Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi’s main stock index TASI rose to 11,199 points as of midday trading, up 0.26 percent from the prior session.

The parallel market Nomu was down 1.2 percent to 27,047 points.

The biggest moving stocks were Almunajem Foods and AlRajhi Bank. With SR218.54 million ($58.21 million) and SR188.25 million worth of shares traded intraday, the stocks rose to SR62.8 and SR140.2, respectively.

Arabian Centres Co., also known as Almrakez, witnessed the highest gains, up around 8 percent to SR23.8.

Shares of Petro Rabigh gained 1.83 percent, up to SR21.1, with nearly 2.44 million shares traded so far.

The biggest traded stock in terms of volume was Dar Alarkan Real Estate Co., which had 6.23 million shares changing hands.

The bourse saw trivial losses, with the biggest faller – Sahara International Petrochemical Co. or Sipchem – declining 2.06 percent to SR42.75.

Topics: economy Tadawul nomu-parallel NOMU

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

The United States is set to become the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come.

In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source enough supply for heating and power generation, the United States was sitting on a bevy of supply — one that will grow in coming years.

Global LNG demand has hit record highs each year since 2015, due mostly to surging demand in China and the rest of Asia.

Much of that global appetite has been met by steadily rising US LNG exports, which have reached new records every year since 2016 and is poised to continue in 2022.

The US Energy Information Administration projects US LNG exports will reach 11.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2022.

That would account for roughly 22 percent of expected world LNG demand of 53.3 bcfd next year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs and would outpace both Australia and Qatar, the two largest exporters at present.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas for about 5 million US homes for a day.

The United States should remain the biggest LNG exporter by capacity until around 2025, when Qatar could regain the lead as its North Field expansion starts to enter service.

But if some U.S. developers start building new LNG export plants, the United States may not give up the crown.

Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy, the largest US exporter, have signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months that should enable them to secure the financing needed to go forward with additional multibillion-dollar projects.

Many of those long-term contracts came from Chinese buyers.

“After years of avoiding a commitment to buy U.S. LNG, Chinese companies have finally made their move,” said Nikos Tsafos at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

So far in 2021, most US LNG exports went to Asia with about 13 pervemt going to South Korea, 13 percent to China and 10 percent to Japan, according to US energy data.

Those were the same top three destinations in 2020 when 13 percent of US LNG went to South Korea, 12 percent to Japan and 9 percent to China.

The growth of US LNG exports helps people worldwide “get greater access to an abundant and reasonably-priced product that helps ease the world’s current supply crunch,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director for the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Gas prices around the world repeatedly reached record highs in 2021 as utilities tried to lock in LNG cargoes to rebuild low stockpiles in Europe and meet heavy demand in Asia.

US gas futures also rose, hitting a 12-year closing high in October.

But after mild weather in early December, US natgas stocks were replenished, and prices overseas are now 11 times higher. 

The oil and gas industry touts natural gas as a less polluting fossil fuel than coal or oil.

Gas burns more cleanly, so switching from coal lowers emissions, although unburned gas or methane released to the atmosphere contributes heavily to global warming.

Utilities around the world have been using gas to keep power prices relatively low and maintain reliable electric grids as they meet rising energy demand while transitioning from coal to cleaner renewables. However, some countries, including China, have boosted coal production due to the lack of available LNG.

Analysts at RBN Energy said three developers will probably go forward with new projects over the next year: Cheniere's Stage 3 expansion at Corpus Christi in Texas, Venture Global's Plaquemines in Louisiana and Tellurian Inc's Driftwood in Louisiana.

Topics: economy gas United States net zero emissions Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Rosneft approves new strategy as step toward 2050 net zero emissions

Rosneft approves new strategy as step toward 2050 net zero emissions
  Russia, the world's no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, however, has said it targets carbon neutrality by no earlier than 2060
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday that its board has approved new strategy through to 2030 with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, earlier than President Vladimir Putin’s deadline.


Climate scientists have said the balance between the greenhouse gases we emit and those removed from the atmosphere must be zero by 2050 to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.


Russia, the world’s no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, however, has said it targets carbon neutrality by no earlier than 2060.


Rosneft, in which BP holds an almost 20 percent stake, said the company will reach its emission targets “through a number of actions,” including low-carbon power generation, eliminating routine flaring of gas and energy-saving and carbon capture and storage technologies.


As part of efforts to reach that goal, the share of natural gas in total hydrocarbon production will grow to 25 percent by 2025.


Achieving a set of strategic targets is expected to contribute to a more than doubling of the company’s free cash flow by 2030, said Rosneft, which is managed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
The “Rosneft-2030” strategy also targets hydrocarbon production of 330 million tons of oil equivalent per year, it said.


Output growth will be driven mainly by the flagship Vostok Oil project, large new projects (including Russkoye, Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, Severo-Danilovskoye and Severo-Komsomolskoye fields), and gas projects 

Topics: economy Oil Rosneft Russia Net Zero Putin

Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex

Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex
The equipment of oil refining, Close-up of industrial pipelines of an oil-refinery plant. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex

Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex
Updated 34 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company has completed the full payment of commercial loans related to Phase I of the Industrial Complex, amounting to SR21.9 billion ($5.8 billion), on Dec. 20, according to a bourse filing.

