Saudi bourse's TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell
  • The highest gainer of the session was Naseej International Trading Co., up 4 percent
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul’s main index TASI fell 0.63 percent on Sunday’s opening bell, down to 11,240 points, after rising for the past five consecutive days.

The parallel index Nomu remained flat at 25,968 points.

The highest gainer of the session was Naseej International Trading Co., up 4 percent to SR33.8 ($9).

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, weighed most on the index, declining 2.57 percent with around 83.2 million worth of shares traded in the early morning.

The Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank opened lower to reach SR141 and SR23.62, compared to SR142 and SR24 respectively, from the previous close.

Bullet points: 

- Saudi Tadawul’s main index fell 0.63 percent on Sunday’s opening bell.

- The parallel index Nomu remained flat at 25,968 points.

- SABIC was the biggest decliner.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Tadawul news updates for Dec. 19, 2021: Premarket

Tadawul news updates for Dec. 19, 2021: Premarket
Updated 19 December 2021
Salma Wael

Tadawul news updates for Dec. 19, 2021: Premarket

Tadawul news updates for Dec. 19, 2021: Premarket
Updated 19 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Here are 6 factors to watch on Saudi bourse before kicking off the trading week:

Sadr Logistics Co.’s SR150 million ($40 million) rights issue offering was slightly undersubscribed with around 0.2 million rump shares, which will be offered starting Dec. 21, 2021.

United Electronics Co., extra, is to complete its first expansion outside the Gulf Cooperative Council by launching a fully owned subsidiary in Egypt with an initial investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds.

Ataa Educational Co. announced its interim financial results for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021, in which the company boosted its net profit to SR67.8 million, up 1276 percent from SR4.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

Saudi Enaya Insurance and Amana Insurance invited their shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting to vote on their previously announced merger – both to be held on Jan. 9, 2022.

International Co. for Water and Power Projects, ACWA power, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for a $108 million wind project owned by the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Co. revised its capital increase through rights issue recommendation, reducing the value of the shares to SR249 million instead of SR250 million.

Last time the market was open

·Last week, Saudi Bourse saw gains for 5 consecutive days.

·Tadawul’s main index TASI last closed at 11,312 points, in contrast to 10,939 points in the prior week.

·The parallel index Nomu hit its highest value in over nine months, reaching 25,954 points.

 

Topics: Finance

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based United Electronics Co., known as extra, to inject 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) as an initial investment for a fully owned subsidiary in Egypt, marking its first expansion outside the Gulf Cooperation Council, it said in a bourse filing.

Topics: Finance

Startup of the Week: From UAE to Saudi Arabia, offering customers a flexible car experience

Startup of the Week: From UAE to Saudi Arabia, offering customers a flexible car experience
Updated 19 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: From UAE to Saudi Arabia, offering customers a flexible car experience

Startup of the Week: From UAE to Saudi Arabia, offering customers a flexible car experience
Updated 19 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: From the UAE to Saudi Arabia, invygo aims to solve today’s public transport problems.

Public transportation is underdeveloped in the Middle East and North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, where only 33 percent of residents have access to it.

The firm, invygo, was established by cofounder and CEO Eslam Hussien in the UAE in 2018, and began its operations in the Kingdom in 2020.

They have received almost 1,000 customers in the Kingdom since they arrived, and almost 3,000 customers in the UAE.

“Only 140 people, out of a thousand, have a passenger car in the MENA region, and that is one of the lowest rates in the world. And to just give you an anchor on how it compares to the developing countries, both Brazil and Russia hover at 300 per 1,000,” he told Arab News.

The company enables people to get a car on a monthly subscription without any credit checks, no bank statements, and no surprises in terms of charges. Customers can swap cars every month and pay the difference, this includes service, maintenance, roadside assistance, even a replacement car.

“You know exactly how much you are going to pay for the car. And without debt or the commitment to a debt,” he said.

“You get to upgrade, downgrade or return the car on a month to month basis with a very minimal fee,” he added.

The transport firm has had 9x growth since the peak of the pandemic (April 2020 till 

today), indicative of the demand for flexible car experiences.

In that time it has also raised $4.2 million. The investors included Signal Peak Ventures, JS Group, Wealth Well, Knollwood Investment Advisory and Saudi investors Faisal Al-Kadi, Khalid Al-Khudairi and Ahmed Alola.

It supports dealers and rental companies to monetize inventory with 40,000 cars available across 50 brands. In the Kingdom, Enterprise (Al Jomeih), Budget Saudi and Al Jabr are some of the company’s partners.

46 percent of invygo’s customers are women across all markets. Customers can download the mobile application, and browse and pick the car that fits their needs. 

All a customer must bring is their national ID and driver’s license. They can purchase the service through Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit or credit cards, even Mada.

“You go through a simple process where you tell us when and where you want your car to be delivered and the car will be delivered all the way to your doorstep,” he said.

“We’re actually 33 percent cheaper than monthly car rental in Saudi Arabia, and 25 percent cheaper than a one-year leased car from any financial institution,” he added.

Topics: Invygo START-UPs transportation #StartupoftheWeek Start-up of the Week

NEOM, TRSDC to help boost Saudi aquaculture yield fivefold by 2030

NEOM, TRSDC to help boost Saudi aquaculture yield fivefold by 2030
Updated 18 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Rinat Gainullin

NEOM, TRSDC to help boost Saudi aquaculture yield fivefold by 2030

NEOM, TRSDC to help boost Saudi aquaculture yield fivefold by 2030
Updated 18 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: State-owned NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co. are spearheading the Saudi government’s efforts to boost the yields of the aquaculture sector fivefold by 2030 in coordination with other key private players.

