Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead
Migrants rescued by Tunisia's national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat, rest on the beach at the port of el-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia, on December 15, 2021. (AFP)
BEN GUERDANE, Tunisia: Tunisia’s navy rescued 78 migrants and retrieved the body of another after their boat sank off the country’s coast during a bid to reach Europe, the Defense Ministry said.
The migrants, mostly Bangladeshis and Egyptians aged from 12-45, had set off the previous night from Abu Kammash just across the border in neighboring Libya near Zawara, it said. A decade of lawlessness in Libya has turned it into a major launchpad for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.
The latest rescue follows a string of similar Tunisian operations to thwart sea crossings or to save migrants in unseaworthy boats.
They had “intended to slip across the maritime border in the direction of Europe,” but their boat ran into trouble 20 km off the coast south of Tunisia’s second city of Sfax, the ministry said.
It said the migrants had been taken to the port of El-Ketef and handed to the national guard.
The body of the dead migrant, an Egyptian, was handed to municipal authorities, it said.
The Tunisian Red Crescent told AFP another migrant was missing.
Tunisia is also a key departure point, just 140 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
According to the FTDES rights group, the Tunisian coast guard intercepted about 19,500 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean in the first nine months of this year.
It said the trend had accelerated since the establishment in June of a direct line of communication between Rome and Tunis to coordinate efforts against illegal immigration and share information.
Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go
Analyst: It’s pretty clear that legal wranglings cannot be resolved in current circumstances
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Seven days before Libyans were meant to cast presidential votes, there is utter confusion over the fate of an election that has not yet been formally delayed but that even an electoral official now says will be impossible to hold on time.
The planned Dec. 24 vote, along with a parallel election for a new parliament, was meant to help end Libya’s past decade of chaos by installing a political leadership with national legitimacy after years of factional division.
However, the process has been dogged since the start by bitter disputes over the election’s legal basis and fundamental rules, including over the eligibility of deeply divisive front-runners, that have never been resolved.
On Saturday, the electoral commission said it would not announce the final list of eligible candidates, drawn from the 98 who registered, until after legal discussions with the judiciary and parliament.
Amid continued arguments and fears for electoral integrity after major security incidents, a member of the elections commission said on Thursday that a Dec. 24 vote was no longer possible.
Few of the Libyans Reuters spoke to on Thursday believed the vote would happen on time, though many expected only a short delay.
“It will be postponed for a maximum of three months,” said Ahmed Ali, 43, in Benghazi.
Rival candidates and political factions have been exchanging recriminations, accusing each other of trying to block or manipulate the electoral process for their own advantage.
International powers pushing for elections along with the UN have maintained their stance that polls must go ahead but this week stopped referring to the planned Dec. 24 date in public statements.
Over recent weeks very large numbers of Libyans have collected their ballot cards and thousands have registered to be parliamentary candidates, apparently signifying widespread popular support for an election.
Tim Eaton of Chatham House, the London think tank, said Libya’s political bodies were not ready to publicly say the vote would not happen for fear of being blamed for its failure.
“It’s pretty clear that the legal wranglings cannot be resolved in the current circumstances,” he said.
“No one thinks this is happening on time, but nobody is saying it.”
It left a choice between short delays to find fixes to push the elections over the line or longer delays to reshape the political road map, which could also include replacing the transitional government, he added.
Since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Qaddafi, Libya has had no political stability and in 2014 the country split between warring eastern and western factions.
Oil company employee Ali Saad, 66, said he wept for Libya’s future.
“Even if the elections are postponed, I hope it will be with an agreement and rules that can be worked on, because otherwise things will be tense and the consequences will be dire.”
Analysts and diplomats say a return to direct warfare between eastern and western sides, both now well entrenched and with significant international military backing, appears unlikely for now.
However, they say there is a bigger risk of tensions erupting into internal factional warfare within either camp, particularly in Tripoli, where armed forces are more diverse and political divisions are more open.
On Wednesday night, an armed force surrounded government buildings in Tripoli, apparently in response to a decision to replace a senior military official, but there was no fighting and a security source said the situation was being resolved.
In the southern city of Sebha there were fierce clashes early this week between groups aligned with rival factions. Last month the electoral commission said fighters had raided voting centers, stealing ballot cards.
Western coalition in Syria shoots down menacing drone
The US Central Command said that two "unmanned aerial systems" had flown toward the Al-Tanf desert garrison
The British defense ministry said the drone was downed by a missile from a Royal Air Force Typhoon
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: A drone that threatened a base with US and partner forces in southern Syria was shot down by a British fighter jet with the Western anti-Daesh coalition, the Pentagon said Thursday.
The US Central Command said that two “unmanned aerial systems” had flown toward the Al-Tanf desert garrison near the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan late Tuesday.
