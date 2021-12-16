DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Bahraini envoy meets Saudi minister, Qassim governor

RIYADH: Outgoing Ambassador of Bahrain to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa has been commended by senior Saudi officials for the efforts he has made during his tenure to further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz recently met Sheikh Hamoud, who came to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his term of office as the ambassador of his country to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Turki expressed thanks to the outgoing diplomat for all his efforts during his term and for consolidating the historical relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal also met Sheikh Hamoud on the occasion, likewise commending him on his work as ambassador and remarking on the deep-rooted relations between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Sheikh Hamoud expressed his pride and appreciation for the support he received, which facilitated his duties during his tenure.

He wished the Kingdom continued strength and prosperity.