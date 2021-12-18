You are here

NEOM, TRSDC to help boost Saudi aquaculture yield fivefold by 2030

A view of Naqua — a fully integrated shrimp farm in Saudi Arabia.

Updated 18 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: State-owned NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co. are spearheading the Saudi government’s efforts to boost the yields of the aquaculture sector fivefold by 2030 in coordination with other key private players.

The sector is expected to get a boost in the short-to-medium term through various projects to increase production to 600,000 tons per year, the deputy minister for agriculture told Arab News.

Collaboration

In addition to NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co., the projects will be implemented with the assistance from Naqua, Jazadco, Saudi Fisheries Co., said Ahmed Aleyada. 

Currently, the sector’s production is 100,000 tons per year.

Responding to an Arab News query, TRSDC said it’s working with Blue Planet Ecosystems to start seafood production early next year. “Our focus will be on trying to farm local species to help regenerate the ecosystem as well as provide seafood native to the Red Sea for our guests to eat.

“All of our aquaculture plans are focused on regeneration and local species and using sustainable methods like mangrove aquaculture and recirculating systems.”

It further said: “Our near-term goal is to focus on quality rather than quantity and local/native Saudi fish rather than typically farmed fish like Atlantic sea bream and sea bass.

“Our technologies and techniques may eventually lead to large-scale production in the long run.”

The Kingdom aims to boost shrimp and fish output by helping private companies to develop aquaculture on the Red Sea coast.

 

Largest fish farm

The expansion projects will be carried out by the Kingdom’s largest market player, the National Aquaculture Group, also known as Naqua, a private firm Tabuk Fish as well as by several other Saudi or foreign companies. It would be pertinent to mention here that Tabuk Fish signed a deal with NEOM in April 2021 to establish the largest fish farm in the Middle East and North Africa, according to NEOM.

Naqua currently produces shrimp, Barramundi fish, and sea cucumber, etc., according to the company website. It aims to push the production volume up to 250,000 tons in the long term and to achieve the goal it is considering a sizable investment to boost the output in the short term. The company’s share in the local market was 86 percent in 2018, however, it might have narrowed by now due to rising competition in the sector.

Given that Naqua’s output accounted for 80 percent of the GCC’s total production of aquaculture products in 2018 and the Tabuk Fish project is said to become the largest in the MENA region, one can assume Tabuk project alone should contribute no less than 100,000 tons to the overall Saudi aquaculture production going forward. The rest of the growth should come from Naqua’s expansion and other Saudi or foreign companies.

National program

The increased activity in the sector is a result of Saudi Arabia’s National Fisheries Development Program launched in 2015. The program aims at expanding the Kingdom’s aquaculture output to 600,000 tons per year by 2030. It also targets the creation of about 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the fisheries sector over the same period.

In this regard, the Saudi government has been striving to create the necessary infrastructure to ensure biosafety and high quality of seafood produced in the Kingdom. These efforts are reflected by the Saudi Aquaculture Society’s program that was carried out in 2016-2019, which aimed at implementing prevention methods against the spread of diseases and pathogens at all stages in the supply chain process in the sector right until the provision of the product to the customer.

The program will also be essential if the Kingdom were to continue exporting aquaculture products to different regions worldwide, including Europe, the US, and China which will be the country’s key overseas markets.

Biosecurity

During its implementation, the biosecurity program led by the society drew samples of over 145,000 creatures in a process that took more than 3,255 working days in-field. Some 10,345 tests were conducted as well. The program has been of crucial importance, especially when considering the 2010 outbreak of the viral white spot disease in the country’s most cultured species, marine shrimp.

Aquaculture is currently the world’s fastest-growing food sector which accounts for over 50 percent of the total global seafood supply. Seafood consumption in the Kingdom is projected to grow 7.4 percent annually, according to NEOM. “Saudi Arabia enjoys the most favorable climate conditions for a successful aquaculture operation,” Aleyada told Arab News.

