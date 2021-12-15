You are here

First Eurofighter Typhoons arrive in Kuwait

First Eurofighter Typhoons arrive in Kuwait
The fighter jets were built by Italian aerospace company Leonardo according to the specifications of the Kuwaiti Air Force. (KUNA)
Updated 15 December 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

First Eurofighter Typhoons arrive in Kuwait

First Eurofighter Typhoons arrive in Kuwait
  • Fighter jets made by Italian aerospace company Leonardo to specifications of Kuwaiti Air Force
  • Multi-role Typhoon Tranche 3 features electronic warfare and high-speed response capabilities
Updated 15 December 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The first two of 28 Eurofighter Typhoons made in Italy for the Kuwait Air Force were delivered on Tuesday.

The fighter jets were built by Italian aerospace company Leonardo according to the specifications of the Kuwaiti Air Force.

The initial two jets are the multi-role Typhoon Tranche 3, characterized by its electronic warfare and high-speed response capabilities and advanced missile armament.

Kuwaiti Chief-of-Staff Lt-Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Defense Ministry Acting Undersecretary Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Italy’s Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Balducci attended a ceremony marking the event, along with representatives of Leonardo.

“This is an excellent operation for Italy, demonstrating the success of Italian products abroad and an important step toward consolidating the position of Italian industry in the world,” Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said in a statement.

He said that the delivery of the first two aircraft to Kuwait was in a “particularly significant year for both countries,” as 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Italian-Kuwaiti relations.

Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, said: “The Eurofighter Typhoons we have developed and produced for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced in the whole history of the European program. We will provide the country with an impressive air defense capability. In cooperation with the Italian Air Force we trained their pilots in our training centers in Italy, we built state-of-the-art infrastructures to support and maintain a fleet of 28 aircraft. The milestone we are celebrating today is the result of the effective cooperation between the two countries, where institutions, armed forces and industry have worked together in synergy.”

There are already many international cooperation programs in operation between the Italian Air Force and Kuwait.

These relate to people skills development at air force facilities, such as the training of Kuwaiti cadet pilots for the attainment of their military pilots’ license, advanced training for the latter’s operational conversion on the Eurofighter, and the training of aircraft maintainance workers.

In Bethlehem, omicron ruins hope for Christmas boom

In Bethlehem, omicron ruins hope for Christmas boom
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

In Bethlehem, omicron ruins hope for Christmas boom

In Bethlehem, omicron ruins hope for Christmas boom
  • A large Christmas tree and decorations did little to brighten a deserted lobby
  • The first case of omicron had been discovered in Israel, and foreign tourists were barred from entry
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

BETHLEHEM: After collecting dust for nearly two years, the 228 rooms at Bethlehem’s Ararat Hotel were scrubbed last month in anticipation of a post-lockdown Christmas boom, hopes that have again been dashed by the coronavirus.
A large Christmas tree and decorations did little to brighten a deserted lobby.
Like other hotels in Bethlehem, the Ararat has no guests, with the tree offering cheer to no one but the seven out of 105 employees who have not been fired.
“We were expecting 70 percent occupancy for Christmas but all overseas reservations have been canceled,” said Augustine Shomali, a manager at the hotel.
The people of Bethlehem — a Palestinian city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank considered the place of Christ’s birth according to Christian tradition — are used to welcoming an influx of tourists each December.
After a near-total pandemic lockdown last year, Bethlehem began to hope for a joyous Christmas when Israel, which controls all access points to the city, announced in October that it would reopen to foreign tourists on November 1.
But less than a month later, just as hotels were getting a makeover and businesses were replenishing their stocks in anticipation of the holiday season, Israel closed again.
The first case of omicron — a highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus detected by South Africa on November 24 — had been discovered in Israel, and foreign tourists were barred from entry.
All that Shomali can hope for now is a meagre amount of local tourism, and only a dozen rooms at Ararat have booked for Christmas weekend.
The hotel manager is closely following the news in Israel in hopes a reopening to tourists could save his establishment, but Israeli media have reported that with omicron raging across much of the West the government is considering tightening restrictions, not loosening them.
While Israeli hotels have been compensated by the Jewish state, Palestinian ones have received nothing, and Shomali’s livelihood is hinging on the policies of a government in a country where he cannot vote.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than three million people visited Bethlehem each year.
More than 20 percent of the city’s population is employed in the tourism sector, but the jobless rate has risen from 23 percent to 35 percent through the pandemic.
The Palestinian Authority, the civil authority in parts of the West Bank, is mired in an economic crisis and has only offered affected workers in Bethlehem’s hard-hit tourism sector a one-time stipend of 700 shekels ($224).
Sitting outside his Armenian ceramics shop next to the Church of the Nativity, marked as the site of Christ’s birth, Afram Shaheen told AFP “there is no work.”
“I open the shop, drink a cup of coffee, and go home,” he said, smoking a cigarette.
Shaheen said that since Bethlehem became the first Palestinian city to go into lockdown in March 2020, he has had just one customer, a French woman who bought $23 worth of ceramics — his total sales revenue so far during the pandemic.
“This used to be pocket money for me,” he said, explaining that he smokes three packs of cigarettes a day, which cost him about $27 (24 euros).
Like many tourist shops in Bethlehem, Shaheen is selling old merchandise. “I didn’t order anything new, there is no market, no demand.”
In the shop next door, which sells olive wood icons, Nadia Hazboun said the city’s handicraft shops specializing in woodwork and mother of pearl have stopped working entirely.
“Many people sold their businesses,” she said, adding that in the absence of any government assistance, owners and employees were facing debt and lawsuits.
“Two years ago, Bethlehem was a capital,” said Hazboun, I used to close the shop at 9:00 pm. And now it’s completely destroyed. This lockdown is a disaster.”
Bethlehem has survived past crises, notably waves of unrest during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that have also dampened tourism, and Shomali said residents were surviving on hope.
Asked if he has hope for next Christmas, Shomali answered “Next Christmas? I have hope for Easter.”

