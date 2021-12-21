Half-Algerian footballer Kylian Mbappé is the new face of Dior

DUBAI: Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé is the latest brand ambassador for Dior, following in the steps of Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson as the face of the Parisian maison’s male fragrance Sauvage.
He will also serve as the brand ambassador for Artistic Director Kim Jones’s men’s collections.
The 23-year-old shared the news with his 63.2 million Instagram followers: “I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance.”
In a statement, Dior said: “The house of Dior is particularly happy to welcome Kylian Mbappé, with whom it shares the same values of exacting standards and generosity.”
The World Cup-winning football star has a well-documented penchant for Dior, and is often spotted sporting looks from the French maison while off-duty.
Memorably, Jones personally gifted Mbappé the first draft of the “Air Dior” sneakers.
The LVMH-owned brand entered into a two-year partnership with Mbappé’s club PSG in early September to kit out the team.
The French footballer, who was born to an Algerian mother and a Cameroonian father in Paris, joins a long line of footballers who have leant their support to luxury brands including Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Lionel Messi.
Boss campaign star Nora Attal shares her holiday tips
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Boss has recently unveiled its holiday campaign starring Moroccan-British model Nora Attal. To coincide with the advertorial, the 21-year-old campaign star shared her celebration tips and gift unwrapping techniques with the German label.
“Hi, my name is Nora and I’m backstage at the Boss holiday shoot,” Attal said.
“I would say dinner is the best way [to celebrate the holidays], specifically on a round table, so you can see each other,” she said. “It’s nice, you get to talk about it and see everyone and share your experience.”
Speaking about the best gift she ever received, Attal said: “I feel like all the gifts I’ve received are really good. It’s really hard to choose the best one.”
The London-born model went on to add that she would rather give than receive presents. “I hate receiving gifts. I hate it,” she proclaimed.
And when she does receive gifts, Attal reveals that she is a “ripper,” meaning she unwraps her presents by tearing the packaging apart.
Prior to that, she walked Balmain’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway at La Seine Musicale concert hall during Paris Fashion Week, which marked French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary as creative director for the Parisian luxury maison.
Boss also enlisted its brand ambassador, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, to star in the new holiday campaign.
The holiday advertorial celebrates the joy of togetherness and the special moments of exchanging gifts.
The collection boasts a wide range of holiday styles from sportswear essentials and pajama-style suits to tuxedos and sequin dresses. Sneakers, scarves and knit beanies are among the other items that jostle for attention in the label’s festive collection.
Regional influencers Abdulaziz Baz, Osama Marwah star in Ray-Ban’s latest campaign
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Regional influencers Abdulaziz Baz and Osama Marwah are the stars of Italian eyewear brand Ray-Ban’s latest campaign that pays tribute to the UAE.
On Monday, Baz shared the promotional video on Instagram with his 5 million followers, in which he and Marwah were seen dancing to upbeat music in some of Dubai’s tourist hotspots, including Downtown Dubai — with the Burj Khalifa as a backdrop — and in the historic neighborhood of Al-Fahidi.
In a statement, Baz, famous on social media as Bin Baz, said: “As an Emirati myself, I love it when brands celebrate my country and people. It’s even better when the ones doing it are my favorite eyewear brand, Ray-Ban. This special collection and packaging is a huge milestone and I am ecstatic to be a part of it.”
Review: Award-winning Saudi film ‘Rupture’ an abstract painting on the big screen
Updated 20 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
JEDDAH: Director Hamzah K. Jamjoom’s “Rupture,” which won the top prize in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Best Saudi film category, plays out like an abstract painting. Sometimes, such art work is fascinating for its myriad colors and thought-provoking concepts. But it is often a puzzle that a viewer has to work hard to fully understand. Similarly, Jamjoom's work is a brilliant work of art that defies easy comprehension, in this reviewer’s opinion. One has to follow the movie without letting one's attention waver even for a few minutes — it is, in other words, an array of moving images that convey a whole lot of hidden meanings. The result is metaphorical and magnificent.
“Rupture,” a complicated psychological thriller, tells the story of a pregnant Saudi woman who must distinguish reality from dreams and drug-induced delusions and perceptions of death, before a killer gets to her and her family. US actor Billy Zane, Saudi actress Sumaya Rida and Saudi actor Fayez Bin Jurays star in the flick.
The Saudi director packs his work with impactful messages, including discussions of culture clashes and the thin line between individual freedom and dependency – with the protagonist’s frustration at being tied down to her husband, his family and domesticity given much thought.
The plot — which unfolds in a covert manner, often through darkened frames that heighten the mysteriousness of the narrative — follows an Arab couple from different cultural backgrounds who move to London to seek medical treatment for the wife’s risky pregnancy. Despite her doctor's advice and husband's consternation, wife and mother-to-be Malak is determined to go through the ordeal. But when the husband, Rakan, has to go back home on an urgent family requirement, Malak is left alone to fight her own demons, to separate fact from the figment of her imagination and to keep at bay delusional tendencies which trouble her through horrid nightmares.
Jamjoom underlines his film with an unmistakable message about women’s empowerment in society.
Arguably, Rupture, though with excellent production values such as cutting edge editing and largely able performances, is not easy to understand and may not be everyone’s cup of tea. as the story could have been less complicated. But the challenges overcome by the director and the cast make it a worthy watch. Zane stands out as a stern concierge out to preach his morals to the pregnant woman, played by Rida whose expressive moments of fear and panic add to the gloom and darkness of the narrative. Jurays seems to have trouble sinking into his character, failing to bring in the awful fear of possibly losing the woman he adores to the screen.
