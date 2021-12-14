You are here

Coronavirus
Saudi Arabia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated 15 December 2021
AP

  • Saudi health officials reported 82 recoveries, meaning 539,636 people in Saudi Arabia had now recovered from COVID-19
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday recorded 65 new confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases taking the total number of infections in the country to 550,369.
One more person has died, putting the Kingdom’s overall death toll at 8,856, and 33 patients were said to be in a critical condition after contracting the virus.
Meanwhile, officials reported 82 recoveries, meaning 539,636 people in Saudi Arabia had now recovered from COVID-19.
Saudi health authorities have said that anyone wishing to book a consultation or obtain information about COVID-19 and related health services, could contact the 937 service center around the clock.
Separately, Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant.
The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89 percent among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

 

Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Award-winning Saudi app Taakkad has important role to play in climate change battle

Photo: (@Taakkad_Com)
  • The app, which won an innovation award this year, help consumers verify manufacturers’ energy efficiency claims
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: As concerns grow about the effects of climate change worldwide, the effort to improve energy efficiency is an increasingly important global issue. But how can consumers know whether appliances, vehicles or other equipment they own or are considering buying live up to claims about their efficiency?

In Saudi Arabia, the award-winning Taakkad app can help. Designed by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, also known as SASO, it allows consumers verify the validity of a product’s Saudi Quality Mark, which denotes that the product and its manufacturing process meets the organization’s requirements.

In addition, the app can be used to check that the information about energy efficiency and fuel efficiency on labels provided with items such as appliances, vehicles and tires matches the information in the SASO database, and to compare the energy efficiency ratings of similar products.

FASTFACT

The app, which won an innovation award this year, help consumers verify manufacturers’ energy efficiency claims.

The app is available free for iOS and Android devices. Users can choose to check the quality mark or the energy efficiency data for various types of products, including electrical appliances, vehicles, tires and lighting. All they have to do is use their device’s camera to scan the QR code printed on the product’s energy efficiency label.

If the product is registered in the SASO database, the official information is displayed and users can compare this with the information supplied with the item. If the information on the label does not match the SASO data, the discrepancy can be reported through the app.

At the Arab Energy Efficiency Day competition in May, Taakkad won an award for the most innovative use of smart technologies in service of energy efficiency.

In 2018, Taakkad received Gulf Customer Experience Awards in two categories: Best Government Use of Digital and Best Use of Mobile Applications during the ceremony in Dubai organized by the Customer Experience Professionals Association.

Saudi authorities say the success and recognition of the app is a reflection of work in the field of digital transformation to take advantage of modern technologies to enhance efforts to preserve the environment, improve energy efficiency and enable consumers to play a part in national efforts to rationalize energy consumption.

Saudi filmmaker Hamza Jamjoom's 'Rupture' puts women center stage

To address misconceptions in the West, Hamza Jamjoom has ventured into the world of cinema — specifically through his thriller, ‘Rupture.’ (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
To address misconceptions in the West, Hamza Jamjoom has ventured into the world of cinema — specifically through his thriller, ‘Rupture.’ (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 15 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi filmmaker Hamza Jamjoom's 'Rupture' puts women center stage

To address misconceptions in the West, Hamza Jamjoom has ventured into the world of cinema — specifically through his thriller, ‘Rupture.’ (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • Saudi, Arab and Muslim societies have always had storytelling tools, says Saudi filmmaker
Updated 15 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: As the Kingdom opens up to the world, filmmakers are turning to cinema and visual content to address misconceptions about the country and show true Saudi talent. One such story is the work of up-and-coming Saudi filmmaker Hamza Jamjoom.

Born and raised in the coastal city of Jeddah, Jamjoom grew up surrounded by positive female influences, a safe environment, and lived a good life, in contradiction to how the West has viewed Saudis generally and portrayed Saudi women as being oppressed. To address these misconceptions, he has ventured into the world of cinema — specifically through his award-winning psychological thriller, “Rupture.”
Jamjoom directed the film, which won the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Best Saudi film category. He told Arab News that although Saudi Arabia has its own problems, he, like many, has lived in an otherwise peaceful and calm community.

My mission in life is to clear misconceptions about Muslims, Arabs and Saudi Arabia. Every product I touch in my life, I have to do that. Personally, the film format is probably the most impactful tool to use in the current day to clear misconceptions.

Hamza Jamjoom

“My mission in life is to clear misconceptions about Muslims, Arabs and Saudi Arabia. Every product I touch in my life, I have to do that. Personally, the film format is probably the most impactful tool to use in the current day to clear misconceptions.
“I grew up in a family that supported women. My sisters and mom make men look like nothing. I have very accomplished sisters, a very accomplished mother, and the boys in the family are barely catching up with them.”
While studying abroad, Jamjoom realized that Saudis were not exporting their stories enough, which prompted him to address certain taboos in the community, tackle social issues, and show the good, the ugly and the real issues regardless.
He decided to create movies with a genre and relay messages subtly as a means of normalizing Saudis to the outside world, specifically in global cinema.
Influenced by his faith, he said that Saudi, Arab and Muslim societies have always had storytelling tools.
“Rupture,” a complicated psychological thriller, tells the story of a pregnant Saudi woman who must distinguish reality from dreams and drug-induced delusions and perceptions of death, before a killer gets to her and her family. Her fractured life and memory are not the only things that stand in her way.
Each choice made for the film was carefully thought through, using “engineered methodology,” as Jamjoom calls it. “Everything is super structured, and I draw so many maps for all the characters.”
Selecting a Saudi female star was a choice the director made so “symbolically she can represent our society and our culture. Through her, we tapped into a lot of themes and hidden messages that we deal with.”
Jamjoom said that he “studies stories from the Qur’an and the Bible because they have stood the test of time because they are metaphorical.” He wanted to come up with a story with deep, profound and multiple layers that engages thoughts, emotions and the spirit and leaves the audience wanting to know more.
“Just like any art piece, you make the art and let the people try to figure it out. I respect the intelligence of the viewer, I don’t want to dumb it down,” he said.

