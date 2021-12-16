You are here

  • Home
  • Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
England’s captain Joe Root inspects the wicket during a training session at the Adelaide Oval on Dec. 15, 2021, a day before the start of the second Ashes cricket Test against Australia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6u6dp

Updated 13 sec ago
Jon Pike

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
  • Team selection, decision to bowl 1st backfired as Australia romped to victory. Captaincy in cricket remains complex task, captains must prepare for criticism, sometimes unjust
Updated 13 sec ago
Jon Pike

One of the early dictums that I learnt in club cricket about the role of a team captain centered on the need to possess the ability to get the right people in the right place at the right time. This is much easier to say than put into practice and covers a multitude of circumstances and conditions.

The dictum came to mind at the start of the first Test match of the Ashes series in Brisbane last week.

At the toss of the coin to determine which captain would have the choice of whether to bat or bowl first, England captain Joe Root won the flip and decided to bat first. Another dictum of the game which I was advised to follow in my early days was, “if you win the toss, bat: If you are in doubt, think about it, then bat: If you have serious doubts, consult a colleague, then bat.”

In the history of Test match cricket, England’s captains have chosen to bat on 80 percent of the occasions on which they have won the toss. Australia and India are only slightly below this percentage. What might explain the other 20 percent?

The most usual, but not only, reason is that the pitch appeared to offer an advantage to those who choose to bowl first. This was the case at Brisbane, where the pitch had a green tinge, the skies were overcast, and the forecast unsettled. These are conditions reminiscent of England, in which the ball is more prone to move around off the pitch and in the air.

In 2002 at Brisbane, England’s captain thought he saw some moisture on the pitch and, on winning the toss, asked Australia to bat. They went onto score 492 in the first innings, winning the game and the series convincingly. The decision is part of cricket legend. In 1954, the England captain chose to bowl at Brisbane and Australia scored 601, going on to win the match. The series outcome was very different, as England changed the composition of its bowling attack and went onto a 3-1 series victory.

These were the precedents which hung over the England captain last week. He chose the conventional route. England were bowled out for 147 and, despite clawing back some ground, were ultimately heavily defeated. Root has received much criticism for failing to get the right people in the right place at the right time.

There is another aspect to this dictum, which relates to the selection of the team. Over the years in Test cricket, a variety of methods have been used, including a selection panel without the captain, one with the captain, one with only the coach and the captain, and permutations of these methods.

In Brisbane, the decision of captain and coach was to omit both of England’s senior, most successful but ageing quick bowlers, either of whom would have been fancied to take advantage of the first day’s conditions.

This decision was also criticized on the basis that the right people had not been put into the right place at the right time. The captain defended the decision on the basis that it was prudent to consider how the pitch was likely to play over the whole five days of the match and that the workload of the two players in question needed to be managed. In the event, England’s batting, for the most part, was not good enough.

The order in which team members were asked to bat is another aspect of the dictum. This is mainly self-evident, in that some are better equipped to open the batting than others, having the ability to deal with the new ball when it is at its hardest, delivered, usually, by the opposition’s fastest bowlers. Great powers of concentration, essential for any batter, are required especially for this role.

Positions three to six in the order are normally occupied by the other specialist batters in the team, whilst bowlers and, sometimes, the wicketkeeper, fill the lower order, in a sequence that normally reflects their batting abilities. These do get argued about and it is the captain’s task to settle the order and keep peace.

The captain may also need to make decisions during the match about changing the batting order. This may be required in an attempt to improve the speed at which runs are scored or to cope with an injury.

At any standard of cricket, a crucial role for the captain is in deciding who bowls when and at which end of the pitch. Some grounds have slopes, others have shorter boundaries on one side compared with the other, whilst local weather conditions may need to be taken into consideration.

In Perth, Western Australia, for example, the afternoon sea breeze, known locally as the “Fremantle doctor,” was known to have a noticeable effect on the flight of the ball, causing both captain and bowlers to have definite preferences from which end of the ground to bowl.

It is the task of the captain to decide when to change one bowler for another. This will be determined by any one of a number of factors. A common reason is that the bowler is tired or tiring. Weather conditions may have suddenly changed favoring one type of bowler. Those batting may have scored too heavily off one bowler. A new batter may be known to be weak against a particular bowler, who may be brought on immediately.

Captaincy in cricket is a complex task and captains must be prepared for criticism, sometimes meted out unjustly. A captain must understand not only the technical abilities of team members but also their psychological traits and how these affect their relations with team members and ability to perform under pressure. These need to be melded into a coherent whole, operating within a set of tactics appropriate for each match. This does beg the question as to why anyone would want to be captain?

