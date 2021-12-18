You are here

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

The foreign minister in Afghanistan's new Taliban-run Cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi, gives a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP)
AFP

  • New applications will be accepted from January 10
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists’ rule.
Thousands of Afghans have applied for new travel documents to escape a growing economic and humanitarian crisis described by the United Nations as an “avalanche of hunger.”
Authorities will start issuing the documents from Sunday at Kabul’s passport office, Alam Gul Haqqani, the head of the passport department in the interior ministry, told reporters.
The Taliban stopped issuing passports shortly after their August 15 return to power, as tens of thousands of people scrambled to Kabul’s only airport in a bid to catch any international flight that could evacuate them.
In October authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment used there to break down.
“All the technical issues have now been resolved,” Haqqani said, adding that initially travel documents will be given to those who had already applied before the office suspended work.
New applications will be accepted from January 10, he said.
Many Afghans who wanted to visit neighboring Pakistan for medical treatment have been blocked for months in the absence of valid passports.
“My mother has some health issues and we needed to go to Pakistan a long time ago, but we could not because the passport department was closed,” said Jamshid, who like many Afghans goes by only one name.
“We are happy now that... we can get our passports and go to Pakistan.”
Issuing passports is also seen as a test of the Taliban’s commitment to the international community to allow eligible people to leave amid the growing humanitarian crisis.
The Taliban are pressing donors to restore billions of dollars in aid that was suspended when the previous Western-backed regime imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.
The abrupt withholding of aid has amounted to an “unprecedented” fiscal shock for an economy already battered by drought and decades of war, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
The crisis has forced many in the capital to sell household possessions to buy food for their families.
International flights, mainly to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have slowly resumed at Kabul airport after the facility was trashed in August when crowds of people scrambled to evacuate.

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
  • The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
AFP

LISBON: Portugal, one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates worldwide, began inoculating over-fives Saturday, and France said it was ready to roll out jabs for them from next week.
Europe is currently battling to rein in the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus, believed to be much more infectious, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned the new strain could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
A number of countries have already opened up their immunization drives to younger children, even though the EU’s health agency has warned that jabs alone will not be sufficient to stop the variant’s rise.
In Portugal, where 88.9 percent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children aged between five and 11 were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.
And in France, health minister Olivier Veran said that jabs will start to be administered to children in the same age group from Wednesday.
“If all goes well, we will start vaccination of children on the afternoon of December 22 in specially adapted centers,” he told France Inter radio.
But even as children line up to get jabs, the EU health agency ECDC has said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on health care systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long.
The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.
Denmark, which has seen a surge in cases attributed to the new omicron variant, and some Austrian regions already began offering jabs to younger kids in November.
The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five-to-11 age bracket.

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister
  • Health Minister Olivier Veran also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The omicron coronavirus variant is now suspected to be responsible for up to 10 percent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France and is the main reason behind plans for stricter health requirements for entering some venues, the health minister said on Saturday.
The new vaccination pass set to be introduced early next year will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport. Under the current regulations, a recent negative COVID-19 test is sufficient for entering many indoor public places.
Plans for the new pass were announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday.
Health Minister Olivier Veran, speaking on France Inter radio, also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11.
For now, only children with serious health conditions or additional health risks can be given the shots.
Veran said that he hoped that voluntary vaccination for all children could start on Dec. 22.

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire
  • Witness accounts suggested that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic inside the eight-story building
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

OSAKA, Japan: Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside.
An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke out about half an hour before the building fire at the man’s house, the investigator said.
He is believed to be among the three people who survived and were in severe condition. Police have not arrested anyone, and it may take a while until the man recovers enough to be interrogated.
According to witnesses interviewed by Japanese media, a man walked into the clinic in downtown Osaka, carrying a paper bag, which he put on the floor, right next to a heater by the reception desk, and kicked it. A liquid poured out, caught fire and the whole floor was in flames and smoke.
Witness accounts suggested that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic inside the eight-story building. There was only one way to escape because the elevator and emergency stairs were both outside the clinic, authorities say.
Police and fire officials on Saturday returned to the site in the middle of Osaka’s main business section of Kitashinchi.
Some experts were surprised by the death toll in a daytime fire that was largely put out within an hour. Authorities are investigating how the smoke filled the floor so quickly and the victims became trapped. There was no prior violation of fire prevention codes at the building, officials said.
There was no emergency exit in the clinic. The office had several compartments for consultations and workshops along just one aisle, with the main counseling room on the far end of the floor.
One of the visitors who witnessed the beginning of the fire at the reception desk was able to run out. It was yet known exactly how many people were inside the clinic, the investigator said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Osaka residents were in shock. Some brought flowers, bottled water and canned drinks as offerings to the spirits of the departed outside the building.
A neighborhood retiree, Seki Kageyama, 77, returned to the site after finding out about the large number of dead from what he thought was a minor fire. A sign advertising the burned-out clinic on the fourth floor still stood: “Nishi Umeda clinic for the mind and body of workers.”
“I thought a small fire broke out,” he said. “I was really stunned when I heard that someone set a fire and killed people there.”
More than 70 fire engines and ambulances took part in extinguishing the blaze Friday morning. Firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, including three who were resuscitated at hospitals, according to the Osaka city fire department.
One woman was brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor.
Some of the clinic’s clients who spoke to Japanese media said the clinic was popular and was always crowded with up to 20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counselling and programs were available for those preparing to return to work after sick leave.
The clinic’s psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached since the fire.
In 2019 at the Kyoto Animation studio, an attacker stormed into the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people — the country’s worst known case of arson in modern times.

