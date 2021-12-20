You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar takes 10 percent stake in Rolls-Royce’s low-carbon nuclear business

Qatar takes 10 percent stake in Rolls-Royce’s low-carbon nuclear business

Qatar takes 10 percent stake in Rolls-Royce’s low-carbon nuclear business
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjgen

Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

Qatar takes 10 percent stake in Rolls-Royce’s low-carbon nuclear business

Qatar takes 10 percent stake in Rolls-Royce’s low-carbon nuclear business
  • The London-listed firm has agreed with the Qatar Investment Authority for the funding in its Small Modular Reactors business
Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

Rolls-Royce said on Monday Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund would invest 85 million pounds ($112.12 million) in the British company’s new low-carbon nuclear power business in exchange for a 10 percent equity stake.


The London-listed firm has agreed with the Qatar Investment Authority for the funding in its Small Modular Reactors business, which Rolls-Royce said was now fully funded having secured 490 million pounds through commercial equities and grants.


“This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s global leadership in nuclear innovation,” British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement.


Qatar and Rolls-Royce said last month that they would team up in a multi-billion pound project to develop and invest in green technology start-ups in the UK and the Gulf Arab state.

Topics: economy Rolls Royce Qatar GCC

Related

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Fitch revises Oman’s outlook to stable on higher oil prices, reforms

Fitch revises Oman’s outlook to stable on higher oil prices, reforms
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Fitch revises Oman’s outlook to stable on higher oil prices, reforms

Fitch revises Oman’s outlook to stable on higher oil prices, reforms
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised the financial outlook for Oman to stable from negative as  higher oil prices and fiscal reforms improve the balance sheet of the Gulf state.

“The revision of the outlook reflects actual improvements in, and the expected evolution of, key fiscal metrics including government debt/GDP and the budget deficit,” Fitch said in a statement.

This was driven by “higher oil prices and fiscal reforms, and a lessening of external financing pressures relative to recent years even as external funding needs remain high,” it added.

It added that the budget deficit is projected to be narrowed to 3.4 percent of the gross domestic product in 2021, down from 16.1 percent of GDP in the fiscal year 2021, with the hydrocarbon sector being the key revenue contributor.

Topics: Oman Fitch credit ratings economy

Oil prices slide more than 5% over omicron concerns

Oil prices slide more than 5% over omicron concerns
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices slide more than 5% over omicron concerns

Oil prices slide more than 5% over omicron concerns
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices slumped more than 5 percent on Monday as surging cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the US stoked investor worries that new restrictions to combat its spread could dent fuel demand.
Brent crude futures were down $3.98, or 5.4 percent, at $69.54 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $4.51, or 6.4 percent, to $66.35 a barrel.
Both benchmarks were at their lowest levels since early December.
“This is a knee-jerk reaction to the proliferation of the virus and the fear that lockdowns can rapidly spread,” said Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries.
Oil prices fell despite Moderna Inc.’s announcement on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against omicron in laboratory testing.
Meanwhile, OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 117 percent in November, up 1 percentage point from the previous month, two sources from the group told Reuters, as output continues to lag agreed targets.
In the US, energy companies added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row.
 

Topics: oil prices omicron

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Elon Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla CEO, will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year, he said in a tweet.

This could amount to a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service.

Musk could face a tax bill of more than $10 billion this year, if he exercises all of his options due to expire next year, calculations by Bloomberg last week revealed.

The billionaire has exercised nearly 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover taxes related to those transactions. 

Musk has previously paid little income taxes compared to his vast wealth, according to a report by ProPublica published in June.

He rejected this by saying that he doesn't draw a salary from either SpaceX or Tesla, and that he pays a 53 percent tax rate on the stock options he exercises. 

Musk added that he expected the tax rate to increase next year.

The Tesla CEO said earlier this month, in response to another tweet from Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who called for a recall on his taxes, that he would pay more in taxes than any American in history this year.

Topics: Elon Musk Tesla

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to convert 22 airport operators into holding companies, as a privatization process for them proceeds rapidly, the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said. 

He emphasized that privatization involved “vigorous steps,” with two proposed projects, Taif and Abha airports progressing toward final technical and economic studies.

Al-Duailej said that the authority will become a legislator and regulator, provided that all construction, operation and management work will be referred to the company, and then to the Public Investment Fund, Eqtisadiah reported. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia GACA Airports

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Advance International Communication and Information Technology’s initial public offering price was set at SR110 ($29.31) per share, according to a bourse filing.

The shares of the company are to be listed on the parallel market Nomu. 

FALCOM Financial Services, a financial advisor, is finalizing the book-building process.

The offering was 19.8 times oversubscribed, having offered a sum of 400,000 shares solely to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The listing date has not been disclosed yet.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO NOMU

Latest updates

‘Serious fears’ for Afghans in UK refugee hotels as omicron cases soar
While the spread of omicron is bad news for everyone in Britain, for the estimated 7,000 Afghan asylum seekers living in government-provided hotel accommodation it presents a particularly acute threat. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia hosts meeting of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council
The 41st Meeting of the Management of Social Transformation Program for Social Affairs’ Arab Ministers (MOST), Riyadh. (Supplied)
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
Facebook failed to thwart extremist content: Investigation
Facebook failed to thwart extremist content: Investigation
Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails
Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.