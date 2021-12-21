GCC-UK FMs: Strategic partnership essential to promoting Middle East security and stability

You are here

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss poses with foreign ministers of the GCC and its Secretary General at Chevening, England. (@trussliz)
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

  • UK and GCC already cooperate closely in a wide range of areas including foreign policy, trade, and development
  • Foreign ministers urged Iran to seize the current diplomatic opportunity to restore the JCPOA now
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Foreign Ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UK said that the strategic UK-GCC relationship is essential in promoting peace, security, stability, and economic growth in the Middle East region and beyond.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met foreign ministers of the GCC and its Secretary General at Chevening, England on Monday.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed the UK-GCC relationship will be strengthened across all fields and that they were committed to developing the partnership in emerging areas such as clean technology, digital infrastructure, and cyber.

The UK and the GCC already cooperate closely in a wide range of areas including political dialogue, security, foreign policy, trade and investment, and development.

The reenergised UK-GCC partnership will help keep UK and GCC citizens safe, and generate business opportunities and jobs, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

The UK and GCC member states emphasised the importance of enhancing people-to-people links, which are an essential element in promoting understanding between their peoples, and a key driver of innovation, business opportunities, and cultural and educational exchange.

The UK and GCC member states underlined their commitment to work together to identify bilateral opportunities for joint investment in infrastructure and clean technology in the developing world.

As a first step, they committed to develop mechanisms for strong partnerships on these issues and work together to develop a pipeline of potential joint investment projects.

The foreign ministers welcomed the ambitious five-year strategy and enlarged remit of British Investment International (BII), the UK’s development finance institution.

BII will play a central role in the UK government’s offer to help developing and emerging countries meet their significant financing needs for infrastructure and enterprise.

The foreign ministers also discussed the resumption of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action talks in Vienna, and underlined that this is the last opportunity to restore the JCPOA as Iran’s continued nuclear escalation is permanently eroding the benefits of the deal and undermining regional and international security.

They urged Iran to seize the current diplomatic opportunity to restore the JCPOA now to avoid bringing the region and international community to a crisis point.

Foreign Ministers also noted that a restored JCPOA is the best avenue towards inclusive, and more lasting diplomatic efforts to ensure regional security in a Gulf region permanently free of nuclear weapons.

JEDDAH: Mystery on Monday surrounded an explosion at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran amid growing tension over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iranian authorities said the 5 a.m. incident was related to an air defense drill, but also warned that Tehran would give a “crushing response” to any Israeli attack.

“This exercise took place with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces,” Bushehr’s deputy governor Mohammadtaqi Irani said, amid reports of anti-aircraft fire in the area.

The incident is similar to another this month, when Iranian authorities said air defenses had fired a missile as part of a military drill after reports of a large explosion above the central town of Natanz, which houses Iran’s main nuclear research facility.

Israel has carried out several attacks on facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program, including one in April at Natanz site, and has killed several Iranian nuclear scientists. It opposes efforts by world powers to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and has long threatened military action if diplomacy fails to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb. Israel has the Middle East’s only nuclear arsenal.

Iran said it would retaliate to any Israeli move against it. “If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression,” said Gholamali Rashid, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Any threat to Iran’s nuclear sites and military bases by the Zionist regime is not possible without the green light of America.”

Talks with Iran in Vienna to reinstate the nuclear pact have made little progress since they resumed last month for the first time since Iran’s hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected in June. The talks are expected to resume on Dec. 27.

The 2015 deal lifted sanctions against Iran in return for tough restrictions on its nuclear activities aimed at extending the time it would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb.

The US pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and Donald Trump reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Iran has since responded by gradually enriching uranium to levels prohibited under the original agreement.

The talks in Vienna are stalled over whether the US or Iran should take the first steps to return to compliance with the deal.

