Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia's Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year's award

Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year’s award

Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
  • The artist relates it also to Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which has been shut for around 13 years and is used as a camp accommodating up to 7,000 refugees
Updated 13 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: As visitors arrive at the end of the impressive first Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale their attention is drawn by a gigantic yellow arrow nearly 20 meters long on the wall.
If they look closer at the artwork, titled “E Pluribus Unum – A Modern Fossil,” they can see the numerous cracks in the body of the arrow.
The artwork was created by Tunis-born, Berlin-based artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke, who this year won the fourth Ithra Art Prize. Each year the prize, which was set up in 2017, gives up to $100,000 for the creation of a new artwork that becomes part of Ithra’s permanent collection.
Kaabi-Linke’s massive work presents a contemplative way to look at the pandemic, notably, the decline in commercial air traffic during 2020, which, according to the artist, raises questions as to how humanity measures its progress and environmental awareness versus economic profit.
“The work is meant as a metaphor for modern times,” she told Arab News. “It is particularly relevant to 2020 because all of the airplanes in the world stopped flying.”
The artist relates it also to Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which has been shut for around 13 years and is used as a camp accommodating up to 7,000 refugees. “I saw a parallel in this because we were all grounded, all of humanity and I think it is an exceptional moment in human history,” she added. “I also wanted to draw the parallel between the aviation industry and the economy. The symbol of economic growth is the rising arrow.”
The cracks, explains Kaabi-Linke, are there because it represents an abandoned airport. The work is a print made from an existing arrow that shows where the planes land and where they take off. “It brings you back to the earth as the cracks in the arrow also refer also to the idea of a cracked earth. The question that the work asks is: Do we want to stay in a world as we know it that has no future or do, we want to take the risk to go to something that is unknown but that probably has a future?”
“At Ithra, our commitment to contemporary art is embodied in this art prize,” Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra told Arab News. “This year is different for two reasons: First, we have opened up the prize to 22 Arab countries and not just artists in Saudi. Secondly, we are collaborating with the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale. To us this has special significance because it means the Ithra Art Prize came back home.”
The prize was previously unveiled during Art Dubai.
“As a distinctive landmark in the Saudi art scene, and in integration with its most prominent event ever, the prize’s artwork was unveiled during the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale,” said Fagih. After the biennale the artwork will travel back to Ithra in Dhahran in the Eastern Province to become part of the institution’s permanent collection.

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany: Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them
Updated 18 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: More than 330 students, male and female, are being shortlisted to take part in the fifth phase of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, also known as Ibdaa.

The front-runners in the central exhibition stage will qualify for the final stage of the competition before taking part in the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2022.

Ibdaa is a science and engineering competition organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It is Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition, empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

Some 110 talented male and female students from the western region are showcasing their projects at King Abdulaziz University’s King Faisal Convention Center over three days, beginning on Wednesday. Earlier, over 220 contestants presented their projects in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, as part of the central stage of the competition. The contestants received training courses in specialized workshops.

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. Their main task is to examine the projects and approve the winning ones for the next sixth stage before the final phase.    

According to Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany, deputy secretary-general of corporate relations and business development at Mawhiba, more than 103,000 students participated in the competition. He added that 333 of these have qualified for the ongoing stage.

“We are in the third central exhibition of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, where 110 students of both genders from the country’s western, southern and northern regions are taking part to display their innovative works before a specialized judging committee can give its preliminary evaluation,” Al-Othmany said.

He added that the committee will select some of the projects for the next phase of the Olympiad. He further said that they have recently concluded similar exhibitions in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, where more than 220 students participated.

“We will now select 150 participants from the three central exhibitions to compete in the next stage, which will be held in Madinah under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman. Each project will be evaluated and judged by four assessors. We will then select the best projects to represent Saudi Arabia in the ISEF 2022, where 2,000 to 2,500 students will be representing up to 90 countries,” he told Arab News.

He noted that Saudi students have won 83 prizes since Mawhiba began participating in the annual international event.

