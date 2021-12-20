Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference

Amazon in the Middle East and North Africa has concluded yet another edition of its annual tech conference, AMTECH 2021. The two-day virtual tech event brought together regional and global Amazon leaders with participants from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Egypt’s

thriving local landscapes, to showcase innovation, best practices, share knowledge, and recognize top experts in their respective fields.

In its third edition, which took place on Dec. 8-9, AMTECH 2021 focused on opportunities in the region covering topics such as machine learning, emerging technologies, industry trends, new payment methods, and customer behaviors.







AMTECH 2021 has given us another opportunity to relook at our passion for invention and the various ways we can continue to serve customers better.

Ronaldo Mouchawar

Vice president of Amazon MENA



Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, and Faisal Rafi, director of technology of Amazon MENA, inaugurated the event.

HIGH LIGHTS • With ‘Invent and Simplify’ as its main theme, AMTECH 2021 covered topics such as innovation and technologies for e-commerce in the region, industry trends, customer behaviors, and new payment methods. • The 2021 edition of AMTECH took place virtually, connecting Amazon leaders from around the world with participants from Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region

The joint keynote speech shed light on how the company maintains a strong focus on “Invent and Simplify,” one of Amazon’s leadership principles and the overarching theme of this year’s event, touching upon the need to stay ahead of fast-changing business environments and customer needs.

Mouchawar said: “We were very excited to once again connect with some of the brightest minds and vibrant talent across the MENA region, as they come together with Amazon leaders from across the world for a packed AMTECH 2021 event. Following a series of successful events in past years, this year’s conference perfectly demonstrated the synergy that exists between innovation and customer-centric thinking. We are very proud and thankful of the exchange that took place as our teams at Amazon engaged once again with incredible talent from the region. AMTECH 2021 has given us another opportunity to relook at our passion for invention and the various ways we can continue to serve customers better.”

In addition to a series of talks, AMTECH 2021 comprised engaging Q&A sessions and fireside chats for participants to engage directly with Amazon employees during the conference. Samir Kumar, vice president of International Retail at Amazon, gave a presentation titled “How Exciting is it to be an Amazonian?” as he deep dived into the company culture and best practices.

Abdo Chlala, director of other hardlines GCC at Amazon MENA, also gave a presentation titled “How Customers Shop Online? Key Trends” that discussed key trends in online shopping behavior.