“As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the Al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down,” said Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command.
The second drone was not attacked and “likely left the area,” Urban said in a statement.
The British defense ministry said the drone was downed by a missile from a Royal Air Force Typhoon, the first-ever air-to-air engagement by one of the British fighter jets.
The small size of the drone made it a “very challenging target,” the ministry said.
But officials did not say if it was armed or not.
“This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Neither the United States nor the British would say who launched the drones toward the base.
The Pentagon has blamed drone attacks on US forces in Iraq over the past years on Iran-backed militia groups.
Iran-backed forces are deployed in close proximity to Al-Tanf, which sits on the strategically important Baghdad-Damascus highway.
In October the base came under attack by artillery fire and drones.
“We know that this is an increasingly used and increasingly potentially lethal threat that these Iran-backed militia groups are using, the use of drones,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.
Lebanon to set up more checkpoints to clamp down on thefts
Thefts across the country represent yet another serious problem for Lebanon’s population
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The Central Security Council in Lebanon decided on Thursday to set up “more checkpoints to prevent the repeated thefts in various regions.”
The decision was a response to the recent increase in pickpocketing, vehicle thefts and even home burglaries increased as power cuts have plunged streets in Lebanon into darkness. This has encouraged thieves to freely roam at night, even in Hezbollah’s secure areas.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi made the announcement after a meeting with all the security services chiefs in Lebanon.
“Thieves and troublemakers will be pursued and brought to justice,” he said. “They will not be safe in any region.”
Lebanon “is one nation and should not have any hotbeds that help criminals and fugitives escape the law,” said Mawlawi.
Activist Fadi Nazzal tweeted: “A storm of pickpocketing and thefts hit the southern suburbs of Beirut. More than 10 people I know personally have been attacked and robbed. Before the eyes of the security services, wanted men roam freely.”
Thefts across the country represent yet another serious problem for Lebanon’s population.
On Wednesday night, the Lebanese army cracked down on a gang in Al-Amrousiyah, which is considered a Hezbollah-affiliated area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The gang carried out an armed robbery at the Byblos Bank branch in Zalka the day before and shot the branch manager. They also opened fire at the army during the raid.
The army reported that two gang members died at the scene trying to escape by jumping from a balcony on the fifth floor, while the third gang member was arrested.
Mawlawi has asked the Lebanese General Security to take measures to deport the members of the Bahraini Al-Wefaq group, which had held a press conference in Beirut during which it offended the Kingdom of Bahrain. The group has close links to Hezbollah.
After the Central Security Council meeting, Mawlawi explained the step by saying: “We are taking necessary decisions that are in the interest of the Lebanese State.”
Hezbollah supporters took to social media to criticize Mawlawi’s decision, accusing the government of taking anti-Hezbollah action.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday: “Lebanon adheres to its close ties with the brotherly Arab countries, especially the Gulf states.”
Lebanon “will not be a platform for insulting any Arab country or interfering in its affairs,” he said.
Meanwhile, Beirut announced a campaign to curb the increasing number of beggars on Beirut’s streets, especially in areas with restaurants and shops.
“These beggars deliberately harass passers-by,” the municipality stated.
“City guards are pursuing waste scavengers who pull garbage from designated containers and throw them in the streets, causing the proliferation of insects and rodents and the emission of unpleasant odors.”
The deteriorating economic conditions led to public transport drivers taking to the streets in protest on Thursday.
Later in the day, a man died in Baalbek from severe burns after he poured gasoline on his body and set himself on fire to protest against difficult living conditions.
The National Program for Mental Health, the World Health Organization and Embrace — an NGO which works to raise awareness around mental health in Lebanon and the Middle East —revealed in a conference they held in Beirut recently that “psychological collapse is creeping up on Lebanese of all ages, raising the risk of suicide.”
According to recent statistics, at least one person commits suicide in Lebanon every 48 hours.
Kuwait’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion plots a course to a more sustainable future
Kuwait has risen, with flair and ambition, to the occasion of the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world
Designed by Italian architect Marco Pestalozza, the pavilion is a nod to Kuwait City’s urban development
Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
Alexandra Draycott and Amanda Engelland-Gay
DUBAI: Since their inception in the mid-19th century, World Expos have provided countries of all sizes and degrees of wealth with a rare opportunity to curate their own national narrative, and tailor their preferred image — past, present and future — before a global audience.
Specific elements of a nation’s heritage, culture and economy are distilled, refined and placed on display in often exquisite and sprawling pavilions designed to reflect the country’s distinct national character and qualities. It is by communicating in this way, through their pavilions, that participating nations define themselves on the world stage.
