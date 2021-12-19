You are here

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup
Baniyas Club claim the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup men's title for the second year running. (UAEJJF)
Arab News

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup
  • Palm Sports Academy Team 777 make history with victory in first-ever women’s championship
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Baniyas Club claimed the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup men’s title for a second successive year, with Palm Sports Academy Team 777 making history as winners of the first-ever women’s championship in front of a large crowd at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The season’s end in the UAE had the five best-performing clubs and academies — Al-Ain, Al-Wahda, Baniyas, Palm Sports Academy Team 777 and Sharjah Self-Defense Club — competing in an open belt competition across under-16s, under-18s and adult categories.

Baniyas clinched the final round of the men’s championship to take the title, ahead of Al-Wahda in second and Al-Ain in third.

Salem Nayef Al-Kathiri, executive director of Baniyas Club, said: “The President’s Cup is the most valued local title and one of the most prominent championships that contribute to highlighting new talent and providing the national team with stars who are able to compete globally.”

Baniyas made it a double with victory in the under-18 competition, with Al-Ain and Al-Wahda second and third, respectively, while in the under-16s, Sharjah Self-Defense Club won the title, with Al-Ain runners-up and Palms Sports Academy Team 777 in third.

In the women’s division, Palms Sports Academy Team 777 made history with victory in the first edition of the competition. Al-Wahda showed its strength to finish second, with Sharjah Self-Defense Club in third.

Sharjah took victory in the women’s under-18 event, with Al-Ain Club second and Palm Sports Academy Team 777 third. In the under-16 women’s category, Al-Wahda won the title, Palms Sports were runners-up and Al-Ain third.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, president of the UAE and Asian federations, said: “The level of the championship has progressed and the performance has risen considerably over the years.”

He added: “The standard this year was on par with international championships and the real winner is the sport of jiu-jitsu in the country. Championships such as this are crucial in finding a distinguished group of talents capable of representing the national teams in upcoming competitions.”

Al-Hashemi said: “This has been a year of achievements for UAE jiu-Jitsu, with our competitors amassing 71 medals across continental and world championships. We also organized 24 local and international championships in the UAE, the most ever, and I thank the commitment of everybody in the jiu-jitsu family.”

On the introduction of the women’s championship, he said: “This is a landmark moment for the sport. It is important and shows how female participation is growing. The achievements of UAE female athletes are commendable and this championship will only help their development.”

Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “The joy that I saw on the faces of players and coaches and their celebrations after the competition show how much they enjoy the sport of jiu-jitsu.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi

Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi

Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • Siobhan Haughey sets new championship record in the 100m freestyle at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, while China’s Bingjie Li (women’s 800m freestyle) and the Netherlands (mixed 4x50 medley relay) also register new marks  
ABU DHABi: Three more world records have been broken on the third day of action at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 

Hong Kong, China’s Siobhan Haughey (100m freestyle), China’s Bingjie Li (800m freestyle) and the Netherlands (mixed 4x50m medley relay) proved to be too good for their opponents, winning gold medals to record new marks in the prestigious global event. 

For the second time in three days, Haughey made history as she produced an impressive performance to win the world title in 50.98 seconds. Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem and US swimmer Abbey Weitzeil clinched silver and bronze, respectively.  

It was the second gold medal for Haughey in Abu Dhabi following her world record victory in the 200m freestyle on Thursday, meaning the 24-year-old becomes the first woman to complete the 100m/200m freestyle double at a single world championships in either long course or short course. 

“It’s amazing to win as this is my first short course world championship and to have two gold medals so far is really good. I’m really happy with how everything is going so far,” she said. 

Li came out on top in her 800m freestyle race, clocking 8:02.90, almost four seconds ahead of Russian Swimming Federation’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova and Italy’s Simona Quadarella.  

Fans did not have to wait too long for another record to fall as the Netherlands (1:36.20) held off US and Italy in the mixed 4x50m medley relay. 

Matteo Rivolta became the fourth Italian man to win an individual world short course title after holding off South Africa’s Chad Le Clos and Russia Swimming Federation’s Andrei Minakov in the 100m butterfly. 

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “I’m very happy with the gold. It was my first final in the short course and I’m really happy to compete at a high level. I hoped I could have gone a little bit faster but I couldn’t expect nothing more than what I have done tonight.”  

Other winners on the day included American Nic Fink (men’s 200m breaststroke), with his compatriot Rhyan White coming out top in the women’s 200m backstroke.  

Topics: FINA swimming

Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 19 December 2021
John Duerden

Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • Goals come in extra time after tense 90 minutes ended goalless at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor
Updated 19 December 2021
John Duerden

DOHA: Algeria defeated Tunisia 2-0 to lift the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup trophy in Qatar on Saturday, in a hard-fought final between the two North African giants.

