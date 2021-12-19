You are here

Ten facts you didn't know about McDonald's food in the GCC

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC
All of McDonald’s burger patties are made of 100 percent pure halal beef cuts, sourced from suppliers who meet the strictest food quality and safety standards. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC
  • All of McDonald’s burger patties are made of 100 percent pure halal beef cuts, sourced from suppliers who meet the strictest food quality and safety standards
Updated 19 December 2021

Over the years, there's been a lot of chatter around McDonald's food, and we're here to tell you why it's all been misleading. 

Truth be told, there are no secrets to McDonald’s burgers and the delicious menu items you crave. 

Since their inception, McDonald’s restaurants across the Gulf have consistently been providing their customers the food they love, made with only high-quality ingredients. 

If you are still wondering what really goes into McDonald’s food, here are ten facts, that will give a good idea of what goes on behind the scenes: 

  1. All of McDonald’s burger patties are made of 100 percent pure halal beef cuts, sourced from suppliers who meet the strictest food quality and safety standards. There are no additives, preservatives, or fillers added to the beef, just a little salt and pepper to season on the grill. 
  2. When it comes to McDonald’s World-Famous Fries, the secret to their deliciousness is simple: Just carefully selected high-quality strain, non-GMO premium potatoes and with no animal derivatives, from trusted farmers. These potatoes get cooked using a 100 percent vegetarian canola-sunflower oil blend then served fresh to customers with a mere pinch of salt. 
  3. Only 100 percent halal white meat chicken goes into McDonald’s chicken products. That’s right, no added hormones or preservatives, and always cooked to perfection. The famous Chicken McNuggets are covered with a special tempura batter made of wheat flour and starch and cooked in a 100 percent vegetarian mix of rapeseed and sunflower oil for that extra crisp!
  4. While the beef is sourced from three main countries, Australia, Brazil, and Jordan, McDonald’s chicken comes from Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. All beef and chicken suppliers adhere to McDonald's stringent food quality, safety standards as well as its strict Halal practices.
  5. Whenever possible, several local markets across the GCC channel their efforts in developing a domestic supplier base, provided they meet the company's stringent standards and high customer demands. 
  6. All suppliers, whether local or regional, must comply with McDonald’s food safety requirements and are subject to compliance audits. 
  7. All meat served at McDonald’s restaurants is delivered frozen. Freezing is not only a safe and efficient way to preserve food, but also ensures high standards of food quality. 
  8. McDonald’s only uses the freshest, crispiest produce in their sandwiches. It all comes from certified farms with the best agricultural practices, then thoroughly cleaned by approved suppliers before being delivered fresh to our restaurants.
  9. McDonald’s has a strong food traceability system, meaning that they are able to follow the movement of a food product and its ingredients throughout the supply chain. Traceability exercises are done periodically at McDonald’s to validate that the system is always working effectively with no interruptions in the food chain system. 
  10. All McDonald’s foods are 100 percent halal and are slaughtered using halal “Zabiha” methods. All meat suppliers implement globally recognized food safety and halal standards across all processes and all restaurants are halal certified by local authorities in each market. 

So, there you have it – the truth behind McDonald’s food. No secrets, just quality ingredients, and hard work, that’s it! 

Topics: Corporate McDonald's GCC

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
Media
Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
McDonald’s has more than 40 million active app users in its biggest six markets and now offers delivery in more than 30,000 restaurants. (File/Reuters)
Media
McDonald’s creates new unit to focus on global digital app

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket, the leading regional retail chain, celebrated a significant success story this week when it became the first hypermarket chain in the Kingdom to receive international recognition for the robust data security environment that it has in place throughout its chain of 24 retail outlets in the Kingdom.

Crossbow Labs, the leading cybersecurity compliance and certification body in the region, issued the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Certification of Compliance to LuLu Hypermarket.

The certificate was received by Saudi Arabia LuLu Hypermarkets director Shehim Mohammed in the regional office.

LuLu Hypermarket officials expressed their pleasure at receiving the certification and said that it was an acknowledgement of the stringent security practices the hypermarket employs to secure customers’ payment transaction, information and other personal data, across all its stores in Saudi Arabia.

“The certification not only recognizes LuLu Hypermarket’s compliance to all certification standards, it also provides customers with a layer of assurance that the details of their transactions are securely handled and not stored with LuLu Hypermarkets in any manner,” said CIO Piyush Kumar Chowhan. 

“Over the last few years, in view of LuLu Hypermarket’s extensive and growing operations in Saudi Arabia and around the world, and in the face of increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats, it has become imperative to employ a safe and secure data protection system that adopts international best practices in cybersecurity initiatives.

“The hypermarket’s adherence to security protocols are on par with the best in the world, in order to strengthen customers’ trust in the hypermarket. The certification is an acknowledgement of these security efforts aimed at keeping data breaches at bay and protecting the hypermarket from both monetary and reputational damage,” Mr. Chowhan added.