Taken as a whole, a World Expo can therefore perhaps best be described as a rose-tinted mirror of civilization at a specific point in time. This “greatest show” is an amalgamation of nations in their idealized state; the world depicted as it would like to be seen, and everyone is invited.
Kuwait has risen, with flair and ambition, to the occasion of the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world. It is clear from the grand scale of the small Gulf kingdom’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai that a great deal of thought and attention went into its pavilion design, content and messaging.
Kuwait City has a history of telling its preferred story through its architecture. It has undergone a number of significant transformations since the advent of oil urbanization, often through ambitious, state-led development initiatives that have consistently sought to replace the old with the new.
After 1950, almost all pre-oil structures in Kuwait City’s historic urban center were transformed to make way for a new, modern metropolis. And since 2003, a renewed cycle of development has replaced that modernist landscape with something newer still. Kuwait’s ambition at Expo 2020 is in keeping with its past, present and future.
Designed by Italian architect Marco Pestalozza, the 5,600-square-meter Kuwaiti pavilion sits gracefully on a large central plot near Al-Wasl in the Sustainability District, distinguished by its irregular, roughly circular shape and gold exterior panels featuring geometric designs.
The architecture of the pavilion is a nod to Kuwait’s history of urban development. A funnel, modeled after the iconic towers built soon after Kuwait gained independence in 1961 to store desalinated water, occupies the center of the pavilion, extending from the roof to ground level.
During the day, the pavilion resembles a nugget of unprocessed gold, textured so as to echo Kuwait’s undulating desert terrain, complete with screens displaying the familiar image of camels loping across sand dunes.
At night, the pavilion is transformed. Gold no longer dominates; instead, a blue spotlight illuminates “the envelope” — the name for the wide, sloping funnel at the top of the pavilion.
The marked aesthetic transition of the building from day to night is an example of the simple yet effective ways in which the pavilion conveys its central themes of connectivity, sustainability and a diversification away from oil.
Oil was discovered in commercial quantities in Kuwait in 1938 and the industry was launched in 1946. In 1950, Kuwait’s ruler announced plans to use the country’s new, and exponentially increasing, oil wealth to make Kuwait City “the best planned and most socially progressive city in the Middle East,” unveiling a state-led modernization project hinging on the twin pillars of urban development and social welfare.
Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are greeted by a large, curved screen on which a film that explores Kuwaiti heritage, reveals the kingdom’s present and offers a glimpse into its future plays on a loop. The story is told from the perspective of an eight-year-old girl, which illustrates Kuwait’s emphasis on promoting the role of future generations of women as part of its commitment to social progress.
From the ground floor, visitors ascend a curved staircase and are greeted by another video, this time offering a breathtaking vista of present-day Kuwait City, as viewed from the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway. In this film, Kuwait’s rich sea-life also features prominently, including shots of dolphins playing in the surf.
From the present, the story told by the pavilion shifts to the country’s past. Visitors are shepherded through a series of exhibits exploring Kuwait’s cultural heritage and rich legacy, reaching back about 7,000 years. Painstakingly recreated artifacts from Failaka Island, the name of which is thought to be derived from the ancient Greek word for “outpost,” are a particular highlight.
These images contrast with the story of Kuwait as a post-oil, progressive nation, outlining the substantial changes that the country has undergone. From port town to oil power, fledgling Arab democracy and a vibrant cultural society, to the Iraqi invasion and Kuwait’s economic crash, there is no question that the national story is as varied as it is rich.
Besides Qatar, Kuwait is the only Gulf Cooperation Council country whose pavilion is situated in the expo’s Sustainability District — an unusual choice, perhaps, given the ostensible contradiction between its economic mainstay, the oil industry, and the necessity of moving on to other, more sustainable sources of energy.
However, Kuwait’s pavilion designers freely acknowledge this seeming dichotomy by underscoring the kingdom’s genuine desire to diversify away from oil. Perhaps more than most, this pavilion offers a snapshot of a nation ready and willing to embrace change in the present as well as the future.
Indeed, the future features prominently in the pavilion’s exhibits. To avoid overuse of touchscreens during the pandemic, the designers elected instead to use motion-detection technology to allow visitors to explore Kuwait’s Vision 2035 without any physical contact with the equipment used.
The seven pillars of Vision 2035 are designed to solidify Kuwait’s leadership in the region, from the diversification of its economy and development of infrastructure and healthcare, to a focus on the nation’s human capital and global positioning. Sustainability is woven into each of these pillars, just as it is into every facet of the pavilion’s exhibits.
One of the most remarkable aspects of the Kuwaiti pavilion is its emphasis on connectivity, in line with the overall theme of Expo 2020 Dubai: “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” Underlying the astonishing architecture and captivating narrative lies the fundamental goal of connecting people with one another, with the environment, and with the best aspects of humanity.