JEDDAH: From the UAE to Saudi Arabia, invygo aims to solve today’s public transport problems.

Public transportation is underdeveloped in the Middle East and North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, where only 33 percent of residents have access to it.

The firm, invygo, was established by cofounder and CEO Eslam Hussien in the UAE in 2018, and began its operations in the Kingdom in 2020.

They have received almost 1,000 customers in the Kingdom since they arrived, and almost 3,000 customers in the UAE.

“Only 140 people, out of a thousand, have a passenger car in the MENA region, and that is one of the lowest rates in the world. And to just give you an anchor on how it compares to the developing countries, both Brazil and Russia hover at 300 per 1,000,” he told Arab News.

The company enables people to get a car on a monthly subscription without any credit checks, no bank statements, and no surprises in terms of charges. Customers can swap cars every month and pay the difference, this includes service, maintenance, roadside assistance, even a replacement car.

“You know exactly how much you are going to pay for the car. And without debt or the commitment to a debt,” he said.

“You get to upgrade, downgrade or return the car on a month to month basis with a very minimal fee,” he added.

The transport firm has had 9x growth since the peak of the pandemic (April 2020 till 

today), indicative of the demand for flexible car experiences.

In that time it has also raised $4.2 million. The investors included Signal Peak Ventures, JS Group, Wealth Well, Knollwood Investment Advisory and Saudi investors Faisal Al-Kadi, Khalid Al-Khudairi and Ahmed Alola.

It supports dealers and rental companies to monetize inventory with 40,000 cars available across 50 brands. In the Kingdom, Enterprise (Al Jomeih), Budget Saudi and Al Jabr are some of the company’s partners.

46 percent of invygo’s customers are women across all markets. Customers can download the mobile application, and browse and pick the car that fits their needs. 

All a customer must bring is their national ID and driver’s license. They can purchase the service through Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit or credit cards, even Mada.

“You go through a simple process where you tell us when and where you want your car to be delivered and the car will be delivered all the way to your doorstep,” he said.

“We’re actually 33 percent cheaper than monthly car rental in Saudi Arabia, and 25 percent cheaper than a one-year leased car from any financial institution,” he added.

Hong Kong’s strict adherence to a zero-COVID strategy is damaging the hub’s aviation industry and “killing” Cathay Pacific, a major shareholder in the city’s home carrier told local media.

Following Beijing’s lead, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s strictest quarantine measures and travel curbs, which has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker took issue with a border-control rule that temporarily bans airlines that have brought in infected passengers.

“You can’t just shut the aviation industry (down) because somebody got infected coming in (on) someone’s aeroplane,” he told the South China Morning Post.

Al-Baker added that he was “a little disappointed” that Hong Kong has remained closed, and he had expected a major part of Cathay's fleet to be flying again.

Qatar Airways is Cathay’s third-largest shareholder, with a 9.6 percent stake purchased for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million) in 2017.

Under Hong Kong’s rules, if an airline brings in too many infected passengers on a particular route, it is banned from flying that route for two weeks.

Those rules have been tightened over fears of the omicron variant, which Hong Kong has recorded 14 cases of as of Friday.

Qatar Airways has been banned five times since November 2020, according to the SCMP.

Last month, British Airways announced it was suspending Hong Kong flights after crew members were required to quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test among the staff.

Earlier this month, AFP reported that Cathay has been hit by a wave of pilot resignations, with employees citing exhaustion and growing resentment.

Some Cathay flights operate on a closed-loop system, requiring pilots to spend weeks shuttling within plane-to-hotel bubbles to avoid triggering quarantine when they return.

Global delivery giant FedEx said last month that it would relocate its pilots overseas and shut down its crew base in Hong Kong, citing the city’s anti-coronavirus policies.

Saudi Arabia was among the top countries in the Middle East and North Africa for new venture capital deals in the third quarter of 2021 with startups in the Kingdom raising SR769 million ($205 million) from 91 deals.

