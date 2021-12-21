UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’

You are here

Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Interior Ministry in November. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • Those interviewed by a UN human rights team on a Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 trip to Poland said they had suffered violence or threats in Belarus
  • Most said that, while in Belarus, they had been beaten or threatened by security forces
GENEVA: Belarus and Poland are pushing refugees back and forth across their border and leaving them with little if any food, clean water or shelter, the UN Human Rights office said on Tuesday.
And urging both countries to “address this appalling situation.”
Refugees and migrants interviewed by a UN human rights team on a Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 trip to Poland said they had suffered violence or threats in Belarus and been left hungry and cold, a spokesperson for the UN Human Rights office said.
“Those interviewed described dire conditions on both sides of the border, with no or limited access to food, clean water and shelter, often amid freezing temperatures,” Elizabeth Throssell told reporters.
Most said that, while in Belarus, they had been beaten or threatened by security forces, who some refugees said had also demanded “extortionate sums” for food and water and forced them to cross the border.
Belarusian officials and the Polish government had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier.
Poland and the EU accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrants to travel to Belarus and cross the border illegally as revenge for sanctions imposed on Minsk over human rights abuses.
Belarus denies this and says the EU is to blame for the humanitarian crisis on the border.
Poland says the migrants are Belarus’s responsibility and that its offers of humanitarian aid have been rejected.
Throssell said many migrants and refugees interviewed by the UN team had crossed the border multiple times in both directions due to “recurring practices by the two countries of pushing people up to or across the border.”
Some of them hid from security forces for weeks in the forest along the border, with one of the migrants making 26 attempts to cross from Belarus to Poland.
The UN Human Rights office, which said Belarus had not accepted its request to visit, urged both countries to “ensure that refugees’ and migrants’ human rights are at the center of their actions.”

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

  • Diana Neslen, 82, has been investigated for antisemitism three times in as many years
  • She believes she is being discriminated against for her anti-Zionist views
LONDON: A British Jewish woman who fell foul of the UK’s Labour Party over her anti-Zionist views is threatening to take legal action against the party.

Diana Neslen, 82, believes that the party unlawfully discriminated against her on the basis of her stance.

She is now being investigated by the party for the third time in three years.

A practicing Jew, Neslen has been accused of antisemitism for critical tweets posted about Israel and Zionism.

Her lawyers have sent a pre-action letter to the Labour Party arguing that its investigation into her is unjustified and disproportionate, as it rests on a single tweet from 2017 which said: “The existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour and I am an antiracist Jew.”

They claim anti-Zionism is a protected philosophical belief in UK law, and that Neslen has been “subjected by the party to discrimination and harassment related to her protected philosophical belief.”

She told The Guardian: “I remember thinking at the end of the war, ‘Why didn’t the Germans do anything?’ When there’s injustice done in your name you cannot close your eyes to it. That’s why I feel very strongly.

“The Labour party has no idea in my opinion of what antisemitism is. My son was attacked by a luminary of the BNP (British National party) who was jailed for three years. I remember picking up the phone and being subjected to death threats from the BNP. People who have never experienced antisemitism have no idea what it means, what it means for a Jew to be found guilty of antisemitism.”

Labour has long faced accusations of systemic antisemitism, and in 2018 the party adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes as an example: “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavour.”

The election of Sir Keir Starmer in 2020 brought with it a fresh crackdown on alleged antisemitism within the party’s ranks.

Neslen is a member of the group Jewish Voice for Labour, which says it knows of 42 Jewish members of the party, two of whom have since died, who have faced or are facing disciplinary action relating to allegations of antisemitism. The group estimates that more than five times more Jewish than non-Jewish Labour members have faced actioned complaints of antisemitism.

Neslen has said she will sue Labour if it does not apologize and undertake not to pursue further investigations against her in respect of her beliefs.

Labour has not replied to letters from her lawyers and did not respond to a request for comment from The Guardian.

Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

  • The body also recommended restricting travel only to what was absolutely necessary
  • Federal and state leaders were due to meet later on Tuesday to decide on new measures
BERLIN: Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recommended on Tuesday imposing "maximum contact restrictions" at once, to fight a looming tide of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The body also recommended restricting travel only to what was absolutely necessary, accelerating the vaccination campaign and ensuring that enough free coronavirus tests were available.
Federal and state leaders were due to meet later on Tuesday to decide on new measures, likely to include new restrictions even for the vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19, but a nationwide lockdown seemed to be off the agenda.
Janosch Dahmen, a health expert for junior coalition partners the Greens, told broadcaster ARD that the leaders must meet again over the holidays if further measures are needed.
He also asked people to get tested before Christmas gatherings, and to spend them with only the very closest family members.
The RKI warned that how the pandemic evolves will depend on how people act over the holidays, as well as how strongly the flu virus - which has epidemic potential - circulates this season.
The RKI reported 23,428 new infections on Tuesday, and 462 deaths, taking Germany's total to 108,814.
The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - dropped to 306.4 from 316 the previous day, continuing the trend of the last three weeks.
However, health experts have repeatedly warned that this does not point to an easing of the situation as daily death and hospital admission figures are still high.
"It doesn't make sense to create panic in the face of falling numbers," Bavarian premier Markus Soeder told ARD.
"But the other way around, one also has to be resolute and honest about what's coming towards us," he added.

Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

  • In early November Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers — who had to isolate for a night until they received a negative PCR test — from more than 60 countries
BANGKOK: Thailand reimposed mandatory coronavirus quarantine measures for foreign tourists on Tuesday, nixing a quarantine-free travel scheme as the kingdom seeks to stifle the spread of the omicron variant.
The pandemic has clobbered the country’s tourism-dominated economy, which last year experienced its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
In early November Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers — who had to isolate for a night until they received a negative PCR test — from more than 60 countries.
But the government announced Tuesday the so-called “Test and Go” scheme will be suspended for at least two weeks.
Visitors will have to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days, or 14 days if they are unvaccinated.
But 200,000 travelers who already submitted applications to enter the country will be allowed to visit quarantine-free, said government spokesman Tanakorn Wangboonkongchana, adding that a second PCR test would now be required.
He said the “Phuket sandbox” — a work-around scheme that allows visitors to move around on the island while undergoing PCR tests — will remain operational.
Thailand has detected omicron cases in 63 inbound travelers this week, and confirmed one community case.
It has recorded more than 2.1 million Covid cases in total.

Updated 21 December 2021
ALI YOUNES

  • 16-year-old reportedly assaulted, had her hijab pulled off at Fairfax High School
ATLANTA: Members of the Muslim-American community in the US state of Virginia criticized the Fairfax City Police Department for mishandling an attack on a 16-year-old female Muslim high school student and refusing to characterize the case as a hate crime.

The student was reportedly subjected to Islamophobic and racist slurs before she was physically assaulted and had her hijab pulled off by a fellow student at Fairfax High School in Fairfax City, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

According to local news reports, the police said their investigation has determined that there were no racist or Islamophobic slurs made against the victim and that her hijab was not forcibly removed by the male student during the attack.

But according to numerous witnesses and the victim’s legal representative, she was subjected to Islamophobic slurs and was attacked by another student.

Several members of the Muslim-American community in the area who were familiar with the case told Arab News that they fear the police were engaged in a cover up because they mischaracterized the victim’s words in a way to make it appear as a fight between two students. They also said the police did not interview any witnesses before making their determination.

The largest Arab-American civil rights organization, the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, which has taken on the case to represent the victim, has rejected the police findings and insisted that the incident constitutes a “hate crime” against the Muslim student.

The legal and policy director of ADC Abed Ayoub told Arab News that he strongly disagrees with the police department’s decision on the incident.

He said he had several phone calls with police officials and met with the family of the victim as part of legal assistance that the ADC is providing for her and her family. 

Ayoub said from a legal perspective, the targeting of the victim because of her hijab is enough to be considered a hate crime, and comments are not needed to elevate this incident to the level of a hate crime.

The victim told local news outlets that she was physically assaulted, pushed to the ground, and had her hijab forcibly pulled off of her by a male student at the school.

She said two of her classmates were making Islamophobic and racist comments against her when one of them grabbed her hijab and continued to beat her up despite her efforts to defend herself.

She added that one of the students pushed and shoved her on desks and chairs, causing injuries to her chest and shoulder and trouble breathing. She was later taken to a hospital for examination.

The student said the school was trying to cover up the incident by characterizing it as a fight and by describing her chest pain as “a panic attack.”

She added that the school even punished her by forcing her to stay in the same room as her attacker.

Abrar Omeish, a Muslim-American member of the Fairfax County School Board, told Arab News that the incident is “unfortunately far too common and widespread in our schools.”

She said: “I’m eager to see how this painful moment turns into system-wide action that moves forward.”

Ayoub said: “Many witnesses have attested that the victim’s hijab was forcibly removed during the altercation. Witnesses also corroborated the victim’s statement that students in the classroom engaged in racist and Islamophobic drawings, and that the perpetrator made racist comments prior to the attack. This was shared multiple times with the law enforcement agencies.”

Arab News called the school, and the person who answered the phone confirmed that the incident took place but declined to comment further.

The Muslim Student Association issued a statement denouncing the attack on the Muslim student, saying the police have “mischaracterized” the victim’s statement by spreading a “false narrative.”

The MSA has demanded that mandatory training be provided to teachers and administrators on supporting Muslim students, “dispelling underlying Islamophobic tropes.”

The incident prompted hundreds of students from the school to walk out in protest in support of the Muslim student, chanting “justice now” and “end the hate.”

The next day, hundreds of students from five other high schools in the area also walked out of their schools in solidarity with the victim.

A Change.org petition in support of the victim and to make the school accountable has gathered over 28,000 signatures so far.

Calls and messages were left to the city’s police department seeking comment on the incident, but were not returned by the time of publication of this article.

Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

  • The army identified the killed extremist as Soumana Boura, one of the bosses of Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS)
PARIS: French soldiers have killed one of the suspects in last year’s murder of six young French aid workers in Niger, the general staff said on Tuesday.
Daesh had claimed the killings last August of the six aid workers aged between 25 and 31 and their two local guides while they were visiting a nature reserve in the West African country.
The army identified the killed extremist as Soumana Boura, one of the bosses of Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).
General staff spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni told AFP that Boura had filmed the execution of the eight victims in August and overseen the publication of the footage.
Boura, who headed a group of dozens of fighters in western Niger, was killed by a French drone strike as he was riding his motorcycle, he said.
A French unit was on its way to secure the area and formally identify him, the army said.

