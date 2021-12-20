You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference

Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/buf83

Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference

Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Amazon in the Middle East and North Africa has concluded yet another edition of its annual tech conference, AMTECH 2021. The two-day virtual tech event brought together regional and global Amazon leaders with participants from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Egypt’s
thriving local landscapes, to showcase innovation, best practices, share knowledge, and recognize top experts in their respective fields.
In its third edition, which took place on Dec. 8-9, AMTECH 2021 focused on opportunities in the region covering topics such as machine learning, emerging technologies, industry trends, new payment methods, and customer behaviors.




AMTECH 2021 has given us another opportunity to relook at our passion for invention and the various ways we can continue to serve customers better.
Ronaldo Mouchawar
Vice president of Amazon MENA

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, and Faisal Rafi, director of technology of Amazon MENA, inaugurated the event.

HIGHLIGHTS

• With ‘Invent and Simplify’ as its main theme, AMTECH 2021 covered topics such as innovation and technologies for e-commerce in the region, industry trends, customer behaviors, and new payment methods.

• The 2021 edition of AMTECH took place virtually, connecting Amazon leaders from around the world with participants from Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region

The joint keynote speech shed light on how the company maintains a strong focus on “Invent and Simplify,” one of Amazon’s leadership principles and the overarching theme of this year’s event, touching upon the need to stay ahead of fast-changing business environments and customer needs.
Mouchawar said: “We were very excited to once again connect with some of the brightest minds and vibrant talent across the MENA region, as they come together with Amazon leaders from across the world for a packed AMTECH 2021 event. Following a series of successful events in past years, this year’s conference perfectly demonstrated the synergy that exists between innovation and customer-centric thinking. We are very proud and thankful of the exchange that took place as our teams at Amazon engaged once again with incredible talent from the region. AMTECH 2021 has given us another opportunity to relook at our passion for invention and the various ways we can continue to serve customers better.”
In addition to a series of talks, AMTECH 2021 comprised engaging Q&A sessions and fireside chats for participants to engage directly with Amazon employees during the conference. Samir Kumar, vice president of International Retail at Amazon, gave a presentation titled “How Exciting is it to be an Amazonian?” as he deep dived into the company culture and best practices.
Abdo Chlala, director of other hardlines GCC at Amazon MENA, also gave a presentation titled “How Customers Shop Online? Key Trends” that discussed key trends in online shopping behavior.


 

Topics: Amazon

Related

Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic decor that is inspired by heritage.
Corporate News
Shaza Makkah wins ‘The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ award
The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
Corporate News
Sipchem shows novel products, services at 15th GPCA forum

Sipchem shows novel products, services at 15th GPCA forum

The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Sipchem shows novel products, services at 15th GPCA forum

The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Sahara International Petrochemical Company, one of the leading companies in the petrochemical sector, has successfully showcased its innovative products and services at the 15th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum. In addition to highlighting its capabilities, the company served as a sponsor at the three-day event, which took place from Dec. 7-9 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE.
Over the last decade, the annual forum has served as a vital platform for the chemical industry, bringing together business leaders to address key challenges, recommend effective solutions and share knowledge and experience. Held under the theme “Redefine. Reshape. Reinvent: The Chemical Industry in a Post-pandemic Reality,” this year’s event welcomed industry experts from across the globe to lay the foundation for collaborative, sustainable, and successful recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sipchem delegation was led by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saadoon together with other senior executives. The forum provided Sipchem with an outstanding platform to showcase its diverse portfolio of products and services, which includes over 15 chemical and polymer products that are distributed in more than 40 countries around the world.
Commenting on Sipchem’s participation in the event, Al-Saadoon,  said: “We are proud to support the annual forum, which is one of the most important gatherings for the region’s petrochemical industry and plays a vital role in shaping the future of our sector. It has been very encouraging to reconnect with our industry peers and discuss the latest developments as we seek to leave behind the challenges created by the global pandemic.”
“Sipchem achieved remarkable financial results in the past three quarters. During the third quarter, we reported a leap in net profits to SR1.02 billion from SR10 million in Q3 2020. We have established a strong position that will enable the company to emerge from the pandemic period with renewed confidence. Participating in distinguished events such as the annual forum helps us to build on this momentum and we are looking forward to further growth and success in the new year ahead,” Al-Saadoon added.

