You are here

  • Home
  • Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming
2 / 2
Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvjsg

Updated 13 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
  • Noor Alkhadra shatters glass ceiling about gamers’ gender specifications; lets her work speak for itself
Updated 13 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Women in Saudi Arabia have recently been venturing into new industries, making good headway with added support from their communities, including the exclusive club of indie game developers.

An ambitious dreamer and a gamer, Saudi entrepreneur Noor Alkhadra paved her way into the games development sector after years of playing games. She started gaming as a six-year-old thanks to her older brother and his treasure trove of games, and her passion grew after her brother left home to study abroad. Alkhadra was left with a goldmine of games and has not stopped since.

“Games help you believe in winning and never giving up. As gamers, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you,” Alkhadra told Arab News, adding: “Challenges become opportunities. A game is never made for you to lose no matter how difficult it is, it is meant for you to win and find creative and clever ways to do so. That habit is carried on with you throughout life.”

FASTFACTS

• In 2018, Noor Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous car racing vehicle, which became WeGeek’s partnership manager.

• In 2019, she launched “Robonetica,” a platform that teaches teenagers how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

Her journey into game development began while studying for her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, specializing in video game design at the Academy of Art University. She continued her education, obtaining a master’s in technology entrepreneurship at the University of Central Lancashire in England, and kick-started her company WeGeek, a video game events company.

Tapping into an underdeveloped and underscored field, she launched her video games event company in 2016, where public engagement was an integral part of the company’s vision. The unique community-focused gaming events company included testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, lightsaber shows, and more.

With over 20 events launched across London that focused on esports, gaming communities, and indie developers, Alkhadra partnered with companies such as Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, and Konami to further boost public engagement and give a better understanding of a game.

She initially wanted to start her company in Saudi Arabia. However, at the time, men and women were separated in events, and given that there are more male gamers than female gamers, it didn’t make sense for the young entrepreneur, so she opted for Britain instead until the time was right.

Games help you believe in winning and never giving up. As gamers, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you.

Noor Alkhadra

“I look to myself and say wow, these are companies to be respected and appreciated for what they provided to the gaming community over the years, and I’m lucky to have partnered with them,” she added.

In 2018, Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous car racing vehicle, which became WeGeek’s partnership manager.

She said that Roborace’s work is not far from the gaming industry. “They wanted to gamify the experience by having the car race with obstacles like in a racing video game, which is where I would come in. The CEO at the time was hired from one of the biggest gaming companies, Bandai Namco.”

In 2019, another avenue of development was starting, when she launched “Robonetica,” a platform that teaches teenagers how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

“I have developed a few video games when I was in university and later moved on to leading and overlooking the development of our Robonetica game: ‘The Red Planet Project’,” Alkhadra said.

“I was working on Robonetica in the period before COVID-19 emerged, it was closely related to artificial intelligence as the point of it was to teach the next generation how to code autonomous robots.

“We were aiming to give people access, enabling them to create their future rather than just being in the hands of the Zuckerburgs and Musks.”

To further her mark in the gaming industry, she launched a YouTube channel at the start of the year where she reviews games and tech devices, as well as providing educational tips on entering the sector, gaming news, and funny moments in the industry.

“I usually review the latest games when they come out. I focus on everything that makes a game good, such as character development, game mechanics, and storyline,” she added.

Being a woman involved in the indie gamer development industry helped her break an entrenched stereotype about gamers’ gender specifications.

“I’ve always loved video games, being in the gaming industry for over seven years in multiple disciplines from business to entertainment. But being a woman in the video game development industry was very uncommon, even in the US,” she said.

“I remember being the only girl in class, sometimes feeling uncomfortable in the beginning, but then I got used to it.

“Initially, I did feel like I had to work three times harder to prove myself. Then I stopped caring about proving myself and let my work speak for itself. Even on YouTube, I refuse to be called a girl gamer, I’m just a gamer.”

 

Topics: Noor Alkhadra Saudi entrepreneur

Related

Survey shows Saudi entrepreneurs ‘most optimistic in the world’
Business & Economy
Survey shows Saudi entrepreneurs ‘most optimistic in the world’
Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy
Updated 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy
  • Saudi Arabia launched numerous laws, programs to bolster workers’ rights under Labor Reform Initiative, says Sattam Amer Alharbi
  • Protections for expat workers were enhanced after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s governing authorities continue to enhance its labor reforms to improve the working environment and enhance the laws to protect workers’ rights and establish an attractive working environment.