Phase I of the project was launched back in 2009, to expand Saudi Arabia’s annual production capacity of petrochemical and refined products, the firm said in a statement to Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil petrochemicals Petro Rabigh

IMF releases $335m to Jordan, says loan program on track

IMF releases $335m to Jordan, says loan program on track
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

IMF releases $335m to Jordan, says loan program on track

IMF releases $335m to Jordan, says loan program on track
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board approved a $335.2 million disbursement to Jordan with the completion of a third review of the country's four-year, $1.5 billion loan program.


The IMF said the program remains on track, with continued progress on economic reforms, but fiscal targets have been amended to ensure adequate space for the extension of social protection and job retention programs and priority public investments.


“The gradual reopening of the economy in 2021, underpinned by a robust vaccination campaign and supportive policies, has helped spur a nascent recovery,” the IMF board said in a statement.

“However, unemployment has remained at high levels, particularly for youth and women.”


Higher fuel prices have widened the current account deficit, increasing gross financing requirements for 2021-22, the Fund said.


The IMF said total disbursements to Jordan since the start of 2020 have reached about $1.23 billion, including about $407 million in emergency financing to aid the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, and disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility first approved in March 2020.

Topics: economy IMF GCC Jordan

Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency

Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency

Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey’s lira ended the session up over 20 percent on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan introduced a series of steps that he said will ease the burden of the weakened currency on Turks, while vowing to press on with a low-rates policy that led to the lira’s slide in the first place.
The lira, which was down more than 10 percent at 18.4 to the dollar earlier, strengthened sharply and ended up 25 percent on the day at 13.15 in reaction to Erdogan’s announcement, in its largest daily trading range on record. It remains down 45 percent so far this year.
Around $1 billion was sold in markets after Erdogan unveiled the measures, the head of the Turkish Banks Association said.
“I imagine the market was very short the lira and the measures announced by Erdogan to protect domestic investors’ savings from lira fluctuations provided some impetus to cover those shorts,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the measures would ensure citizens would not have to convert their lira into foreign currency over the lira crash, including a deposit guarantee promise.
“We are presenting a new financial alternative to citizens who want to alleviate their concerns stemming from the rise in exchange rates when they evaluate their savings,” Erdogan said.
“With the interest rate cuts, we will all see how inflation will start falling within months,” he said. “This country will no longer be a heaven for those adding to their money with high interest rates, it will not be an import haven.”
He also called on “everyone with money, access to finance” to contribute to investments and pledged steps to aid exporters and pensioners.
“Today’s move is solely based on the Turkish government’s announcement that it would protect against fluctuations in the currency,” said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at FX payments firm Tempus Inc.
“The most important piece is that the government says that it will make up for losses in lira deposits if the lira declines exceed interest rates promised by banks. The government did not say how exactly they would execute this plan,” Doyle said.
Erdogan’s push for 500 basis points of interest rate cuts since September has set off Turkey’s worst currency crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/yearender-turkeys-crisis-rattles-faithful-erdogans-heartland-2021-12-20 in two decades, with the lira crashing near 40 percent in just the five weeks to last Friday.
“I think that if you continue to see rate cuts (...) you should continue to expect ample volatility going forward and that many investors will still target fresh record lows despite this historic reversal that we’ve seen,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda in New York.
Economists have called Erdogan’s low-rates model reckless and said inflation would soar to beyond 30 percent next year.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said the current economic outlook was like “a truck with no brakes,” adding Erdogan’s newly announced measures diverged significantly from the usual market practices.
“Turkey is going into a complicated process, they are no longer playing the game by the rules,” Ozkardeskaya said.
Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps, the cost to insure against a sovereign default, jumped 39 basis points from Friday’s close to 622 bps according to IHS Markit.

ISLAMIC USURY
Erdogan defended his economic policy on Sunday and likened the currency volatility to attacks on the country’s economy that have roots in 2013 nationwide protests.
“We’re lowering interest rates. Don’t expect anything else from me. As a Muslim, whatever (Islamic teaching) requires I will continue to do that,” he said, referring to Islamic finance in which high interest, or usury, is typically avoided.
Despite widespread criticism and the rapid fallout for the economy — including Turks’ fast-eroding incomes and savings — Erdogan has forged ahead with his economic program which prioritizes exports and lending.
Under pressure from the president, the central bank cut rates again last week by 100 basis points, sending real rates deeper into negative territory, a red flag for investors and savers.
Inflation jumped to 21 percent last month and is expected to pass 30 percent next year.
Even after today’s sharp gains, the lira has lost about half its value to the dollar this year and is by far the worst performer among emerging market economies, due largely to damaged monetary credibility, analysts say.
In an attempt to slow the selling and address what it called “unhealthy” prices, the central bank has intervened five times this month, though there was no official indication of intervention on Monday. Bankers’ calculations show it has sold more than $6 billion from its already-depleted foreign reserves.
“If anything, (Erdogan’s announced) measures will bring an end to the uninterrupted breaks through record-lows, but in order for the lira to trade at levels seen last year, more action is needed from the central bank,” said Ima Sammani, FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

Topics: economy