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, the community developer bringing new and sustainable ways of living to the Kingdom, has been recognized as one of the top ten employers in the country.

The certification comes after independent assessment carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Their proprietary assessment analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process including employee survey, that is considered to be the industry standard for the assessment of human resources practices in the workplace.

ROSHN received outstanding scores in areas such as leadership, learning and development, compensation and benefits, corporate social responsibility, and personal growth and teamwork.

In a statement released at the time of certification David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO, said, “People are at the centre of ROSHN’s strategy when it comes to designing our new communities, and the same goes for our internal organization. We couldn’t do the things we do without our valuable human resource. I want to congratulate those members of the ROSHN family who have helped to make this one of the top 10 companies to work for in Saudi Arabia – this award is a testament to your dedication and commitment during a dynamic and exciting phase of ROSHN’s journey.”

Certification by Best Places to Work helps companies to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, nurture talent and reward their strongest performers.  According to Best Places to Work, certified organizations financially outperform the market average.

Ahmed Alhomoud, Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN, said, “Attracting and retaining the best people to the ROSHN family is central to the company’s success. We’ve worked hard to create an environment where individuals can grow professionally and reach their full potential. ROSHN’s achievements are built on the many individual stories of our employees, and therefore we will continue to invest in the people we work with as we create our ROSHN communities across the Kingdom.”

ROSHN is a national community developer, powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). It has a mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of home ownership. ROSHN builds communities that look both to Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people. The first project, SEDRA, located just south of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is an integrated, walkable community designed to enhance interaction between residents and encourage a healthy lifestyle with a variety of essential facilities such as green spaces, cycle tracks, hospitals, medical centres, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.

Al Madinah to support MIT Arab startup competition

Al Madinah to support MIT Arab startup competition
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Al Madinah to support MIT Arab startup competition

Al Madinah to support MIT Arab startup competition
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia announced that Al Madinah Al Munawarah Chamber would support the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition this year as a Business Alliance partner, organized by Community Jameel Saudi Arabia and Bab Rizq Jameel, under the patronage and supervision of the governorate of Madinah region.

Al Madinah Al Munawarah Chamber and the MIT Enterprise Forum Startup Competition partnership comes in line with the role played by both sides with regards to enhancing business development and economic growth in the Madinah region and the Kingdom.

The two parties also aim at promoting economic development with social impacts, serving as a gateway to government and private sector programs to empower entrepreneurs and create projects as well as sustainable jobs in the Madinah region and the Arab world.

On this occasion, Al Madinah Al Munawarah Chamber Secretary General, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Abualnasr, said: “We were keen at Al Madinah AlMunawarah Chamber to support the MITEF Startup Competition in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world and to be the business partner of this year’s event.”

This partnership stems from the role the Chamber plays with regards to fostering business development and economic growth in the Madinah region, empowering entrepreneurs, supporting distinct ideas, attracting investors to Madinah, and developing the region business sectors in line with the Vision 2030 objectives that focus on turning Madinah to a digital, technological and innovative center.”

“This competition will contribute to building and nurturing the culture of entrepreneurship, and create local and regional work opportunities. It is indeed a golden chance for gathering, networking, building relationships as well as getting training, mentoring, and funding,” Abualnasr added.

On Dec. 27, 2021, 60 semifinalists (20 from each track) will be selected from the pool of applications to proceed to the next steps.

These teams will have the opportunity to attend the final event in Madinah, during which this year’s Startup Investment Forum (SIF)will also take place.

Three lucky winners will be selected from each track, and their names announced during the final awards ceremony taking place at King Salman International Convention Center in Al-Madinah Al-Munawara on Feb. 23, 2022.

A total of nine winners across the different tracks will receive cash prizes as follows: The first prize for the winners of both Startup and Social Entrepreneurship tracks will be 50K for each team.

The first prize for the winners of the Ideas track will be 15K. The prize for the first runner-up of each track will be 10k, and the prize for the second runner-up of each track will be 5K.

For more information on the MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022 application submissions process, eligibility, and judging criteria, please visit the competition website.

Oman Air signs deal with Paul Maxence Lounge at Paris airport

Oman Air signs deal with Paul Maxence Lounge at Paris airport
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Oman Air signs deal with Paul Maxence Lounge at Paris airport

Oman Air signs deal with Paul Maxence Lounge at Paris airport
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a service agreement with Paul Maxence Lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, offering complimentary access for its business class passengers. The agreement coincides with Oman Air’s route resumption between Muscat and Paris, which took effect on Oct. 31.

Business class passengers and Sindbad Gold tier members can access the lounge for free, while economy class passengers can purchase access to the lounge for  $70. Stylishly appointed and equipped with a full range of amenities, Paul Maxence Lounge offers welcome respite from busy airport crowds and provides passengers a quiet, private space to dine, work or freshen up before their flight.