Topics: SIPCHEM

Related

Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic decor that is inspired by heritage.
Corporate News
Shaza Makkah wins ‘The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ award
Photo/Supplied
Corporate News
Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference

Shaza Makkah wins ‘The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ award

Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic decor that is inspired by heritage.
Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic decor that is inspired by heritage.
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Shaza Makkah wins ‘The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ award

Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic decor that is inspired by heritage.
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Shaza Makkah, the 5-Star hotel among the first in line hotels in Jabal Al-Ka’bah to Haram, has won “The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel” at The World Travel Awards 2021.
The hotel is being recognized for the third consecutive year for its unique guest experience and world class services to visitors of Makkah.
Upon receiving the prestigious award, Bassam Khanfar, general manager said: “We are honored to be recognized by The World Travel Award as the World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel 2021. This milestone comes in line with our continuous efforts and commitment to provide the best hospitality service and create a memorable experience for all of our guests.”
Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic décor. Its contemporary art inspired by classic silk route heritage evokes its wonder, artistry, the beauty of shapes and colors, the Middle Eastern charm along with other sophisticated details. These features make Shaza Makkah undoubtedly the perfect luxury escape that immediately embraces one with absolute serenity.
The World Travel Award brand is an ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, established in 1993 to reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Topics: Shaza Makkah

Related

Photo/Supplied
Corporate News
Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference
The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
Corporate News
Sipchem shows novel products, services at 15th GPCA forum

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC
Updated 19 December 2021

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC

Ten facts you didn’t know about McDonald’s food in the GCC
  • All of McDonald’s burger patties are made of 100 percent pure halal beef cuts, sourced from suppliers who meet the strictest food quality and safety standards
Updated 19 December 2021

Over the years, there's been a lot of chatter around McDonald's food, and we're here to tell you why it's all been misleading. 

Truth be told, there are no secrets to McDonald’s burgers and the delicious menu items you crave. 

Since their inception, McDonald’s restaurants across the Gulf have consistently been providing their customers the food they love, made with only high-quality ingredients. 

If you are still wondering what really goes into McDonald’s food, here are ten facts, that will give a good idea of what goes on behind the scenes: 

  1. All of McDonald’s burger patties are made of 100 percent pure halal beef cuts, sourced from suppliers who meet the strictest food quality and safety standards. There are no additives, preservatives, or fillers added to the beef, just a little salt and pepper to season on the grill. 
  2. When it comes to McDonald’s World-Famous Fries, the secret to their deliciousness is simple: Just carefully selected high-quality strain, non-GMO premium potatoes and with no animal derivatives, from trusted farmers. These potatoes get cooked using a 100 percent vegetarian canola-sunflower oil blend then served fresh to customers with a mere pinch of salt. 
  3. Only 100 percent halal white meat chicken goes into McDonald’s chicken products. That’s right, no added hormones or preservatives, and always cooked to perfection. The famous Chicken McNuggets are covered with a special tempura batter made of wheat flour and starch and cooked in a 100 percent vegetarian mix of rapeseed and sunflower oil for that extra crisp!
  4. While the beef is sourced from three main countries, Australia, Brazil, and Jordan, McDonald’s chicken comes from Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. All beef and chicken suppliers adhere to McDonald's stringent food quality, safety standards as well as its strict Halal practices.
  5. Whenever possible, several local markets across the GCC channel their efforts in developing a domestic supplier base, provided they meet the company's stringent standards and high customer demands. 
  6. All suppliers, whether local or regional, must comply with McDonald’s food safety requirements and are subject to compliance audits. 
  7. All meat served at McDonald’s restaurants is delivered frozen. Freezing is not only a safe and efficient way to preserve food, but also ensures high standards of food quality. 
  8. McDonald’s only uses the freshest, crispiest produce in their sandwiches. It all comes from certified farms with the best agricultural practices, then thoroughly cleaned by approved suppliers before being delivered fresh to our restaurants.
  9. McDonald’s has a strong food traceability system, meaning that they are able to follow the movement of a food product and its ingredients throughout the supply chain. Traceability exercises are done periodically at McDonald’s to validate that the system is always working effectively with no interruptions in the food chain system. 
  10. All McDonald’s foods are 100 percent halal and are slaughtered using halal “Zabiha” methods. All meat suppliers implement globally recognized food safety and halal standards across all processes and all restaurants are halal certified by local authorities in each market. 