Arabic calligraphy added to UNESCO heritage list

A symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the fabric of Saudi history. (Supplied)
A symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the fabric of Saudi history. (Supplied)
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Arabic calligraphy added to UNESCO heritage list

A symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the fabric of Saudi history. (Supplied)
  • Honor follows Saudi-led joint effort by 15 Arab nations
  • Place on Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity secured after Saudi-led joint effort by 15 Arab nations
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: After a successful collaboration between 15 Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia and under the supervision of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization, Arabic Calligraphy: Knowledge, Skills and Practices has been officially added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In addition to the importance of its use in religious texts, calligraphy has played a pivotal role in the advancement of the Arabic language throughout history. For centuries, it has contributed to the transfer and spread of Arab culture, customs and religious values, in the process instilling a sense of pride and belonging among Arabs.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Today, calligraphy remains extremely popular and is used by artists and designers across a broad range of media, including in paintings, sculptures and graffiti, or ‘calligraffiti.’

• Visitors to the Kingdom can witness early forms of the Arabic language in ancient inscriptions at locations including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, AlUla and Himā Najran.

Calligraphy remains extremely popular and continues to be used by artists and designers across a broad range of media, including paintings, sculptures and even graffiti, or “calligraffiti” as it is known.

Visitors to the Kingdom can see early forms of Arabic text in the ancient inscriptions preserved at historic locations such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites at AlUla, and Bir Hima near Najran.

A symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the fabric of Saudi history. In recognition of this cultural importance, the Ministry of Culture designated 2020 and 2021 the Year of Arabic Calligraphy.

Commenting on the UNESCO announcement, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said: “We welcome the inscription of Arabic calligraphy, which is the result of the Kingdom championing this treasured aspect of authentic Arabic culture.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Ministry of Culture has worked to preserve this important art form through the Year of Arabic Calligraphy, which has further cemented the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for Arabic calligraphy and the arts.”

The addition of Arabic calligraphy to the UNESCO list is a fitting end to the year-long celebration of the art form. It is the latest cultural treasure with connections to the Kingdom to be listed, after: Al-Ardah Al-Najdiyah, a traditional dance from the Central Region; Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, a form of interior wall decoration created by women in the Southern Region; Almezmar, a group dance from the Western Region; Arabic coffee; date palms; falconry; and majlis, a place where community members gather to discuss local events and issues.

Initiatives launched during the Year of Arabic Calligraphy included a ground-breaking exhibition at Riyadh’s National Museum that shed light on the origins of the Arabic language, the development of calligraphy, and the relationship between calligraphy, contemporary design and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Culture partnered with the Kingdom’s flag-carrier airline, Saudia, to decorate two of its aircraft with a special livery highlighting the initiative.

Who's Who: Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak, Arab historian

Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak is currently working on a major project to publish all the books of the late Syrian journalist and historian Ameen Saeed. 

Al-Sammak is a full-time researcher of modern Arab political history and also works on political and historical studies focusing on Syria’s modern history.

He was born in 1945, growing up in Hama and graduating from high school in the Syrian city. 

He joined the history department of Beirut Arab University, but did not continue with the institution. 

In 1974, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to work as a nurse as he held a diploma in nursing. 

However, he worked at Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history. His master’s thesis focused on a book by Iskander Ibn Yaqub Abkarius about the mid-19th century sectarian conflict in the Levant and the influential European role in the region’s sectarian crises.

Al-Sammak, who has spent around 50 years in the Kingdom, has published several biographies of statesmen from the time of Saudi Arabia’s foundation, especially those who worked with King Abdulaziz. 

Much of his work has been inspired by Saeed. He has published many of his books focusing on the Saudi state as well as the archives of his magazine, Al-Sharq Al-Adna, which is considered a key source for the history of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd and their annexation. 

Al-Sammak presented his findings in a two-volume book, adding valuable and rare work to the library of Saudi history.

He has had more than 150 research papers and studies published in peer-reviewed journals. His work has also been published in newspapers and magazines. 

He received a doctorate in 2015 from the Russian Academy of Sciences. 

Hail governor cites Attaa Digital's work in maintaining homes of needy families

Updated 15 December 2021
SPA

Updated 15 December 2021
SPA

HAIL: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region, received in his office on Tuesday the director-general of the General Department of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation in the region, Meshaal bin Saud Al-Tamimi, and members of the voluntary maintenance team Attaa Digital.

He reviewed the achievement report for the voluntary and community work carried out by the department and its training facilities in the region, praising the role of the center and volunteers in serving the community and stressing the importance of such programs.

Prince Abdulaziz also received a commemorative shield for his support and guidance, which directly contributed to the completion of 300 houses within Attaa Digital to maintain the homes of needy families in the Hail region since the start of the initiative.

Al-Tamimi explained the importance of the initiative in conjunction with International Volunteer Day (Dec. 5) in 2021, as it aims to maintain the homes of needy families and the social and economic effects this has on the lives of the target group in the local community, as well as developing capacities.

 