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

The evolution of the international cricket coach in the modern game
Sport
The evolution of the international cricket coach in the modern game
Special Painting of the first grand match of cricket played by members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836. (Artist unknown/Wikimedia Commons)
Sport
How early cricket survived opposition, censorship to become one of the world’s most popular sports

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games
Updated 16 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could rotate players against Liverpool as Magpies enter tough run of games
  • After Thursday night’s visit to Anfield, the Magpies will host both Manchester clubs before heading back to Merseyside to meet Everton
Updated 16 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has hinted he could take key Newcastle United players out of the firing line at Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Magpies continue their grueling run of festive fixtures with a trip to Anfield, following on from their Leicester City hammering at the weekend.

On Sunday, Howe’s team host Manchester City, before December is rounded off with Manchester United on Tyneside and a visit to Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

And while Howe is keen to play his strongest team across the run of tough encounters, he understands the need to rest some players, such as top scorer Callum Wilson, for battles down the line.

“Sounds easy, doesn’t it? It is very much a balance,” said Howe. “When you are in my position, there has to be a managing act with all of the players in this period, particularly ones with different (injury) histories.

“We have to make sure we get the majority of the squad through these games in a good way but you also have to bring your strongest team as well. I have to get that balance right.”

While many in his position would hardly be relishing the prospect of facing arguably the two best sides in Europe on current form in less than four days, Howe is not of that mindset.

He said: “I describe this as a great opportunity. We are facing the best teams in the land.

“This is a chance to see where we are, a chance to impose ourselves on them. These are fantastic occasions. Anfield for a night game has a fantastic atmosphere. We know we will have to be at our best to get something.”

This evening sees the best attack in the Premier League pitted against the worst defense — and Howe is under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

“It is a big challenge for us but one we look forward to,” said Howe. “Liverpool are in outstanding form, with their attacking players linking really well at the moment, but I think we have to learn lessons from the Leicester game — a game in which we came under minimal pressure.

“We still conceded at key moments in the game,” he said. “Having a solid backline, defensive shape is key in this game and we need to get organization to the highest level, because Liverpool will find a hole in that.”

Howe added: “The other way, we have players who can hurt them — on transitions we are a real threat. It is important to bring a threat, a challenge to them. We go there ready to perform.”

On the injury front, the Magpies have close to a clean bill of health ahead of facing Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, although two key players are set to be sidelined for much of the festive period.

“Paul Dummett is still out long-term, although he is making good progress,” said the head coach. “We hope to get him back some time soon, although he hasn’t trained with the group yet.

“We have lost Federico Fernandez due to an injury,” added Howe. “We are not sure to what extent, but we’ve certainly lost him for this game and the majority of the games over the festive period, I’d think.”

Topics: football Eddie Howe Newcastle Newcastle United Newcastle United Takeover

Related

Special Newcastle will consider COVID-19 vaccination status of potential signings: Howe
Sport
Newcastle will consider COVID-19 vaccination status of potential signings: Howe
Eddie Howe, while acknowledging the errors, did prefer to pick out the positives on the day for Newcastle United. (Reuters)
Sport
Eddie Howe blasts referee decision as Newcastle are soundly beaten by Leicester

Algeria edge Qatar in eternal match: 5 things learned from astonishing FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha

Algeria edge Qatar in eternal match: 5 things learned from astonishing FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha
Updated 16 December 2021
John Duerden

Algeria edge Qatar in eternal match: 5 things learned from astonishing FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha

Algeria edge Qatar in eternal match: 5 things learned from astonishing FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha
  • Delirious Algerians booked place in final against Tunisia with 17th-minute stoppage-time winner
Updated 16 December 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Amid the most astonishing scenes that this, or indeed any, tournament is ever likely to see, Algeria beat hosts Qatar 2-1 on Wednesday in the second semi-final of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup to earn a final against rivals Tunisia on Saturday.

Here are five things we learned from a roller-coaster game that looked like it would never end.

1. You will not see a finish like that for a long time

A long time! The 19 minutes of stoppage time was simply incredible. No one will know why so long was added but no one will ever forget what happened.

It looked as if the hosts had run out of ideas as the 90-minute mark approached with them trailing 1-0, but there were gasps when the fourth official held up a board to announce nine minutes of added time in a game that had not seen a lengthy injury break.

The Algerians bench was up in arms and even more so seven minutes later when Mohammed Muntari scored with a textbook header. Algeria were furious and instant online conspiracies were hatched accusing the hosts of getting a favorable decision with the Polish referee waiting until the hosts scored.