Last year, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched a Labor Reform Initiative that streamlines labor market procedure, defines precise mechanisms, improves career mobility, and protects the rights of employers and employees. In March of this year, the LRI announced further reforms by offering expats working in the private sector more freedoms concerning employment, including domestic helpers.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sattam Amer Alharbi, deputy minister for control and development of work environment at the HRSD, said that the ministry, alongside other authoritative bodies in the Kingdom, has a clear framework to address workforce and employment issues, combat human trafficking, its challenges, preserving the rights of domestic workers and other matters of concern for both the employer and employee.

Human trafficking is recognized as a growing international phenomenon, but a uniform definition has yet to be adopted. The United Nations defines human trafficking as a crime that trades in people and exploits them for profit. Traffickers using fraudulent employment agencies coerce and deceive their victims take advantage of some of the most vulnerable groups who seek a better life.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The deputy minister said that human trafficking is a global problem and targets some of the most vulnerable groups, and many don’t comprehend the complexity of the term ‘human trafficking.’ In the Kingdom, the laws are clear, and authorities continue to raise awareness of defining this crime through campaigns.

• He said that the Kingdom has given this a top priority and taken concrete steps to counter human trafficking and Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving worker’s rights revolve around four main axes: Prevention, protection, assistance, protection through national and regional cooperation. Relevant authorities cooperate based on this strategy which is a clear indication of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter the crime.

The UN’s adopted the Convention against Transnational Organized Crime in 2000 and entered into force in 2003. The Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, is the first global legally binding instrument with an agreed definition on trafficking in persons. The Kingdom, alongside 173 countries, signed the protocol and has since reaffirmed its firm rejection of all forms of human trafficking and has made significant efforts to eliminate it.

“Human trafficking is a global problem and targets some of the most vulnerable groups, and many don’t comprehend the complexity of the term “human trafficking.” In the Kingdom, the laws are clear, and authorities continue to raise awareness of defining this crime through campaigns,” said the deputy minister.

Article 3 in Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law has stipulated that any person who commits an act of trafficking in persons shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding fifteen years or a fine not exceeding SR1 million or by both.

“The Kingdom has given this a top priority and taken concrete steps to counter human trafficking and Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving worker’s rights revolve around four main axes; prevention, protection, assistance, protection through national and regional cooperation. Relevant authorities cooperate based on this strategy which is a clear indication of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter the crime,” said Alharbi.

“The HRSD’s role is not simply to issue work permits, employee conflicts, Saudization for example, it plays a significant role in combating this crime as well. As a member of the national committee, the ministry, alongside other cooperative bodies, oversaw strategies that fight this crime which is very much related to labor market such as forcing employment of a labor worker, delaying domestic worker’s salaries, force labor of minors or children, working under difficult conditions, insufficient housing and more. We deal with many issues across the spectrum that degrade their dignity,” he added.

As many as 9-10 million foreign workers live and work in the Kingdom. The deputy minister stressed that the ministry had taken significant steps to protect the rights of labor workers, such as digitizing their contracts and the wages protection system.

“The most common offense is the refusal or continuous delay of wages. If a company delays the issuance of any worker’s salary, the ministery is immediately notified and actions are taken to ensure workers’ wages are paid,” adding that other common offenses include forcing a labor worker to pay their permit renewal fees or additional fees that the employer is responsible for that are escalated to the Public Prosecutor’s office to investigate.

The ministry’s ongoing field inspections monitor institutions and provide information to the workers as many of them might not know their labor rights or the means of filing a complaint. These inspections are essential as they can identify cases of human trafficking.”

The ministry has established a special division and committee to deal with the varied issues of human trafficking. Their services are numerous, from protection units to follow-up cases to providing health care and hiring lawyers to defend expat workers and working closely with several authorities, including foreign envoys.

“There are many issues that are unclear to many employers and employees still. Acts can land them in trouble with the law, and it’s essential to understand the laws. Each case brought to our attention can go two ways; for example, if wages are delayed by a month or two, a penalty is issued but won’t go beyond. Still, if an employee hasn’t received it in 3-4 months, it reaches a point where it falls under human trafficking crime, and the case is escalated to the Public Prosector’s office.

In nearly 40 years, over 20 million expat workers have passed through Saudi Arabia; many can still be found living in the Kingdom today, making it their home.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Saudi Arabia’s governing authorities have made it a priority to ensure the protection of every resident in the Kingdom, legal or illegal resident, providing them with free healthcare if needed, issue tickets for those who want to return to their countries, automated renewal of exit and entry visas and offering the COVID-19 vaccine free for all.