Speaking about the criteria by which a project is judged, the deputy secretary-general said that a group of specialized academics examine all the projects submitted and decide which ones qualify for the other stages of the competition.

“Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them. We also aim to guide the participants to deploy their creativity and talents in finding solutions to the problems in their societies, such as issues related to the environment, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health and sustainable development,” he said.

Abeer Taher, supervisor of creativity at the Jeddah education department, told Arab News that they evaluate the projects of their students before filing them to Mawhiba.

She added that they also communicate with universities and research centers to facilitate the talents’ work and provide them with every possible assistance.

“Some 33 female students and 10 male students of the Jeddah education department have reached this stage of this year’s edition of the competition,” said Taher, who is also a ministerial STEM supervisor.

She hoped that more teachers would be trained in searching for talented students and caring for them. She noted that Ibdaa provides its students with the skills of scientific research, such as deep questioning and critical thinking.  

Giving a brief on his project, Abdullah Ruaidan, an 11th-grade student from Makkah, told Arab News that his project involves a warning system that can detect tsunamis that cause substantial environmental damages and casualties.

“The objective of my idea is to construct an ocean buoy that can act as a real-time early warning system. The idea also aims to develop a control center using AI to collect and analyze given data and activate a warning,” Ruaidan said. He added that underwater sensors can detect the speed and direction of the tsunami.

 

Second batch of Saudi airlift aid arrives in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia distributes humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia distributes humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (SPA)
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

Second batch of Saudi airlift aid arrives in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia distributes humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (SPA)
  • Two planes carried 66 tons of food, shelter bags for Afghans
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

KABUL: The third and fourth planes taking part in a Saudi aid airlift mission to support the people of Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Friday.

The two aircraft sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center carried nearly 66 tons of food baskets and shelter bags for the Afghan people.

KSrelief General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the aid operation, involving a total of six relief planes laden with 197 tons of food and shelter packages, was being carried out under the directives of King Salman and the crown prince.

NUMBER

197

The aid operation involves a total of six relief planes with 197 tons of food and shelter packages.

This aid comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to 77 countries around the world.

On Thursday, two other planes also reached Afghanistan, carrying 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing nearly 66 tons.

In Riyadh, KSrelief has organized a virtual discussion session titled “Protecting children from exploitation in conflict,” with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Child Protection Unit, the UN Children’s Fund, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Plan International.

During the session, ways to combat child exploitation in conflict areas, the experience of entities working in the field of child protection, international laws, procedures and efforts in this field, and the importance of promoting children’s rights during and after conflicts were discussed.

Meanwhile, the volunteer medical team of KSrelief in Niger performed 40 urological surgeries for children. These surgeries were performed in cooperation with the Muslim World League.

This also comes as part of the humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief with the aim of providing treatment for families with low incomes.

Saudi ministry launches Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative

The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it. (SPA)
The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it. (SPA)
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

Saudi ministry launches Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative

The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it. (SPA)
  • The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of the Kingdom in order to preserve it, by encouraging them to carry out office and field research.

The ministry divided the initiative’s timeline into six temporal phases: launching the initiative; introducing and sensitizing students to the importance of heritage and the necessity of documenting it; receiving and sorting out participants and forming teams; implementing workshops; receiving and assessing students’ preliminary research by supervisors and experts; and carrying out explorative field trips and developing research.

The initiative will conclude its work on May 25, 2022, when the works achieving the initiative’s goals will be honored.

The courses covered by the initiative’s framework are traditional performing arts, stories, proverbs, folk songs, games, crafts, and food.

Participation in the initiative is open to middle and high school students across the Kingdom, who will be provided with the support necessary to carry out their research according to sound methodological bases.

The ministry will work on achieving this goal with the participation of teachers and activity leaders in public schools.

Through this initiative, the ministry aims to develop students’ research capacities, equip them with the basic skills related to the documentation of intangible cultural heritage and obtain findings to document this heritage in all its forms, which will contribute to its preservation.