Iran lets UN replace nuclear site's damaged cameras: Reports

Iran lets UN replace nuclear site's damaged cameras: Reports
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Iran lets UN replace nuclear site's damaged cameras: Reports

Iran lets UN replace nuclear site's damaged cameras: Reports
  • Until Wednesday, Iran had turned down the IAEA's requests to replace the cameras
  • Negotiations resumed on Thursday last week to try to revive the 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has agreed to let the UN atomic watchdog replace damaged cameras at the TESA nuclear complex in Karaj, west of Tehran, news agencies in the Islamic republic said Wednesday.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been seeking to replace the devices which Iran says were damaged in a June attack it blames on Israel.
"In a gesture of goodwill, Iran is allowing the IAEA to install new cameras to replace those damaged in a sabotage operation" against the Karaj nuclear site, said the Nour news agency, considered close to Iran's National Security Council.
"This is a voluntary action by Iran to end misunderstandings in its relations with the IAEA," it said.
"Due to the completion of the safety investigation of the damaged cameras, as well as the agency's decision to condemn the sabotage in the TESA complex and to accept the technical inspection of the cameras by Iranian experts before their installation, Iran has authorised the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones," it added.
The development was also reported by other Iranian news agencies.
Iran accuses its arch foe Israel of being behind a "sabotage" attack on the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop on June 23.
At the time it had said it thwarted the attack on the building without identifying the nature of the incident.
Until Wednesday, Iran had turned down the IAEA's requests to replace the cameras.
Negotiations resumed on Thursday last week to try to revive a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.
Iran says it only wants to develop a civilian capability but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that, and could be used to develop a nuclear weapon.
The Islamic republic has always denied wanting a nuclear arsenal.

Armed with drones, Turkey explores African arms sales

Armed with drones, Turkey explores African arms sales
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Armed with drones, Turkey explores African arms sales

Armed with drones, Turkey explores African arms sales
  • Angola became the latest to express an interest in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during Erdogan’s first visit to the country in October
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP
ISTANBUL: Armed with battle-tested drones, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been deepening defense ties with African countries ahead of a major gathering of the continent’s leaders in Istanbul.
The two-day Turkey-Africa partnership summit starting Friday comes fast on the heels of a top-level business forum in October that focused on investment and trade.
The next phase of this fast-blossoming relationship is security, experts say, with a host of African leaders looking to buy up military hardware at cheaper prices and with fewer strings attached.
Leaders and top ministers from 39 countries — including 13 presidents — have confirmed attendance, with Erdogan set to make a speech on Saturday.
Ankara already has a military base in Somalia, and Morocco and Tunisia reportedly took their first delivery of Turkish combat drones in September.
Angola became the latest to express an interest in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during Erdogan’s first visit to the southern African country in October.
Turkey in August also signed a military cooperation pledge with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has been embroiled in a war with Tigrayan rebels for the past year.
“The most important sector is the defense sector because this is a new asset. Turkey has pushed this sector a lot, especially drones,” Federico Donelli, an international relations researcher at the University of Genoa, told AFP.

