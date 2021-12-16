Breaking boundaries and stereotypes at RSIFF

You are here

The first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which witnessed the participation of many local and international celebrities, took the audience through an exceptional journey of films in Jeddah. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  Organizers of the festival pushed to create an event encouraging local Saudi and international talent
JEDDAH: As the end of the 10-day Red Sea International Film Festival comes to an end, Arab News goes behind the scenes to speak to some of the people who made it happen.

In 2018, film producer Antoine Khalife, long known as a catalyst for Arab cinema worldwide, received a call from Saudi filmmaker Mahmoud Sabbagh. Khalife was eager to work with Sabbagh on a new film; the Saudi director wanted to convince Khalife to join his team at Saudi Arabia’s first-ever international film festival in Jeddah, the RSIFF.

“He told me to visit Jeddah and see what I think,” recalls Khalife. “I went and fell in love with the city and its people. I realized that Jeddah had great potential for a receptive film audience. What convinced me was the people I met in Jeddah and the young filmmakers in Saudi.”

The decision was made, and Khalife, who has worked on countless films by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and at film festivals worldwide, including in Dubai, Venice, and Cannes, came on board as the director of Arab programs and classics.

While the artistic directors of the festival have changed since then, with Sabbagh, the director of romantic comedy “Barakah Meets Barakah” (2016), stepping down in 2020 to be replaced by Edouard Waintrop, Khalife maintained his commitment, convinced of its potential as a great catalyst for the Saudi film industry.

This is not the first time Saudi Arabia has staged a film festival, but the RSIFF marks the first time it has held one that is international in character, with filmmakers participating from the Kingdom, greater Middle East, Africa, and around the world. This year, the festival launched a $14 million fund to support Arab and African filmmakers, reflective of its international outreach.

What ensued after Khalife joined was a whirlwind few months of planning and organizing amidst the unpredictable winds of the pandemic to launch the first edition of the RSIFF.

He (Saudi filmmaker Mahmoud Sabbagh) told me to visit Jeddah and see what I think. I went and fell in love with the city and its people. I realized that Jeddah had great potential for a receptive film audience. What convinced me was the people I met in Jeddah and the young filmmakers in Saudi.

Antoine Khalife, Film producer

“Last year we had finalized a strong program and then it got postponed due to COVID-19,” Khalife told Arab News. “It was frustrating, but I stayed regardless because I saw a lot of potential in the festival and in the Saudi film industry.”

There were, says Khalife, many challenges for the team to surpass. “The first challenge was to create a robust program of Arab films. I began by contacting producers and distributors early on to have a strong Arab film selection,” he said.

Given the challenges of COVID-19 and the fact that it was RSIFF’s first edition, he often had to explain to colleagues that the festival was still taking place and why it was relevant to the Arab and international film industry.

“Often people would express doubt asking if we would cut and edit political or sensual scenes,” Khalife told Arab News. “In the end we were guaranteed the films that we wanted, and all the films were shown in their original version.”

He emphasizes that none have been cut, a testament to Saudi Arabia’s changing social landscape.

“It was crucial that we had a strong program with a lot of perspective from all parts of the Middle East,” said Khalife.

“We worked with the Ministry of Culture and they gave us the liberty to do the program that we wanted. At times I was concerned about how the public would react to some films but the discussions that took place after each showing were really amazing and respectful. Especially the questions from the women here to the filmmakers were educative and professional, not aggressive. They wanted to understand.”

Rana Jarbou, a Saudi film director and manager of Talent Days, a two-day collateral program of events providing opportunities for Saudi youth to engage in filmmaking, noted how rewarding working on the festival was, but added that the challenges lay in putting it together for the first time.

Jarbou joined in August 2021 and, as she says, “jumped in and started swimming to get the job done” to create a program in line with the festival’s aims to “encourage up-and-coming young Saudi filmmakers and grow the local film industry.

“It was really challenging to stage because it was the first time. I have been to many film festivals, but I have never worked for a film festival,” she told Arab News. “To organize a two-day program with over 50 speakers is a lot but totally worth it. I knew what I was getting myself into and that by doing this program to help young filmmakers I could promote creative change for my country.”

The highlights for Jarbou were that she was able to take the initiative, be creative and come up with a program that had never been done before to support the Saudi youth — one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to enhance the vitality of Saudi society and diversify the local economy.

Other program highlights included the Red Sea Souk, managed by Saudi artist Zain Zedan, featuring a project market, with pitching sessions of over 20 projects from the Arab world and Africa, and a films-in-progress workshop.

“We were planning for the festival since 2019 to launch it in March 2020, so we have been working on it for two years,” Zedan told Arab News. “We are trying to support everyone through the Souk in building and creating opportunities for young filmmakers.”

