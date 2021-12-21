Lulu marks anniversary with great year-end offers in Eastern Province 

You are here

LuLu Hypermarket has launched its signature promotion in celebration of its anniversary across LuLu Hypermarket Jubail and Ash Shatie, and LuLu Xpress Galleria Jubail.
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

  • uLu kicked off its Half Pay Back promotion, which is one of the main attractions of the anniversary
RIYADH: In time for the festive and year-end shopping season, LuLu Hypermarket has launched its signature promotion in celebration of its anniversary across LuLu Hypermarket Jubail and Ash Shatie, and LuLu Xpress Galleria Jubail. 

The week-long bonanza is showcasing amazing offers on all product categories from grocery essentials to lifestyle range and gadgets from Dec.19-25.  

The anniversary celebration includes in-store promotions, such as daily live demonstration, hourly offers, surprise offers, auction sales, and deal of the day.

LuLu kicked off its Half Pay Back promotion, which is one of the main attractions of the anniversary. For every SR200 spent on garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, jewelry, baby accessories and ladies’ bag, customers are entitled to a gift voucher worth SR100, which is valid until Jan.2 2022.

A wide range of latest gadgets and tech accessories from premium lifestyle brands is on a roll at great discounts such as  smart watches, health bands, laptops, and tablets, along with an array of smart TVs, printing consumables, technology-based hair removers, audio devices, and much more. 

Apart from the new series of Apple’s new generation iPhones, all leading brands have made this anniversary celebration complete with irresistible offers on smartphones and mobile accessories.

The Netherlands Sports Week: Changing the game together

The Netherlands Sports Week: Changing the game together
Being brave, be aware of your own bias and changing the game together. These key messages were not only the takeaways of the seminar about sport and physical activity for women and girls, but for the whole Netherlands Sports Week. Sport connects with the Sustainable Development Goals and is a bigger economical factor than most people think.

This week has proven the Dutch sport sector can be the (trade) partner for inclusive, sustainable and innovative sport experiences.

Yesterday’s seminar titled “The importance of Sport and Physical Activity in the Lives of Women and Girls,” was organized together with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sport Association, and featured as speakers: Mariam Rashed Al Mansoori, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sport Association; Amna Obaid al Mehiri, UAE basketball player; Abeer Al-Khaja, Dubai Sports Council; Laura van Leeuwen, Ajax/Sharjah FC; and Jacqueline Kronenburg, Knowledge Centre for Sport & Physical Activity Netherlands. 

Coming to Expo 2020 Dubai and organizing this theme week has resulted in new connections, new insights and new business opportunities.

For instance, the innovations about sustainability — ranging from air cleaners in sport facilities to LED lights and natural grass without pesticides — presented this week connect very well with the ambitions of sport organizations in the UAE. Fruitful new business contacts have been realized.

On a higher level, the triple helix of government, knowledge and business has proven to be an interesting combination for the Dubai Sports Council and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sport Association, that are interested to work together with Dutch organizations on the longer term.

The Netherlands Sports Week has been organized by Orange Sports Forum in collaboration with “Sportinnovator” and the Netherlands’ Knowledge Centre for Sport & Physical Activity, that took place from Dec. 13-15 at the Netherlands Pavilion. 

The Netherlands’ delegation consists of more than 25 leading companies and government organizations related to sports that includes AFC Ajax, Wageningen University & Research, Philips, and many more.

For those who could not make it to the physical events, the seminars can be seen as replays on the pavilion’s virtual platform, Dutch Dubai.

YORK, King Abdullah Port to make Kingdom logistic hub

YORK, King Abdullah Port to make Kingdom logistic hub
In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal to develop the capabilities of the marine sector in the Kingdom, the Ports Development Company, the owner and developer of King Abdullah Port, signed at its headquarters in King Abdullah Economic City, a memorandum of understanding with Al Salem Johnson Controls also known as YORK, the leading provider of integrated solutions in HVAC-R, fire, safety and security systems, and building management systems and controls.

The memorandum sets out the general principles and modalities of cooperation between the two parties to develop the capabilities of marine services at King Abdullah Port in line with Vision 2030. The main objectives of the memorandum are to support the development of local content and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and provide technical support for establishing a marine office and the required facilities to offer vessel maintenance and repair services at King Abdullah Port.