Topics: Saudi labor laws Sattam Amer Alharbi Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development human trafficking

Related

Saudi labor courts issued over 110k rulings in 2 years. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi labor courts issued more than 110,000 rulings in two years
257,000 expats leave the Saudi labor market in Q3 2020: Official figures
Business & Economy
257,000 expats leave the Saudi labor market in Q3 2020: Official figures

Thousands of labor, residency, border violators arrrested in Saudi Arabia

15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
SPA

Thousands of labor, residency, border violators arrrested in Saudi Arabia

15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested more than 15,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, an official report has revealed.
From Dec. 9 to 15, a total of 7,508 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 5,730 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,850 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 454 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 34 percent were Yemeni, 59 percent Ethiopian and 7 percent other nationalities.
A further 21 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 16 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property. Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi labor laws Saudi police

Related

15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations across KSA. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Thousands of residency, labor, border violators arrested across KSA
14,000 residency, labor, border violators arrested in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
14,000 residency, labor, border violators arrested in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia celebrates Arabic on World Arabic Language Day

Saudi Arabia celebrates Arabic on World Arabic Language Day
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia celebrates Arabic on World Arabic Language Day

Saudi Arabia celebrates Arabic on World Arabic Language Day
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Kingdom has taken a lead in raising the profile of the Arabic language locally, regionally and internationally, promoting the language of the Holy Qur’an and having vast experience in teaching the Arabic language to speakers of other languages. That comes in celebration of World Arabic Language Day on Dec. 18, with this year’s theme being “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilizations”. 

The Saudi Ministry of Education is asserting its historic role in building a bridge between cultures and peoples and reiterating its contributions to knowledge and science, identity-strengthening, cultural diversity and world dialogue and peace. 

The ministry is holding a celebration at its headquarters today to highlight the efforts of the leadership in serving the Arabic language, contributing to disseminating its science and culture and providing scholarships to beneficiaries from all around the world. 

On World Arabic Language Day, the ministry is promoting the participation of education departments, schools, universities and Saudi schools abroad, as well as organizing activities and events that strengthen the Arabic language, in person or remotely through the Madrasati (My School) and Rawdati (My Kindergarten) platforms and the Ain educational channel.

The ministry continues to serve the Arabic language and showcase its importance by developing the Arabic language curricula, increasing the application of linguistics in school curricula and enhancing students’ comprehension skills. It has dedicated five to 10 minutes of reading and writing at the beginning of courses and organized contests and events dedicated to Arabic calligraphy and language. It has also strengthened the use of the Arabic language in educational institutions as a communication language, encouraged scientific translations from foreign languages into Arabic and established universities and departments dedicated to the language in government and private universities. 

Furthermore, the ministry is providing programs to teach the language to non-Arabic speakers in Saudi schools abroad, as well as serving exchange students and Arabic and Islamic communities and introducing the Arabic culture widely. 

King Abdulaziz University (KAU) supports the teaching of the Arabic language, harnessing all its practical and managerial potential to advance the language. KAU accommodates a department for the Arabic language and literature and an Arabic Language Institute for speakers of other languages. The university prides itself in its teaching of the language to non-Arabic speakers, presenting the Arabic culture with advanced technology and effective partnerships and offering educational programs such as a general diploma, postgraduate studies, Arabic short courses and Arabic for special purposes such as for workers in medicine. It also accommodates a center for translation and a center for research excellence in the Arabic language. 

The “Mubeen” project at King Abdulaziz University is considered a landmark in raising the profile of the Arabic language in the community. Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal gave the order to start implementing the project on an area of 11,000 square meters. 

KAU adopted the project to raise awareness on the importance of the Holy Qur’an, with the continuous follow-up of Dr. Abdulrahman Obaid Al-Youbi, president of KAU, to showcase the importance of the Arabic language. It is considered one of the university’s greatest goals to maintain the language as a focus to preserve our identity. The project aims to promote the sustainability of all linguistic programs and initiatives that aim to serve the Arabic language. 

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal also launched the first international conference entitled “Arabic Language and Digital Transformation” at the Jeddah Principality headquarters. The event was organized by the Endowment for the Language of the Qur’an at KAU within the activities of the Makkah Cultural Forum under the slogan “How to be a role model in the digital world.” A yearly award entitled “The Holy Qur’an Award” will also be given with the support of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. 

The conference included dialogue sessions about the importance of the Arabic language. It honored the late Dr. Mohammed Khodr Oreif for his literary, cultural and linguistic contributions and was attended by academics and specialists

Saudi Arabia’s UN representative cautions on new resolution’s references to gender  

Saudi Arabia’s UN representative cautions on new resolution’s references to gender  
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s UN representative cautions on new resolution’s references to gender  

Saudi Arabia’s UN representative cautions on new resolution’s references to gender  
  • Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said terms such as “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” go against Saudi Arabia’s history
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, cautioned that a new resolution referencing “women in all their diversity,” “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” fails to take into account respect for other cultural norms.

