Women stage global hunger strike in support of Zaghari-Ratcliffe

LONDON: Women around the world will take turns fasting for 24 hours in a show of solidarity with detained British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and to pressure the British government to do more to secure her release.
The campaign, led by women’s rights group FiLiA, follows a three-week hunger strike by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, mounted outside the UK’s Foreign Office last month.
Lisa-Marie Taylor, the chief executive of FiLiA, said women from the UK, India, Morocco, and Iran had already signed up to take part in the fasting relay.
“Richard has made it clear he doesn’t want people to get poorly,” she told The Guardian.
“So we thought we’d organize a chain of women to each fast for a day to keep the pressure on the government and show Nazanin how much support she has from women in the UK and globally.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, having first been arrested and accused of plotting to overthrow the regime in March 2016. Having served a five-year sentence, she was locked up for another year, accused by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of making propaganda against the regime.
Hunger strikers in the UK will also be asked to lobby their MPs to push for action to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
FiLiA’s hunger strike campaign was also inspired by the actions of Margaret Owen, a barrister specializing in women’s human rights, who took up the mantle of hunger-striking for a further eight days on behalf of Ratcliffe after he was forced to conclude his strike.
Owen, 89, who visited Ratcliffe four times during his hunger strike, said: “Each time I sat next to him, I was so impressed but also so worried by the third week with the state of his health. We knew that Nazanin was begging him to stop. So I told him, I’m going to hunger strike for you.”
The barrister has a long history of hunger-striking, having also carried one out for over a week as part of a campaign to free Shaker Aamer, the last Brit locked up in Guantanamo Bay in 2013.
“I probably survive a six-day hunger strike much better than much younger people because people my age don’t eat much anyway,” she said.
Ratcliffe said: “There is something humbling about realizing people who you didn’t know about are doing this act of solidarity, that no one’s letting us be forgotten.”
He also said his daughter was upset that his own strike had not brought her mother home.
He said: “She certainly has been asking why it didn’t work: ‘You told me you were going on hunger strike to get Boris Johnson to get mummy back and mummy’s not back yet.’ And we’re preparing for Christmas without mummy again.”
NEW DELHI: Pick up a pencil anywhere in India and it is highly likely it was made using the soft wood of poplar trees native to Ukhoo, a village in Pulwama district in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The area, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a radio show last year, supplies more than 90% of the wood used by India’s pencil manufacturers, earning it the nickname “pencil village.”
But as pandemic school closures have dealt a major blow to the education and related industries, Ukhoo too has seen a sharp drop in demand for its main product, pencil slats, leading factory owners to reduce their workforce.
Out of 18 slat factories in the Kashmir Valley, 17 are in Pulwama district and seven in Ukhoo on the banks of the Jhelum River.
"Earlier, we used to have a turnover of over $130,000 per month, now it's just $27,000 to $40,000,” said pencil slat factory owner Manzoor Ahmad Allaie, who owns Jhelum Agro Industries, adding that his unit's production had reduced to 30 percent of pre-coronavirus levels and revenue had significantly decreased.
The 45-year-old businessman said he set up his factory in 2013 when he first learnt that a pencil factory was sourcing wood from the valley.
"I visited pencil manufacturing units in Jammu and found that they are making slats out of logs before making pencils," he said. "Then I suggested to manufacturers that this wooden block can be made in the valley itself and that will save the cost and time, and in 2013 we set up the first unit."
Allaie started with 15 employees, a number that grew tenfold over the year, he said, saying his company and other local producers supplied pencil factories in Jammu, Chandigarh and Gujarat, and one of the country's largest pencil manufacturers, Nataraj.
Now, the pandemic had plunged the industry into a “deep crisis,” said Feroz Ahmad, the owner of Barkat Agro Industries, which entered the business in 2014.
"This industry not only employs locals but also people from outside,” he said, “but the government is not doing enough to protect us." he said.
Allaie agreed that Ukhoo needed the “attention of the government."
