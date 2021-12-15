You are here

KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah (left) met with UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah (left) met with UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Al-Rabeeah reviewed the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through KSrelief, amounting to 1,806 projects in 77 beneficiary countries, including in various vital sectors, with a value of more than $5.5 billion, of which Yemen received 644 projects.

The two sides discussed matters of common concern related to relief and humanitarian affairs and ways to enhance cooperation between them to alleviate the suffering of needy countries around the world.

Griffiths praised the leading role KSrelief plays in humanitarian work, noting its provision of aid to all groups in need without discrimination.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Borge Brende discussed global and regional topics and economic developments including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were also discussed.

 

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Abha, southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Houthis used Sanaa airport to launch two ballistic missiles to target civilians, the Arab coalition said.

The militia launched a terrorist operation on Tuesday from Sanaa airport, details of which will be announced later, it added.

Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan.

Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.

Attempts to target civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, the coalition said.

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of the National Guard received the British Secretary of State for Defense and his delegation in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz and Ben Wallace discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation during their meeting.

The meeting was attended by officials from both sides.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday new exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens entering the Kingdom.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior said that upon continuous follow-up of the epidemiological conditions of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recommendations of relevant health departments in the Kingdom, it was decided to exclude the husband or wife of the citizen, non-Saudi children and parents of citizens, and domestic workers who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom from the requirement of conducting a PCR test before coming to the Kingdom.

The source added that all procedures and precautions are subject to ongoing evaluation by specialized health departments in Saudi Arabia depending on global developments in epidemiological conditions.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,457.

It also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,857.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 34 remained in critical condition.

It added that 76 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,712.

More than 48.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom providing jabs, has urged people who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

RIYADH: As concerns grow about the effects of climate change worldwide, the effort to improve energy efficiency is an increasingly important global issue. But how can consumers know whether appliances, vehicles or other equipment they own or are considering buying live up to claims about their efficiency?

In Saudi Arabia, the award-winning Taakkad app can help. Designed by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, also known as SASO, it allows consumers verify the validity of a product’s Saudi Quality Mark, which denotes that the product and its manufacturing process meets the organization’s requirements.

In addition, the app can be used to check that the information about energy efficiency and fuel efficiency on labels provided with items such as appliances, vehicles and tires matches the information in the SASO database, and to compare the energy efficiency ratings of similar products.

FASTFACT

The app, which won an innovation award this year, help consumers verify manufacturers’ energy efficiency claims.

The app is available free for iOS and Android devices. Users can choose to check the quality mark or the energy efficiency data for various types of products, including electrical appliances, vehicles, tires and lighting. All they have to do is use their device’s camera to scan the QR code printed on the product’s energy efficiency label.

If the product is registered in the SASO database, the official information is displayed and users can compare this with the information supplied with the item. If the information on the label does not match the SASO data, the discrepancy can be reported through the app.

At the Arab Energy Efficiency Day competition in May, Taakkad won an award for the most innovative use of smart technologies in service of energy efficiency.

In 2018, Taakkad received Gulf Customer Experience Awards in two categories: Best Government Use of Digital and Best Use of Mobile Applications during the ceremony in Dubai organized by the Customer Experience Professionals Association.

Saudi authorities say the success and recognition of the app is a reflection of work in the field of digital transformation to take advantage of modern technologies to enhance efforts to preserve the environment, improve energy efficiency and enable consumers to play a part in national efforts to rationalize energy consumption.

