher oil production: report

Gulf economies see 3.1% growth in 2021 on higher oil production: report
Updated 14 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Gulf economies see 3.1% growth in 2021 on higher oil production: report

Gulf economies see 3.1% growth in 2021 on higher oil production: report
Updated 14 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ economies are expected to have grown by a cumulative 3.1 percent in 2021, reversing a 5.2 percent decline last year, according to a recent report by the GCC Statistical Center.

The predicted expansion in output is attributed to higher oil output, particularly in the fourth quarter. The elimination of movement barriers and rising vaccination rates are also playing major roles as the pandemic’s adverse effects start to ease off.

As for next year, the GCC’s economy is projected to expand by a lower 2.7 percent followed by a more robust 3.6 percent in 2023.

The center also projects that the non-oil economy will have widened by 3.4 percent in 2021. In the following two years, the growth rate will be a higher 3.7 and 4.2 percent, respectively. This is driven by the lifting of travel restrictions by GCC states. Private sector activities are also expected to improve as the transportation and retail sectors recover.

Additionally, oil production is set to increase in 2022, albeit cautiously, the report said.

 The main risks that are facing the sector are the outbreak of new variants — such as omicron — or a slowdown in vaccination campaigns in emerging and developing countries. 

This will hamper the rebound experienced in key sectors such as tourism and transportation in the council.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economy

Related

GCC stock markets expected to witness flurry of IPOs
Business & Economy
GCC stock markets expected to witness flurry of IPOs

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company has awarded Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers a contract to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects at NEOM.

Thyssenkrupp will engineer, procure and fabricate a more than 2 gigawatt electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 megawatt alkaline water electrolysis module, Saudi Gulf Projects reported.

Upon commissioning, the facility will produce hydrogen to be synthesised into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets. 

Engineering and procurement activities have already begun, and the start of production is scheduled for 2026, Air Products said in a statement.

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen is a joint venture between NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products. 

NEOM is a $500 billion smart city, announced in 2017, which covers 10,000 square miles of Tabuk province in north-west Saudi Arabia.

It is the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 flagship project, led by Prince Mohammad bin Salman to act like an engine for the country’s economy. 

 

Topics: NEOM NEOM Green Hydrogen Company Green hydrogen

Related

NEOM to build Cognitive City security system to defend against cyber attacks
Business & Economy
NEOM to build Cognitive City security system to defend against cyber attacks
Exclusive Saudi Arabia showcases NEOM in its first roadshow in London 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia showcases NEOM in its first roadshow in London 

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say
  • After a barren few years, IPO activity gained pace in Russia thanks to a post-pandemic economic recovery
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

At least 10 Russian companies could hold an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, extending the listing spree that started a year ago if geopolitics, including Ukraine tensions, and other risks do not thwart their plans, bankers and advisers said.

Russian car dealer Keyauto on Dec. 13 became the latest firm to confirm its intention to float shares, shortly after banking sources told Reuters that fertiliser producer EuroChem could raise more than $1 billion in a 2022 IPO.


After a barren few years, IPO activity gained pace in Russia thanks to a post-pandemic economic recovery, a global stock market surge and the growing number of retail investors.


Russian companies raised around $7 billion in IPO and secondary listings in 2021 versus more than $6 billion in 2020, according to Reuters calculations, and this figure could rise in 2022, although COVID-19 lockdowns and military escalation in Ukraine are among the potential hazards.


About 25 Russian companies are actively preparing for an IPO but the number of actual listings could be smaller, said Tom Blackwell, chairman of PR and consultancy firm EM that took part in all but one Russian listing in 2021.


Investment bankers are taking a more conservative view, without disclosing names of IPO candidates.


“More than 10 companies are now considering potential IPO in 2022,” said Boris Kvasov, co-head of equity capital markets at VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB.


Evgeny Sokolsky, head of investment at BCS Global Markets, said companies from the agriculture, home building, and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as spin-offs of large companies could be IPO candidates.

He also sees at least 10 candidates for a 2022 IPO.


“A couple of them will definitely do an international listing,” said Arthur Valiullin, partner at Da Vinci Capital equity management.


Tech and consumer-focused companies are among likely candidates for IPOs as they seek extra capital and ride the wave of booming demand from retail investors that became “a very real source of liquidity,” Blackwell said.


The Russian market is still young and small compared with major global peers.

But it “offers a good hedge against accelerated global inflation and an attractive valuation, with most of the blue-chips trading at 30-40 percent discounts to global peers,” Aton brokerage said.


Still, the market is volatile and vulnerable to global risks, such as the new coronavirus strain omicron. Russia’s benchmark MOEX index has shed over 15 percent since hitting a record high of 4,292.68 in mid-October.


“Many clients are hoping to come out with listings on the back of the full-year numbers but we are all waiting to see whether there are globally coordinated actions by central banks on inflation as well as to address omicron,” said Alina Sychova, head of capital markets at Sova Capital.


Russia specific risk is its stand-off with the West. Fears about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine caused a sell-off in Russian bonds and stocks in November.


“A serious geopolitical escalation like a massive development in war is the kind of thing that makes the IPO market go away... But I don’t think we’ll see this going ahead in a way that some people seem to be concerned about in the Western world,” Blackwell said.

Topics: economy Russia IPO Investment

Related

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
World
G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

Latest updates

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Egypt announces Gaza reconstruction projects
Egypt announces Gaza reconstruction projects
GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
UK lawmakers call for tougher crackdown on online scammers, cyberflashing
Britain has proposed a landmark online safety law to punish abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women. (File/Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.