A local administration official said the government was exploring ways to give the industry a boost through incentives but manufacturers first needed to "fulfill certain requirements."
"The pencil industry in the Ukhoo village is in an unorganized sector that means the factories are operating from private lands," Mahmood Ahmad Shah, an industries and commerce director in the Jammu and Kashmir administration, told Arab News. "We are exploring the possibilities to find some lands in Ukhoo village and declare it an industrial estate and move the industries there."
A recent ministry of home affairs report said Ukhoo would be developed as a “special zone” for manufacturing.
“Now the whole country would be supplied finished pencils,” the report said, “manufactured completely in Pulwama.”
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations
Updated 20 December 2021
AFP
SURIGAO CITY, Philippines: The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surpassed 200 on Monday, as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food.
The Philippine Red Cross reported “complete carnage” in coastal areas after Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools “ripped to shreds.”
The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages — sparking comparisons with Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
At least 208 people were killed and 52 were missing after the latest disaster to hit the archipelago, with hundreds more injured after the storm ravaged southern and central regions, the national police said.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.
“Our situation is so desperate,” said Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the hard-hit seaside city of Surigao, which was devastated by the storm.
They urgently needed “drinking water and food,” he said.
One of the hardest-hit islands was Bohol — known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills,” and tiny tarsier primates — where at least 74 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on his official Facebook page.
There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of the storm when it slammed into the country packing wind speeds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.
At least 10 people died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP on Sunday.
S.O.S was painted on a road in the popular tourist town of General Luna on Siargao island, where surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, as people struggled to find water and food.
Swathes of the affected areas have no communications, hampering efforts by disaster agencies to assess the full extent of the storm’s damage.
Electricity also has been knocked out, affecting water-refilling stations and ATMs.
Some victims expressed frustration at the government’s response to the disaster.
“No one showed up — I don’t know where the politicians and (election) candidates are,” said a visibly angry Levi Lisondra, an elderly resident in Surigao City, on the northern tip of Mindanao.
“We paid big taxes when we were working and now they can’t help us.”
President Rodrigo Duterte visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Saturday and pledged to release two billion pesos ($40 million) to assist recovery efforts.
Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed to hard-hit areas.
Coast guard and naval vessels, as well as aircraft carrying food, water and medical supplies, have been dispatched, while heavy machinery — like backhoes and front-end loaders — have been sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the globe’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.
Typhoon Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was at the time the deadliest storm ever to have made landfall and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.
Leftist millennial wins election as Chile’s next president
Boric’s victory is likely to be felt throughout Latin America, where ideological divisions have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reversed a decade of economic gains, exposed longstanding deficiencies in health care
Updated 20 December 2021
AP
SANTIAGO, Chile: A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.
With almost 99 percent of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric won 56 percent of the votes, compared to 44 percent for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast.
In a model of civility that broke from the polarizing rhetoric of the campaign, Kast immediately recognized defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his “grand triumph.” Meanwhile outgoing President Sebastian Pinera — a conservative billionaire — held a video conference with Boric to offer his government’s full support during the three month transition.
“I am going to be the president of all Chileans,” Boric said in the brief televised appearance with Pinera.
Boric’s victory is likely to be felt throughout Latin America, where ideological divisions have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reversed a decade of economic gains, exposed longstanding deficiencies in health care and deepened inequality.
At 35, Boric will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office in March and only the second millennial to lead in Latin America, after El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele.
He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education. On the stump, he vowed to “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.
Kast, who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead of Boric by two points in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Boric.
Boric was able to reverse the difference by a larger margin than pre-election opinion polls forecast by expanding beyond his base in the capital, Santiago, and attracting voters in rural areas who don’t side with political extremes. For example, in the northern region of Antofagasta, where he finished third in the first round of voting, he trounced Kast by almost 20 points.
An additional 1.2 million Chileans cast ballots Sunday compared to the first round, raising turnout to nearly 56 percent, the highest since voting stopped being mandatory in 2012.