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region’s answer to Tomorrowland
The music festival played host to a spectacular lineup of some of the world’s celebrated musicians, DJs
Updated 19 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem
RIYADH: Just like that, the second edition of MDLBeast Soundstorm festival came to a close with a bang on Sunday night in Riyadh. The EDM event, which kicked off on Thursday, brought music lovers together for four nights of non-stop entertainment, dancing and electronic tunes.
Bandana-clad festivalgoers flew in from all parts of the world to enjoy a spectacular and diverse lineup of performances. Local talent shared billing with internationally renowned DJs, such as Afrojack, Benny Bennassi and Tiesto; Arab superstars, including Wael Kfoury, Nancy Ajram and Elissa; and regional artists, namely, Dish Dash, Cosmicat and Saud.
Following a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, MDL Beast made their eagerness to make up for lost time clear as this year’s event was bigger and better than the inaugural SOUNDSTORM festival in 2019.
Chief creative officer Ahmad Alammary, also known as Saudi DJ Baloo, told Arab News: “We work with a lot of passion, because it’s music, and music really does inspire a lot of love. It’s exciting to work in a creative field, but even more exciting to spread joy. Working creatively to spread joy is the perfect combination of ingredients.”
More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world.
“The venue blew my mind on how big and amazing it was,” said Prince Saud Al-Saud, 25, from Jeddah, who attended the event with his sister, Deema. “I also felt like I was out of Saudi Arabia. It really feels like it can rival Tomorrowland,” he added.
“The music was incredible and it was amazing to see so many people having a lot of fun. The only negative was the amount of walking we had to do to reach the venue. In addition, I’d like to point out the behavior of some of the attendees. It was appalling and shameful to see.”
Daoud Tabibzada, 28, who flew in from Dubai to attend, told Arab News: “The festival was nothing like I expected. From the festival setup to the different types of artists that were booked, it really took me by surprise. I loved the production and the performances. The crowd did get rowdy at times, but it was to be expected at a music festival. I was really looking forward to Future’s set, but unfortunately I missed it. However, Martin Garrix really made up for it. All in all, I would love to attend MDL Beast again next year,” he added.
“To be honest, I’ve been to several festivals in my life outside of Saudi Arabia and I could say that this one was within my top three,” said Widad Taleb, a 24 year old from Beirut. “The ambience was cheerful and positive, the food was great and even the staff on the field were extremely helpful.”
In addition to more stages — the first event had six while this year’s boasts eight, including the Guinness World Record-breaking Big Beast stage — the 2021 SOUNDSTORM festival featured more food options and parking spaces, as well as ramped-up security following disturbing sexual harassment claims from female attendees in 2019.
This year, the festival introduced “Respect & Reset,” an anti-harassment initiative aiming to create a safe and respectable environment for all attendees and making reporting instances of abuse and harassment easier for guests.
“They should have discounted the tickets more for women so there would be at least a 40:60 ratio in there. Because of all the harassment rumors, many women were afraid to come, although I did not experience such a thing,” said Taleb.
The festival got off to a shaky start on the first day, with many festivalgoers left stranded in the middle of the Banban desert after shuttle buses that were meant to transport attendees to and from the venue stopped running.
But organizers made sure to fully compensate ticket holders by increasing parking and replacing park-and-ride transportation with on-site parking for all ticket categories for the next three days, ensuring a seamless experience.
And for ticket categories, music lovers had three options to choose from, in addition to exclusive VIP boxes and table services.
The “Storm Chaser” tickets offered general admission to the grounds, while “Storm Blazer” featured additional perks, such as on-site parking and golden circle access at the main stage.
Meanwhile, “VIB” ticket holders were treated to access to an exclusive VIP area that featured lounges, dance floors, diverse food options, live dance performances, shisha and close-up views of the Big Beast, the world’s tallest and largest stage.
Throughout the four days, the Big Beast played host to a spectacular lineup of some of the world’s most celebrated musicians and DJs, including Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Future, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Jason Derulo and Swedish DJ Alesso, who closed the event with an energizing performance that had festivalgoers dancing until the early hours of Monday morning. The Big Beast not only brought together some of the biggest international names in music on one stage, but also beloved Arab stars such as Amr Diab, Balqees Fathi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares, to name a few.
In addition to Big Beast, the SOUNDSTORM 2021 festival featured a closed tent holding an incredibly packed EDM atmosphere called Dance Beast and the Underground area, which catered to those who prefer music that is a little less mainstream.
For those searching for quick respite from the electronic beats, the MDLTOWN section of the festival site offered a selection of art galleries and clothes shops to browse, including MDLBEAST’s own BANI BEAST, the Kingdom’s first homegrown festival-wear brand.
Cosmetic retailer Sephora also set up shop for attendees looking to get festival makeup done or those who simply needed to touch up their glitter.
“I was not expecting at all what I saw, to be frank. It was as if Riyadh was transformed into a beautiful hot spot, because I felt like a tourist in the country I reside in. I was expecting more of a restricted experience, but my friends and I had the most fun we’ve had in so long. It definitely exceeded my expectations,” Taleb said.
Echoing on her statement, Dubai-based Sonia Al-Sowaiegh, 26, said: “As a Saudi, I’m so proud of how far we’ve come. To have a so many people celebrate music together makes me so happy to see.”
Unimaginable just a few years ago in the Kingdom, the second edition of MDL Beast’s SOUNDSTORM is proof of the success of the rapid cultural reforms ushered in by Vision 2030. Now, Saudi music lovers no longer need to hop on an international flight to experience live performances by their favorite artists.