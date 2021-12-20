You are here

Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
Members of the public wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine or booster at a NHS (National Health Service) bus outside an Asda Supermarket in the town of Farnworth, near Manchester in north-west England on December 20, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

  • “It is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said
  • He said China must be forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the coronavirus
Reuters

GENEVA: The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
“There is now consistent evidence that omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing for Geneva-based journalists, held at its new headquarters building.
“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the variant was successfully evading some immune responses, meaning that the booster programs being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted toward people with weaker immune systems.
Omicron appears to be better at evading antibodies generated by some COVID-19 vaccines but there are other forms of immunity that may prevent infection and disease, WHO officials said.
“We do not believe that all vaccines will become completely ineffective,” Swaminathan said.
WHO expert Abdi Mahamud added: “Although we are seeing a reduction in the neutralization antibodies, almost all data shows T-cells remain intact, that is what we really require.”
While the antibody defenses from some courses have been undermined, there been hope that T-cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent severe disease by attacking infected human cells.
Swaminathan, referring to a treatment for people with the disease, said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with omicron.” She gave no details.
But the WHO team also offered some hope to a world facing the new wave that 2022 would be the year that the pandemic, which already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end — with the development of second and third generation vaccines, further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.
“(We) hope to consign this disease of a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated ...and that able to cope easily with this disease into the future,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, told the briefing.
“If we can keep virus transmission to minimum, then can bring pandemic to end.”
However Tedros also said China, where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019, must be forthcoming with data and information related to its origin to help the response going forward.
“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future,” Tedros said.

Number of Afghans claiming UK asylum doubles since Taliban takeover

Number of Afghans claiming UK asylum doubles since Taliban takeover
Arab News

  • More than 4,000 Afghans are currently awaiting a decision on their asylum applications
  • UK’s Afghan resettlement scheme still not working after 4 months
Arab News

LONDON: New figures have revealed that the number of Afghans claiming asylum in the UK has doubled since the Taliban seized the country in August this year.

More than 4,000 Afghans are now waiting for the Home Office to make a decision on their asylum applications, with almost 2,500 waiting for over six months.

That figure is in addition to the 12,000 people who worked alongside British and NATO troops during the two-decade occupation who were evacuated from the war-torn capital Kabul as it fell to the Taliban.

Many of those evacuees are currently living in hotels provided by the British government as they await long-term accommodation promised to them. The government is said to be struggling to persuade local authorities to come forward voluntarily, with some at full capacity after housing asylum seekers.

But many were not extracted from Kabul before British and international forces left, and have been forced to take different, more dangerous routes to reach the UK, with London’s promised resettlement schemes either over-encumbered or not operational.

Four months since it was announced, the UK’s Afghanistan Citizens Resettlement Scheme is still not up and running.

Figures uncovered by the Refugee Council suggest that the failure to open safe and legal routes for Afghan refugees has led to thousands trying to make the journey through illegal routes. 

Between July and September, the UK received 1,093 asylum applications from Afghan nationals — more than double the 435 who claimed asylum in the previous three months.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, told The Times: “It is surprising that four months since the fall of Kabul and the government committed to the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, it isn’t up and running yet.

“Afghans have been left with a heart-breaking choice. Either they stay in a country where they fear for their lives or take the gut-wrenching decision to embark on a dangerous journey in an attempt to reach safety.

“Back in August the government worked hard to respond to this unprecedented situation, but that initial support has waned and we have seen more limited action to help the people we owe a huge debt to.”

Solomon added that it was “critical” that the government brought forward the scheme it had promised “and help provide the safe routes and support these people desperately need and deserve.”

Women stage global hunger strike in support of Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Women stage global hunger strike in support of Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Arab News

  • People from the UK, Morocco, Iran, and elsewhere will starve themselves for 24 hours
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been locked up in Iran for more than half a decade
Arab News

LONDON: Women around the world will take turns fasting for 24 hours in a show of solidarity with detained British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and to pressure the British government to do more to secure her release.

The campaign, led by women’s rights group FiLiA, follows a three-week hunger strike by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, mounted outside the UK’s Foreign Office last month.

Lisa-Marie Taylor, the chief executive of FiLiA, said women from the UK, India, Morocco, and Iran had already signed up to take part in the fasting relay.

“Richard has made it clear he doesn’t want people to get poorly,” she told The Guardian. 

“So we thought we’d organize a chain of women to each fast for a day to keep the pressure on the government and show Nazanin how much support she has from women in the UK and globally.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, having first been arrested and accused of plotting to overthrow the regime in March 2016. Having served a five-year sentence, she was locked up for another year, accused by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of making propaganda against the regime.