On Dec. 12, winners of the Red Sea Souk Award were announced, handing out over $700,000 to produce their projects. The winners were selected from 23 participating projects by Arab and Saudi filmmakers, of which 11 were launched in the Souk and 12 from the Red Sea Lodge. The latter was forged in partnership with TorinoFilmLab to empower cinematic talents.

“It was really rewarding, everyone wants a platform where they can meet on a yearly basis, create opportunities and build their network and move their career forward (and) show at festivals locally and internationally,” she added. “It was very rewarding after these hard days and long hours to see people tear up and jumping for joy after finding business deals for their projects.”

“This year was a great first start and we are ready to work on the second edition,” she added. “The energy is great, and the possibilities are endless. We are creating history here.”

XP Music Conference connects Arab culture with the world 

XP Music Conference connects Arab culture with the world 
XP Music Conference connects Arab culture with the world 

XP Music Conference connects Arab culture with the world 
  • One of the showrooms showcased Arabic music and its instruments to bring Arabian heritage to the world
  • Conference witnessed the gathering of thousands of music industry professionals from around the world
RIYADH: During the loudest week in Riyadh, the XP Music Conference takes attendees on a journey through different cultures and musical styles.

The conference, held in Jax, Diriyah in collaboration with the Saudi Music Commission, aims to lay the foundations for a thriving music scene in the Kingdom, with 17 different workshops, meetings, keynotes, and discussion panels to drive cultural and economic change in the Middle Eastern music industry. 

One of the showrooms showcased Arabic music and its instruments to bring Arabian heritage to the world, displaying some of the oldest music tools of the Arab world, like the oud, qanun, rubab, and tabla, . 

“As Arabs, we have an original taste in music, and we are showing the world our old musical instruments here in the XP cinema showroom,” Salman Hussain, who presented the instruments to visitors, told Arab News. 

He provided background to some of the instruments displayed: “The qanun is the mother of all instruments. You can get any notes you want, while the rubab is accessible to all people because it is made from cheap materials like leather and wood.”

Hussein praised the XP Music Conference, saying that he had the chance to meet many people on the occasion and get to know different cultures.  

“We combined all tastes and cultures here at the XP, and we all learned about each other. We are different people from different countries, but we are all connected in the same thing, which is the music,” he added. 

The XP Music Conference witnessed the gathering of thousands of music industry professionals from around the world. 

Following the conference, MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm — the largest music festival in the region — is back for the second time and will offer four days of thrills.

Dubai production company to make Arabic adaption of ‘Intouchables’

Dubai production company to make Arabic adaption of ‘Intouchables’
Dubai production company to make Arabic adaption of ‘Intouchables’

Dubai production company to make Arabic adaption of ‘Intouchables’
DUBAI: The Arab world is getting a remake of the French hit comedy series “Intouchables.”

The Dubai-based distribution and production company Front Row revealed this week that the shooting for the Arabic remake would start next May in Egypt.

The reboot’s screenwriter is Amr El-Daly from Egypt, and it will be directed by Jad Aouad from Lebanon, who will make his feature film debut.

The Arabic version, set in Egypt, tells the story of a wealthy Egyptian paraplegic and his relationship with a small-time hood who becomes his caretaker. The pair develop a strong connection, despite the wide social and cultural gap between them.   

“We’ve made it our mission to find and nurture emerging talent that we feel will have a profound impact and drive change in the creative industry,” said Front Row CEO Gianluca Chakra. “We’re very excited to be working with both Jad and Amr on ‘Intouchables.’ They have truly authentic voices and a natural instinct that will make this version unique for Arab viewers, while also translating well for international audiences.”

The original show, which starred French actors Omar Sy and Francois Cluzet, was released in 2011 and made over $426 million in the international theatrical market.

Tunisian director Dhafer L’Abidine discusses his award-winning debut feature ‘Ghodwa’

Tunisian director Dhafer L’Abidine discusses his award-winning debut feature ‘Ghodwa’
Tunisian director Dhafer L’Abidine discusses his award-winning debut feature ‘Ghodwa’

Tunisian director Dhafer L’Abidine discusses his award-winning debut feature ‘Ghodwa’
  Wherever you're from, you have a connection to this kind of relationship
DUBAI: More than two decades ago, Dhafer L’Abidine — the now mega-popular Tunisian actor and director — was in London speaking on the phone to his mother, who wanted to hear how his burgeoning career in film was going.

It was going great, he said, not wanting his family to know that he was washing dishes to make rent, struggling to land a role that would justify his transcontinental move to pursue a dream after his stint as a professional football player went awry and a promising career as a model proved too unfulfilling.