The memorandum also includes the provision to strengthen the cooperation between both parties to provide the necessary solutions to facilitate the comprehensive diversification of the services at King Abdullah Port.

The memorandum was signed by Jay New, the new CEO of King Abdullah Port representing the Ports Development Company, and Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh, the CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

Demonstrating the company’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision as well as its efforts to establish a regional office as part of the Kingdom’s Regional Headquarters program, executives from YORK’s parent company, Johnson Controls International, including the vice president and general manager of global applied equipment and air distribution, Claude Allain, and the vice president and president of building solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, Tomas Brannemo, were present during the signing ceremony.

Commenting on the memorandum, New said: “The memorandum reflects the keen interest of the leadership of Saudi Arabia to develop the Kingdom’s ports. In addition, it aims to achieve the objectives of the vision of HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by leveraging Saudi Arabia’s unique geographical location on the red sea through which 13 percent of world trade passes, and develop the Kingdom as a major center of international trade and a hub connecting three continents.”

“The memorandum comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve the objectives of NIDLP, one of the largest and most ambitious programs under the Saudi Vision 2030 that aims to enhance the competitiveness of the economy and transform the Kingdom into a leading global logistics center. This is an objective we are always seeking to achieve through our various initiatives that contribute to enhancing the operational performance of King Abdullah Port,” he added.

Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh said: “The signing of the memorandum of understanding reflects the keenness of the two parties to establish a strategic partnership to support the national economy and to take advantage of potential opportunities. The Ports Development Company is a leading global company in providing repair services. It aims to further develop the commercial capacity of King Abdullah Port by establishing facilities for vessel maintenance and repair services.”

The agreement is particularly significant as King Abdullah Port is the first commercial port in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East owned and financed entirely by the private sector.”

The partnership is an extension of Johnson Controls International’s global success and leadership in offering solutions for marine applications through its subsidiaries around the world, serving more than 10,000 marine vessels globally. One in every five commercial vessels in the US adopts YORK Cooling Solutions for its cooling systems, while one in four commercial vessels in the US relies on the fire safety systems produced by Tyco, one of its subsidiaries.

The two parties stressed that the memorandum of understanding reflects King Abdullah Port’s vision to achieve sustainability and provide added value to its partners, enabling it to gain superior business efficiency in the long run. The port delivers integrated services to its customers by taking advantage of its strategic location along the coast of King Abdullah Economic City, which is considered one of the most advanced cities that support businesses and investments and delivers high-quality services of international standards through the latest technologies and qualified professionals.

GPE, ACG launch Smart Education financing initiative

GPE, ACG launch Smart Education financing initiative
At the RewirEd Summit hosted by Dubai Cares, Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, Global Partnership for Education board chair and former president of Tanzania, and Amer Bukvic, director general for product development and partnerships of Islamic Development Bank, launched the Smart Education Financing Initiative, generating half a billion dollars of financing for education.

The initiative, developed by Global Partnership for Education and the Arab Coordination Group — a grouping of Arab financial development institutions — is an innovative funding mechanism that provides $4 for every $1 mobilized from the GPE Multiplier, up to $400 million. Together, the leveraged Arab group and Global Partnership for Education funds total $500 million in education financing for 37 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, where 28 million children are out of school. 

“The funding generated through this initiative will help governments tackle the learning crises at their doorstep, providing additional funding on better terms, and making sure these resources are invested in effective, sustainable education programs,” said  Kikwete. “The world continues to face a deep education crisis, leaving over 250 million of the most vulnerable children behind. We need more and better education funding through innovative mechanisms, increased domestic financing and international donor support.”

“Education is a social endeavor and the learning environment plays a critical role in its success. In our efforts to rebuild better and more resilient education systems, countries must be supported with financial tools to complement domestic resources. Through this ACG Smart Education Financing Initiative, the IsDB and its Arab development partners are stepping up our commitment through enhanced education financing for development with the global community,” said Bukvic.

Also at RewirEd, Kikwete and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, welcomed engagements from signatories to the Heads of State Call to Action on Education Financing, a commitment to spend at least 20 percent of national budgets on education. This builds on pledges made at the Global Education Summit in July, where 19 Heads of State and Government endorsed the declaration – a commitment equivalent to $200 billion in education financing over the next five years. 

GPE works to leverage more and better domestic financing for education - the most significant and sustainable funding source – by helping governments increase the volume, efficiency and equity of their domestic education budgets. 