“It’s impossible not to be impressed by the historic turnout, the willingness of Kast to concede and congratulate his opponent even before final results were in, and the generous words of President Pinera,” said Cynthia Arnson, head of the Latin America program at the Wilson Center in Washington. “Chilean democracy won today, for sure.”
Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8 percent of the vote in 2017. An admirer of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, he rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values and playing on Chileans’ fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.
As a lawmaker he has a record of attacking Chile’s LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a fellow conservative, of betraying the economic legacy of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, the country’s former military leader. Kast’s brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet’s top advisers.
“I’m very relieved,” said Mónica Salinero, a teacher who joined in the celebration of Boric’s victory at the Plaza Italia in Santiago, the site of protests in 2019.
In recent days, both candidates tried to veer toward the center.
“I’m not an extremist. ... I don’t feel far right,” Kast proclaimed in the final stretch even as he was dogged by revelations that his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.
Boric, who is backed by a coalition of leftist parties that includes Chile’s Communist Party, brought more centrist advisers onto his team and promised that any changes would be gradual and fiscally responsible.
“On both sides, people are voting out of fear,” Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile, said before the vote count. “Neither side is particularly enthused with their candidate but they are voting out of fear that, if Kast wins, there will an authoritarian regression or because they fear Boric is too young, inexperienced and aligned with the communists.”
Boric’s victory likely to be tempered by a divided congress.
In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country’s Pinochet-era constitution. The convention — the nation’s most powerful elected institution — could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.
ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that the Afghan Taliban would not allow the Daesh militant group to gain a “foothold” in the country or allow any terror outfits to use Afghan soil against other nations.
Muttaqi spoke to Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Corporation summit held in Islamabad on Sunday to help Afghanistan, which is facing a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe.
“We have controlled Daesh in the whole of Afghanistan and haven’t permitted anyone to use our land against any other country,” Muttaqi said. “It is our promise to the whole world that Afghan soil will not be used against anyone. We will not allow it.
“We will not let Daesh or any other group establish a foothold in Afghanistan as the Afghan people want peace,” he added.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, earlier said during Sunday's gathering that Afghanistan must not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups.
The humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power in August could compromise regional stability, Prince Faisal warned.
He said Saudi Arabia would begin transporting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and he hoped mechanisms could be created to deliver it to the Afghan people.
Afghanistan, which is also suffering from a banking liquidity crisis as the cash flow dries up due to sanctions, is facing the risk of economic collapse since the Taliban took over.
But Muttaqi said there was now peace in Afghanistan and the government was strong and stable: “The people are happy,” he insisted.
Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government in August.
Muttaqi pressed for the release of the billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.
“The financial assets of Afghanistan belong to the Afghan people, it is not our (Taliban’s) money,” the foreign minister said, urging the US and other Western nations to allow access to the funds.
“Why have they frozen those assets and created problems for the Afghan people? Not even one Afghan person who is working abroad can send their hard-earned money back to their country. Is this an example of respect for human rights?”
UK councilor calls for safe passage, more empathy for refugees arriving in Britain
Rights groups say new British legislation will create significant obstacles and harms to people seeking asylum in Britain
Penny Appeal is working closely with a number of councils across the country to provide refugees with support once they arrive in the UK
Updated 19 December 2021
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: The British government has made a number of legislative changes to tackle illegal immigration that many rights organizations are significantly concerned about, said a UK politician.
“Sadly, there are real concerns around the process of seeking asylum, and that is why from a humanitarian perspective, we are really trying to call upon the government to do more to encourage safe passage so people don’t need to worry about whether they will be granted refugee status or not. If there’s a genuine need for why they have come here, they just need to be supported,” Ahmad Bostan, Labour councilor for Abbey, told Arab News.
“How they came here, why they came here, has less relevance than that the fact that they are here now. The question must be: What can we do to help and support them?”