The TB2 Bayraktar model is in high demand after it was credited with swinging the fate of conflicts in Libya and Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the past few years.
The drones are made by the private Baykar company, run by one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law.
“Everywhere I go in Africa, everyone asks about UAVs,” Erdogan boasted after a visit to Angola, Nigeria and Togo in October.
Some of the closest scrutiny has focused on Turkey’s ties with Ethiopia, where a brutal conflict has killed thousands, displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates.
A Western source said Turkey sent an undisclosed number of combat drones in support of Abiy’s campaign earlier this year, but that Ankara has since responded to international pressure and halted the sales.
“Ethiopia can buy these drones from whoever they want,” Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman said in October, neither confirming or denying the sales.

Official Turkish data does not break down the details of military sales to individual countries, only giving the total sales amount for each month.
These have soared spectacularly in the past year.
Turkish defense and aviation exports to Ethiopia rose to $94.6 million between January and November from around $235,000 in the same period last year, according to figures published by the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
Sales to Angola, Chad and Morocco experienced similar jumps.
Turkey’s drones first made international headlines after Ankara signed two deals with the UN-recognized Libyan government covering maritime and security in 2019.
It then swarmed the conflict zone with drones, stalling an advance by rebel eastern forces backed by Turkey’s regional rivals and paving the way for a truce.
Turkey cemented its drones’ reputation last year by helping Azerbaijan recapture most of the land it lost to separatist ethnic Armenian forces in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh nearly three decades ago.
“Now Turkey with drones has more cards to play when they have to bargain with other countries,” researcher Donelli said.
“This is a very good bargaining chip for Turkey.”
The head of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board — the NGO that hosted the October forum in Istanbul — insisted the growing relationship was not just about weapons.
“We care about the defense sector and our relations with Africa,” the board’s head Nail Olpak told AFP.
“But I would like to emphasize that if we see the defense sector only as weapons, rockets, guns, tanks and rifles, it would be wrong.”
He highlighted Turkish mine-clearing vehicles in Togo, which qualify as defense industry sales.
Donelli agreed, referring to Togo’s plans to improve its army with the support of Turkey through training and armored vehicles, weapons and other kinds of equipment.
Turkey has reportedly set up a web of 37 military offices across Africa in all, in line with Erdogan’s affirmed goal of tripling the annual trade volume with the continent to $75 billion in the coming years.

