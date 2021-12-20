Shaza Makkah, the 5-Star hotel among the first in line hotels in Jabal Al-Ka’bah to Haram, has won “The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel” at The World Travel Awards 2021.
The hotel is being recognized for the third consecutive year for its unique guest experience and world class services to visitors of Makkah.
Upon receiving the prestigious award, Bassam Khanfar, general manager said: “We are honored to be recognized by The World Travel Award as the World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel 2021. This milestone comes in line with our continuous efforts and commitment to provide the best hospitality service and create a memorable experience for all of our guests.”
Comprising 251 guest rooms and suites, Shaza Makkah interiors convey a fusion of elegance and the spirit of classic Arabic décor. Its contemporary art inspired by classic silk route heritage evokes its wonder, artistry, the beauty of shapes and colors, the Middle Eastern charm along with other sophisticated details. These features make Shaza Makkah undoubtedly the perfect luxury escape that immediately embraces one with absolute serenity.
The World Travel Award brand is an ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, established in 1993 to reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.
Shaza Makkah wins ‘The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ award
https://arab.news/rwb3x
Shaza Makkah wins ‘The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ award
Shaza Makkah, the 5-Star hotel among the first in line hotels in Jabal Al-Ka’bah to Haram, has won “The World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel” at The World Travel Awards 2021.