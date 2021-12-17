‘Visionary’ UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies

DUBAI: UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim has died, it has been announced.
His death was announced by the company he founded in 1992 and which bears his name, Majid Al Futtaim Group.
It operates in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, and has three main subsidiaries: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, and Majid Al Futtaim Properties.
The company he founded paid tribute to him on Twitter.
We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved founder, Mr Majid Al Futtaim, passed away on the 17 December 2021. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/3UWnNFIdYe
— Majid Al Futtaim (@MajidAlFuttaim) December 17, 2021
Mr Majid Al Futtaim was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed the face of business in the entire region and his lifetime achievements have been an inspiration for many, (2/6)
— Majid Al Futtaim (@MajidAlFuttaim) December 17, 2021
and particularly for us at the Majid Al Futtaim group of companies, which was built around his clear sense of purpose and an unwavering vision. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Mr Majid’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. (3/6)
— Majid Al Futtaim (@MajidAlFuttaim) December 17, 2021
Mr Majid Al Futtaim believed wholeheartedly in robust, world-class private sector institutions and the role they should play in driving sustainable economic growth & human development. (4/6)
— Majid Al Futtaim (@MajidAlFuttaim) December 17, 2021
He worked tirelessly on turning this purpose and vision into a reality that acts as a role model for others. His legacy lives on in Majid Al Futtaim’s business and culture, (5/6)
— Majid Al Futtaim (@MajidAlFuttaim) December 17, 2021
which shall continue to create outstanding businesses, innovative brands, and exceptional destinations and spaces that incubate happiness for our people and our customers. (6/6)
— Majid Al Futtaim (@MajidAlFuttaim) December 17, 2021
Alain Bejjani, CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, also paid tribute to the late businessman.
“Mr. Majid was a visionary entrepreneur and a truly exceptional man who transformed the retailing experience both here in the UAE and more widely across the region,” he posted on Twitter. “His extraordinary foresight and clarity of purpose not only set our company on the path to success, but greatly contributed towards the UAE’s global reputation for innovation and excellence.”
He continued: “His leadership was marked not only by his clear sense of purpose and unwavering vision, but also his acute business acumen and understanding of how to bring happiness and great moments to his community and, in doing so transform our region.
“The strength and drive of his leadership has been an inspiration to many, myself included. Each one of us will carry that legacy forward through our company and culture.
“Together, with boldness and passion, we shall continue creating happiness for our customers, communities and each other as we deliver on Mr. Majid’s simple, powerful wish - great moments for everyone, everyday.
“His passing is a tragic loss for our company, our communities and our region, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May God rest his soul,” added.