CAIRO: Libya’s presidential election, meant to help unify the nation after a decade of civil war, is supposed to take place in just over a week, but calls are mounting for a delay.
Either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it — could turn into a destabilizing setback.
The vote, scheduled for Dec. 24, is to choose Libya’s first president since the ouster and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi more than a decade ago.
For nearly a year, the election has been the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to the oil-rich North African nation, and supporters fear a dangerous void if it is not held on schedule.
But critics warn that going ahead with the vote now could throw the country into new violence. They say Libya remains too bitterly divided among armed factions that are likely to reject any victory by rivals in the election. The presence of some of Libya’s most polarizing figures in the race — including one of Qaddafi’s sons — only makes it more explosive.
Nearly 100 people have announced their candidacies, but the election commission has still not announced a final list of candidates because of legal disputes. It should have announced the list earlier this month. The rules governing the election are also in dispute, with western Libya politicians accusing the east-based parliament of adopting them without consultations.
Libya plunged into chaos after Qaddafi’s death during a 2011 uprising backed by a US-led NATO military campaign. Control splintered among a myriad of armed militias. For years, the country was split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by militias and foreign governments.
The current political process emerged last year after the latest round of brutal fighting.
In April 2019, the eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Tripoli, and bringing down the UN-recognized government based there. Haftar was backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Turkey and Qatar responded by stepping up support for pro-Tripoli militias, supplying them with advanced weapons and providing troops and Syrian mercenaries.
After 14 months of fighting, Haftar’s offensive collapsed. After a UN-brokered cease-fire in October 2020, a grouping of Libyan factions called the Political Forum drew up a road map that led to the creation of an interim government to run the country until the Dec. 24 election.
Those calling for a delay in the election say the mistrust between east and west remains too deep and volatile. The interim government has not been able to unify Libya’s institutions, particularly the military, dismantle militias or ensure the exit of foreign mercenaries and fighters, said one UN official.
“These issues should have been settled before going to elections. They need more time and effort to be resolved,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press.
Tarek Mitri, a former UN envoy for Libya, warned that “without unified military forces, the election poses a threat to peace.”
“How can you win the argument in a democratic election when guns are loaded to the hilt on both sides?” he said.
In a last-minute effort to save the elections, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres named American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who led the talks resulting in the October 2020 cease-fire deal, as his special adviser on Libya.
Williams met with Libyan officials in Tripoli on Sunday. She called for all sides to respect the “overwhelming demand of the Libyan people to elect their representatives through a free, fair and credible election.” She did not mention the Dec. 24 dateline in her public comments.
The United States and some others in the international community want the vote to go ahead. As he stepped down on Dec. 8, outgoing UN envoy Jan Kubis said the election must take place on schedule, calling it “a critically important step that opens doors to future solutions.”
The polarization around the election only grew hotter after both Haftar and Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of the longtime dictator, announced their candidacies.
Haftar, touted in the east as a hero, is hated by many in the west of the country.
“The entire western region will fight Haftar ... he will never rule Libya,” Islamist Khalid Al-Mishri, head of the Tripoli-based Supreme Council of State, said in televised comments last month.
Seif Al-Islam’s bid raised cries of an attempted return to the days of his father.
“Those who believe in the possibility of Libya’s returning to the era of dictatorship after all these sacrifices are delusional,” Abdel-Rahman el-Swahili, a lawmaker from Misrata, the western city that was one of the leading forces in the rebellion against the elder Qaddafi.
The prime minister of the interim government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, also caused an uproar when he announced his bid to enter the race. When he took his post, he had vowed not to run in the election.
Many Libyans are skeptical.
“All (the factions) say publicly they want elections, but in in fact, all worked against it,” said Ramadan Al-Zawi, a 29-year-old teacher. “We are deceiving ourselves when we talk about elections while we are still in such an unchanged situation since 2011.”

Iran nuclear escalation means ‘we are rapidly reaching the end of the road,’ warn France, Germany, UK

Iran nuclear escalation means ‘we are rapidly reaching the end of the road,’ warn France, Germany, UK
Updated 15 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Iran nuclear escalation means ‘we are rapidly reaching the end of the road,’ warn France, Germany, UK

Iran nuclear escalation means ‘we are rapidly reaching the end of the road,’ warn France, Germany, UK
  • European powers slam Tehran’s ‘most sensitive violations’ of the 2015 deal and lack of cooperation with IAEA
Updated 15 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: France, Germany and the UK accused Iran of escalating its nuclear activities to a point where “we are rapidly reaching the end of the road,” saying Tehran’s actions risk “completely hollowing out” the 2015 nuclear deal that world powers are trying to revive in private talks in Vienna.

“Iran has walked back hard-fought compromises reached after many weeks of challenging negotiations, while at the same time presenting additional maximalist demands,” the three European countries said in a joint statement.

The comments echo frustration that has spilled into public view, with negotiators in Vienna lamenting Iranian demands that go beyond what the deal stipulates.

“The Security Council is seized today of a grave issue,” the joint statement said.

“For two years now, Iran has been taking unprecedented steps, and recently accelerated the pace of most sensitive violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.”

The statement added: “Iran has also curtailed monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, leaving the international community with less knowledge of the status of the Iranian nuclear program. Iran’s nuclear program has never been more advanced than it is today.”

Tehran’s nuclear escalation “is undermining international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation system,” it said.

France, Germany and the UK said they remain committed to the full implementation of the nuclear deal and Security Council resolution 2231.

“We are working tirelessly and in good faith with all partners in Vienna to deliver a deal to save and restore the JCPOA.”

The three countries said that the “diplomatic door is firmly open for Iran to do a deal now,” and called on Tehran to choose “between the collapse of the JCPOA and a fair and comprehensive deal, for the benefit of the Iranian people and nation.”