DUBAI: Dubai airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, is fully operational for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in March 2020, officials said Monday.
The opening of sections closed as the Covid-19 crisis took hold comes as the United Arab Emirates records a rise of infections amid fears of the new omicron variant.
“Following the opening of the final phase... (the) airport is 100 percent operational with all terminals, concourses, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets now open,” said a statement carried by the UAE’s official WAM news agency.
Travel via Dubai increases at the end the year, with foreigners — who make up the majority of the emirate’s population — heading home for the holidays, and visitors arriving to celebrate the New Year.
Last year, Dubai International Airport reported a 70 percent drop in traffic, from more than 86 million travelers in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020.
In the first half of this year, 10.6 million people passed through the airport, a 41 percent drop from pre-pandemic figures.
Tourism is an economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed 16.7 million visitors in 2019.
Dubai is counting on the six-month Expo 2020 trade fair to boost the economy, with more than seven million visits since it opened on October 1.
The UAE — made up of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi and Dubai — has pushed a comprehensive vaccination campaign for its nearly 10 million population.
But coronavirus infection numbers are again on the rise, with the UAE recording 301 cases on Monday, compared to just 92 last week.
Since the pandemic began, the UAE has registered over 744,400 cases, including 2,152 deaths.
WAM also reported on Monday that Abu Dhabi received its first shipment of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, an anti-body treatment.

BEIRUT:  The international community needs to strengthen its support to Lebanon to overcome the country’s current “very difficult circumstances,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Beirut on Monday.

Guterres also said Lebanon needed proper accountability for last year’s port explosion and that elections due to be held next year could usher in political stability in the country.

His comments followed a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and a visit to the port, where he laid a wreath at a memorial for the hundreds who died when chemicals stored at the facility for nearly seven years exploded.

Guterres was keen to record his observations on the second day of his official visit to Lebanon.

He said that only the Lebanese could solve Lebanese problems, and he renewed his call for political leaders “to come together” to overcome divisions.

He inspected the blast site for the first time, reviewing the damage to the port and its surroundings, despite the stormy and rainy weather.

A minute’s silence was observed in front of a plaque honoring victims of the explosion.

In notes distributed by his media office, the secretary-general said he visited the port to pay tribute to the victims who had lost their lives and to express his solidarity to the wounded and their families.

“I know the suffering and I know the will of the people to know the truth. The will of the people is to have proper accountability and I want to express my very deep solidarity to all the victims of that tragedy.”

His day included an extensive meeting with representatives of international bodies and organizations, chaired by Guterres and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Arab News learned that the importance of the meeting stemmed from its conclusion that the efforts of UN agencies “must coordinate with each other on the ground in order to produce more effective work.”

Guterres said that Mikati confirmed “the government’s commitment to conduct negotiations with the IMF and its commitment to carry out a number of necessary administrative and financial reforms” to promote economic recovery.

Mikati stressed Lebanon’s “adherence to the role of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in the south, respecting international resolutions.”

He highlighted Lebanon’s “commitment to the policy of disassociation from any dispute between Arab countries, as was its decision in 2011” and that Lebanon would not “in any case, be anything but a unifying factor among the Arab brothers, and is keen on the best relations with all its friends.”

He said Lebanon needed urgent aid in many areas, with a focus on delivering aid to the poorest and middle-class groups, in addition to marginalized segments.

He stressed the need to give special importance to expanding the social protection network, and said the government was “determined” to hold parliamentary elections on time without delay. “We look forward to the unwavering support of the UN,” he added.

The UN chief took part in an important meeting with religious authorities and listened to the positions of Lebanese sects on the developments in Lebanon.

Their speeches reflected the political divergence in Lebanon.

They affirmed their “commitment to the values of openness, tolerance and coexistence, as they are the essence of Lebanon’s identity and stability” in a joint statement, and encouraged “the adoption of dialogue as a means of resolving differences in the spirit of consensus and teamwork.”

The UN chief also visited the northern city of Tripoli, where he inspected centers and schools that provide services to residents and refugees. He met women leaders and activists.

His talks with Berri focused on the presence of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon and “the need to end all violations of the ceasefire.”

Guterres said the speaker had drawn his attention to the “violations of the airspace of Lebanon, and also the need for total implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

“We discussed the importance of the cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces that the international community needs also to support much more strongly. In the scope of our activities, we will also be doing everything we can in order to facilitate the negotiations that hopefully will lead to a rapid solution for the delimitation of the maritime border.”