It is a 439 percent hike as compared with the figures of a year ago during which business activities were affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to the KSA venture investment report from startup data platform MAGNiTT.

In the MENA region, Egypt topped the list with 96 contracts while the UAE also recorded 91 deals during the same period.

Growth

Commenting on the report, Saud Al-Sabhan, vice governor for communications at the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monshaat, told Arab News: “The total VC investment reached $376 million in the first three quarters of 2021, already more than double of what was reported in the entire 2020.” 

The authority was founded in 2016 to boost the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the gross domestic product to 35 percent by 2030 as against the current 20 percent. The authority established the Saudi Venture Capital Co. in 2018 to support venture capital investment by backing funds and co-investing with angel investors in high-growth startups and small firms.

FASTFACT

In the MENA region, Egypt topped the list with 96 contracts while the UAE also recorded 91 deals during the same period.

Al-Sabhan said the authority uses a wide range of funding initiatives to boost backing to small firms, which are further broken down by a company’s size and type.

Facilitator

He said Monshaat is not a lender itself but facilitates funds from the public and private sectors.

“Entrepreneurs and SMEs alike can access our core funding opportunities by visiting the authority’s website. We offer a funding platform to connect SMEs with commercial and public lenders,” the official told Arab News.

He said: “Increasing entrepreneurship is a trend we are witnessing globally, but it must be enabled at the level of government policies to ensure the protection of the Saudi economy and revenues from fluctuations that will especially affect non-oil revenues through fiscal policy decisions.

“Monshaat itself, as a government-funded entity, is dedicated to the growth and empowerment of emerging enterprises through many studied initiatives and policies that it offers.” 

The body also encourages links between universities and businesses.

Al-Sabhan said: “What links academia and entrepreneurship, in general, is that universities around the world often provide a unique and trustworthy atmosphere for entrepreneurs who are still in the early stages.

“These entrepreneurs often require continuous support and guidance, in addition to an environment where they can test their prototypes and go through a smooth phase of multiple iterations (of a project).

“Given our role of enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs around the Kingdom, we are continuously working to bridge the gap between them and universities. We currently lead several initiatives in this regard, such as our collaboration with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.”

KAUST, a private research university based in Thuwal on the Red Sea coast, was established in 2009 to conduct “curiosity-driven and goal-oriented research to address global challenges related to food, water, energy, and the environment.”

Al-Sabhan said KAUST and Monshaat have been able to provide a different set of services, such as workshops and mentoring sessions for entrepreneurs and funders.

KAUST will also partner with the authority for the second year in a row on the 2021 Ebtakir Awards. This annual award held by Monshaat in Riyadh highlights the most innovative startups in the Kingdom. Prize money is split between three finalists — with SR150,000 going to the winner, SR100,000 for second place, and SR50,000 awarded to the third best startup of the year. 

Foreign investment

The body also has a role in attracting foreign investment to the Kingdom. 

Al-Sabhan said: “We have qualified local talent and vast opportunities for high growth and are beginning to see demand for our foreign entrepreneur licenses. Foreign-owned or registered firms are vital in diversifying and internationalizing the economy, and Monshaat can assist in registration, office spaces, and business advisory.”

“The investment climate has greatly improved in Saudi Arabia over the past several years for foreign businesses. Enhancing transparency, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of an investment, reducing licensing process and cutting the red tape.”

In October, the Kingdom said it had licensed 44 international companies to set up regional headquarters in Riyadh, including Unilever, Baker Hughes, and Siemens.

DUBAI: The UAE’s central bank has extended several measures of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme until June 30 to support the continued recovery of the country’s economy, the bank said on Saturday.

It said in a statement it was extending the TESS program to support new lending and financing, as well as prudential relief measures regarding banks’ capital buffers and liquidity and stable funding requirements.

MOSCOW: Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