Such claims were silenced in the 15th minute of stoppage time (there had been some pushing and shoving after the Qatar goal but still…) as Algeria got a penalty when Yacine Brahimi was brought down and Mohamed Belaili, the hero of the quarter-final win over Morocco, stepped up. His initial shot was saved by Saad Al-Sheeb but he quickly fired home the rebound.

There was still another minute or so played and the final whistle finally sounded after 19 minutes of added time.

It was Qatar’s turn to be unhappy about the time added but, in the end, it was the right result.

2. Qatar could not capitalize on bright start

The Asian champions went at their African counterparts from the first whistle, pressing high and getting men forward as much as possible. The Maroons had swept the UAE aside in the first half of the quarter-final, earning praise from Dwight Yorke.

The former Manchester United star who was watching the match as part of FIFA’s technical study team, said: “Their intention was very clear from the very first whistle: Try and push the UAE back toward their own goal, press them high up the pitch when they could as well, force them into making an early mistake. And they got their reward.”

Qatar attempted to do the same with Algeria and were soon winning possession in advanced positions. With Almoez Ali and Akram Afif, the deadly duo of Asian football, looking dangerous and in tune with one another, the early signs were encouraging but the breakthrough did not come. There was to be no repeat of the UAE first-half blitz.

3. Bounedjah caused problems on his return

In the second half of the first half, Algeria were well and truly in the game and ended the period in control. Indeed, they really should have taken the lead after 35 minutes. Baghdad Bounedjah slipped the ball to Brahimi inside the area and the forward, who plays his club football in Qatar for Al-Rayyan, struck his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Bounedjah’s return was a welcome sight after he had missed the quarter-final win over Morocco due to concussion. He is an excellent No. 9 and led the line well, providing a constant outlet for his team-mates and causing problems for the Qatar defense as he has done consistently since joining Al-Sadd in 2015. The fact that he has averaged more than a goal a game in the Qatar Stars League tells you all you need to know.

The defense kept a close eye on the 30-year-old, but he remained a threat throughout the game, and it was no coincidence that Qatar started to get back into the match after the striker went off in the 68th minute.

4. Qatar should be satisfied but there is still work to do

Despite the crazy ending, Algeria deserved the win. The Fennecs carried on in the second half as they had ended the first — well on top. Qatar goalkeeper Al-Sheeb was the busier of the two No. 1s and it was only in the final stages that the hosts really started to threaten as Algeria, who were taken to a penalty shootout by Morocco three days earlier, started to tire.

Qatar had won all four games in the tournament, but these had come against Asian opposition. Meeting an African team for the first time, and one without European-based stars, proved to be a tough test. Qatar never gave up and tried to play aggressively but after doing the hard part, and getting the equalizer, failed to manage the game and take it to extra time.

There were many positives, however. Qatar have improved greatly in the last few years and a bit more international experience and composure could see the team have a good World Cup next year.

5. The final should be a treat but Tunisia need it more

Tunisia and Algeria should give the Arab world a fitting final. Both teams have shown heart, determination, and no small skill to get there. Fans thought that Tunisia’s 95th-minute winner against Egypt was a demonstration on how to keep going until the end but then Algeria’s stoppage-time winner came 12 minutes later.

Neither team are at full strength, but both would love to end 2021 and prepare for a busy 2022 by lifting a trophy — especially Tunisia.

Algeria are the defending champions of Africa but Tunisia have to go back to 2004 when they last won the continental crown. Winning the Arab Cup, 58 years after lifting the inaugural trophy, would really get fans and players in the mood for Africa’s premier tournament next month.

Whatever happens, if the final is as dramatic as the semis then we are all in for a treat.

Topics: football Algeria Qatar 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Related

Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final
Sport
Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final
5 things to look out for at 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-finals
Sport
5 things to look out for at 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-finals

Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final

Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final
Updated 16 December 2021
John Duerden

Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final

Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final
  • A stoppage-time own goal by Egyptian captain Amr El-Solia saw the Eagles of Carthage book a place in the final against neighbors Algeria
Updated 16 December 2021
John Duerden