Death toll from Philippines typhoon passes 20

This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (AFP)
This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Death toll from Philippines typhoon passes 20

This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (AFP)
  • Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

SURIGAO CITY, Philippines: At least 23 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, officials said Saturday, with “alarming” reports of destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.
Rai was a super typhoon when it smashed into the popular tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).
Aerial photos shared by the military showed widespread damage in the town of General Luna where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.
The neighboring island of Dinagat had been “levelled to the ground” by the storm, Governor Arlene Bag-ao wrote on Facebook, saying houses, boats and fields were destroyed.
“Walls and roofs were torn and blown off by Odette like paper,” Bag-ao said, using the local name for the typhoon.
“We have a dwindling supply of food and water. Electricity and telecommunications are down.”
Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150 kph as it barrelled across the country, dumping torrential rain that flooded villages, uprooting trees and shattering wooden structures.
It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and was headed toward Vietnam, the state weather forecaster said.
“This is indeed one of the most powerful storms that has hit the Philippines in the month of December in the last decade,” Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines, told AFP.
“The information we are receiving and the pictures we are receiving are very alarming.”
The overall death toll was at least 23, according to official tallies.
More than 18,000 military, police, coast guard and fire personnel will join search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected regions, Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, told AFP.
“There has been severe damage” on Siargao island and the northern tip of the southern island of Mindanao, Timbal said, referring to areas that took the full force of the typhoon as it slammed into the country.
There are around 100,000 residents on Siargao, but the population swells with tourists drawn to its beaches and big waves.

Philippine Coast Guard has shared photos on social media showing widespread destruction around Surigao City on Mindanao.
Aerial footage showed swathes of rice fields under water.
At least three people were killed and dozens injured in the storm, Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas told broadcaster ABS-CBN.
Shattered glass from smashed windows, sheets of corrugated iron roofing, power lines and other debris were scattered in the street.
The vice governor of Dinagat said at least six people had been killed there.
Residents on the island of around 128,000 people were “trying to repair their houses because even our evacuation centers were torn down,” Nilo Demerey told ABS-CBN.
“They can’t seek refuge anywhere else... everything was destroyed.”
Vice President Leni Robredo tweeted photos of motorbikes crowded around a petrol station and people lining up for drinking water in the central province of Cebu, where the country’s second busiest airport was damaged and flights suspended.
Bocanegra warned the disruption to electricity would affect the water supply, raising concerns about hygiene and disease.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Former US policewoman weeps on stand describing how she shot Black driver

Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Former US policewoman weeps on stand describing how she shot Black driver

Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality
  • Wright’s death also triggered several nights of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center before Potter’s own arrest calmed tensions
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US former police officer on trial for the death of a young African-American man wept in court Friday as she described how a routine traffic stop descended swiftly into chaos.
Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April this year.
She claims the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser.
“We were struggling, we were trying to keep them from driving away. And then it just went chaotic, I remember yelling ‘Taser Taser Taser.’ And nothing happens, then he told me I shot him,” Potter said, bursting into tears.
She said the moments that followed were largely a blank.
“They have an ambulance for me and I don’t know why. And then I went, then I was at the station. I don’t remember a lot of things afterwards,” she said.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to look up the driver of a white Buick that had committed a minor traffic violation.
After realizing that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police officers decided to arrest him. Potter described that as a potentially dangerous situation.
“Sometimes there’s guns in the car. Sometimes there’s uncooperative people, you don’t know who you’re stopping,” she told the court.
Wright, who was unarmed, resisted being handcuffed and restarted his car to try to flee. Potter then drew what she said she thought was her Taser.
On a recording of the scene, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser” several times, before shooting with her gun and fatally wounding Wright.
The incident came during the trial of white policeman Derek Chauvin who had asphyxiated George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck for some nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Wright’s death also triggered several nights of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center before Potter’s own arrest calmed tensions.
Potter’s lawyer, Paul Engh, argued that Wright’s death was a result of human error and the stress that his client was under, maintaining that she was attempting to protect a fellow officer as Wright tried to drive off.
But for prosecutor Erin Eldridge, Wright died because of Potter’s reckless handling of her weapon and the negligence of an officer with 26 years on the force.
Ben Crump, the lawyer for Wright’s family, said in a statement that Potter’s testimony showed that “Daunte Wright’s killing at Potter’s hands was absolutely preventable.”