While this is, of course, a nod to the theme of the Expo of today, it also references Kuwait’s history as a connector of peoples and cultures. As an active and busy port, its capital has been a cosmopolitan, connecting city for centuries.
This continues to be the case. Kuwait’s Public Authority for Civil Information estimates the country’s population was about 4.4 million in 2019, with non-Kuwaitis accounting for nearly 70 percent of this total.
Kuwait’s dialect, food and music all contain evidence of rich influences from Iraq, Iran, Zanzibar, Oman and the other cultures the Kuwaiti people came into contact with during hundreds of years of trade, travel, immigration and acculturation.
The story Kuwait chooses to tell about itself through its pavilion at Expo 2020 is multifaceted, mirroring the diverse nature of its society, from its focus on sustainability to empowering its youth to lead the country and its people into the future.
Kuwait has a track record of cultural transformations. At Expo 2020, the nation shows it intends to push ahead with its Vision 2035 development program through the lens of sustainability.
A visit to the pavilion offers guests a more critical understanding of where Kuwait stands today — and, perhaps more importantly, where it is plans to be in the future.
Turkey to open $45m hospital for Syrian refugees with help from EU
250-bed facility in Hatay province set to open in early 2022
It is expected to create a health hub for both the local community and refugees
Updated 16 December 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: A new hospital developed with support from the EU is set to open early next year in southern Turkey to help meet the needs of an ever-growing community of Syrian refugees.
The 250-bed facility, in the border district of Dortyol in Hatay province, is a collaborative project between Turkey’s health ministry and the EU. It is set to cost about €40 million ($45 million), with the scheme managed by the ministry and the French Development Agency.
“This is a much-needed move,” Omar Kadkoy, a migration policy analyst at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, told Arab News.
“There are several migrant healthcare centers across Turkey providing limited medical services, but building a hospital will ease the pressure on Hatay’s overall health infrastructure while guarding the quality of services for the members of the host community and Syrians,” he said.
Authorities expect the facility to serve about 6,000 patients per day and help to create a health hub for both the local community and refugees, especially those coming from war zones.
Kadkoy said the hospital would help to address the serious capacity shortage in northwest Syria.
“The healthcare system in the northwest is struggling to cater to the medical needs of 4 million Syrians, while falling every now and then under the attack of the Syrian army and its allies. On top of it all, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate the already thinly stretched healthcare system in the area,” he said.
Hatay is home to more than 430,000 registered Syrians, who make up 26.4 percent of the province’s total population. It is the third-largest such community in the country, after Istanbul (more than 530,000) and Gaziantep (about 450,000). There are about 4 million Syrians across the whole of Turkey.
Metin Corabatir, president of the Research Center on Asylum and Migration in Ankara, said the growing refugee population in border provinces had made it challenging for both locals and migrants to get access to healthcare services.
“Therefore, the international community’s assistance in building and renovating the necessary healthcare infrastructure in the targeted regions is very significant for managing health issues for all, not only for disadvantaged groups,” he told Arab News.
Corabatir also highlighted the need to provide translation services at healthcare facilities.
“A lucrative market is being developed around hospitals for refugees who are desperate to access healthcare services. As they are not fluent in Turkish, they have to pay large sums of money to groups who help them with translation services,” he said.
But not everyone could afford to pay, he added.
“Therefore, free-of-charge translation facilities should be made an integral part of these new healthcare projects,” Corabatir said.
The EU has so far provided Turkey with €780 million in healthcare funding, which has helped to pay for 430 ambulances and more than 177 health centers for refugees.
Under a long-running EU-funded scheme, known as the SIHHAT Project, the Turkish government has sought to improve access to healthcare for Syrian refugees in 29 provinces.
Hundreds of Syrian doctors and healthcare workers have also received training in Turkey under World Health Organization schemes.
The development of the new hospital in Dortyol came after Turkey in November ratified a €79.3 million agreement with the EU to improve healthcare infrastructure for refugees in the country.
The deal covers the construction and renovation of several health centers, physiotherapy and rehabilitation units in public hospitals, and the procurement of medical equipment and supplies.
Kadkoy said: “It is crucial for the EU and Turkey to continue such cooperation because safeguarding the well-being of vulnerable groups is a universal obligation and building the hospital is just another sign that responsibility-sharing is limitless.
“The Turkish-Russian agreement has so far shielded northwest Syria from large-scale military offensives and their bloody consequences. But the situation remains fragile. A military escalation could push thousands across the border to seek safety and look for medical attention. Therefore, building the hospital represents a precautionary measure to contain the outcome of a similar scenario if it unfolds in the future,” he said.
Another hospital, in the southern Turkish province of Kilis, on the border with Syria, is also being built in partnership with the EU.