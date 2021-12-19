Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC

Over the years, there's been a lot of chatter around McDonald's food, and we're here to tell you why it's all been misleading.
Truth be told, there are no secrets to McDonald’s burgers and the delicious menu items you crave.
Since their inception, McDonald’s restaurants across the Gulf have consistently been providing their customers the food they love, made with only high-quality ingredients.
If you are still wondering what really goes into McDonald’s food, here are ten facts, that will give a good idea of what goes on behind the scenes:
- All of McDonald’s burger patties are made of 100 percent pure halal beef cuts, sourced from suppliers who meet the strictest food quality and safety standards. There are no additives, preservatives, or fillers added to the beef, just a little salt and pepper to season on the grill.
- When it comes to McDonald’s World-Famous Fries, the secret to their deliciousness is simple: Just carefully selected high-quality strain, non-GMO premium potatoes and with no animal derivatives, from trusted farmers. These potatoes get cooked using a 100 percent vegetarian canola-sunflower oil blend then served fresh to customers with a mere pinch of salt.
- Only 100 percent halal white meat chicken goes into McDonald’s chicken products. That’s right, no added hormones or preservatives, and always cooked to perfection. The famous Chicken McNuggets are covered with a special tempura batter made of wheat flour and starch and cooked in a 100 percent vegetarian mix of rapeseed and sunflower oil for that extra crisp!
- While the beef is sourced from three main countries, Australia, Brazil, and Jordan, McDonald’s chicken comes from Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. All beef and chicken suppliers adhere to McDonald's stringent food quality, safety standards as well as its strict Halal practices.
- Whenever possible, several local markets across the GCC channel their efforts in developing a domestic supplier base, provided they meet the company's stringent standards and high customer demands.
- All suppliers, whether local or regional, must comply with McDonald’s food safety requirements and are subject to compliance audits.
- All meat served at McDonald’s restaurants is delivered frozen. Freezing is not only a safe and efficient way to preserve food, but also ensures high standards of food quality.
- McDonald’s only uses the freshest, crispiest produce in their sandwiches. It all comes from certified farms with the best agricultural practices, then thoroughly cleaned by approved suppliers before being delivered fresh to our restaurants.
- McDonald’s has a strong food traceability system, meaning that they are able to follow the movement of a food product and its ingredients throughout the supply chain. Traceability exercises are done periodically at McDonald’s to validate that the system is always working effectively with no interruptions in the food chain system.
- All McDonald’s foods are 100 percent halal and are slaughtered using halal “Zabiha” methods. All meat suppliers implement globally recognized food safety and halal standards across all processes and all restaurants are halal certified by local authorities in each market.
So, there you have it – the truth behind McDonald’s food. No secrets, just quality ingredients, and hard work, that’s it!