There was more drama and excitement in the semi-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Wednesday as Tunisia defeated Egypt 1-0 at the 974 Stadium in Qatar with a late, late winner.
Below are five things we learned.
1. Fitting that a set-piece won it for Tunisia
Tunisia won thanks to a 95th-minute own goal from Egyptian captain Amr El-Solia. It was no surprise that the decisive moment came via a set-piece. The Carthage Eagles had 10 corners to Egypt’s one and, as they struggled to create clear chances in open play against their North African rivals, they had plenty of chances to get their eye in when it came to putting crosses into the area.
Their best two opportunities before the goal both came from corners. In the first half, defender Montassar Talbi came closest. He timed his run perfectly and really should have done better than head over the bar while unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box. The tournament’s leading goalscorer, Seifeddine Jaziri, did something similar with just two minutes of normal time remaining and it looked then as if the Tunisians would be left to regret their misses.
However, a stoppage-time free-kick from the left was sent into the danger area and there was the unfortunate Egyptian skipper rising to head the ball over his diving goalkeeper and into the net. Cue some delirious celebrations in one end of the stadium and deathly silence in the other.
2. Not fair for Queiroz to blame the referee
Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz can be a prickly character and is never afraid to speak his mind. The former Real Madrid boss blasted the referee for damaging his players psychologically. In the second half, a penalty was awarded to Tunisia after referee Alireza Faghani ruled that Ahmed Hegazi had bundled over Mohammed Ali Ben Romdhane in the area.
The Iranian official was advised by VAR officials to go and consult the pitchside monitor. After just a quick look, he reversed his original call, and rightly so.
“How can a referee damage my team psychologically with a penalty,” Queiroz said immediately after the game. “With a decision that everybody in the stadium knew it wasn’t a penalty. He damaged my team psychologically. I hope FIFA make a good analysis about how he refereed this game.”
The claim that the initial decision upset his players psychologically seems a little far-fetched. Egypt actually went on to create their best chance not long after. Surely the Portuguese boss would not have preferred that the original decision had stood and Tunisia given the penalty. It was a tight game and tough to lose in the last minute, but the referee was not to blame.
3. Meriah’s injury a turning point
A first final appearance since they won the 1963 Arab Cup is a just reward for Tunisia’s efforts over the past two weeks. Losing the influential Yassine Meriah from the middle of the back line to injury in the first half was a blow, as the big center-back had played every second of the tournament until then. However, it meant that coach Mondher Kebaier ditched his three-man defense and switched to a 4-3-3 formation instead, with the result being a more balanced midfield.
It also allowed the impressive Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri to have more influence on the game and his movement caused Egypt problems, especially late in the game when they began to tire. Mejbri was supported by Mohamed Drager and the pair had some joy on the right side of attack.
Tunisia will be hard to beat in the final against North African rivals Algeria and have shown they can adapt quickly to various in-game situations and remain dangerous.
4. Egypt lacked creativity
This was Egypt’s first defeat in 19 games, since their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and while it surely hurts, there can’t be too many complaints, even if the timing and the nature of the goal were cruel.
Tunisia had more possession but the Pharaohs had real chances to win the game before the late, late drama. The best came with 15 minutes remaining, when Mostafa Fathi shot over from close range just as teammate Marwan Hamdy was about to have an attempt of his own.
There were not enough chances created, however. Egypt were very well-organized, worked hard and were hard to beat, but they needed more spark going forward. There were injuries leading up to the game and, of course, the team missed Mohamed Salah, one of the best players in the world, but Egypt still stopped Tunisia from having any real clear chances in open play and that is another big plus to take from the Arab Cup.
5. Pharaohs still have third place to play for
It is natural that there was huge disappointment at losing a semi-final in a tournament but, before it all started, Queiroz was clear that the Arab Cup was about getting ready for the Africa Cup of Nations in January and the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers. In that sense, the tournament was a big success for Egypt and they will now have another competitive game — and it will be a good one against the hosts Qatar.
Usually, many supporters care little as to which team finishes third or fourth in the Arab Cup, but with Qatar keen to end on a high in front of a big crowd, it will be another valuable game for Queiroz to look at his players. Overall, it has been a valuable tournament that should really show its worth in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia, Iraq absent as 2021 FIFA Arab Cup party gets into full swing
Sport
Saudi Arabia, Iraq absent as 2021 FIFA Arab Cup party gets into full swing
Morocco ominous, Qatar on march: 5 things learned from conclusion of 2021 FIFA Arab Cup group stages
Sport
Morocco ominous, Qatar on march: 5 things learned from conclusion of 2021 FIFA Arab Cup group stages

Kingdom’s top golfers count down to $5m Saudi International

Kingdom’s top golfers count down to $5m Saudi International
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Kingdom’s top golfers count down to $5m Saudi International

Kingdom’s top golfers count down to $5m Saudi International
  • Othman Almulla set to lead Saudi challenge as event now just 50 days away
  • 2022 tournament will be part of the Asian Tour for the first time
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s top golfers gathered Wednesday to mark the 50-day countdown to the return of the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, with tickets for the $5 million tournament set to go on sale to the public on Thursday.

