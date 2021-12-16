You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Bahraini envoy meets Saudi minister, Qassim governor

DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Bahraini envoy meets Saudi minister, Qassim governor
Saudi State Minister Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz meets Bahraini Ambassador Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa. (SPA)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Bahraini envoy meets Saudi minister, Qassim governor

DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Bahraini envoy meets Saudi minister, Qassim governor
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Outgoing Ambassador of Bahrain to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa has been commended by senior Saudi officials for the efforts he has made during his tenure to further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz recently met Sheikh Hamoud, who came to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his term of office as the ambassador of his country to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Turki expressed thanks to the outgoing diplomat for all his efforts during his term and for consolidating the historical relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal also met Sheikh Hamoud on the occasion, likewise commending him on his work as ambassador and remarking on the deep-rooted relations between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Sheikh Hamoud expressed his pride and appreciation for the support he received, which facilitated his duties during his tenure.

He wished the Kingdom continued strength and prosperity.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Rana Abdullah Zumai was recently appointed as a senior director of corporate communications and knowledge at the Saudi Geological Survey.

From 2018 up until this year, she was executive manager of corporate communications at Nesma Co. Ltd. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked for the same company as general manager, establishing partnerships responsible for managing four Nesma Embroidery factories in Saudi Arabia. These relationships covered administrative, operational, and marketing departments as well as strategic planning and training.

She has volunteer experience as a corporate communication consultant at Monshaat and with business clinics and has been a diamond member with the Majid Society since 2011. She has led initiatives on diversity and inclusion particularly in her main areas of interest, human development, and economics. She also writes a column for Al-Yaum newspaper.

Zumai is an ambassador for the Qaderoon network, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower business owners to integrate people with disabilities into the workplace.

She is a certified member of the Qiyadat Global Georgetown women’s leadership program, a consultant board member on textiles and fashion in the human science college at King Abdulaziz University, and a board member of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp.

Zumai gained a bachelor’s degree in science and microbiology from King Abdulaziz University and a master’s degree in business, corporate and marketing communications from IE University.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Geological Survey (SGS)

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 45 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 45 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Borge Brende discussed global and regional topics and economic developments including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021
  Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of Saudi Arabia’s date exports rose by 7.1 percent last year to SR927 million ($247 million), while shipments by volume in the period increased by 17 percent to 215,000 tons.

As one of the world’s largest date producers, the Kingdom is home to more than 33 million palm trees and 157 processing facilities. With support from the National Center for Palms and Dates, it has grown to become the world’s largest exporter of the fruit, selling to 107 international destinations.

Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates — organized by the center — which will be attended by farmers and other representatives from across the industry.

Earlier, Qassim hosted the International Dates Conference as part of the annual Buraidah Date Festival.

Experts discussed the nutritional value of dates and their importance for future generations, especially children, the importance of understanding consumer behavior in preparing to enter global markets, and a review of international reports for the most prominent countries importing dates.

Topics: saudi dates

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia's Abha

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha
  • Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan
  • Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Abha, southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Houthis used Sanaa airport to launch the ballistic missiles to target civilians, the Arab coalition said.

The militia launched a terrorist operation on Tuesday from Sanaa airport, details of which will be announced later, it added.

Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan.

Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.

Attempts to target civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, the coalition said.

 

 

 

Topics: Abha Jazan Arab Coalition Sanaa Houthis

KSRelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan

KSRelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan
Updated 25 min 48 sec ago
SPA

KSRelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan

KSRelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan
  The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees
Updated 25 min 48 sec ago
SPA

AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched the second phase of a winter clothes distribution project in Jordan.  

The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and is being carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

It includes the distribution of winter clothes and blankets to 31,911 families in 11 governorates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The director of the Jordan branch of KSrelief, Saud Abdulaziz Al-Huzaim, said: “This seasonal project is an extension of continuous projects to provide the basic needs of needy families and refugees in Jordan, in cooperation with the competent official bodies.”

The secretary-general of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, said the project had been carried out for three consecutive years with the support of KSrelief. 

He added that 264,245 people throughout Jordan had benefited from the initiative.

The Kingdom, through the center, is providing such projects to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as the neediest families in Jordan, to alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.  

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed emergency shelter aid to displaced people in Marib, including 128 shelter tents that benefited 768 people.

This is part of the center’s relief and humanitarian efforts to offer emergency shelter support to Yemenis.

Topics: KSRelief Jordan

