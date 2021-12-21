Boss campaign star Nora Attal shares her holiday tips

DUBAI: Boss has recently unveiled its holiday campaign starring Moroccan-British model Nora Attal. To coincide with the advertorial, the 21-year-old campaign star shared her celebration tips and gift unwrapping techniques with the German label.
“Hi, my name is Nora and I’m backstage at the Boss holiday shoot,” Attal said.
“I would say dinner is the best way [to celebrate the holidays], specifically on a round table, so you can see each other,” she said. “It’s nice, you get to talk about it and see everyone and share your experience.”
Speaking about the best gift she ever received, Attal said: “I feel like all the gifts I’ve received are really good. It’s really hard to choose the best one.”
The London-born model went on to add that she would rather give than receive presents. “I hate receiving gifts. I hate it,” she proclaimed.
And when she does receive gifts, Attal reveals that she is a “ripper,” meaning she unwraps her presents by tearing the packaging apart.
The short backstage video concluded with Attal forcefully ripping open a gift to unveil a pair of black Boss slippers.
Attal was scouted at age 14 and cast in a JW Anderson campaign before she even took her first steps down a runway. Today, she is one of the most in-demand models.
She appears in Boss’ holiday advertorial wearing a leopard print ensemble and clutching a black leather bag from the brand’s newest collection.
Attal has kept a relatively low fashion profile since walking the Chanel Cruise 2022 show in Dubai last month.
Prior to that, she walked Balmain’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway at La Seine Musicale concert hall during Paris Fashion Week, which marked French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary as creative director for the Parisian luxury maison.
Boss also enlisted its brand ambassador, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, to star in the new holiday campaign.
The holiday advertorial celebrates the joy of togetherness and the special moments of exchanging gifts.
The collection boasts a wide range of holiday styles from sportswear essentials and pajama-style suits to tuxedos and sequin dresses. Sneakers, scarves and knit beanies are among the other items that jostle for attention in the label’s festive collection.