Those wishing to register for the initiative may visit the following link: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/intangible_heritage/

Saudi project clears 1,630 Houthi mines in Yemen

Land mines scattered by Yemen’s Houthi rebels remain largely unmapped and a threat across the nation, those involved in their eradication say. (WAM via AP)
Land mines scattered by Yemen’s Houthi rebels remain largely unmapped and a threat across the nation, those involved in their eradication say. (WAM via AP)
Updated 27 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi project clears 1,630 Houthi mines in Yemen

Land mines scattered by Yemen’s Houthi rebels remain largely unmapped and a threat across the nation, those involved in their eradication say. (WAM via AP)
  • More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians
Updated 27 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance dismantled 1,630 mines in Yemen during the second week of December.

This figure includes 26 anti-personnel mines, 747 anti-tank mines, 826 unexploded ordinances and 31 other explosive devices.

The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 293,561 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

The project has 32 de-mining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local de-mining engineers, gives them modern equipment and helps mine victims.

In July, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.6 million.

 

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah community proudly celebrates World Arabic Language Day

The Diriyah community proudly showcased the importance of the language and its contribution to Saudi civilizations.
The Diriyah community proudly showcased the importance of the language and its contribution to Saudi civilizations.
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah community proudly celebrates World Arabic Language Day

The Diriyah community proudly showcased the importance of the language and its contribution to Saudi civilizations.
  • Engaging with a wider non-Arabic audience, DGDA is promoting an online Arabic dictionary to educate its guests and followers with common Saudi words and phrases across its digital and social media platforms
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has hosted a week-long series of activities to mark UNESCO’s World Arabic Language Day, celebrated on Dec. 18, to promote the significance of the Arabic language across its community.
To honor the theme for this year’s initiative — “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilizations” — the Diriyah community proudly showcased the importance of the language, its contribution to Saudi civilizations and Diriyah’s rich history and heritage and its aspirations for the future.
Tonight, the historic Salwa Palace will be illumined with original words and phrases from Diriyah dialect, creating the perfect background for an exciting light show as part of the celebration. The words projected in traditional Arabic calligraphy will highlight the richness of Saudi Arabia’s culture, focusing on generosity, hospitality, and benevolence.
Across shopping districts and at the King’s College in Diriyah, the DGDA community engagement team has been distributing stickers and stamps of Arabic phrases and words to students, residents, and guests, raising awareness on the importance of the World Arabic Language Day among the Diriyah community.
Engaging with a wider non-Arabic audience, DGDA is promoting an online Arabic dictionary to educate its guests and followers with common Saudi words and phrases across its digital and social media platforms. Furthermore, the DGDA community engagement team has invited young Saudis to participate in an online Arabic competition to showcase the best of their Arabic language knowledge, skills, and aptitude.
Haifa Al-Rwishid, community engagement officer for DGDA, said “the community’s response to the activities for World Arabic language Day is heart-warming, highlighting the importance and value of our mother tongue among our community. The Arabic language sits at the very foundation of Saudi Arabia’s history and heritage and will always be a guiding hand towards our journey to the future.
“From Diriyah and across the Arab world, we are all proud of the language that we share and remain committed to promoting, educating our youth and future generations with the skills, talents and knowledge of the Arabic language, its history and modern upkeep.”
To conclude the week-long celebration of World Arabic Language Day, the DGDA community engagement team will host a special workshop to promote Arabic writing and calligraphy for its youth. Forty young Arabic language enthusiasts will have the opportunity to participate in special sessions that will look to train young Saudis in calligraphy both as a hobby and profession.
“For DGDA, Arabic language promotion is essential for the Diriyah community’s development and preservation of its heritage as the Jewel of the Kingdom,” Al-Rwishid said. “Therefore, the community engagement team has designed workshops and activities that engage all community members to participate, engage and develop their knowledge and skill of the Arabic language.”

 