So, there you have it – the truth behind McDonald’s food. No secrets, just quality ingredients, and hard work, that’s it! 

Topics: Corporate McDonald's GCC

Related

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
Media
Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
McDonald’s has more than 40 million active app users in its biggest six markets and now offers delivery in more than 30,000 restaurants. (File/Reuters)
Media
McDonald’s creates new unit to focus on global digital app

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures

LuLu Saudi Arabia wins PCI DSS recognition for cybersecurity measures
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket, the leading regional retail chain, celebrated a significant success story this week when it became the first hypermarket chain in the Kingdom to receive international recognition for the robust data security environment that it has in place throughout its chain of 24 retail outlets in the Kingdom.

Crossbow Labs, the leading cybersecurity compliance and certification body in the region, issued the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Certification of Compliance to LuLu Hypermarket.

The certificate was received by Saudi Arabia LuLu Hypermarkets director Shehim Mohammed in the regional office.

LuLu Hypermarket officials expressed their pleasure at receiving the certification and said that it was an acknowledgement of the stringent security practices the hypermarket employs to secure customers’ payment transaction, information and other personal data, across all its stores in Saudi Arabia.

“The certification not only recognizes LuLu Hypermarket’s compliance to all certification standards, it also provides customers with a layer of assurance that the details of their transactions are securely handled and not stored with LuLu Hypermarkets in any manner,” said CIO Piyush Kumar Chowhan. 

“Over the last few years, in view of LuLu Hypermarket’s extensive and growing operations in Saudi Arabia and around the world, and in the face of increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats, it has become imperative to employ a safe and secure data protection system that adopts international best practices in cybersecurity initiatives.

“The hypermarket’s adherence to security protocols are on par with the best in the world, in order to strengthen customers’ trust in the hypermarket. The certification is an acknowledgement of these security efforts aimed at keeping data breaches at bay and protecting the hypermarket from both monetary and reputational damage,” Mr. Chowhan added.

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers

ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, the community developer bringing new and sustainable ways of living to the Kingdom, has been recognized as one of the top ten employers in the country.

The certification comes after independent assessment carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Their proprietary assessment analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process including employee survey, that is considered to be the industry standard for the assessment of human resources practices in the workplace.

ROSHN received outstanding scores in areas such as leadership, learning and development, compensation and benefits, corporate social responsibility, and personal growth and teamwork.

In a statement released at the time of certification David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO, said, “People are at the centre of ROSHN’s strategy when it comes to designing our new communities, and the same goes for our internal organization. We couldn’t do the things we do without our valuable human resource. I want to congratulate those members of the ROSHN family who have helped to make this one of the top 10 companies to work for in Saudi Arabia – this award is a testament to your dedication and commitment during a dynamic and exciting phase of ROSHN’s journey.”

Certification by Best Places to Work helps companies to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, nurture talent and reward their strongest performers.  According to Best Places to Work, certified organizations financially outperform the market average.

Ahmed Alhomoud, Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN, said, “Attracting and retaining the best people to the ROSHN family is central to the company’s success. We’ve worked hard to create an environment where individuals can grow professionally and reach their full potential. ROSHN’s achievements are built on the many individual stories of our employees, and therefore we will continue to invest in the people we work with as we create our ROSHN communities across the Kingdom.”

ROSHN is a national community developer, powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). It has a mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of home ownership. ROSHN builds communities that look both to Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people. The first project, SEDRA, located just south of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is an integrated, walkable community designed to enhance interaction between residents and encourage a healthy lifestyle with a variety of essential facilities such as green spaces, cycle tracks, hospitals, medical centres, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.

Latest updates

Eddie Howe laments Newcastle’s defensive mistakes and costly refereeing decisions
Eddie Howe laments Newcastle’s defensive mistakes and costly refereeing decisions
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Yemen’s quest for security, stability and peace
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Yemen’s quest for security, stability and peace
Newcastle fans remain defiant after 4-0 loss to Manchester City 
Newcastle fans remain defiant after 4-0 loss to Manchester City 
Death toll passes 200 after Philippines typhoon
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later
In October 2020, US investigators reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods”. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.