Ministers say the Nationality and Borders Bill, which was passed in the House of Commons last week and is set to be debated in the House of Lords next month, aims to alleviate the beleaguered asylum system and make it fairer and more effective to better protect refugees, deter illegal entry, break human smuggling gangs, and remove those who do not have the right to be in the UK.
It comes as refugee and migrant crossings have witnessed a dramatic rise in recent weeks, with more than 1,000 people arriving in small boats in a single day in November for the first time, and over 25,000 arriving via the Dover Strait so far this year, many escaping from war-torn areas such as Syria and Iraq. Last month also saw the deadliest crossing on record, with at least 27 people dying in a mass drowning as they attempted to cross the world’s busiest shipping lane.
“I think a key concern for all of us at the moment is people not understanding refugees, not understanding their plight, who they are, where they are from, why they have made these journeys, and really getting people to reflect on that. When I talk about people, I’m also talking about policymakers across the political spectrum, because there has to be a realization,” he said.
Bostan, who is also a cabinet member for the environment, admitted that seeking asylum in Britain is a very difficult process and everyone’s journey is different, but there is currently a grave concern around providing safe passages and whether migrants will be granted refugee status in the UK.
“No one chooses to be a refugee or to be in an environment where they are subjected to persecution and poverty in the first place. What we are really calling for is a greater level of empathy with refugees who are suffering, recognizing they are the victims of poverty and circumstance, and we shouldn’t be putting a stigma on them and almost criminalizing what they are doing,” he said. “If anything, we should do whatever we can, whether it’s governments or individuals at large, to help them.”
Human rights organization Amnesty International said the legislation “will create significant obstacles and harms to people seeking asylum in the UK’s asylum system,” and will allow smugglers to thrive, make the journey even more dangerous, penalize refugees, undermine their protection, and oppose the 1951 Geneva Refugee Convention.
In October, leading immigration lawyers released a report commissioned by the human rights group Freedom From Torture, saying Home Secretary Priti Patel’s controversial bill breaches international and domestic law in at least 10 different ways.
“We’re seeing many children on their own coming here, on very flimsy boats, in very difficult conditions, and you think no mother or father would want to send their children in that way unless their lives were really desperate, unless it was literally a life and death situation,” Bostan said.
He added there have been a number of great initiatives across Europe, including in Britain, where companies and governments have made concerted efforts to look after and invest in refugees and put them in training and development programs, whereby they have then been able to give back to society and pay taxes. “We really want to promote that, as well as to say that refugees are not here to be a burden on society. They want to give back, they want to get involved, but it’s our role to give them that compassion and faith in them to start that process when they arrive in our country, in our city, in our town.”
UK-based charity Penny Appeal has launched its annual Winter Emergency campaign, with a hard-hitting social media video “to remind people of the harsh realities” of those “who are risking their lives crossing the English Channel to plead for asylum in the UK,” it said in a statement.
The video, which carries a graphic content warning and is difficult to watch, shows a mother in significant distress after discovering her daughter had fallen out of her baby sling as she arrived on the British shore.
Bostan, who is also communications director at the international Muslim charity, said “the video shows a heartbreaking reality for so many refugees fleeing persecution, fleeing very difficult conditions around the world.”
“What we’re really trying to show is that every single one of us has a responsibility to that child, every single one of us has a responsibility to that mother. They shouldn’t be subjected to such difficult conditions. Safe passage should be guaranteed for everyone,” he said.
Penny Appeal’s “Tis The Season but not for everyone!” campaign aims to reflect on the huge emphasis British Muslims and the Islamic faith has on giving back to society, helping those in need, and serving those less fortunate, Bostan said.
Bostan said that there will be thousands of families still making the treacherous journeys across rough seas, risking everything to find a better life for their families, and “that will be the sad reality on Christmas Day — it’s not a time of celebration for everyone.”
“What we are really calling for is for compassion and empathy to prevail here, and we’re really hopeful that our work and our campaign do raise awareness and encourage policymakers, people with power and influence, to do more for refugees, rather than marginalizing them in any way,” Bostan added.