Even as he doubted himself, L’Abidine, now 49 and a crossover star of the screen in both the Arab world and the West, knew how much his mother and father believed in him, and that’s what pushed him to become the huge success he ended up becoming as an actor.

“Ghodwa” screened at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. (Supplied)

It’s that same love that drove him to never limit himself, and why — even when he had achieved huge success in Egypt and across the world — he undertook the biggest risk of his career; writing and directing his own film, “Ghodwa” (‘Tomorrow’ in English), which just screened at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

“Why would I take the risk to do a film that could fail? As an actor, if it doesn’t work, you’re usually not the one people blame,” L’Abidine says. “With directing, people can actually judge you, and the box office will immediately show you the success of your vision. It’s brutal. To do something like that, you must believe in something. You must believe in yourself.”

Two weeks into pre-production on “Ghodwa,” L’Abidine’s mother died; a devastating shock that came years after the death of his father, a loss that he had never fully recovered from.

“Ghodwa” is set 10 years after Tunisia’s Jasmine Revolution, with the wounds of the previous regime still unhealed. (Supplied)

“It was an intense time to be honest, but we kept going. I had to push myself, both for the team and for me. I wanted to do it for my mom, and my father too. I would have loved for them to see it, but even though they couldn’t, I could make it for their memory, and for all they had done for me,” L’Abidine tells Arab News. “In a way, that is what kept me going.”

“Ghodwa” is set 10 years after Tunisia’s Jasmine Revolution, with the wounds of the previous regime still unhealed. While there is a strong political current to the film, due to the fact that L’Abidine has remained highly engaged in Tunisian politics — checking the news five to six times a day, he tells us — what was important for L’Abidine was not the political message, it was the personal one.

The film is ultimately about a father who is struggling to function in a flawed society, and his teenaged son, still in school, who has no choice but to take care of his father and patiently help him through his struggles, even as it hurts him, and even when he doesn’t understand what his father is going through. It is that father-son bond that L’Abidine believed in most, and why this was a story he had to tell himself.

The film is ultimately about a father who is struggling to function in a flawed society. (Supplied)

“Their relationship is the main thing. The political and economic themes give the story depth, but without the relationship between the father and the son, it’s nothing,” he says. “I never wanted it to be about the politics. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, you have a connection to this kind of relationship. And it doesn’t matter where you’re watching this film, whether in the Arab region or across the world, we all want to have the best relationship with our fathers or our sons that we possibly can. That is what I believed in most.”

Becoming a writer and director, however — especially a good one — is a huge undertaking, one that led L’Abidine to discover new things about himself.

“When you’re behind the camera, everything is new. You have to adapt and learn quickly, listen to everyone around you, try to see the logic behind each of their perspectives and try to make the right choice. Ultimately, that’s what directing is — making decisions, because you have no one to turn to but yourself,” says L’Abidine.

((L to R) Ahmed Berrhouma and Dhafer L'Abidine. (Supplied)

“Through all of those firsts, I had to remain open and go with it, and that helped me a lot. I never expected it to be easy, so when it wasn’t, I never complained,” he continues. “I knew I was out of my comfort zone — that was the whole point. I was acting, directing, and taking care of production. I barely had time to eat. But the journey was so rewarding. I loved every minute of it, even when it was at its hardest.”

As proof of that statement, L’Abidine reveals he has already written his second feature, which dives into the ways that East and West interact.

“I actually think I’m getting addicted to it. It’s so fulfilling. It was a dream for a long time. My life has felt like a puzzle, and I’ve slowly been putting it all together. In creating a story as a director, you have the power to explore things that you never could as an actor. As a director, you cannot hide. Everything is your responsibility. You’re creating life, you’re creating a soul people can see themselves in. Your ideas and your choices become something people can connect to across the world. That’s all I ever wanted to do,” he says.

At the film’s world premiere at the Cairo International Film Festival this month, “Ghodwa” scooped the International Federation of Critics’ Prize. (Supplied)

And momentum is on his side. At the film’s world premiere at the Cairo International Film Festival this month, “Ghodwa” scooped the International Federation of Critics’ Prize, one of the festival’s top honors. It was a moment L’Abidine will cherish forever, as was its showing in Jeddah.

“I’m so thrilled. The reaction of the public has been great, in both (Jeddah) and Cairo, by audiences from across the world,” he says. “We told this story so people from across the world can connect with it, and that people really are is such a great feeling.”

As L’Abidine focuses on his next step with the production company he has named after his father and mother, he’s planning to stay true to the values they instilled in him and become the man he always hoped he would be.