It took a spectacular strike from Amir Sayoud after 99 minutes to break the deadlock in a tight game that had been goalless at the end of normal time. Yacine Brahimi then sealed the win with the final kick.

To lose by two goals was harsh on Tunisia. Either team could have ended up winning this clash at Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al-Khor. It was a fine end to what has been an exciting, enthralling competition. 

As the African champions, who had defeated Morocco and Qatar in the knockout stages, celebrated in front of their fans, the start of the game already seemed like ancient history despite an exciting opening. 

Tunisia, who had not lost a competitive match against Algeria for 34 years, started brightly and came close to taking the lead after 13 minutes. A long free-kick made its way to the far post with Bilel Ifa waiting, and while his header beat the goalkeeper, it bounced back off the crossbar. Soon after, Hocine Benayada was not far away from putting the ball into his own net when trying to clear a Tunisian attack.

Then suddenly, with 20 minutes on the clock, Algeria should have scored on the break. Baghdad Bounedjah broke free on the right and it seemed Tayeb Meziani just had to tap the ball home from close range, but somehow the 25-year-old shot wide. Ten minutes later, Brahimi also looked set to score from close range after great work on the left from Mohamed Belaili, but his shot was blocked. 

It all became a little bad-tempered for the rest of the half as referee Daniel Siebert showed the yellow card four times in the final few minutes. 

The second-half started brightly as the first with both teams getting into dangerous positions without creating the clear cut chances needed to break the deadlock. It was end-to-end football but there were usually defenders there to get in a last-ditch tackle or block. That was summed up with 10 minutes remaining, when Tunisia’s Mohamed Drager was about to pull the trigger inside the area, only for Ilyes Cheti to clear the danger.

Neither coach wanted to ring changes and Tunisia’s approach looked likely to be vindicated as they started to fire more set pieces into the Algerian area, but without much return. Extra time had looked likely for much of the second-half, but this has been a tournament of late goals, and Seifeddine Jaziri had the best chance of the half in the last minute. The tournament’s top scorer burst through on goal but, after being forced wider than he would have liked by the Algerian defence, he fired into the side netting.

It was always going to take something special to break this tightest of deadlocks, and it came in the 99th minute. Amir Sayoud had the ball 25 meters from goal and, for once, there was a clear sight of goal, with the substitute letting fly with his left foot, and the ball soaring into the top corner to give goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance.

As expected, Tunisia came back and in the final seconds of the first period of extra time, Raiss M’Bolhi had to make a smart save from a fierce Mohamed Ali Ben Rhomdane shot. Early in the second period, Mohamed Firas Ben Larbi came close, shooting inches wide from the edge of the area.

The Carthage Eagles continued to push forward with increasing desperation and had a corner in stoppage time with ‘keeper Hassen going into the opposition box. Algeria cleared and there was Brahimi to run into an empty Tunisian half, and roll the ball home from close range to start the celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, Qatar took third place ahead of Egypt, winning a penalty shootout 5-4 after 120 minutes of football ended goalless. Mohamed Sherif was the one to miss the target for Egypt.

Topics: Qatar 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Algeria Tunisia football soccer

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
  • "I am very happy to have concluded this deal," 45-year-old Ronaldo said in a video posted on social media
  • Globoesporte.com reported that Ronaldo will pay about 60 million euros to become the club's majority shareholder
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil striker Ronaldo said on Saturday that he was buying Cruzeiro, the club where he made his professional debut, but which has been languishing in Brazil’s Serie B for two seasons.
“I am very happy to have concluded this deal,” the 45-year-old said in a video posted on social media by club president Sergio Santos Rodrigues.
“I have a lot to give back to Cruzeiro, to take Cruzeiro where it deserves to be,” Ronaldo added holding a club shirt with the No.9 and his nickname ‘Fenomeno’ on the back.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us. I ask the fans to get connected to the club again, to go to the stadium, because we will need a lot of strength and unity. We have a lot of work and ambition to make Cruzeiro great again.”
Globoesporte.com reported that Ronaldo will pay 400 million reais (about 60 million euros) to become the club’s majority shareholder.
He already has a controlling stake, acquired in 2018, in Spanish club Valladolid, who were relegated to the second division last season.
Ronaldo, who is from Rio de Janeiro, joined Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte, making his professional debut in 1993 aged 16.
He scored 56 goals in 58 matches for the club, which earned him a call-up to the 1994 World Cup in the United States where he collected a winner’s medal without playing a single minute.
After the World Cup, Cruzeiro sold Ronaldo to PSV Eindhoven.
He went on to shine at Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan before ending his career at Sao-Paulo based Corinthians in 2011.
At the 2002 World Cup he scored eight goals in seven games as Brazil won again.
Ronaldo was voted FIFA World Player of the Year three times and received the Ballon D’Or twice.
Cruzeiro won the Brazilian league as recently as 2013 and 2014 and the cup in 2017 and 2018 but were relegated at the end of 2019.
The club flirted with another relegation last season before finishing 14th place in Brazil’s second division.