The sector is expected to get a boost in the short-to-medium term through various projects to increase production to 600,000 tons per year, the deputy minister for agriculture told Arab News.

Collaboration

In addition to NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co., the projects will be implemented with the assistance from Naqua, Jazadco, Saudi Fisheries Co., said Ahmed Aleyada. 

Currently, the sector’s production is 100,000 tons per year.

Responding to an Arab News query, TRSDC said it’s working with Blue Planet Ecosystems to start seafood production early next year. “Our focus will be on trying to farm local species to help regenerate the ecosystem as well as provide seafood native to the Red Sea for our guests to eat.

“All of our aquaculture plans are focused on regeneration and local species and using sustainable methods like mangrove aquaculture and recirculating systems.”

It further said: “Our near-term goal is to focus on quality rather than quantity and local/native Saudi fish rather than typically farmed fish like Atlantic sea bream and sea bass.

“Our technologies and techniques may eventually lead to large-scale production in the long run.”

The Kingdom aims to boost shrimp and fish output by helping private companies to develop aquaculture on the Red Sea coast.

 

Largest fish farm

The expansion projects will be carried out by the Kingdom’s largest market player, the National Aquaculture Group, also known as Naqua, a private firm Tabuk Fish as well as by several other Saudi or foreign companies. It would be pertinent to mention here that Tabuk Fish signed a deal with NEOM in April 2021 to establish the largest fish farm in the Middle East and North Africa, according to NEOM.

Naqua currently produces shrimp, Barramundi fish, and sea cucumber, etc., according to the company website. It aims to push the production volume up to 250,000 tons in the long term and to achieve the goal it is considering a sizable investment to boost the output in the short term. The company’s share in the local market was 86 percent in 2018, however, it might have narrowed by now due to rising competition in the sector.

Given that Naqua’s output accounted for 80 percent of the GCC’s total production of aquaculture products in 2018 and the Tabuk Fish project is said to become the largest in the MENA region, one can assume Tabuk project alone should contribute no less than 100,000 tons to the overall Saudi aquaculture production going forward. The rest of the growth should come from Naqua’s expansion and other Saudi or foreign companies.

National program

The increased activity in the sector is a result of Saudi Arabia’s National Fisheries Development Program launched in 2015. The program aims at expanding the Kingdom’s aquaculture output to 600,000 tons per year by 2030. It also targets the creation of about 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the fisheries sector over the same period.

In this regard, the Saudi government has been striving to create the necessary infrastructure to ensure biosafety and high quality of seafood produced in the Kingdom. These efforts are reflected by the Saudi Aquaculture Society’s program that was carried out in 2016-2019, which aimed at implementing prevention methods against the spread of diseases and pathogens at all stages in the supply chain process in the sector right until the provision of the product to the customer.

The program will also be essential if the Kingdom were to continue exporting aquaculture products to different regions worldwide, including Europe, the US, and China which will be the country’s key overseas markets.

Biosecurity

During its implementation, the biosecurity program led by the society drew samples of over 145,000 creatures in a process that took more than 3,255 working days in-field. Some 10,345 tests were conducted as well. The program has been of crucial importance, especially when considering the 2010 outbreak of the viral white spot disease in the country’s most cultured species, marine shrimp.

Aquaculture is currently the world’s fastest-growing food sector which accounts for over 50 percent of the total global seafood supply. Seafood consumption in the Kingdom is projected to grow 7.4 percent annually, according to NEOM. “Saudi Arabia enjoys the most favorable climate conditions for a successful aquaculture operation,” Aleyada told Arab News.

Topics: Saudi Arabia aquaculture fish shrimp TRSDC NEOM Naqua

Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy damaging hub's aviation industry, says Qatar Airways chief

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID strategy damaging hub’s aviation industry, says Qatar Airways chief
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID strategy damaging hub’s aviation industry, says Qatar Airways chief

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID strategy damaging hub’s aviation industry, says Qatar Airways chief
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Hong Kong’s strict adherence to a zero-COVID strategy is damaging the hub’s aviation industry and “killing” Cathay Pacific, a major shareholder in the city’s home carrier told local media.

Following Beijing’s lead, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s strictest quarantine measures and travel curbs, which has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker took issue with a border-control rule that temporarily bans airlines that have brought in infected passengers.

“You can’t just shut the aviation industry (down) because somebody got infected coming in (on) someone’s aeroplane,” he told the South China Morning Post.

Al-Baker added that he was “a little disappointed” that Hong Kong has remained closed, and he had expected a major part of Cathay's fleet to be flying again.

Qatar Airways is Cathay’s third-largest shareholder, with a 9.6 percent stake purchased for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million) in 2017.

Under Hong Kong’s rules, if an airline brings in too many infected passengers on a particular route, it is banned from flying that route for two weeks.

Those rules have been tightened over fears of the omicron variant, which Hong Kong has recorded 14 cases of as of Friday.

Qatar Airways has been banned five times since November 2020, according to the SCMP.

Last month, British Airways announced it was suspending Hong Kong flights after crew members were required to quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test among the staff.

Earlier this month, AFP reported that Cathay has been hit by a wave of pilot resignations, with employees citing exhaustion and growing resentment.

Some Cathay flights operate on a closed-loop system, requiring pilots to spend weeks shuttling within plane-to-hotel bubbles to avoid triggering quarantine when they return.

Global delivery giant FedEx said last month that it would relocate its pilots overseas and shut down its crew base in Hong Kong, citing the city’s anti-coronavirus policies.

Topics: Qatar Airways Aviation industry Hong Kong COVID-19