“I’m so happy with this whole experience. Now, I just need to keep my head straight and be careful. As long as you make things from the heart, as long as you feel what you're making, I think you can do it properly,” he says. “That’s what I will always push myself to do.”

Meet Biirdperson, the DJ making waves in the Kingdom’s electronic music scene

Meet Biirdperson, the DJ making waves in the Kingdom’s electronic music scene
Meet Biirdperson, the DJ making waves in the Kingdom’s electronic music scene

Meet Biirdperson, the DJ making waves in the Kingdom’s electronic music scene
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based DJ Lujain Albishi, who goes by the stage name Biirdperson, is making waves in the Kingdom’s growing electronic music scene.

She is set to take to the stage at Riyadh’s MDLBEAST SOUNDSTRORM music festival, taking place from Dec. 16-19.

The filmmaker and DJ, named after a character from the animated television show “Rick and Morty,” has previously showcased her eclectic taste at the German consulate in Saudi Arabia, the Music Space in Jeddah, Vague in Riyadh and MDLBEAST Freqways in Bayada.

“Witnessing the electronic music scene here in Saudi in its early stage and seeing it grow to form a strong community makes me want to be part of it, support it and delve deeper into it,” she said.

Citing the likes of local artists Vinyl Mode, Hats and Klaps, Majid, Cosmicat and Baloo as well as international talents including Mihai Pol, David August and Kiasmos as inspirations, Albishi taught herself how to mix by observing the DJs she was constantly surrounded by in the local scene.

“Because I’m a filmmaker, I used to film my DJ friends in every party or jam session they used to do back in the day. So, I developed my ears and picked up a few techniques and learned the basics from observing and filming them,” she explains.

Then the coronavirus disease arrived, and the ensuing lockdowns created a prime opportunity for her to focus on her music and hone her skills.

“If you want to pursue a career in music you have to be sure to explore all options and experiment with your sound,” she said. “Stay original and real. The best way to do that is to be yourself and not worry about what style is the most popular or follow the latest trend. Just focus on creating quality music that you love.”

Although electronic music has become increasingly prevalent in Saudi Arabia, Biirdperson is one of a handful of female DJs making headway in the male-dominated scene.

“Gender shouldn’t matter, we are all equally talented,” she said. “However, I believe with the pace it’s evolving, there will be more women taking up the stage and we will be seeing more female DJs in a few years. It’s happening now in the region… more females are getting confident and excited to share and celebrate their voices.”

US actress Rachel Zegler dons Zuhair Murad at New York event 

US actress Rachel Zegler dons Zuhair Murad at New York event 
US actress Rachel Zegler dons Zuhair Murad at New York event 

US actress Rachel Zegler dons Zuhair Murad at New York event 
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad has added another A-list customer to his growing list of clients.   

“West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler is the latest Hollywood star to champion Murad’s sparkly ensembles. 

The 20-year-old singer and YouTuber attended the 15th annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute event in New York wearing a gold trumpet sleeved mermaid gown with chain embellished detailing from the couturier’s ready-to-wear spring 2022 collection.

Rachel Zegler wore a gold trumpet sleeved mermaid gown with chain embellished detailing. File/ AFP


At the event, Zegler presented the 2021 CNN Hero award to Jenifer Colpas, founder of nonprofit organization Tierra Grata, which provides clean water, solar-powered lights and electricity, as well as eco-toilets and showers, to remote rural communities in Colombia.

“Felt so golden at #CNNHeroes last night honoring Jenifer Colpas, who is doing incredible work in Cartagena, Colombia to provide folks with housing, electricity and sanitation,” Zegler shared on Instagram with her 331,000 followers. “Thank you for having me, @cnn! What a beautiful evening.”

The US actress was cast as the lead in the 2021 film version of “West Side Story,” directed by Steven Spielberg and adapted by US author Tony Kushner. 



Besides earning critical acclaim for her performance, Zegler garnered Golden Globe award and Critics Choice award nominations. 

The up-and-coming talent is set to star as Snow White in a live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated film alongside “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot, who will play the evil queen. 

Zegler has joined the cast of the superhero film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” based on the DC Comics character Shazam and scheduled for release in 2023. 



Murad recently dressed models at Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival. 

US-Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio’s all-white look featured a peek-a-boo cut-out at the waist and hip-high slit, along with gem-encrusted details on the torso and shoulder.

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio opted for a dramatic black gown, with silver embellishments along the length of the garment. 



The latest to champion Murad’s glamorous dresses is Academy Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei, who shone at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Tuesday.

Tomei wore a gold long-sleeved sequin gown with jeweled embellished detailing and thigh-high slit from his ready-to-wear resort 2022 collection. 