Topics: Ronaldo Brazil Cruzeiro

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
  • Julian Brandt gave Dortmund a first-half lead, but Hertha roared back with three unanswered goals
  • Haaland barely had one shot on goal and showed his frustration at Dortmund's poor display as Hertha fought hard from the first whistle
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Marco Richter scored twice as hosts Hertha Berlin earned a shock 3-2 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund Saturday to leave Bayern Munich nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Julian Brandt gave Dortmund a first-half lead, but Hertha roared back with three unanswered goals as Ishak Belfodil equalized before Richter scored twice.
Dortmund substitute striker Steffen Tigges pulled one back shortly after he replaced Brandt, but the visitors head into the winter break having won just once in their past four league games.
Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday and will start the new year as overwhelming favorites for a 10th straight Bundesliga title.
Just four days after losing 4-0 at mid-table Mainz, Hertha bossed Dortmund and crucially kept Erling Haaland quiet after the Norwegian had scored four goals in a 5-2 romp in the same fixture last season.
Haaland barely had one shot on goal and showed his frustration at Dortmund’s poor display as Hertha fought hard from the first whistle.
Forward Myziane Maolida tapped an early shot past Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, but the goal was disallowed with Belfodil marginally offside.
Dortmund took the lead when Haaland spotted a run by Brandt, who chipped in with half an hour gone.
It was 1-0 at the break, but Hertha stamped their authority with two goals within six minutes.
Belfodil beat Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and tucked his shot under Hitz to claim his first Bundesliga goal for three years.
Moments later Brandt lost the ball and Maolida laid it off to his right for Richter to hammer in.
He then grabbed his second with 21 minutes to go after getting in behind the defense following Brandt’s loose pass before Tigges gave Dortmund late hope.
Earlier, Eintracht Frankfurt continued their rise up the table with a sixth win in seven games as Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom scored for the third match in succession to seal a 1-0 victory over Mainz.
Frankfurt broke into the top five, having started last weekend 12th, as Lindstrom added to goals he scored in wins against Moenchengladbach and Leverkusen over the past week.
When Rafael Borre snuck in behind the defense, the Colombia striker chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper straight into the path of Lindstrom who tapped in the winner on 35 minutes.
The clubs passed each other in the table as Mainz dropped to eighth.
Union Berlin went sixth — and level with Frankfurt on 27 points — thanks to former Germany striker Max Kruse, who scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bochum two days after getting married.
Fourth-placed Hoffenheim snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach after defender Kevin Akpoguma tapped in a last-gasp equalizer.
Gladbach, who had lost their four previous league games, took a first-half lead when Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored from close range.
Domenico Tedesco suffered his first loss in three games as coach of RB Leipzig after his side lost 2-0 at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld.
After forward Janni Serra put the visitors 1-0 up, Bielefeld substitute Fabian Klos was shown a red card for fouling Leipzig defender Willi Orban soon after coming on.
Despite being a man down, Bielefeld clinched the win when Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa hit the bottom corner with 15 minutes left.
Second-from-bottom Bielefeld have won their last two games after Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Bochum.
Greuther Fuerth are now 11 points adrift at the foot of the table after their goalless draw at home to Augsburg.

Topics: Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Hertha Berlin

Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
  • Despite the defeat, the former world No. 1 remains optimistic with his progress and his tennis going into 2022
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Andy Murray fell at the final hurdle in his quest to end the year with a tournament victory afer losing the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final in straight sets to Russian Andrey Rublev.

The world No. 5 won 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to seal the title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. Murray had battled back in the second set, but was unable to force a third set and lost in the tie-break.

He had beaten fellow Briton Dan Evans and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on his way to reaching the final.

Despite the defeat, the former world No. 1 remains optimistic with his progress and his tennis going into 2022.

“I have been pretty healthy over the last three months, I've got to play a lot of matches,” he said.

“I just need to find a way of turning some of these matches against the top players around and hopefully I can have some big runs in the biggest tournaments again, that's my goal, I'm trying as hard as I can to do that,” he added.

Murray is scheduled to play in the Australian Open for the first time since 2018, which starts in Melbourne on Jan.

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Championship Abu Dhabi UAE Andy Murray