During a joint press conference, Berri said: “If there is a disturbance in a place, the responsibility lies with Israel, which occupies our land, and not with us. Every day, there is an Israeli violation of the Lebanese airspace, and they even use our airspace to strike Syria.”

His words came against the backdrop of a UN demand for Lebanon to facilitate the mission of UNIFIL forces during their work on the ground.

Hezbollah often obstructs the work of these patrols on the pretext that they are entering private property.

AMMAN: The head of the EU Mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Sven Kuhn von Burgsorff, visited the home of the Salem family, that is currently facing eviction, on Dec. 28.

The EU official made a strong public appeal, calling on Israel to call off the eviction, asking: “How on Earth is it possible that a family is evicted on Christmas in the middle of the winter?”

The EU delegation ran a photo on Twitter, adding: “Members of Nassar family continue gathering on their land in the neighborhood of #SheikhJarrah in the occupied #Jerusalem after Israeli settlers placed barbed wires around the land in an attempt to seize it. #SaveSheikhJarrah.”

Israel has been waging a concerted campaign to take over as many homes as possible in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem to turn it into a Jewish area.

Fatmeh Salem, 69, who was born in the family home and has lived there all her life, said she had paid rent to the Jordanian government for the house since the 1950s.

The Israeli-controlled administration of absentee properties is a major enabler of Jewish settler groups, while Palestinians who lost homes in West Jerusalem and live now in East Jerusalem are not even allowed to have their homes back.

On Dec. 19, the opposition Israeli website Plus972 gave details of what occurred while their reporter visited the Salem family in Sheikh Jarrah early this month.

“Fatmeh was home when she heard banging on her front door last week,” it reported. “She opened it and saw Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, holding a telephone and filming her.

“Next to him stood Yosef — from the municipality and King’s No. 2 official — claiming he had purchased the rights to the land from a Jewish family that lived in the home before 1948.

“‘This is my home,’ the official said and handed her an eviction notice. “‘Seriously?’ she asked.

“‘Yes, this is our house and we will get it back,’ Yosef replied.”

Plus972’s reporter continued: “Our conversation is cut off by noise coming from outside. Young, English-speaking Jews have arrived with metal fence posts. Fatma (Fatmeh) storms out to confront them: ‘What are you doing?’ she asks, as they begin to fence in a plot of the land adjacent to Fatma’s home, which is currently used as a parking space for two residents of the neighborhood, as well as a settler who moved to Sheikh Jarrah two years ago.

“Palestinians arrived, and a verbal altercation broke out. ‘How can I get into my home? Why are you doing this?’ Fatma yelled at them.

“The man who took charge of the fencing was Haim Silberstein, one of Aryeh King’s associates, who was wearing a suit and demanded we not film him.

“The police arrived ... and upon seeing legal papers showing the settlers had no right to build the fence, ordered the construction be stopped.”

Fatmeh then told the Plus972 reporter: “This is the beginning of our expulsion.”

An hour later, the reporter continued, King himself arrived at the home.

“He stood before the family and said: ‘Soon there will be a neighborhood for Jews here, thank God,’ before reciting the names of the various Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem that he has already helped Judaize,” the reporter added.

The last expulsion in Sheikh Jarrah took place in 2017 against members of the Shamanseh family.

Back then, Aryeh King was reportedly directly involved through his organization, the Israel Land Fund, which assisted in taking over the Shamanseh’s home.

 

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it is launching “precise and limited” air strikes on legitimate military targets at Sanaa airport on Monday.

The strikes are a response to Houthi threats and the militia's use of airport facilities to launch cross-border attacks, the coalition said.

The military targets at Sanaa airport included six sites that were being used to organize drone attacks.

The coalition added that it had lifted protection off specific sites at Sanaa airport in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Earlier, the coalition asked civilians to immediately evacuate the airport.

It called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it has taken “legal measures to deal with the threat operationally.”

Spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki told Al Arabiya TV that the coalition had informed the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of its intention to strike an hour before the airport was hit.

He added that the coalition makes sure that there is no collateral damage to civilians during strikes and that it has a consistent policy and defense strategy in Yemen.

The coalition will respond firmly to the militia’s futile targeting of civilian objects, Al-Maliki said.