Othman Almulla, the Kingdom’s only tour professional, joined leading amateurs Faisal Salhab, Saud Al-Sharif and Abdulrahman Al-Mansour to mark the event.

All eyes now turn to King Abdullah Economic City and the arrival of the world’s best golfers for the fourth edition of the tournament, which runs from Feb. 3-6. Salhab qualified for the event by winning the Saudi Open at Riyadh Golf Club on Saturday.

Held at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on the banks of the Red Sea, the 2022 Saudi International will be its first as part of the Asian Tour, following the recent announcement of a 10-year partnership between the Tour and Golf Saudi.

That also helped to bump the prize fund up to $5 million, from $3.5 million this year, and a superstar-packed field is set to take part.

Among those to have confirmed their places are two-time and reigning Saudi International champion Dustin Johnson and big-hitting US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, plus fellow major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry and Bubba Watson.

For Almulla, Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer, the excitement is building, as he and Salhab prepare to represent the Kingdom in front of what they hope will be a sea of Saudi supporters.

Almulla said: “This is why we play golf and push ourselves in practice every day, to be able to test ourselves against the best players on the planet — and make no mistake, those golfers coming to Saudi Arabia in February are the very best of the best.

“The impact the Saudi International and the Saudi Ladies International have had on golf here in the Kingdom is seismic. The game is growing like never before, something we saw at the Saudi Open last week. It’s incredible to see and I can’t wait for more Saudis to experience their first taste of golf at Royal Greens in February.”

For more information about the tournament, visit www.golfsaudi.com.

Topics: golf Saudi International Saudi Arabia

Related

Local amateur golfer Faisal Salhab wins Saudi Open
Sport
Local amateur golfer Faisal Salhab wins Saudi Open
Special Sixth Saudi Open golf championship gets underway photos
Sport
Sixth Saudi Open golf championship gets underway

Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January

Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January

Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January
  • The 29-year-old Jeddah-born driver will line up for SPS automotive performance in GT3-Am class at the Dubai Autodrome
  • Reema Juffali: I’ve made no secret of my passion for endurance racing so to be kicking off my 2022 racing campaign with my first ever 24 hour race definitely feels like massive progress
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi racing star Reema Juffali announced on Wednesday that she will compete at next month’s 24 Hours of Dubai.

The 29-year-old will represent SPS automotive performance in the 24 Hours of Dubai race, which has established itself as one of the first highlights of the year on the motorsport calendar.

Juffali will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT3-Am class at the Dubai Autodrome on Jan. 14, 2022 on a track that will feature more than 80 cars.

Speaking about her next step in her motorsport career, Reema said: “I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be contesting the 24 Hours of Dubai with such an incredible team at SPS. I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 — it’s an absolute beast of a car and I’ve seen really strong results in testing.”

“I’ve made no secret of my passion for endurance racing so to be kicking off my 2022 racing campaign with my first ever 24 hour race definitely feels like massive progress,” she said. “To be competing so close to home on a track where I started my racing career is going to make it even more special for me.”

Juffali makes the switch to endurance racing following a strong showing for Douglas Motorsport in the single-seater British F3 Championship during 2021. Earlier this month she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — a role that saw her represent her home city of Jeddah, which hosted the first Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi driver is part a strong line-up team that will be aiming to secure victory in the class. Her team-mates in this category include Valentin Pierburg, runner-up in the Pro-Am class of GT World Challenge Europe, and former winner of the Am-class at the 24 Hours of Dubai, as well as George Kurtz, who has been competing successfully in GT World Challenge America for a number of years and has twice driven for SPS automotive performance in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Britain’s Ian Loggie, the reigning Pro-Am champion in the British GT Championship, also has a wealth of experience in GT3 racing.

Topics: Reema Juffali 24 Hours of Dubai Dubai Autodrome SPS automotive performance

Related

The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a Race Ambassador for the grand prix, spoke to Arab News ahead of Sunday’s raceday. (Supplied)
Sport
Formula One is transforming Jeddah, says Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali
Inspirational Reema Juffali named ambassador for the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah
Sport
Inspirational Reema Juffali named ambassador for the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah

Latest updates

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
UAE investors allocate $800m to partner with ADNOC in developing Chemicals Projects
UAE investors allocate $800m to partner with ADNOC in developing Chemicals Projects
Saudi 2022 inflation seen within a range of 1% to 2%, given no change in VAT
Saudi 2022 inflation seen within a range of 1% to 2%, given no change in VAT
Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman
Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.