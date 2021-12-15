Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Matarat Holding company has appointed Mohammed Al-Mowkley as its new CEO to start in January.

Al-Mowkley is the current head of the National Water Company, a position he has held since March 2017, and also served as the deputy minister for water services at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture from 2016 to 2018.

Al-Mowkley’s appointment as CEO of Matarat became after his achievement in merging 13 public water distribution firms under NWC, increasing efficiency of operations and fixing technical gaps, and restructuring the sector to serve its residents better, according to the National Water Strategy’s objectives.

He is seen as a prominent figure in business management, operations, project and investment management in the Kingdom, with more than 22 years of experience.

Matarat Holding, a property of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, was founded in 2013, with the aim of transforming and promoting Saudi airports by leading the privatisation of the industry.