Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM

Shoppers walk in the center of Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

  • All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut from Sunday
  • Number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from 4 to 2, except for Christmas Day
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands will go into “lockdown” over the Christmas period to try to stop a surge of the omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday.
All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters must shut from Sunday until January 14, while schools must close until at least January 9, Rutte said.
The number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from four to two, except for Christmas Day on December 25.
“I stand here tonight in a somber mood,” Rutte told a televised press conference.
“To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow.
“It is inevitable with the fifth wave and with omicron spreading even faster than we had feared. We must now intervene as a precaution.”
The head of the Dutch outbreak management team, Jaap van Dissel, told the news conference that the omicron variant would overtake the Delta strain to become dominant in the Netherlands by the end of the year.

UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
AP

UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
  • His resignation comes after the UK recently softened its stance in the talks with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland
  • Johnson’s government is also under fire over reports that officials held Christmas parties last year when pandemic rules barred such gatherings
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned Saturday night, adding to a sense of disarray within a government that has faced rebellion from his own lawmakers and voters this week.
Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Johnson that he was stepping down immediately after a newspaper reported that he had planned to leave the post next month.
Frost said the process of leaving the EU would be a long-term job. “That is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU,” he said in his resignation letter.
However, the Mail on Sunday said earlier that he resigned because of growing disillusionment with Johnson’s policies. The newspaper said Frost’s decision was triggered by last week’s introduction of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues.
And in his resignation letter, Frost said the UK needed to “learn to live with Covid. ... You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”
The news follows a stunning defeat for Johnson’s Conservative Party in a by-election Thursday in North Shropshire, a long-time party stronghold. Earlier this week, 99 Conservative lawmakers voted against so-called vaccine passports in the House of Commons, the biggest rebellion in Johnson’s 2 1/2 years as prime minister.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Johnson isn’t up to the job as the omicron variant drives a spike in coronavirus infections.
“A government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks″ Rayner tweeted. “We deserve better than this buffoonery.″
Even some of Johnson’s own party members piled on.
“The prime minister is running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government,″ tweeted Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen. “Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative lawmakers have made it clear, but most importantly, so did the people of North Shropshire.″
Frost led talks with the European Union as Johnson’s government sought to re-negotiate terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.
His resignation comes after the UK recently softened its stance in the talks with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The change of tone from Britain came as a surprise to many because it seemed at odds with the hard-line position of the Brexit minister, who was nicknamed “Frosty the No Man.”
Johnson’s government is also under fire over reports that officials held Christmas parties last year when pandemic rules barred such gatherings.
Adding to his problems with the so-called partygate scandal, Johnson’s choice to investigate the claims had to step aside after he also was tied to such parties.
Simon Case, the head of the civil service, stepped aside from from the investigation after the Guido Fawkes website reported Friday that his department held two parties in December 2020.
The scandal erupted when a video surfaced showing a mock news conference at which some of Johnson’s staff appeared to make light of a party that violated the pandemic rules. Until that time, the prime minister had steadfastly denied government officials had broken any lockdown rules.
The Times of London newspaper reported Saturday that one of the events held by Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, was listed in digital calendars as “Christmas party!” and was organized by a member of Case’s team.
The Cabinet Office said Friday that the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who had been working together in the same office took part from their desks.
“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office,’’ the office said in a statement. “No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Too early to recognize Taliban, Pakistan says ahead of OIC session on Afghanistan

I do not think there is an international appetite for Taliban’s recognition at this stage, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. (Supplied)
I do not think there is an international appetite for Taliban’s recognition at this stage, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021

Too early to recognize Taliban, Pakistan says ahead of OIC session on Afghanistan

I do not think there is an international appetite for Taliban’s recognition at this stage, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. (Supplied)
  • Summit is an ‘opportunity’ for world community to listen to Taliban’s concerns
Updated 19 December 2021
BAKER ATYANI

ISLAMABAD: The stage to recognize the Afghan Taliban government “has not come yet,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said ahead of a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation being hosted by Islamabad as Afghanistan faces a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe.