Hunger strikers in the UK will also be asked to lobby their MPs to push for action to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

FiLiA’s hunger strike campaign was also inspired by the actions of Margaret Owen, a barrister specializing in women’s human rights, who took up the mantle of hunger-striking for a further eight days on behalf of Ratcliffe after he was forced to conclude his strike.

Owen, 89, who visited Ratcliffe four times during his hunger strike, said: “Each time I sat next to him, I was so impressed but also so worried by the third week with the state of his health. We knew that Nazanin was begging him to stop. So I told him, I’m going to hunger strike for you.”

The barrister has a long history of hunger-striking, having also carried one out for over a week as part of a campaign to free Shaker Aamer, the last Brit locked up in Guantanamo Bay in 2013.

“I probably survive a six-day hunger strike much better than much younger people because people my age don’t eat much anyway,” she said.

Ratcliffe said: “There is something humbling about realizing people who you didn’t know about are doing this act of solidarity, that no one’s letting us be forgotten.”

He also said his daughter was upset that his own strike had not brought her mother home.

He said: “She certainly has been asking why it didn’t work: ‘You told me you were going on hunger strike to get Boris Johnson to get mummy back and mummy’s not back yet.’ And we’re preparing for Christmas without mummy again.”

In Indian-administered Kashmir, two hard coronavirus years for 'pencil village'

In Indian-administered Kashmir, two hard coronavirus years for 'pencil village'
  • Ukhoo village in Pulwama supplies 90 percent of wood used by India's pencil manufacturers
  • Pandemic has dealt major blow, with Ukhoo observing sharp drop in demand and employment 
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Pick up a pencil anywhere in India and it is highly likely it was made using the soft wood of poplar trees native to Ukhoo, a village in Pulwama district in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The area, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a radio show last year, supplies more than 90% of the wood used by India’s pencil manufacturers, earning it the nickname “pencil village.”

But as pandemic school closures have dealt a major blow to the education and related industries, Ukhoo too has seen a sharp drop in demand for its main product, pencil slats, leading factory owners to reduce their workforce.

Out of 18 slat factories in the Kashmir Valley, 17 are in Pulwama district and seven in Ukhoo on the banks of the Jhelum River.


Workers produce pencil slats at a Jhelum Agro Industry factory in Ukhoo village, Pulwama district, in Indian-administered Kashmir on December 18, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Manzoor Ahmad Allaie)

"Earlier, we used to have a turnover of over $130,000 per month, now it's just $27,000 to $40,000,” said pencil slat factory owner Manzoor Ahmad Allaie, who owns Jhelum Agro Industries, adding that his unit's production had reduced to 30 percent of pre-coronavirus levels and revenue had significantly decreased.

The 45-year-old businessman said he set up his factory in 2013 when he first learnt that a pencil factory was sourcing wood from the valley.

"I visited pencil manufacturing units in Jammu and found that they are making slats out of logs before making pencils," he said. "Then I suggested to manufacturers that this wooden block can be made in the valley itself and that will save the cost and time, and in 2013 we set up the first unit."

Allaie started with 15 employees, a number that grew tenfold over the year, he said, saying his company and other local producers supplied pencil factories in Jammu, Chandigarh and Gujarat, and one of the country's largest pencil manufacturers, Nataraj.


Workers produce pencil slats at a Jhelum Agro Industry factory in Ukhoo village, Pulwama district, in Indian-administered Kashmir on December 18, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Manzoor Ahmad Allaie)

Now, the pandemic had plunged the industry into a “deep crisis,” said Feroz Ahmad, the owner of Barkat Agro Industries, which entered the business in 2014.

"This industry not only employs locals but also people from outside,” he said, “but the government is not doing enough to protect us." he said.

Allaie agreed that Ukhoo needed the “attention of the government."

A local administration official said the government was exploring ways to give the industry a boost through incentives but manufacturers first needed to "fulfill certain requirements."

"The pencil industry in the Ukhoo village is in an unorganized sector that means the factories are operating from private lands," Mahmood Ahmad Shah, an industries and commerce director in the Jammu and Kashmir administration, told Arab News. "We are exploring the possibilities to find some lands in Ukhoo village and declare it an industrial estate and move the industries there."

A recent ministry of home affairs report said Ukhoo would be developed as a “special zone” for manufacturing. 

“Now the whole country would be supplied finished pencils,” the report said, “manufactured completely in Pulwama.”