“In signing this service agreement with Paul Maxence Lounge, Oman Air business class passengers and Sindbad Gold members flying from Paris can now enjoy an enhanced travel experience that combines comfort, elegance and convenience in an exceptionally relaxing space,” said Rocio Jolivet, Oman Air country manager for France.

“Oman Air economy class passengers can also access the lounge for a fee and elevate their travel journey with the sophistication of French hospitality.”

Complimentary Wi-Fi, à la carte menu prepared to halal-certified standards offering hot and cold food and beverages, shower facilities, outdoor smoking terrace, and prayer room are just some of the amenities available to lounge visitors between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. daily in Terminal 2A.

‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’

‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’
Updated 15 December 2021
Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’

‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’
Updated 15 December 2021
Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

We celebrate International Human Rights Day 2021 under the theme Equality: That “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” This takes place on Dec. 10, to commemorate the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 73 years ago. 

The declaration consists of a wide range of human rights and fundamental freedoms that we are all entitled to enjoy wherever we are in the world. The declaration guarantees our rights without any discrimination based on nationality, place of residence, sex, ethnic origin, religion, language or any other status.

Over the years, the declaration has been accepted as a contract between governments and their people. Almost all countries have accepted it.

The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization considers that education, culture, and science are among the most important rights to be shared among people, because every individual has the right to study, learn, and enjoy culture and the arts so that peoples progress towards a bright future. 

ALECSO is keen to make all possible efforts to contribute to the development of the best educational and scientific programs in the belief that science and learning are the cornerstones of the development and prosperity of peoples. 

The question now is: Can an economy based on human rights provide the necessary needs for human beings? 

The biggest global challenge facing our time, especially in the Arab world, is the lack of basic human needs. Addressing this challenge effectively requires measures rooted in human rights, a renewed political commitment, and the involvement of all stakeholders. 

Sustainable economics based on justice, human rights and the right to sustainable development in its three aspects: economic, social and environment, are essential to building a new society, economy and environment based on human rights, and this supports societies in a better, more equitable and sustainable manner for the generations of today and tomorrow. Therefore, an economy based on human rights must form the basis of the new social contract. 

We are richer now in terms of “sustainable social development” because we are currently living in a geopolitical transition period. We are going through successive financial and health crises that have long-term and multidimensional effects, especially on millions of young people. 

Unless their rights are protected, including decent jobs and social protection, the COVID-19 generation is at risk of falling prey to the harmful effects of deepening inequality and poverty. 

This also shows the importance of sustainable environmental development, as environmental degradation, especially climate change, pollution, and the destruction of nature, greatly affect individuals, groups and peoples who live in fragile conditions and lack a clean and healthy environment. 

These effects exacerbate pre-existing inequalities and negatively impact the human rights of today and tomorrow’s generations. 

I am now talking about human rights in the Arab world in light of the spread of the pandemic and other disasters. 

In July 2021, United Nations reports on the impact of the crisis on the countries of the Arab world stated that the region, in which about 436 million people live, initially maintained rates of infection and death rates below the global average, but things soon became “a cause for concern,” due to the inadequate primary healthcare in many countries. 

The pandemic has also exacerbated decades-old challenges, such as violence and conflict, inequality, unemployment, poverty, inadequate social safety nets, and inadequately responsive systems. The double shock of the pandemic and low oil prices prompted the International Monetary Fund to cut its economic forecast for East and North Africa to its lowest level in 50 years. 

The number of poor people is expected to reach 115 million, which represents a quarter of the region’s population.

The International Monetary Fund says that many of the new poor are mainly from the middle classes. If the poverty rate persists for a long time, political and social stability will be threatened. Especially since many countries in the region have taken exceptional measures to confront the pandemic but have often used the pandemic as an excuse to impose excessive restrictions. 

Ladies and gentlemen, there is nothing more appropriate than human rights to prevent conflicts, violence and disturbances, and to build resilience through equality, inclusion and non-discrimination. 

Human rights have the power to address the root causes of conflicts and crises, by addressing grievances, eliminating inequality and exclusion, and allowing people to participate in the decisions that affect their lives. 

Societies that protect and promote human rights for all are more robust and resilient societies and are better prepared through human rights to manage disasters, including from the consequences of global warming, and to respond to unexpected crises such as the pandemic. 

Equality, inclusion, and non-discrimination are central to sustainable development. Realizing human rights for all ensures that people receive the human rights benefits of development, but, when certain people or groups of people are excluded or face discrimination, inequality inevitably leads to a cycle of conflict and crisis. 

I ask God that the celebration of Human Rights Day 2021 will be an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in rebuilding the world we want, and the need for global solidarity, our interdependence, and our common humanity. 