The UN General Assembly’s resolution called “upon States to take measures to eliminate laws, regulations and practices that discriminate, directly or indirectly, against citizens in their right to participate in public affairs, including based on race, colour, ethnicity, national or social origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, language, religion, political views or on the basis of disability.”

In his comments carried by the Saudi Gazette, Mouallimi said that God created man and woman, male and female, arguing that what is not male and female is “against nature.”

Terms such as “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” go against Saudi Arabia’s history, as well as the voice and legislation of many other countries.

He said that international democracy can only be practiced if it is based on a moral foundation that respects the values and cultures of other peoples.

"The imposition of values and concepts that are inconsistent with this divine nature is rejected by countries whose culture, religious identity, customs and traditions reject these values and concepts,” he said.

“From the perspective of the firm belief of the Kingdom that every state has the right to enact laws and regulations in accordance with the moral values of their societies and accordance with their culture and religious identity, and because the sponsors of the resolution ignored our firm stance on the highly sensitive terms and concepts contained in the text of the resolution, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reservations regarding what is stated in draft resolution No. A/C.3/76/L.45/Rev.1.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN

Related

More than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year’s award

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany: Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them
Updated 18 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: More than 330 students, male and female, are being shortlisted to take part in the fifth phase of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, also known as Ibdaa.

The front-runners in the central exhibition stage will qualify for the final stage of the competition before taking part in the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2022.

Ibdaa is a science and engineering competition organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It is Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition, empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

Some 110 talented male and female students from the western region are showcasing their projects at King Abdulaziz University’s King Faisal Convention Center over three days, beginning on Wednesday. Earlier, over 220 contestants presented their projects in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, as part of the central stage of the competition. The contestants received training courses in specialized workshops.

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. Their main task is to examine the projects and approve the winning ones for the next sixth stage before the final phase.    

According to Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany, deputy secretary-general of corporate relations and business development at Mawhiba, more than 103,000 students participated in the competition. He added that 333 of these have qualified for the ongoing stage.

“We are in the third central exhibition of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, where 110 students of both genders from the country’s western, southern and northern regions are taking part to display their innovative works before a specialized judging committee can give its preliminary evaluation,” Al-Othmany said.

He added that the committee will select some of the projects for the next phase of the Olympiad. He further said that they have recently concluded similar exhibitions in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, where more than 220 students participated.

“We will now select 150 participants from the three central exhibitions to compete in the next stage, which will be held in Madinah under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman. Each project will be evaluated and judged by four assessors. We will then select the best projects to represent Saudi Arabia in the ISEF 2022, where 2,000 to 2,500 students will be representing up to 90 countries,” he told Arab News.

He noted that Saudi students have won 83 prizes since Mawhiba began participating in the annual international event.

Speaking about the criteria by which a project is judged, the deputy secretary-general said that a group of specialized academics examine all the projects submitted and decide which ones qualify for the other stages of the competition.

“Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them. We also aim to guide the participants to deploy their creativity and talents in finding solutions to the problems in their societies, such as issues related to the environment, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health and sustainable development,” he said.

Abeer Taher, supervisor of creativity at the Jeddah education department, told Arab News that they evaluate the projects of their students before filing them to Mawhiba.

She added that they also communicate with universities and research centers to facilitate the talents’ work and provide them with every possible assistance.

“Some 33 female students and 10 male students of the Jeddah education department have reached this stage of this year’s edition of the competition,” said Taher, who is also a ministerial STEM supervisor.

She hoped that more teachers would be trained in searching for talented students and caring for them. She noted that Ibdaa provides its students with the skills of scientific research, such as deep questioning and critical thinking.  

Giving a brief on his project, Abdullah Ruaidan, an 11th-grade student from Makkah, told Arab News that his project involves a warning system that can detect tsunamis that cause substantial environmental damages and casualties.

“The objective of my idea is to construct an ocean buoy that can act as a real-time early warning system. The idea also aims to develop a control center using AI to collect and analyze given data and activate a warning,” Ruaidan said. He added that underwater sensors can detect the speed and direction of the tsunami.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

Mawhiba carried out more than 258 international programs, benefiting 562 students. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi high school students enroll in Mawhiba Ambassadors program
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba crowns Mawhoob competition winners

Latest updates

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy
Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy
Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming
Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.