As part of EXPO 2020 Dubai and in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, the RewirEd Summit brought together leading actors from political, multilateral, donor, CSO, foundations, business and academic spheres around a common goal of rewiring education for a prosperous future, demonstrating the UAE’s regional and global leadership at a critical time for education around the world.

Sipchem shows novel products, services at 15th GPCA forum

The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
The proud delegation of Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) lead by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saaadoon at the Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum held in Dubai.
Sahara International Petrochemical Company, one of the leading companies in the petrochemical sector, has successfully showcased its innovative products and services at the 15th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum. In addition to highlighting its capabilities, the company served as a sponsor at the three-day event, which took place from Dec. 7-9 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE.
Over the last decade, the annual forum has served as a vital platform for the chemical industry, bringing together business leaders to address key challenges, recommend effective solutions and share knowledge and experience. Held under the theme “Redefine. Reshape. Reinvent: The Chemical Industry in a Post-pandemic Reality,” this year’s event welcomed industry experts from across the globe to lay the foundation for collaborative, sustainable, and successful recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sipchem delegation was led by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saadoon together with other senior executives. The forum provided Sipchem with an outstanding platform to showcase its diverse portfolio of products and services, which includes over 15 chemical and polymer products that are distributed in more than 40 countries around the world.
Commenting on Sipchem’s participation in the event, Al-Saadoon,  said: “We are proud to support the annual forum, which is one of the most important gatherings for the region’s petrochemical industry and plays a vital role in shaping the future of our sector. It has been very encouraging to reconnect with our industry peers and discuss the latest developments as we seek to leave behind the challenges created by the global pandemic.”
“Sipchem achieved remarkable financial results in the past three quarters. During the third quarter, we reported a leap in net profits to SR1.02 billion from SR10 million in Q3 2020. We have established a strong position that will enable the company to emerge from the pandemic period with renewed confidence. Participating in distinguished events such as the annual forum helps us to build on this momentum and we are looking forward to further growth and success in the new year ahead,” Al-Saadoon added.

Amazon concludes virtual AMTECH 2021 conference

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Amazon in the Middle East and North Africa has concluded yet another edition of its annual tech conference, AMTECH 2021. The two-day virtual tech event brought together regional and global Amazon leaders with participants from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Egypt’s
thriving local landscapes, to showcase innovation, best practices, share knowledge, and recognize top experts in their respective fields.
In its third edition, which took place on Dec. 8-9, AMTECH 2021 focused on opportunities in the region covering topics such as machine learning, emerging technologies, industry trends, new payment methods, and customer behaviors.

AMTECH 2021 has given us another opportunity to relook at our passion for invention and the various ways we can continue to serve customers better.
Ronaldo Mouchawar
Vice president of Amazon MENA

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, and Faisal Rafi, director of technology of Amazon MENA, inaugurated the event.

HIGHLIGHTS

• With ‘Invent and Simplify’ as its main theme, AMTECH 2021 covered topics such as innovation and technologies for e-commerce in the region, industry trends, customer behaviors, and new payment methods.

• The 2021 edition of AMTECH took place virtually, connecting Amazon leaders from around the world with participants from Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region

The joint keynote speech shed light on how the company maintains a strong focus on “Invent and Simplify,” one of Amazon’s leadership principles and the overarching theme of this year’s event, touching upon the need to stay ahead of fast-changing business environments and customer needs.
Mouchawar said: “We were very excited to once again connect with some of the brightest minds and vibrant talent across the MENA region, as they come together with Amazon leaders from across the world for a packed AMTECH 2021 event. Following a series of successful events in past years, this year’s conference perfectly demonstrated the synergy that exists between innovation and customer-centric thinking. We are very proud and thankful of the exchange that took place as our teams at Amazon engaged once again with incredible talent from the region. AMTECH 2021 has given us another opportunity to relook at our passion for invention and the various ways we can continue to serve customers better.”
In addition to a series of talks, AMTECH 2021 comprised engaging Q&A sessions and fireside chats for participants to engage directly with Amazon employees during the conference. Samir Kumar, vice president of International Retail at Amazon, gave a presentation titled “How Exciting is it to be an Amazonian?” as he deep dived into the company culture and best practices.
Abdo Chlala, director of other hardlines GCC at Amazon MENA, also gave a presentation titled “How Customers Shop Online? Key Trends” that discussed key trends in online shopping behavior.


 