The statement from the Pakistani government, which will be hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday, will come as a blow to the Afghan Taliban, who have for months argued that a failure to recognize their government would prolong the financial and humanitarian crisis, which could eventually turn into a world-scale problem.
The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community since the insurgents’ takeover in mid-August, which saw an abrupt end to financial aid from the US and other donors on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war. More than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were also frozen after the Taliban seized control.
But the world is waiting before extending any formal recognition to the new rulers in Kabul, wary that the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were in power 20 years ago — despite their assurances to the contrary.

BACKGROUND

• The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community since the insurgents’ takeover in mid-August.

• More than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were also frozen after the Taliban seized control.

“This stage has not come yet. I do not think there is an international appetite for recognition at this stage,” Qureshi told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Friday. “The international community has several expectations.”
These include an inclusive government in Afghanistan and assurances surrounding human rights, especially for minorities, women and girls, whose role Taliban had strictly curtailed when they ruled the country from 1996 until they were ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001.
Qureshi said he had told Taliban leaders the international community expected them to deliver on four issues: “They want you to have an inclusive political landscape. They want you to respect human rights, particularly women’s rights. They want you do not allow space to international terrorist organizations, like Al-Qaeda and Daesh. And they want safe passage for people who want to leave.”
Speaking about Sunday’s OIC summit, Quereshi said he was “happy to facilitate” a meeting between Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and US special representative for Afghanistan Tom West, both of whom are attending the meet.
Other than foreign ministers from Islamic countries, delegations from the EU and the P5+1 group of the UN Security Council, including the US,
Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, are also invited.
“I think this (summit) can provide an opportunity to the international community, through the OIC conference of foreign ministers, to listen to what they (Afghan Taliban) have to say,” Qureshi said. “What I expect is to draw the attention of the international community through the OIC platform to the entire conditions in Afghanistan. There is a looming international crisis in the making.”
Afghanistan’s financial crunch, with the currency crashing and prices skyrocketing, has forced Afghans to sell their household goods to raise money for food and other essentials.
The UN is warning that nearly 23 million people — about 55 percent of the population — face extreme levels of hunger, with 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.
Qureshi said economic stability and peace in Afghanistan was not just a domestic or regional issue but one that would also pose challenges for Western countries if left unaddressed. At the top of the list of concerns is a mass exodus of economic migrants.
“If things go wrong, I see a fresh influx of refugees. And most of these refugees will be economic migrants,” the foreign minister said. “Those economic migrants would not want to stay in Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, or Turkmenistan. They will travel all the way to Europe.”“Europe has to pay attention to that,” he added, “and the best you have is to ensure there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

This photo taken on December 17, 2021 shows a resident salvaging belongings among debris caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province. (AFP)
This photo taken on December 17, 2021 shows a resident salvaging belongings among debris caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2021
AP

Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

This photo taken on December 17, 2021 shows a resident salvaging belongings among debris caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province. (AFP)
  • Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive
Updated 19 December 2021
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A powerful typhoon left at least 31 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. A governor said her island has been “leveled to the ground.”
Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.
At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. The typhoon slammed into the country’s southeastern coast Thursday but the extent of casualties and destruction remained unclear two days after with entire provinces still without power and cellphone connection.
The government’s main disaster-response agency said at least 31 people were reported killed, many after being hit by falling trees, but it added it was validating most of the deaths. At least three were injured and one was missing.
Officials on Dinagat Islands, one of the first provinces to be lashed by the typhoon’s ferocious winds, remained cut off Saturday due to downed power and communication lines. But its governor, Arlene Bag-ao, managed to post a statement on the province’s website to say that the island of about 180,000 “has been leveled to the ground.” She pleaded for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies. She said only a few casualties have been reported in the capital so far because other towns remain isolated.
“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Bag-ao said, adding some of Dinagat’s hospitals could not open due to damage. “Most of our commercial and cargo vessels ... are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country.”
Vice Gov. Nilo Demerey managed to reach a nearby province and told DZMM radio network that at least six residents died and that “almost 95 percent of houses in Dinagat have no roof,” and even emergency shelters were destroyed.
“We’re currently doing repairs because even our evacuation centers were destroyed. There are no shelters, the churches, gymnasium, schools, public markets and even the capitol were all shattered,” Demerey said.
Pictures posted on Dinagat’s website show low-slung houses with roofs either blown off or damaged and surrounded by tin roof sheets and debris. The nearby island of Siargao, known as the surfing capital of the Philippines, also was pummeled by the typhoon.
In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, the coast guard said its personnel on board rubber boats rescued residents who were trapped on roofs and trees, as waters rose rapidly. It released footage showing coast guard staff helping people from the roof of a house nearly engulfed by brownish floodwater to a rubber boat. They also help a villager climb down from a tree above the floodwater while another man, also wearing an orange life vest, waits for his turn.
With government contingency funds used for the coronavirus pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would look for money to help the provinces. He planned to visit the devastated region this weekend.
About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Ethiopia claims retaking towns from Tigray rebels

Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

Ethiopia claims retaking towns from Tigray rebels

Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
  • On Sunday, the rebels recaptured the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela, 11 days after Ethiopian forces claimed to have retaken it from the TPLF
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Ethiopian forces have recaptured several towns from Tigrayan rebels including Kobo and Woldiya in the north, the government announced on Saturday, as fierce fighting raged in the 13-month war that has left thousands dead.
The conflict between forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebel group has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis and prompted the UN’s top rights body to order an international probe into alleged abuses.
Abiy, a former lieutenant colonel in the military, announced last month that he would head to the front, following which the
government has claimed to have retaken several key towns. Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify battlefield claims.
But on Saturday, the government communication service said pro-Abiy forces “have managed to fully control Sanqa, Sirinqa, as well as the cities of Woldiya, Hara, Gobiye, Robit and Kobo.”
“The enemy force which escaped from destruction and was fleeing ... is being followed by our allied forces,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Starting late October, the two sides have each claimed major territorial advances with several key cities apparently changing hands in the weeks since.
On Sunday, the rebels recaptured the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela, 11 days after Ethiopian forces claimed to have retaken it from the TPLF.
The war broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking army camps.
He vowed a swift victory but the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, where Kobo and Woldiya are located.
The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes by both sides.
On Friday, the UN Human Rights Council voted to send international investigators to Africa’s second most populous nation amid warnings of looming generalized violence, in a move slammed by Addis Ababa.
Diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a cease-fire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.
Fears of a rebel march on the capital prompted countries such as the US, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although Abiy’s government has insisted the city was secure.

NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania — Der Spiegel

NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania — Der Spiegel
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania — Der Spiegel

NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania — Der Spiegel
  • Proposals made by NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe would in effect expand the alliance's "Enhanced Forward Presence" mission
  • NATO declined to comment on Der Spiegel's report
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: NATO’s top general has suggested the alliance should establish a military presence in Bulgaria and Romania following Russia’s troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Saturday.
It said the proposals made by Tod Wolters, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, would in effect expand the alliance’s “Enhanced Forward Presence” mission under which it has deployed military forces to the Baltic states and eastern Poland.
Der Spiegel did not directly quote Wolters. It said it had “information” that Wolters had “called for a reinforcement of troops on the eastern border” of NATO during a video link with military chiefs of “partner nations.”
It said the plan would in effect “expand NATO’s presence (to Romania and Bulgaria) through the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) mission.”
NATO declined to comment on Der Spiegel’s report. Extending NATO’s presence to Bulgaria and Romania is something that both countries have called for.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that NATO would “constantly assess the need to further adjust our posture, our presence, also in the Southeast of the region, because we need to be sure that we can always protect and defend allies against any threat.”
Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine has increased tensions between Moscow and NATO and the alliance has urged Russia not to invade the former Soviet republic.
Russia denies planning an invasion. It says it is responding to what it sees as threats to its own security from Ukraine’s increasingly close relations with NATO and aspirations to join the alliance.
Moscow said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee from NATO that it will give up any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine.

