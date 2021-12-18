You are here

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
Passengers wearing face masks ride a tram in Lisbon, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (File/AP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
  • The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

LISBON: Portugal, one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates worldwide, began inoculating over-fives Saturday, and France said it was ready to roll out jabs for them from next week.
Europe is currently battling to rein in the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus, believed to be much more infectious, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned the new strain could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
A number of countries have already opened up their immunization drives to younger children, even though the EU’s health agency has warned that jabs alone will not be sufficient to stop the variant’s rise.
In Portugal, where 88.9 percent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children aged between five and 11 were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.
And in France, health minister Olivier Veran said that jabs will start to be administered to children in the same age group from Wednesday.
“If all goes well, we will start vaccination of children on the afternoon of December 22 in specially adapted centers,” he told France Inter radio.
But even as children line up to get jabs, the EU health agency ECDC has said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on health care systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long.
The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.
Denmark, which has seen a surge in cases attributed to the new omicron variant, and some Austrian regions already began offering jabs to younger kids in November.
The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five-to-11 age bracket.

Topics: France Portugal COVID-19

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent
Updated 15 sec ago

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent
Updated 15 sec ago
LONDON: Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona.
As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France, and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks. Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin captured the sense of the continent in an address to the nation, saying the new restrictions were needed to protect lives and livelihoods from the resurgent virus.
“None of this is easy,” Martin said Friday night. “We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with.”
Other nations may go further still. Dutch government ministers were meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are recommending a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place and has led to a recent decline in infections.
Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge didn’t say what measures the government might impose as he headed into the meeting. “There are very serious concerns,” he told reporters in The Hague.” That’s why we’re meeting on Saturday to see what we need to do.”
Some stores opened earlier than usual Saturday and shoppers flocked into city center shopping areas, fearing it could be their last chance to shop before Christmas.
Rotterdam municipality tweeted that it was “too busy in the center” of the port city and told people: “Don’t come to the city.” Amsterdam also warned that the city’s main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.
In the UK, where confirmed daily infection soared to records this week, the government has already reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when going to night clubs and large events. Now scientists are warning that the government needs to go further to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported.
Britain and other nations are also accelerating the pace of booster shots after early data showed that two doses of vaccine were less effective against the omicron variant. Shopping centers, cathedrals and soccer stadiums in Britain have been converted into mass vaccination centers.
During a visit to a mass vaccination pop-up clinic at London soccer team Chelsea’s stadium on Saturday, Mayor Sadiq Khan said the running of public services could be impeded by the rapidly spreading variant.
“The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus and that’s leading to big issues in relation to staff absences and the ability of our public services to run at the optimum levels,” he told the BBC. “I’m incredibly worried about staff absences in the (National Health Service), in the fire brigade, in the police service, in our councils across London.”
omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London and efforts were being stepped up to reach people who haven’t yet been vaccinated or boosted.
“I want to make a direct appeal to the more than 1 million Londoners who are yet to come forward for any COVID-19 vaccinations — it’s never too late to get your first or second dose,” he said. “It will help to protect you, your loved ones and our NHS.”
In France, the government announced that it will start giving the vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group beginning Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday that with the omicron variant spreading like “lightning” the government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments. The measure is pending approval by Parliament.
Demonstrations are planned Saturday in Paris to voice opposition to the new vaccine pass and ongoing government restrictions. Protests are also scheduled to take place in Turin, Italy.

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide
Updated 18 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide
  • Family scheme to integrate migrants has so far helped 119 people, returned positive economic impact
Updated 18 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A project which has placed 113 refugees, mostly from Syria and the Horn of Africa, with Italian families in five cities since 2019 is to expand nationwide.

The NGO Refugees Welcome Italia said the project, called “From Experiences to Model: Family Stays as a Path of Integration,” would expand thanks to a future collaboration with ANCI, the Italian national association of municipalities,.

The project was launched in 2019 in Rome, Palermo, Bari, Ravenna and Macerata. Rome’s Tor Vergata University offered its expertise and even allowed some refugees to work there as part of the program.

Even though the family-stay model is not entirely new in Italy, the version proposed by RWI has innovative elements.

The project’s organisers explain it is built on the involvement of trained, active citizens, and structured in groups of local activists who act as a “community garrison.”

The organizers say that dialogue with local administrations has led to the creation of a “Register of Family Stays” sponsored by the municipalities of Ravenna and Bari, and also officially approved by the municipality of Rome.

The register represents “the most advanced tool in terms of policy to obtain the structured involvement of active citizens in family reception, as well as other forms of community help and support: A tool that helps to overcome fragmentation in civil society (foster care, voluntary guardians, supporting families) and creates an unequivocal administrative procedure and a shared work model,” RWI said in a press conference attended by Arab News.

In three years, 90 percent of the refugees involved have gained full financial independence. There are 754 families registered in the project’s areas ready to host refugees.

Tor Vergata University developed tools for assessing the project’s social impact. The results of the survey showed that for every euro invested in the host family project, €3.01 were generated.

“We hope that in the future the family stay experience will remain not only a good practice tested locally, but can become a policy and a governance tool at the national level,” Fabiana Musicco, director of RWI, said.

“This way we will be able to allow more refugees who come to Italy to find a better future, more chances to build a new life here.”

Topics: Italy

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report
  • The child, estimated to be barely a year old, was among 500-plus people who arrived on the small island
  • He was spotted by rescuers in the midst of some 70 men in a boat which landed Friday
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

ROME: A one-year-old boy believed to have been sent by his parents to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing alone has made it safely to the island of Lampedusa, Italian media reports said Saturday.
The child, estimated to be barely a year old, was among 500-plus people who arrived on the small island in seven separate landings over the past two days, the Repubblica daily said.
He was spotted by rescuers in the midst of some 70 men in a boat which landed Friday, the daily said.
“He crossed the Mediterranean before he even learned to walk. He braved the waves alone... too young to reveal his name and his story,” it said.
The other migrants had no idea who the child was, but were reportedly begged by his parents to keep him safe during the crossing, possibly because they were prevented from boarding with him, the daily said.
Another arrival was a 14-year-old son of a woman who died during a rescue off the island.
“She was traveling on a boat with 25 other people, including her son who saw her drown,” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Twitter.
“Another preventable loss on Europe’s doorstep, another life claimed by irresponsible migration policies.”
Some 1,340 people have died attempting the perilous Central Mediterranean crossing so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Topics: Italy Lampedusa migrants

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
  • The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

ROME: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Italy on Saturday, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.
The quake struck Bonate Sotto, a small town outside the city of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.16 miles), the INGV said. It was strongly felt by residents in nearby Milan.
The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city, Italy’s second largest, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Topics: Italy

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast
  • Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

KARACHI, Pakistan: At least 12 people were killed and several more injured Saturday by a gas blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said.
The explosion went off in a bank building in the Sher Shah area and social media and TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.
Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged.
Provincial police told AFP a bomb disposal squad was investigating, but “apparently the leakage of gas was the cause.”
They said 12 people had been confirmed killed, and 13 were being treated for injuries.
Explosions caused by faulty gas cylinders — which are used for cooking as well as in cars — are common in Pakistan.
Karachi, which is responsible for 60 percent of Pakistan’s economic output, has long endured creaky infrastructure, illegal construction and failing municipal services.

Topics: Pakistan