 

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
AFP

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
  • Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations
AFP

SURIGAO CITY, Philippines: he death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surged to 375 on Monday, the national police said, as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food.
Another 500 were injured and 56 were missing in the latest disaster to hit the archipelago, the police tally showed.
The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages — sparking comparisons with Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
“Our situation is so desperate,” said Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the hard-hit seaside city of Surigao, which was devastated by the storm.
They urgently needed “drinking water and food,” he said.
One of the hardest-hit islands was Bohol — known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills,” and tiny tarsier primates — where at least 74 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on his official Facebook page.

There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of the storm when it slammed into the country packing wind speeds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.
At least 10 people died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP on Sunday.
S.O.S was painted on a road in the popular tourist town of General Luna on Siargao island, where surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, as people struggled to find water and food.
Swathes of the affected areas have no communications, hampering efforts by disaster agencies to assess the full extent of the storm’s damage.
Electricity also has been knocked out, affecting water-refilling stations and ATMs.
Some victims expressed frustration at the government’s response to the disaster.
“No one showed up — I don’t know where the politicians and (election) candidates are,” said a visibly angry Levi Lisondra, an elderly resident in Surigao City, on the northern tip of Mindanao.
“We paid big taxes when we were working and now they can’t help us.”
President Rodrigo Duterte visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Saturday and pledged to release two billion pesos ($40 million) to assist recovery efforts.
Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed to hard-hit areas.
Coast guard and naval vessels, as well as aircraft carrying food, water and medical supplies, have been dispatched, while heavy machinery — like backhoes and front-end loaders — have been sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the globe’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.
Typhoon Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was at the time the deadliest storm ever to have made landfall and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

Leftist millennial wins election as Chile's next president

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
AP

Leftist millennial wins election as Chile’s next president

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
  • Boric’s victory is likely to be felt throughout Latin America, where ideological divisions have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reversed a decade of economic gains, exposed longstanding deficiencies in health care
AP

SANTIAGO, Chile: A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.
With almost 99 percent of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric won 56 percent of the votes, compared to 44 percent for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast.
In a model of civility that broke from the polarizing rhetoric of the campaign, Kast immediately recognized defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his “grand triumph.” Meanwhile outgoing President Sebastian Pinera — a conservative billionaire — held a video conference with Boric to offer his government’s full support during the three month transition.
“I am going to be the president of all Chileans,” Boric said in the brief televised appearance with Pinera.
Boric’s victory is likely to be felt throughout Latin America, where ideological divisions have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reversed a decade of economic gains, exposed longstanding deficiencies in health care and deepened inequality.
At 35, Boric will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office in March and only the second millennial to lead in Latin America, after El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele.
He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education. On the stump, he vowed to “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.
Kast, who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead of Boric by two points in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Boric.
Boric was able to reverse the difference by a larger margin than pre-election opinion polls forecast by expanding beyond his base in the capital, Santiago, and attracting voters in rural areas who don’t side with political extremes. For example, in the northern region of Antofagasta, where he finished third in the first round of voting, he trounced Kast by almost 20 points.
An additional 1.2 million Chileans cast ballots Sunday compared to the first round, raising turnout to nearly 56 percent, the highest since voting stopped being mandatory in 2012.
“It’s impossible not to be impressed by the historic turnout, the willingness of Kast to concede and congratulate his opponent even before final results were in, and the generous words of President Pinera,” said Cynthia Arnson, head of the Latin America program at the Wilson Center in Washington. “Chilean democracy won today, for sure.”
Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8 percent of the vote in 2017. An admirer of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, he rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values and playing on Chileans’ fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.
As a lawmaker he has a record of attacking Chile’s LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a fellow conservative, of betraying the economic legacy of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, the country’s former military leader. Kast’s brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet’s top advisers.
“I’m very relieved,” said Mónica Salinero, a teacher who joined in the celebration of Boric’s victory at the Plaza Italia in Santiago, the site of protests in 2019.
In recent days, both candidates tried to veer toward the center.
“I’m not an extremist. ... I don’t feel far right,” Kast proclaimed in the final stretch even as he was dogged by revelations that his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.
Boric, who is backed by a coalition of leftist parties that includes Chile’s Communist Party, brought more centrist advisers onto his team and promised that any changes would be gradual and fiscally responsible.
“On both sides, people are voting out of fear,” Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile, said before the vote count. “Neither side is particularly enthused with their candidate but they are voting out of fear that, if Kast wins, there will an authoritarian regression or because they fear Boric is too young, inexperienced and aligned with the communists.”
Boric’s victory likely to be tempered by a divided congress.
In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country’s Pinochet-era constitution. The convention — the nation’s most powerful elected institution — could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

